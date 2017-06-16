President Trump: “Effective Immediately, I am Cancelling the Last Administration’s Completely One-Sided Deal with Cuba.”…

In a speech Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles, Trump claimed his executive order would cancel the Obama administration’s “one-sided deal with Cuba.”

President Trump cancelled President Obama’s Cuba Policy and ordered tighter restrictions on traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, saying “with God’s help a free Cuba is what we will soon achieve.”

As Trump laid out his new Cuba policy in a speech in Miami, the White House announced plans to roll back or eliminate much of former President Barack Obama’s 2014 deal between the U.S. and Cuba. However, President Trump leaves the U.S. embassy in Havana.

“We will not be silent in the face of communist oppression any longer,” Trump told a cheering crowd in Miami’s Cuban-American enclave of Little Havana, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who helped forge the new restrictions on Cuba.

