Whoopsie – Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Accidentally Proves WaPo Russian Conspiracy Article is Baseless…

When people react to questions from a perspective of individual self-preservation they tend to forget their professional obligation to the bigger institutional picture.

Reference Evelyn Farkas on MSNBC for one very visible and specific recent example.

Today we have another unintentional admission thanks to Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and CNN.

Currently, the DNC and left-wing media apparatus writ large, are trying desperately to regain footing on the ‘vast Russian conspiracy narrative’, as specifically evidenced by the Washington Post article published early on Friday.

Included within the exhaustive Post article, and specifically as foundational evidence to support the overall conspiracy, the Washington Post highlights Russian “hacking” of the DNC servers. Here’s an excerpt:

(WaPo) […] Meanwhile, the FBI was tracking a flurry of hacking activity against U.S. political parties, think tanks and other targets. Russia had gained entry to DNC systems in the summer of 2015 and spring of 2016, but the breaches did not become public until they were disclosed in a June 2016 report by The Post. (link)

However, almost simultaneously, in another media format, former head of the DNC, Debbie Wasserman-Shultz, was being questioned about this very issue in the context of former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson’s recent congressional testimony.

What happens next is almost too funny for words. (see video below)

While attempting to defend her professional qualifications from the accusations of ineptitude, Debbie Wasserman-Shultz ends up calling Jeh Johnson a liar and simultaneously destroys the credibility of the Washington Post article.

Seriously. Watch:

.

“Maybe she can see the Macedonians from her house”…

