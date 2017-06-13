Massive Residential Fire in London – 24 Floor Apartment Building, 120 Units Ablaze…

A massive residential fire in Ladbroke Grove suburb of London England has many people worried about trapped residents. According to most media reports the 24 floor building, Greenfell Tower, houses 120 units and is almost completely engulfed.
The fire began in the middle of the night. There are over 40 fire squads and 200 firefighters attempting to control the blaze.
(The Sun) […] FIREFIGHTERS are battling an inferno which has engulfed a block of flats in Ladbroke Grove, West London.
Some residents are trapped inside the 24-storey tower, with children among residents desperately shouting for help from windows on upper floors with neighbouring flats ablaze.
One witness told BBC radio that there were likely to be “tens if not hundreds” of casualties, with some jumping from windows for safety in scenes “reminiscent of 9/11”. (link)
Dear God in Heaven 🙏
That doesn’t look like started from one point of origin.
Prayers to all those affected and that they got out safely.
I pray this is not a new version of terrorism.
When I first saw the images immediately thought of the twin towers. Some of the photos look like matching vertical lines of fire…elevator shafts?
If this bldg does not collapse there will be a renewed focus on 9/11….
Depends on construction type. Steel construction as in WTC with a sprayed on coating or poured concrete with rebar as these smaller towers sometime are. Probably should keep your tin foil hat in storage for now.
Only if 6-10 hours worth of burning jet fuel isn’t found in the rubble.
I know it’s not the best time to be asking questions, but with all that has been happening in London proper, one has to ask how in the world did it start. Reports I’ve seen suggest it started on the 3rd or 4th floor and went up.
Again, with all that has been going on in London I shutter to think this is anything other than a tragic accident.
I think this IS the time to start asking questions, a LOT of questions, and while I understand one can’t say A to B to C (yet), one can have suspicions.
Indeed… and as you said, a LOT of questions.
Of course, they won’t as it isn’t “politically correct”… and those who might will be mocked for it.
Agreed.
Terrible flashback of 9/11
This fire does not look organic.
if there were sprinklers and alarms, and there was one point of ignition, the fire should not have traveled like that in a fairly new building by the time the fire brigades arrived.
It seems the building was built in the 1970’s though, so maybe there is a horrible problem with the structure.
London is +1 GMT = 4:46am why does it look like the sun is coming up?
That means the fire has been raging for around 4 hours.
Correct. Sky News says it began around 1:45AM London time.
Britain’s summer days are incredibly long, with dusky light at 10pm, and the sun rising again about 4 to 5am. The other side of it is December/ January, when you’re trudging around in the dark at 4:30 pm.
Thanks… it’s different obviously at lower lats – ie where I live.
A resident who got out said he heard an ‘explosion’ at a neighbors. Gas appliance? A propane tank (iow, illegal) Also, bldg looks like it’s from the 70’s. Don’t know UK high rise building code for fire suppression NOR if it was retroactive, if regs implemented post construction. Finally, it appeared the FD was not able to get the hoses elevated, or if so, not very high. Hose spray looked like it was only able to hit midway up the building…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Arson?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Terrorism?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ramadan…?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Building is occupied by a lot of Muslims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I saw the picture with two women in hijabs…I know London pretty well and let’s just say this isn’t Hampstead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If this was intentional there has been a massive escalation that means no urban area is safe even behind well secured doors
LikeLiked by 3 people
Crazy stuff. Hopefully most people got out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lawton, I do not believe this will end well. Wednesday morning at 1 AM. Stories of people using bed sheets as rope. And you know that would never work…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear God, please help the fire brigades, anybody trying to get to safety, anybody trying to help.
Dear God, please take unto Thyself those who have already perished; sustain the injured; speed those who are ministering aid.
Amen.
For a fire to spread like that the sprinkler system would have to have been disabled. Either left off after being worked on or intentionally. As this is extremely rare these days and it is Ramadan. We shall see.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Couple questions:
When was builiding completed?
What are fire codes in london?
Are smoke alarms and sprinkler systems required?
When was building last inspected?
How many fire exits if any?
What kind of neighborhood is it?
Sabotage?
I did a quick search and they do have pretty strict fire/life/safety codes. Sprinklers required. The fire is really hot around the 10th floor on one side. If there was an explosion that took out the fire riser piping then the building would be toast.
Not that likely to be a gas explosion as hot water is most likely from a domestic system at the base of the building so no hot water heaters on each floor. Jihadi bomb making crossed his wires maybe.
That fire is just way too hot too fast and engulfed bldg in a way that youre right, a modern fire code dealing with a stove gas explosion should overcome and extinguish quickly. This isnt just a simple I left a candle burning oopsie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed, and most buildings are grandfathered if they do not have sprinklers and are not undergoing major renovations…but I am not familiar with British fire codes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. Must have had a huge fuel source to get that thing going like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Meth lab?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a very nice one. I think it’s in the northern outlying area but not sure.
Agreed this is fishy as to how and when it started, I think there will be more to this..
The fact that it chimneyed up like that says to me intentional.
God in heaven help them -and US….
It was built in the 70’s, it might not have had any if not refurbished lately.
Thats what i was thinking. Built when it wasnt required and not retrofitted. Pkus limited fire exits, if any. Narrow halls, bad lighting, and what about the insulation etc?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The building loooks like something that should have been razed if in NYC.
My first thought was it looked like the projects north of Harlem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Guardian is reporting that (http://tinyurl.com/yav):
“Grenfell Tower, which was built in 1974, had recently undergone a major refurbishment.”
If it was a mjaor reno, you’d think they’d have had to install/upgrade the sprinkler system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this is more than likely a terrorist attack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just heard on Sky News feed that one witness who lived on the 4th floor said he thought it started in his neighbors flat and that it sounded like an appliance exploded. The newsman on the scene said that many people were up late celebrating the end of Ramadan and that this may have saved lives. So apparently many muslims lived in this complex.
My suspicious mind immediately wonders whether a bomb-maker crossed the wrong wires or dropped his device. I hate to think that way but with everything that’s been going on the last several years…
LikeLiked by 6 people
But Ramadan doesn’t end for another 10 days?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I may have not heard it exactly right but many were up late for Ramadan for some reason. I’m not sure how Ramadan works…
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/when-does-ramadan-end-2017-10610036
Ok. He just repeated the part about Ramadan. This is the fasting time of Ramadan and they (residents) may have been up late eating before they had to start fasting again in the morning is what the reporter said.
I fear many deaths will be reported later today. One witness just said they were still receiving phone calls from people trapped inside. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and hearing screams and seeing phone lights flashing to show people where they are. Just horrific.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They get even crazier during the fasting part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harry Lime,
Muslims fast during Ramadan. That means they eat and drink nothing during the day. At night it’s another story. They feast, cook special foods, have friends and family over. It’s a major event.
Insert The Third Man theme here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Play it again, Sam.
Drats, wrong movie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harry, you’re funny…second or THIRD?
Man…
Maybe he meant the celebration at the end of the day…there’s a feast after sundown every day of Ramadan
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t they often stay up late during Ramadan, since the fast can be broken after dark?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes it’s “party time” after the sun goes down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Allah, make it water.
They are talking about that witness again right now. The neighbor said that he had his wife and children evacuate immediately, not taking possessions with them, and by the time they got out it had already spread. He said that he was told by another neighbor that an appliance exploded.
It is daybreak now. The building looks completely gutted.
They are now concerned the building will come down. The news is saying that if you know anyone in the building and if you are in telephone or text contact to tell them to put a cloth over their face and get out rather than wait to be rescued. Do not think there will be anyone still alive in the building and doesn’t sound like from this that others are still going in to rescue, esp. on the upper floors
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see fire through the windows on the top floor
LikeLiked by 2 people
Live news says they are still going in. Police bringing battering rams to open doors that may be locked. Evidently a poorer area with gov housing in the area. I do not know if this is gov housing.
LikeLike
Watch out for those exploding refrigerators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harry, there are pictures on the Daily Mail of two women looking at the blaze with head scarves on, so that might be accurate.
We could very well be witnessing a bomb making blast, moslem on moslem crime, a western on moslem crime, or just a crime bent on raising gruff, no matter what.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, every witness that they’ve talked to so far (admittedly only a few…maybe 5 or 6) have said that they could not believe how fast the fire spread which would lead one to suspect that this wasn’t any ordinary apartment fire. But who knows at this early point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, simple issues. Material, ignition, and intent.
As soon as I read your first sentence I thought of bomb making. Dear God in Heaven I spent so much time in London and had so much fun there. This is nightmarish.
On a lighter note, I love your name-one of my all-time favorite movies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Ha! Love the same movie!
Prayers for all involved. Hopefully everyone is safe.
Timing is very suspicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This does not look like a natural fire as the progression to that size of a blaze is very suspicious to me. Seems to be a Muslim neighborhood or have a large number of Muslim residents. Based on the recent past I am very suspicious of this incident.
I pray all innocents are out. So glad we can count on first responders to race into danger for us!
LikeLiked by 5 people
When I saw some of these images on twitter, my flashed back to 9/11 and the images of those who were trapped, had nowhere to go and jumped. This is just tragic. I pray for God’s protection for the fire service rescuing the injured and for the injured and their family members.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes me too, let’s hope the building doesn’t fall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best case scenario: Assuming there were a) working sprinklers b) enforced fire codes and c) no criminal intent designed to entrap occupants, the odds are very good most if not all residents were able to evacuate before the fire engulfed the building. From outward appearances this appears to be a modern, well-kept building. Those are all good signs that the fire codes were followed.
Last July a 75 story building in Dubai suffered a similar-looking fire which, due to sprinklers, did not kill a single person. Sprinklers save lives. Period. They extend the time fires turn deadly from minutes to hours.
Yes, I am aware of reports of residents hanging out of windows, making bed sheet ropes, screaming for help, etc. Hopefully these reports are either erroneous, isolated experiences, or have become exaggerated by media filters and only reflect panicked residents whom firefighters were able to subsequently evacuate.
Of course, it must be said that given the current threat of terrorism- particularly in London- the best case scenario is not a guarantee. But I believe the odds are against this being terrorism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did a little research, and it doesn’t sound good.
https://grenfellactiongroup.wordpress.com/2014/08/26/is-grenfell-tower-a-firetrap/
“Dear Ben,
I am very sorry to trouble you again and I hope that you can understand that my reason for doing so is entirely genuine.
A number of residents of Grenfell Tower are very concerned at the fact that the new improvement works to Grenfell Tower have turned our building into a fire trap.
There is only one entry and exit to the tower block itself and, in the event of a fire, the LFB could only gain access to the entrance to the building by climbing four flights of narrow stairs.
On top of this the fire escape exit on the walkway level has now been sealed.
Residents of Grenfell Tower do not have any confidence that our building has been satisfactorily assessed to cope with the new improvement works and we are seeking a meeting with the Chief Fire Officer from Kensington Fire Station so that these concerns can be addressed.
Thank you for your continued assistance with this matter.
Kind regards,
Grenfell Action Group
This article dates from 2014. While it is possible changes occurred, the Grenfell Action Group was still voicing concerns as late as November 2016 about fire safety in the building.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hell waiting to happen. That is not even 20th century regulation.
Correction: The last complaint letter was apparently sent in January 2016. It also indicates a large amount of rubbish-aka fuel- was accumulating in the foyer area.
https://grenfellactiongroup.wordpress.com/2016/01/24/grenfell-tower-still-a-fire-risk/
It has been very clear for some time to the residents of Grenfell Tower that those responsible for ensuring the smooth running of Lancaster West Estate are failing in their duty of care and wilfully allowing our residential amenity to decline in unacceptable ways.
Nowhere is this better demonstrated than in our landlords failure to deal with a serious health and safety issue that recently developed at the entrance/exit to Grenfell Tower. This matter is of particular concern as there is only one entry and exit to Grenfell Tower during the Improvement Works and the potential for a fire to break out in the communal area on the walkway does not bear thinking about as residents would be trapped in the building with no way out!
In recent weeks TMO staff allowed a quantity of household ‘bulk’ rubbish to accumulate, including old mattresses, in the temporary entrance foyer of the tower. This accumulation constituted a potential fire risk and a danger to residents. The TMO area manager and her staff were slow to react and no-one had been bothered to organise the clearence of this rubbish.
It has to be said that residents should not be dumping rubbish in this manner, but because of the improvement works currently underway there is no elevator access to the ground level, leaving them with an awkward final descent through a narrow twisting stairwell. It would appear that that not all residents with bulk rubbish to dispose of are willing to take this task on, and we suspect that some are probably physically incapable of doing so. It is therefore vital that the caretaking staff take responsibility for ensuring that all such health and safety hazards are promptly dealt with. In this instance they clearly failed to do so, and there is no evidence that we can see of any timely intervention from the management team, who bear the ultimate responsibility for dealing with such issues. Our readers should also note that this is not the first occasion on which we have raised fire safety issues in the Grenfell Tower area with Siobhan Rumble, and that we have never received satisfactory responses from her, or any other TMO officer, on any previous occasion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is absolutely tragic. Disastrous and terribly tragic.
God have mercy
To be fair, this only reflects one side of a dispute that occurred 18 months ago.
I’ve read other complaints by immigrants and refugees which are totally unreasonable (such as having to buy their own furniture in government housing, the quality of free food and medical care, etc).
While these complaints are specificly directed at fire safety, and appear reasonable, we should only treat them as data points for what will almost assuredly become a lengthy investigation and, at the very least, a large civil suit.
We can only hope an effective sprinkler system was in place to maximize the evacuation period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here come the lawyers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Accumulated rubbish setting ablaze is why that bridge in Atlanta collapsed.
I don’t think it is a terrorism because lots of Muslims lived there, they just want to kill us, infidels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They often kill their own for the sake of spreading Islam. Just look at the use of terror in Palestine, there attacks often kills Muslims and they use innocent Muslim civilians as “human shields” to protect themselves from any kind of counter strike. ISIS does the same.
Muslims have also been known to use arson in false flag attacks on Mosques. This has happened here in Michigan.
I’m not saying this was a terror attack. Only time will tell. But human life doesn’t have much value in the Islamic belief system.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree, but in the Western society they go after infidels.
Muslims kill each other all the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the Western countries they go after us, infidels…They kill each other in their own Muslim counties.
Hydrogen peroxide bombs burn hot and are explosive/flammable even without oxygen. Bombs like this would definitely take down a building. I’m not sure if water could even put it out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liquid peroxide-based explosives had been used in the attacks on the London transit system in 2005.
LikeLiked by 1 person
heartbreaking to watch. Helpless feeling. Like 911.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Years ago, I lived in a highrise apartment building. I was NEVER free of the concern that my family could be trapped due to a fire, the elevators going out, earthquake (yep, California), etc. We would hold “personal fire drills”. Had two different ways planned to get out (no elevators, two sets of stairs). Had “go bags” at the front door that were checked every week. We were lucky that nothing ever happened like this London fire.
When I moved out of the building, I swore I would never again live in a highrise. I don’t even like taking an elevator in an office building.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel the same way. We’re in Cali just north of LA – (south Ventura County). I wouldn’t live in a high rise for love or money.
I’m retired now but wouldn’t work in one either.
The poor souls in this building, RIP
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like this is Muslim area, possible NOGO Zone? If NOGO, who’s allowed to fight the fire? Well, we all know, the answer to that. When they need aid, it’s okay to enter. Same thing happens in inner cities and with SJWs needing aid… typically after they decide to “burn it all down.” (Yes, this is probably the wrong time to bring this up, too.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do they need to use halal water to put out the fire halal style?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just found this online!
https://grenfellactiongroup.wordpress.com/page/6/
It is a truly terrifying thought but the Grenfell Action Group firmly believe that only a catastrophic event will expose the ineptitude and incompetence of our landlord, the KCTMO, and bring an end to the dangerous living conditions and neglect of health and safety legislation that they inflict upon their tenants and leaseholders. We believe that the KCTMO are an evil, unprincipled, mini-mafia who have no business to be charged with the responsibility of looking after the every day management of large scale social housing estates and that their sordid collusion with the RBKC Council is a recipe for a future major disaster.
Unfortunately, the Grenfell Action Group have reached the conclusion that only an incident that results in serious loss of life of KCTMO residents will allow the external scrutiny to occur that will shine a light on the practices that characterise the malign governance of this non-functioning organisation. We believe that the KCTMO have ensured their ongoing survival by the use of proxy votes at their Annual General Meeting that see them returned with a mandate of 98% in favour of the continuation of their inept and highly dangerous management of our homes. It is no coincidence that the 98% is the same figure that is returned by the infamous Kim Jong-un of North Korea who claims mass popularity while reputedly enslaving the general population and starving the majority of his people to death.
Live BBC stream here
When viewing the thread without reading, my first thought was that the religion of peace has found another method by which they can cause tremendous amounts of casualties without having to kill oneself. Time will tell how this started and ultimately engulfed the entire building.
My other fear is that if this was truly and accident, it may give these POS a new mechanism for future use. I parlay for the dead and injured!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sky News: 45 fire engines there now, more on the way.
Apparently people are still being evacuated from the building.
Witnesses: fire began very quickly and took over very fast.
People being treated on the sidewalk for “a range of injuries”.
I can’t understand how ANYBODY could be in the building and still be alive.
Flashback to that movie, “The Towering Inferno”.
LikeLike
Flashback – 9/11
LikeLiked by 1 person
Horrible. The reports emerging indicate that there have been multiple complaints in the past that the building is a fire risk. These have been ignored.
At this stage, I am calling tragic accident. However you just can’t rule out islamic terror, given what’s been happening in London and the timing (Ramadan). Also, IS has specifically recommended using arson this year – see http://www.thedailybeast.com/isis-has-a-new-weapon-fire .
This is also a public housing estate and many muslims live here, often immigrants who require support – one wonders if it’s in the interests of a sophisticated IS cell to do this in order to sow division. They certainly despise muslims who don’t share their wahhabist hardline views.
Anyway, the above is all speculation. Righy now, let us pray for the victims and hope for survivors.
Lord, take these people into your House, for they have suffered enough. Protect those still alive and lead them to safety.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sky Live said building has had fire before. fire started on 2nd floor and went to 27th. Blaming an appliance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pressure cooker no doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No way an appliance could have started that fire. The authorities are obviously already covering up what really happened. All high rise buildings in the UK are fireproof from one floor to the next. That was a bomb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your report more believable.
Mayor of Londonstan will cover it up, it is a bomb.
Live on right side people still trapped inside
LIVE–> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pStB7aCT43E
Looked at the youtube feed. It’s via RSBN.
Look at the exoskeleton of the building—a bunch of it is TWISTED from the heat of the fire. Think massive structural damage. Think superheated metal supports, beams, etc. Don’t like how this is going to turn out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I guess all the firefighters can do is watch it burn?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My relative was in the south tower and able to get out. One of his most vivid memories is of the eyes of the firemen going up the stairs while he was going down. 😓
LikeLiked by 5 people
White City, In London district, home to the BBC and once site of 1909 Olympic Games
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_City,_London
LikeLike
Person at window at about 4th floor, waving towel
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lord have mercy.
Looking at the first picture it looks very much like it was a bomb. Note the huge hole in the lower left of the building. Such a fire could only spread if there were holes in the upper floors as all such buildings have built in protection to stop a fire from spreading to the floors above. This is likely the same kind of bomb that was used by terrorists to bring down the section of interstate in Atlanta.
One of the fire fighters there said that there were pieces of PVC pipe all over the scene. The attack was of course lied about by the far left officials in Atlanta so as not to aid President Trump’s call to stop immigration from terrorist countries. The police even arrested a patsy, who I understand is a local dope head who is far to spaced out to even tie his own shoe laces.
A terrorist publication recently showed plans on how to put a PVC pipe bomb inside a barrel of Diesel fuel to destroy large structures. The effect of such a device is devastating. These devices work in exactly the same way as an air-fuel bomb such as the MOAB that was recently dropped on the terrorist caves. Several drums of fuel oil were reported stolen just prior to the attack in Atlanta.
Such a bomb works by exploding an explosive charge inside a container full of fuel – diesel oil. The explosion pressurizes the fuel until it bursts the container and basically atomizes. The heat from the explosion then detonates the atomized fuel oil resulting in an absolutely massive explosion.
The terrorist bombs use 55 gallon drums of diesel fuel with a PVC pipe bomb placed inside. One drum would be all that would be required to take down that building. What is really scary is just how incredibly simple it is to build a bomb like this. There is no way to stop someone from buying what they need. Aside from a drum of fuel that they can buy anywhere, all they need is a bag of fertilizer and a few bits and pieces. A single trip to the hardware store and they are done.
What’s the betting that the authorities will come up with a ludicrous story about a gas explosion or some such rubbish? The authorities in London are outright cowards. Some are actually complicit.
My heart goes out to those who have obviously perished. If as I expect it turns out to be terrorism I sincerely hope that the British fight back with more than flowers, candles and teddy bears.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jesus, Mary and Joseph,
For those speculating about the fire being an arson, please do not jump to that conclusion yet.
From what I’ve been piecing together (see above) the building appears to be an immigrant tenement. Probably overcrowded, with neither residents nor landlord keeping the building clean and up to code.
The big story here is likely not to be terrorism or arson. As with the Oakland warehouse fire, there appears to be a complacent government overseer, a careless owner, and -possibly- tenets who were allowed (and to some degree, chose) to live outside the regulations put in place to prevent this type of incident from occurring.
There appears to have been a series of active and passive errors which created a situation in which an accidental ignition (such as a hot plate explosion, candles) could lead to a major fire incident.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mean like immigrants that do not want to assimilate and follow the rules of the country they invaded. Can’t seem to find my sympathy button tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All high rise buildings in the UK are fireproof from floor to floor. It is impossible for a fire to spread from a single apartment or flat as it is called in the UK. It is possible that the nice immigrants were constructing a bomb in the building. Whatever it was, it was NOT an apartment fire. By the way, that building does not look at all like a low rent one. Indeed it looks upscale. I was born and grew up in London so I know what I am talking about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
thank you – appreciate your comments
Bat, where exactly is Ladbroke Grove?
Wake up.
I’m not attempting to garner sympathy for any one. In fact, I specifically spelled out the potential culpability of the residents in this incident. Nor am I ruling out the possibility of terrorism or arson, though I consider both unlikely.
My concern is that in an attempt to focus one one potential mass immigration-related cause (terrorism) people will overlook another (the breakdown of civil society and the rule of law).
Both are equally destructive to Western society, and both are reflective of the ills which come from governments allowing certain classes of citizens to live outside the rule of law. In this case, the citizens in question are immigrants.
If it turns out the fire was caused by terrorism or arson, I will have no issue with admitting that. If it turns out to be a more complicated issue such as the lax enforcement of rules because the rules “unfairly” affected immigrants, or some such other PC nonsense, I will have no issue admitting that too. The truth is the truth.
To the Devilbat specifically, your points and personal experiences are acknowledged. However, in the complaints I posted above the Grenfell Tower does not appear to have been a typical London building when it came to fire safety.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought those complaints were specific to the time While the renovation was going on, keeler – did I misread that?
The ones I have seen, yes.
However, it appears to have been an ongoing concern spanning several years.
If similar complaints were being filed between 2014 and 2016, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they weren’t addressed between 2016 and 2017. Also, those complaints have a tone which convey dissatisfaction with how officials were not responding to the concerns.
Additionally, the little I’ve read so far indicates there were design problems. I see references to a narrow twisting stair case around the first floor, and that is a red flag. That’s the sort of place firefighters tend find stacks of crushed bodies. It also something that would probably be difficult to remodel and make safer.
Agree with your comments. Saw the link for what you posted about fire hazard concerns by residents on Twitter. Either way this was not the path of a natural fire in today’s
Building. Criminal negligence or arson or terror or ….
Natural terrorism to come to mind with so much of it happening and the resemblance to 9/11
Fire sprinklers?
Don’t they require that in the UK?
What is this? Calcutta?
Geez all these reports of victims leaving behind family member victims….yikes.
Oh lord, watchimg bbc, and there is caller on describing a missing 13 yo girl who had been calling her family from her cell phone. Little girl was left alone while parents went to visit someone else in the building. Parents were on 4th floor, and got out. She was up on the 20th floor. Last call was @1:30. ita now almost 5:30 am.
WTHeck? How could a mother poosibly run out v. Run up to her daughter to make sure she gets put? Does not compute as nothing would stop me from trying to save my son in that scenario
LikeLiked by 1 person
My first thought as well.
There has been an ongoing problem with muslim immigrants cooking over an open fire…in their apartments.
It is how they have learned to cook their meals.
They don’t use the stove-tops…they’re unfamiliar with how to cook on them.
They will use a hibachi or a large piece of metal, and make a fire in it.
So this could be how this fire started.
That is…if it was accidental.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first witness that they spoke to said that he heard an explosion and that his neighbor said it was an appliance that exploded. Maybe a propane tank?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do you recognize the sound of an “appliance exploding?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, if they were having a ‘feast’ they could’ve been using a propane grill.
Which is a bad idea indoors.
How hard is it to learn how to cook on a stove? Perhaps cooking classes for new immigrants could help prevent another tragedy?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, right?
But it can also be a ‘muslim thing’…like not knowing if the stove was ever used to cook Pork.
The stove would be considered forever contaminated if it had been used for cooking Bacon.
Could also be a Ramadan thing…as in, cooking in ‘traditional way’ to observe Ramadan.
And if they had a lot of mouths to feed, in a hurry, then they may have been using multiple open flames…in order to cook multiple dishes at once.
“One eyewitness, George Clarke, the presenter of Channel 4 TV programme Amazing Spaces, told Radio 5 Live: “I’m getting covered in ash, that’s how bad it is.
“I’m 100 metres away and I’m absolutely covered in ash.
“It’s so heartbreaking, I’ve seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can’t get out.”
Jody Martin said he ran towards the building to try and help when he saw the fire.
He said he was shouting at people to “get out, get out” but that residents were shouting back that they were stuck as corridors inside the building were filled with smoke.”
From BBC
I was watching a periscope earlier being filmed by a young lady in a flat right across the way. She said that the fire began on 4th floor, that it was a gas leak fire because it burned blue to start and climbed up the floors above. Fire fighters took a while to get there, restricted access due to narrow road. It also appeared that they could not get water to the fire in order tobring it under control.
There were ropes made of sheets hanging out the windows. One woman leapt from a window. People were using flashlights and phone lights to show where they were. They were being told to block door gaps with towels. Sadly, since the building is so high and access limited, I doubt many from upper floors made it out.
The girl filming said that it smelled like barbeque 😦 In other words, many many people were still in the building.
About an hour ago, the building was almost completely engulfed and there were still people seen in top floor windows above the fire. Pieces of the building midway were flying off….huge chunks.
According to this young lady, this building has been under investigation for many years…
Images showing on OANN show the building is completely engulfed now.
Absolutely tragic and my heart goes out to all those families….
No, not terroism. Old, badly constructed building with a gas leak.
So heartbreaking.
It is Ramadan and they were all cooking before sunrize so yeah hot plates rice cookers and hibachis are the favorite cooking modes. Mexico is the same and fires every night there. The only problem is it spread so fast and straight up 20 floors. Not really a target of you ask me and I’m going with cooking and lighting the kitchen on fire………
“”The whole building is just crumbling. It’s just billowing black smoke.”
Sophia, who is about 500m away from the building, said: “There are lots of people gathered in the street. I just see more and more flames burning and tragically I hear people crying for help.
“The entire building is burning through.”
from BBC
Just part and parcel of electing a third world mayor who is set on transforming London into a third world hell hole.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s as if the whole world is becoming a third world country.
I don’t know where I am any more.
So true. So sad. You are not alone. I feel the same way.
Looking at the Sky News feed. Helicopter view of the burning building. HUGE plume of smoke. Think Twin Towers.
Where’s the Mayor of London? He’s not on the scene. Needs to be there. Sends out Tweets instead about this being a “major incident”. Not up to the job.
Building to me looks like it’s ripe for collapse.
https://www.rt.com/uk/392135-west-london-tower-inferno/
The fire, which broke out at around 1am, is believed to have started on the 4th floor, reportedly due to a faulty fridge, RT UK’s correspondent Eisa Ali reports from the scene.
The building has a history of fire safety violations and residents have been complaining about improper and outdated safety standards as recently as last year, Ali said.
Posting an update via Skype at 5am London time, Ali reported that people were still visibly trapped on some of the floors. A video uploaded by RT’s Ruptly video agency clearly shows a man opening a window close to a scorched and burning side of the building on one of the upper floors.
A sizeable number of the block’s residents are Muslim, and many might have been out of the building as it is during the holy month of Ramadan, Ali suggested. However, many others were still reportedly inside when the fire started, he added.
Meanwhile, eyewitness accounts have been pouring in, with reports claiming women and children were among those trapped on the burning floors.
London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared the fire a “major incident.”
No casualties have been yet officially been confirmed amid the mass evacuation, but alarming eyewitness reports of people caught in the blaze have been quoted in reports from the scene and on social media.
Sky News: people now being evacuated from neighboring buildings due to real concern that the Grenfell building will collapse.
