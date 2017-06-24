Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton Getting Married Tonight…

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and lots of family and friends will be attending Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wedding tonight to his long-time fiancee Louise Linton.

Secretary Wilbur Ross let the secret out last week when he was introducing Secretary Mnuchin at a conference in Washington. Wilburine said he and his wife “extend our congratulations and look forward to seeing you wed your dear fiancee, Louise Linton, on Saturday.”

Secretary Mnuchin, 54, has been engaged to Ms. Linton, a 36-year-old Scottish model/actress, since 2015. Ms. Linton and Secretary Mnuchin were both involved in movie production companies.

In late May, Linton agreed to step down as chief executive of Dune Entertainment, a company that Mnuchin had divested from when he joined the Cabinet, after Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, raised questions about possible ethical conflicts in her position with the company.

