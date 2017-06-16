President Trump: “Effective Immediately, I am Cancelling the Last Administration’s Completely One-Sided Deal with Cuba.”…

In a speech Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles, Trump claimed his executive order would cancel the Obama administration’s “one-sided deal with Cuba.”
President Trump cancelled President Obama’s Cuba Policy and ordered tighter restrictions on traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, saying “with God’s help a free Cuba is what we will soon achieve.”
As Trump laid out his new Cuba policy in a speech in Miami, the White House announced plans to roll back or eliminate much of former President Barack Obama’s 2014 deal between the U.S. and Cuba. However, President Trump leaves the U.S. embassy in Havana.
“We will not be silent in the face of communist oppression any longer,” Trump told a cheering crowd in Miami’s Cuban-American enclave of Little Havana, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who helped forge the new restrictions on Cuba.
I truly love this man! It was an awesome speech and I was struck by how relaxed and happy he seemed. It reminded me of the Kipling poem and I realize that Potus personifies these verses:
If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you,
But make allowance for their doubting too;
If you can wait and not be tired by waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:
If you can dream—and not make dreams your master;
If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim;
If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster
And treat those two impostors just the same;
If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools:
If you can make one heap of all your winnings
And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,
And lose, and start again at your beginnings
And never breathe a word about your loss;
If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew
To serve your turn long after they are gone,
And so hold on when there is nothing in you
Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’
If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue,
Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch,
If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you,
If all men count with you, but none too much;
If you can fill the unforgiving minute
With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run,
Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it,
And—which is more—you’ll be a Man, my son!
Very nice, but for some reason, it only reminds me of the judge’s dedication of his sloop in Caddyshack 🙂
Excellent…so happy you shared. I hope this is seen by our President.
Immediately after this speech and signing, the President was trashed on FBN. Trish Regan, who is usually pretty good toward the President said that this signing amounts to nothing. It never stops. I was in tears during President Trump’s story of Luis. When Luis played the violin, I couldn’t help crying. I really love President Trump. He needs all of us to support him. He certainly has no one in Congress.
I am referring to the senate passing by 98 to 2 sanctions on Russia and Iran. Except that Iran doesn’t really have any sanctions because they are leaving Obama’s Iran deal which was never even approved by Congress. Russia is being punished for interfering in our election. This comes after Crowdstrike refuses to testify for the Intelligence committee and is walking back some of their findings. We are really in a banana republic. Our intelligence services didn’t even examine the computer and took the word of a private company to determine Russian hacking. There is even an article in Slate saying the writer doesn’t trust the findings.
I thought the President was in charge of foreign policy. The Senate and next, the house are trying to remove his authority. Part of the bill is he has to get their permission to lessen sanctions. I know this thread is about Cuba, but this is really disturbing.
Loved this speech and sooooo happy for all the Love shown to our President!!!!
