Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton Getting Married Tonight…

Posted on June 24, 2017 by

President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and lots of family and friends will be attending Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wedding tonight to his long-time fiancee Louise Linton.

Secretary Wilbur Ross let the secret out last week when he was introducing Secretary Mnuchin at a conference in Washington. Wilburine said he and his wife “extend our congratulations and look forward to seeing you wed your dear fiancee, Louise Linton, on Saturday.”

Secretary Mnuchin, 54, has been engaged to Ms. Linton, a 36-year-old Scottish model/actress, since 2015.  Ms. Linton and Secretary Mnuchin were both involved in movie production companies.

In late May, Linton agreed to step down as chief executive of Dune Entertainment, a company that Mnuchin had divested from when he joined the Cabinet, after Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, raised questions about possible ethical conflicts in her position with the company.

5 Responses to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Louise Linton Getting Married Tonight…

  1. Travis McGee says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    This will drive them nuts too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Stringy theory says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Lovely lady. Congtats Secretary Mnuchin.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Aintree77 says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I wish them many years of wedded bliss. It is not an extraordinary wish to make as it does happen to many couples if you are fortunate enough to marry your soul mate or whatever else we call blissful compatibility.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Suite D says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    As an uncontrollaby happy husband for 52 years I can defintively declare that MARRIAGE is man’s best chance for eternal bliss happiness on earth. May God bless you both as you embark on life’s greatest adventure! MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply
  5. NJF says:
    June 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Congratulations to the happy couple.

    Like

    Reply

