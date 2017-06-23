Whoopsie – Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Accidentally Proves WaPo Russian Conspiracy Article is Baseless…

When people react to questions from a perspective of individual self-preservation they tend to forget their professional obligation to the bigger institutional picture.
Reference Evelyn Farkas on MSNBC for one very visible and specific recent example.
Today we have another unintentional admission thanks to Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and CNN.
Currently, the DNC and left-wing media apparatus writ large, are trying desperately to regain footing on the ‘vast Russian conspiracy narrative’, as specifically evidenced by the Washington Post article published early on Friday.
Included within the exhaustive Post article, and specifically as foundational evidence to support the overall conspiracy, the Washington Post highlights Russian “hacking” of the DNC servers. Here’s an excerpt:
(WaPo) […] Meanwhile, the FBI was tracking a flurry of hacking activity against U.S. political parties, think tanks and other targets. Russia had gained entry to DNC systems in the summer of 2015 and spring of 2016, but the breaches did not become public until they were disclosed in a June 2016 report by The Post. (link)
However, almost simultaneously, in another media format, former head of the DNC, Debbie Wasserman-Shultz, was being questioned about this very issue in the context of former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson’s recent congressional testimony.
What happens next is almost too funny for words. (see video below)
While attempting to defend her professional qualifications from the accusations of ineptitude, Debbie Wasserman-Shultz ends up calling Jeh Johnson a liar and simultaneously destroys the credibility of the Washington Post article.
Seriously. Watch:
.
“Maybe she can see the Macedonians from her house”…
Of course this assumes that the DC swamp is logical and makes decisions based on evidence,
Which is patently not true and provably false…
All their decisions based only on one thing: political correctness. That is how they been indoctrinated by their communisto-fascisto party line. They don’t care about TRUTH.
And we all know DWS would NEVER lie!
But 17 agencies proved…
One can only wonder how high the rates of “fatal accidents” and “random murders” is going to go.
Left eats left…nobody wants to be left holding the bag! She needs to be interviewed by Grassely right after Lynch…
If she says this in front of Congress , either she or Johnson is guilty of perjury.
Ah hell! They’re BOTH guilty of perjury!!
Atta girl😂😂😂😂😂
“sa, sa, sa, signals get crossed . . .”
Neil Peart my favorite drummer. After Bill Bruford.
Ah! Love Rush! My daughters then 8 and 12 met Geddy in Albuquerque where they opened their Time Machine tour. Good times! Greatest band ever!
So, they’re not as horrible as they sound?
That’s whack
Not as whack as this known political cheat, a liar, and outright criminal like so many others are still acting as “representatives” of the insane left while occupying high powered political offices as paid globalist puppets.
That is insane, but we allow it to continue! krooked killery is still stumbling around out there scott freakin’ free… I guess when they are literally all criminals in some capacity and no one goes to jail or worse we know why. There are no laws for them, just us. And “just us” for all. But “them”…
It’s a good time in America for The Reckoning!!!
The 2016 and 2017 winner of the Wm J Clinton Foundation integrity prize…
She tests my tolerance for all God’s creatures. Daily.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She is in a very big company of those “creatures”, and it has nothing to do with G-d…just the opposite…
Both the CNN babe and Blabbermouth look like their heads are going to implode. At one point I swear their four eyes were all pointing in separate directions!
Such a delicious nightcap, Sundance, thanks
There may be nightmares, however, after seeing and hearing that uber slob.
I will focus on the positive
I will focus on the positive 😁
I mean, seriously, do the lefty loonies EVER bathe and wash their hair?
Ugggh, so smarmy.
When you have a lot of people implicated in a big lie, this is exactly what happens. You can’t have multiple people keep their stories straight.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yep, and their twisted tales will soon unravel, God willing, in my lifetime.
The truth will set them free 😂
I believe it when I see it.
Faith and trust
They wouldn’t have had to worry about keeping their stories straight if they hadn’t embarked on this “muh Russia” nonsense! Trump basically said after the election that he wasn’t going after Hillary. That he was all about MAGA.
These jokers got big problems now!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As I’ve said, the left focuses on Mr. Trump and Mr. Trump focuses on US, the American people 👍
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!
Lies so profuse and abundant that no one can keep them straight, not even the dims who are the best at pretending to know nothing about anything.
¿But really, at this point, what difference does it make?
The swap creatures are oozing toward the nearest drains.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/23/republican-lawmakers-call-for-investigation-into-james-comey-and-robert-mueller/
Hose them down along the way. 😐
The grates will be getting plugged from the mass exit.
You can be sure that someone will be thrown under the buss.
Debs got one thing right. “Jeh Johnson is utterly misinformed.” Which is what I’ve thought all along.
Sounded like Debs three old Jeh under the road grader.
Democrats can keep throwing one other under the bus, but unless the bus is moving no one is going to get run over.
While it exposes Russia Hacking for the farce that it is, this finger pointing creates no real danger unless someone is indicted for unmasking, leaking, perjury, etc.
Given how the Rinos are dangling the bus keys over a bridge railing, I don’t see that happening.
This evening I have seen at least three articles written by the Washington Post asserting Trump and his people have been colluding with Russia. All made up without a shred of evidence.
The Washington Post is simply writing malicious, slanderous fiction using the names of American citizens and elected officials.
This should be illegal.
Time to revisit NYT vs Sullivan which decision has allowed news people write false stories without fear of accountability or punishment.
Journalism is, sadly, dead.
“Anonymous sources” 😡
Yep – here is one of the WaPo’s fictional narratives:
“Trump is struggling to stay calm on Russia, one morning call at a time”
“President Trump has a new morning ritual. Around 6:30 a.m. on many days — before all the network news shows have come on the air — he gets on the phone with a member of his outside legal team to chew over all things Russia.
The calls — detailed by three senior White House officials — are part strategy consultation and part presidential venting session, during which Trump’s lawyers and public-relations gurus take turns reviewing the latest headlines with him. They also devise their plan for battling his avowed enemies: the special counsel leading the Russia investigation; the “fake news” media chronicling it; and, in some instances, the president’s own Justice Department overseeing the probe.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-is-struggling-to-stay-calm-on-russia-one-morning-call-at-a-time/2017/06/22/1da3385a-5762-11e7-b38e-35fd8e0c288f_story.html?utm_term=.6db18efdd563
So the radical media can make up any BS they like, feed it to the masses and escape all accountability.
What ever happened to integrity?
Disheartening and infuriating.
But I know, Mr. President has this!
Still, it’s infuriating
Every word loaded, every idea twisted to recast Pres. Trump as the Post’s all-time favorite boogeyman, Nixon. Take out the spin and the lies and the smears and the innuendo and the dark intimations and you have this:
“On occasion Pres. Trump talks to legal advisors.”
https://www.weaselzippers.us/345403-with-ominous-tweet-comey-pal-suggests-bombshell-story-is-soon-to-drop/
The Roger Wittes tweet is part of the BS
They picked the wrong guy with which to play head games.
OUR President is the master and they will be disappointed.
My advice to any sane dimocrat. (Language warning). Written for Wall Street, but quite appropriate right now. https://youtu.be/Q6-CVZPgaz0
It’s been a good week. Goodnight y’all Treepers. Thanks Sundance, you certainly had a very busy week.
Sweet dreams
Debs got one thing right. “Jeh Johnson is utterly misinformed.” Which is what I’ve thought all along.
It’s like that was the prime directive in the O-administration.
Even Obama himself, liked to say…”I didn’t know until I read it in the press.”
Obama, the Sgt. Schultz of presidents.
This is another brick knocked out in the Democrats Fire Wall. Soon it will all come tumbling down. Invest in Popcorn!
Looks like the Clintonistas (DWS. Comey) & the Obamites (Johnson, Lynch) are trying hard to throw one another under the bus. Debbie almost sounds desperate.
Put them all in a dark room with a big knife. Only one gets to come out.
I’m waiting for more lies in print by the NYT since Comey was seen entering their offices last night.
Nothing like a Leftist cocktail severed, shaken not stirred, before going to bed. Ah there will be sweet dreams of them eating their own and the smile on your face as you slip in to sleep with the thought of them exposing themselves…
Destroying themselves, yes.
Exposing themselves… not so much.
But I’m sure Weiner would be happy to oblige.😁
The minute that it was discovered that Bernie’s campaign had breached the DNC computers in December of 2015, the hue and cry that went out was shrill and continuous.
From the moment of that breach until the morning of the 22nd of July, 2016, we heard nothing from the DHS, the DNC, the FBI the CIA or the White House about any computer issues at the DNC.
One would think that if a hacking by 2 Russian intelligence agencies occurred, there would have been a much bigger hue and cry than when Bernie’s employee hacked the DNC server, but there was nary a peep.
LIKE!
Agree. Especially considering that the Washington Post writes that “In political term, Russia’s interference was the crime of the century “…
She said…”to do anything more than to lob a phone call into our tech support…”
So she admits that they called the DNC tech support?
That’s what it sounds like.
I wonder if that was Seth Rich?
He worked in DNC tech support.
She was acting incensed that they didn’t call her instead of their tech support.
Good catch 👍
I fail to see how we can survive in a dangerous world when we can’t even discover leakers from small sets of possible suspects.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there was a live audience they would truly be confused about when to clap and when to boo. Similar to what happened to Colbert when he announced Comey being fired and chastising his audience for clapping.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Isn't it delicious
Oh yeah it most definitely is!
Our we in our third stage of grief—bargaining?
Sorry not “we” I meant “they”.
Colbert hoisted by his own petard. Couldn’t happen to a nicer fellow.
I finally found proof of Russian collusion in the 2016 Presidential election. See website: https://youtu.be/wrIgSxUXIuI
Spoiler alert– It’s satire.
LOLz. Covefefe explained. Finally!
My question is why hasn’t Trump/Sessions or a Special Counsel of their own appointment put all these criminals in a room together, thrown the book at the them, and waited for them to break? Inevitably one of these swamp dwellers will rat out their former partners in crime.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Gee….thanks for *that* visual. 😛
I love reminding liberals…
LikeLiked by 4 people
That's a check mate.
Excellent clip!
Thank you.
Don’t see my gravatar at the top so can’t address any comment I like? Why not.
Like a lot of Americans, I’m tired of this whole Russia-Trump narrative and am appalled by the corrupt Dems, liberal media, and the swamp. As an auditor for over 30 years, it’s obvious that this whole Russia-Trump connection is a ruse. There are so many red flags and inconsistencies. The American people deserve to know the truth, but I doubt we will ever know the full truth, especially on who hacked the DNC, the extent of the improper spying by the Obama Admin, and why Seth Rich was murdered. One thing is clear: Mueller and his hired leftist lawyers are out to get Trump and his associates if at all possible.
If they were not being hacked and we know they were, why did they hire two Ukrainians to take over their computers for a huge hunk of money, and why did they “bleach” out stuff and now I have found out that that “bleach” can be read. Hope it is and is under processing as I write. They lie poorly and often and still lose.
The Macedonian Orthodox Church in Columbus:
In response to Jeh Johnson’s testimony:
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said Wednesday that neither the FBI nor any other government agency contacted her about the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computer networks.
“At no point during my tenure at the DNC did anyone from the FBI or any other government agency contact or communicate with me about Russian intrusion on the DNC network. It is astounding to me that the chair of an organization like the DNC was never contacted by the FBI or any other agency concerned about these intrusions,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “As a member of Congress, I had the unique clearance to hear any classified briefing that would be involved in such an intrusion, and the FBI clearly should have come to me with that information. They did not.”
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/debbie-wasserman-schultz-fbi-dhs-never-contacted-me-about-dnc-hack/article/2626682
If one believes Debbie then it casts a great deal of shade on the Washington Post article and narrative. If the FBI’s counterintelligence unit didn’t talk to the DNC or Debbie Wasserman Schultz then I find the assertion that the IC community was issuing dire warnings about Russian cyber attacks eronious and wholly fabricated.
We know from Comey and Johnson testimony that the DNC server wasn’t looked at by the FBI or any other government agency. That’s very odd since it was the epicenter of claimed Russian meddling. The intelligence community might not be hyper vigilant but I cannot believe they are wholly incompetent. Their lack of effort with the DNC leads me to the only available conclusion, the Russians didn’t hack the DNC and the scope and scale of Russian interference has been greatly exaggerated.
Cheers
Does the name Seth need to be included in your paragraph??
Yes or perhaps another in a like position within the DNC. Seth as the leaker rings true but it’s speculation at this point. What I can glean from IC inaction with the DNC is that the intelligence community didn’t see it as a foreign cyber threat.
Cheers
Because they erroneously assumed Cankles would be the next POTUS?
How utterly arrogant of them.
How utterly arrogant of them.
President Trump is running victory laps around the leftists they’ll never last 4 years much less 8.
He did the same thing the other day…. everybody that supports him doesn’t believe Russia was involved… and those who don’t support him DO believe Russia was involved… so he puts out a tweet like this that A. doesn’t turn off any support and B. directly attacks the opposition with their own logic!
The libs think he’s admitting the Russians meddled in the election, he’s just arguing their own logic with them. It’s brilliant (like usual).
He did the same thing last week…
He’s not saying he’s actually being investigated, he’s putting forth their own logic. We don’t believe he’s being investigated… but he’d ceding the point to illustrate the absurdity of what they’re asserting.
He’s running LAPS around these fools in the news and they don’t even know what he’s doing!
Wait….I am getting very very confused …..Is she saying that the whole Russia hacking thing was such a nothingburger that the FBI contacted nobody? When the fate of the Free World was held in the balance?
I swear Scooter Libby must be thinking to himself… What the hell was I convicted for?
And the Washington Post writes that it was “ the crime of the century “!
Are you trying to make me actually LIKE Debbie Watermouth Schultz???? I mean, after all, the whole enemy of my enemy thing….
It’s so infuriating watching the Deep State play ducks and drakes over this complete rubbish. The entire IC community should be ashamed. Are there any adults left?
I know a lot of this is focussed on Debbie Wasserman Shultz – but how embarrassed would YOU be, in your professional life if you were that reporter?
I guess that’s what happens when you operate in an echo chamber & have been indoctrinated into the group thinkery that infests our more “progressive” organisations.
Take the Old Media: All around the world; The BBC in Britain & The ABC in Aus to name just two, they are all trying to push these idiotic agenda’s based upon lies.
We’ve all seen the damned blueprint for this farce via Wikileaks.
Meanwhile, Joe Public is out there, getting the truth from the President’s tweets & speeches, from Crowd Sourced media via “the” Youtube. At least, that’s what us “oldies” are doing. And if they think that younger people aren’t out there too — who is it, that we are watching on “the” Youtube?
One wonders how long it is going to take for CNN to realise that they have their skirts tucked into their collective underpants, and the rest of us are following behind, pointing it out & joking about it with our friends. At some point, we as a community need to have a serious talk about re-introducing institutions for the socially insane!
Thanks, Debbie! You may step down. NO further questions.
Schutz, another nasty woman. Lock Her Up!
How come Debbie Wasserman Schultz wasn’t called to testify in front of congress if the DNC/Hillary were the target/victim?
This whole thing was either a nothing burger until Trump won the election and they simply wanted to make it into something to delegitimize him….or, it was a political hit job to frame Trump campaign for something they didn’t do (collusion) from day one.
Congress needs to interview both Wasserman-Schultz and those dnc tech people who got the call.
Things are not adding up.
