Special Election: GA-06 Karen Handel -VS- Jon Ossoff – Results and Open Discussion Thread

All eyes are upon Georgia’s 6th congressional district tonight for the special election to fill the empty house seat formerly occupied by HHS Secretary Tom Price.
Republican Karen Handel is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff. National media and the national democrat party are ‘all-in’ to support Ossoff and have spent over $30 million in their effort to secure a victory. Polls close at 7:00pm EDT
If Jon Ossoff is victorious the pre-staged Democrat MSM narrative is that all republicans are completely annihilated from any further political power; the oceans will begin to recede, free college tuition begins immediately tomorrow morning, the planet will heal itself, money starts growing on trees and Hollywood is once again all that really matters in the life of the correctly-minded and finally victorious moonbats. However, if Jon Ossoff loses, it means nothing.
According to local district 06 media Ms. Handel began the day doing the one thing her challenger Jon Ossoff was incapable of doing, she voted.
Mr. Ossoff does not live in the district therefore he is unable to vote. Instead Ossoff joined a buffet breakfast with Hollywood celebrities and the DCCC special interest group: Womb Empowered Socialists United in Congressional Knowledge, aka “WE-SUCK.”
NYT RESULTS – AVAILABLE HERE
AJC RESULTS – AVAILABLE HERE
Hope she wins by 1 vote.
No. That would mean automatic recount. Nice optics, but, nevertheless.
That would be awesome!!!
Every time I see him on the news, he really does look like a kid and a Pajama Boy. He acts like one, too.
He reminds me of France’s Macron.
He looks as those on drugs, doesn’t know where he is, or what is going on. In other words, befuddled and this would just add another brainless democrat if Karen doesn’t win. Being praying all day for her. Pelosi sent a lot of money herself and via other democrats here in CA. Now, isn’t that vote buying which I thought was illegal? Hmmm.
Looks like Trudeau…
Also looks like Macron.
He looks like a white Obama. The Dems are so shallow that’s why they ran him. If he wins, I bet the media will remark in the resemblance and that the people wanted Obama back. I hope the right people turned out to vote today.
I would not care less about this election if it weren’t for Trump and his agenda.
PTrump has 4 more years no matter who wins.
What happens in Georgia will be forgotten in two weeks.
Yawn.
Not to mention it’s not a full 2 years… They’d be replacing Price..
I’m tired of the narrative that the race is a referendum on the administration. A district that almost has Clinton win but also had Price win shows the demographics of that area and priorities of the voters are different from places like the Rust Belt. An Ossoff win does not mean the administration is unpopular, it means the national press does not understand the district and the kinds of issues Georgians in that district are facing.
Stop making sense
The district is traditional, establishment Republican. Metropolitan Atlanta did not go for our president in Georgia’s primaries, and people need to start talking about that again on social networks.
LikeLike
Two of the precincts won’t be closing until 7:30 because of an order earlier today by a federal judge because of so called “glitches”. All of the other precincts were scheduled to close at the time Sundance posted above.
