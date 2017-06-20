Special Election: GA-06 Karen Handel -VS- Jon Ossoff – Results and Open Discussion Thread

Posted on June 20, 2017 by

All eyes are upon Georgia’s 6th congressional district tonight for the special election to fill the empty house seat formerly occupied by HHS Secretary Tom Price.

Republican Karen Handel is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff.   National media and the national democrat party are ‘all-in’ to support Ossoff and have spent over $30 million in their effort to secure a victory.   Polls close at 7:00pm EDT

If Jon Ossoff is victorious the pre-staged Democrat MSM narrative is that all republicans are completely annihilated from any further political power; the oceans will begin to recede, free college tuition begins immediately tomorrow morning, the planet will heal itself, money starts growing on trees and Hollywood is once again all that really matters in the life of the correctly-minded and finally victorious moonbats.  However, if Jon Ossoff loses, it means nothing.

According to local district 06 media Ms. Handel began the day doing the one thing her challenger Jon Ossoff was incapable of doing, she voted.

Mr. Ossoff does not live in the district therefore he is unable to vote.  Instead Ossoff joined a buffet breakfast with Hollywood celebrities and the DCCC special interest group: Womb Empowered Socialists United in Congressional Knowledge, aka “WE-SUCK.”

NYT RESULTS – AVAILABLE HERE

AJC RESULTS – AVAILABLE HERE

16 Responses to Special Election: GA-06 Karen Handel -VS- Jon Ossoff – Results and Open Discussion Thread

  1. Howie says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Hope she wins by 1 vote.

  2. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Every time I see him on the news, he really does look like a kid and a Pajama Boy. He acts like one, too.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      He reminds me of France’s Macron.

    • carrie2 says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:09 pm

      He looks as those on drugs, doesn’t know where he is, or what is going on. In other words, befuddled and this would just add another brainless democrat if Karen doesn’t win. Being praying all day for her. Pelosi sent a lot of money herself and via other democrats here in CA. Now, isn’t that vote buying which I thought was illegal? Hmmm.

  3. Nigella says:
    June 20, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Looks like Trudeau…

    • Lack is not all says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      Also looks like Macron.

      • louiswinthorpe217 says:
        June 20, 2017 at 7:09 pm

        He looks like a white Obama. The Dems are so shallow that’s why they ran him. If he wins, I bet the media will remark in the resemblance and that the people wanted Obama back. I hope the right people turned out to vote today.

  4. Martin says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    I would not care less about this election if it weren’t for Trump and his agenda.

  5. MOA says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    PTrump has 4 more years no matter who wins.
    What happens in Georgia will be forgotten in two weeks.
    Yawn.

    • Nigella says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:05 pm

      Not to mention it’s not a full 2 years… They’d be replacing Price..

    • camulla says:
      June 20, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      I’m tired of the narrative that the race is a referendum on the administration. A district that almost has Clinton win but also had Price win shows the demographics of that area and priorities of the voters are different from places like the Rust Belt. An Ossoff win does not mean the administration is unpopular, it means the national press does not understand the district and the kinds of issues Georgians in that district are facing.

  6. Pam says:
    June 20, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Two of the precincts won’t be closing until 7:30 because of an order earlier today by a federal judge because of so called “glitches”. All of the other precincts were scheduled to close at the time Sundance posted above.

