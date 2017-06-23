Judiciary Committee Sends Letter of Inquiry to Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch…

The leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein, have officially launched an investigation into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.  Their inquiry surrounds Lynch assuring the Hillary Clinton campaign that the FBI probe into Clinton’s emails wouldn’t go too far.

(Via Politico) The Judiciary panel announced Friday it had sent letters to Lynch and other officials — the opening bid in what Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said last week would be separate investigations into the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and whether the Obama administration attempted to influence FBI investigations. (more)

128 Responses to Judiciary Committee Sends Letter of Inquiry to Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch…

  1. rf121 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Well, at least on this letter her home address has been blanked out. A little late however as the genie is out of the bottle.

  2. Dash says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    The light shines in darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.

  3. diogenes says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Wonder how long it will be before Lynch joins the 160-odd people who had “tragic accidents” when in a position to negatively impact the Clinton syndicate with testimony.

  4. Paul Keller says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Watch the rats start singing now

  5. 4sure says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Oh, goody, goody, another useless uniparty clown show. Has grassley ever accomplished anything in his life long career in the sen.?

  6. 4sure says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Love that pic. of comey/lynch w/clinton foundation bag of cash. It is such a true depiction of their
    total corruption. We got nada on the banana repubs.

  7. Dazza says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    In every picture I have seen of her she looks like a deer in the headlights

  8. booger71 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Dear GOPe…please run these meetings like you were actually in charge/sarc

  9. Anne says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Page 2 of the letter refers to an email supposedly written by Debbie Wasserman Schultz and sent to Leonard Bernardo, an official with the Open Society Foundations .

    The Open Society Foundations is a network founded by George Soros .

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Waiting to hear that Rosenstein will change the focus of the Special Counsel.

  11. Merle Marks says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    my question is, in rewatching Comey’s testimony, he took a detour off the line of questioning to throw Lynch under the bus? Why? Take the heat off him? Loving it!!

  12. ALEX says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    I’ll check back in on this in a year…Nighty nite…

  13. killdozer says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    It`s a nice shiny thing in a sea of darkness ,I’m not going to look at it though ,I don’t want to lose my night vision

  14. Spock says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Just for fun, would anyone care to offer a psychological analysis of Grassley’s, Feinstein’s, Graham’s, and Whitehouse’s signatures at the bottom of page three?

  15. mimbler says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    This is just another case of the uniparty announcing an investigation to whitewash a crime that despite media efforts has become in the public domain.

    This will go into one of two directions:

    1) Under investigation until people forget about it (like benghazi, IRS, fast and furious, etc.) at which point it will be dropped or

    2) Investigated and “no intent found” case dropped.

    We’ve been here before. The people in charge are not going to find any problems with this,
    Mike

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      June 23, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      My prediction from several weeks ago still holds: everything from these investigations, and I mean everything from A to Z, will be neatly bundled together in some kind of giant government White Paper.

      The conclusion will be that “good people in and out of government made honest mistakes, but there is no purpose served in pursuing legal remedies because the nation needs now to heal. We assure you that procedures have been put into place to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

      • mimbler says:
        June 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm

        I agree for the democrat side of the investigations. The evil republican side will never be concluded,
        Mike

      • M. Mueller says:
        June 23, 2017 at 9:27 pm

        “We assure you that procedures have been put into place to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

        Yeah, but JFK is still dead. Congress, and their commissions, and their committees are all worthless.

    • Kaco says:
      June 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      Yup, not getting my hopes up.

    • bertdilbert says:
      June 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

      Has anyone ever been convicted for making someone feel queasy?

  16. John Doe says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Whatshername on Fox The Story let it slip that Loretta appears to be MIA. Congress can’t find her. My advice? Check Ft. Marcy Park. Suicide by 2 bullets to the back of the head. No gun found.

  17. MaineCoon says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Hope the picture posts!

  19. 4sure says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    You can rest assured if Nancy Graham uniparty extraordinaire is involved, it is a BIG NOTHINGBURGER and is entirely for show. Ole Nancy needs to shore up his fake conservative cred w/his SC voters. Me thinks he is worried about Trump leading a primary challenger against him in 2020. He is a YUGE never trump.

  20. Papoose says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Finally!

  21. Howie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Bring it on home President Trump.

  22. MrE says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Time for Act 10 (or 20, who knows any more) of The Political Parseltongue, Kabuki Theatre, CYA Grandstanding Show, starring the Obama Swamp Monsters! Brought to us by the Deep State!

  23. Ted says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Why isn’t any of Comey’s testimony from June 8th cited and questions referred regarding calling the investigation a “matter” (vice investigation)?

    A deliberate omission. I guess the show continues and that part just dwindles into the past… forgotten by most. Is this how you get Loretta free and clear? Just ask her about press accounts rather than the word of the FBI director.

  24. Howie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Nobody believes them anymore. Nobody believes in them anymore. We believe in President Trump.

  25. realcapedcrusader says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Until I see one of these pos in prison it’s just yada, yada, yada to me.

  26. Joe says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    The worm is turning.

    The fear will drive the dems to actions we can’t even begin to imagine.

  27. Wayne says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    This is probably indication that Lynche is already dead

  28. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    What took them so long? Burr/Warner were in front of the cameras the minute someone said the word “Russia” in the media. Burr/Warner immediately said they were investigating, always investigating and holding hearings. The House committees does the same thing. Look how quickly Rosenstein set up a Special Counselor.
    Comey brought up Lynch on June 8, 2017, and it has taken them this long to act on it? They really want to get to the bottom of it. NOT! No, they just want to go after Trump and his staff instead.

  29. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Great timing

  30. mimbler says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I don’t want to be a Debby Downer, but this was known since before the election. There isn’t going to be anything going on but a (1) 10 year investigation with no results or (2) vindication that she did nothing wrong.
    There is no real investigation here,
    Mike

  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I’d rather see them all just sit there looking at each other, not saying a word. Just sit, twiddle their thumbs, look at the ceiling, check their watches, but not saying one word

    Why?

    Because that wouldn’t be as big an insult to our intelligence as the dog & pony questions, the non-answers & the entire charade these bottom feeders continue to foist on the public

    Quit wasting our time & money on your UniParty bull****

    I wonder what the odds are in Vegas on anything being found out or anyone being held accountable?

  32. Binkser1 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I will believe something will be done once one of these crooks is actually brought up on charges. Until then, it’s all a dog and pony show.

  33. Warrior1 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Jeff sessions, are you awake yet?

  34. Bubba says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    I’m sure that they’ll do a thorough investigation and that they’ll get to the bottom of this issue and that Lynch will be held accountable/ sarc.

  35. NoeliCannoli says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Not a single question regarding the infamous airport tarmac meeting between Lynch and Bill Clinton.

    • WSB says:
      June 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm

      After reading that article, I really hope Trump is staging a sting here, because this is worse than swamp, as Louie Gohmert said recently, this is sewage:

      “One fellow Bush appointee who worked with Rod opined that “(Rod) is clever enough to know staying in charge is his only job protection, and for the ‘experts’ he likes to keep around him.” Of particular interest, he noted “someone in Congress needs to ask Rod if he’s spoken about the ongoing investigation or the selection of Bob Mueller with anyone from Covington & Burling…that would drain the blood from his face.”

      It is no secret to anyone in DC that Mueller and Rosenstein have a relationship. Nor is it a secret that Mueller and Comey are very, very close. I was trying to come to terms with this floated notion, made by some, that Rosenstein is a potential “Trojan Horse” that has caused mayhem since his arrival. I’m no less convinced as to that possibility now, than I was before I made more inquiries.

      Not the least of which was a copy of a letter received from a friend on Sen. Grassley’s staff from early March, stating how qualified and upstanding Rod would be as a Deputy Attorney General to Jeff Sessions. Signed proudly by reputed ‘Fast and Furious’ architect Lanny Breuer, liberal Eric Holder acolyte Mythili Raman and (here’s where my stomach turned) new FBI nominee Christopher Wray. After my concerned reply, the staffer’s texted response only heightened my anxiety, “LOL…you didn’t know that? Mueller, Comey and Wray were tight back in the day. They all laced the gloves up against Cheney together. There’s no daylight here, man. Don’t complain to us. Call Chuck Cooper…”

  37. sg says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Rosenstein is a snake.

  38. coveyouthband says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    “When you troll upon a thread”

  39. sg says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    when Vanity fair publishes a puff pc. well

  40. MaineCoon says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    A 10 sec vid of Lynch’s answer to what she wish Holder had told her about the job.

    These people are so arrogant.

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/07/01/loretta_lynch_jokes_i_wish_eric_holder_told_me_where_the_lock_on_the_plane_door_was.html

  41. sg says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    it defines them.

  42. NoeliCannoli says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Lynch will follow Hillary’s example, “I don’t recall,” “I don’t remember” . . .
    Meanwhile the fake questioners will fall all over themselves to show respect to this crooked hack.

  43. Rejuvenated says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Why would an official letter, notifying an individual that they are being investigated, reference news articles from the WaPo and NYT? This letter is from people who supposedly are in the club and the best they can do is cite questionable news stories based on leaks?

  44. MaineCoon says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Question: How can Lynch produce records she no longer has in her custody? How does that work? Unless they are in O’s “library” & he gives her a copy set… s/

    • doc00 says:
      June 23, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      Obama declassified 1,000’s of classified records his last few weeks in office. Clapper, Hayden Brennan, Comey and Lynch, Obama et al walked away from the government with incriminating evidence and dirt to sell on Trump. That also means the used up several industrial strength shredders and digital data wipers over the past few months.

  45. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Indeed this hearing will be yet another distraction for Dems & their FakeNews.
    Meanwhile Senator Grassley is busy doing this . . .

    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/06/dems_begin_to_panic_as_trump_set_to_transform_federal_judiciary.html

  46. Abster says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I certainly don’t anticipate anything coming of this. There are still lots of guilty people running around. They continue to smile and go about their daily business. They all know there will be no consequences.

