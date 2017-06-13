Massive Residential Fire in London – 24 Floor Apartment Building, 120 Units Ablaze…

A massive residential fire in Ladbroke Grove suburb of London England has many people worried about trapped residents. According to most media reports the 24 floor building, Greenfell Tower, houses 120 units and is almost completely engulfed.

The fire began in the middle of the night. There are over 40 fire squads and 200 firefighters attempting to control the blaze.

(The Sun) […] FIREFIGHTERS are battling an inferno which has engulfed a block of flats in Ladbroke Grove, West London.

Some residents are trapped inside the 24-storey tower, with children among residents desperately shouting for help from windows on upper floors with neighbouring flats ablaze.

One witness told BBC radio that there were likely to be “tens if not hundreds” of casualties, with some jumping from windows for safety in scenes “reminiscent of 9/11”. (link)

Can only hope all are safe! Never seen anything like this before! #LadbrokeGrove #Fire pic.twitter.com/TlyYwK5Gbi — Michael Kyriakou (@Michael_Obi) June 14, 2017

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

Ladbroke Grove in West London right now. This is the street I live on. pic.twitter.com/7W2HI1bWmq — Jackson Harries (@JackHarries) June 14, 2017

building in fire London uk pic.twitter.com/wbXOjQAktJ — G O R A N K (@gorankrav) June 14, 2017

BREAKING: People trapped in huge west London tower block inferno – reports https://t.co/mwOSJsIt4G pic.twitter.com/AyTdsRxSxI — RT (@RT_com) June 14, 2017

