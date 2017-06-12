Philando Castile Shooting – Jurors Deliberating, No Verdict Yet…

Jurors in the case against Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez for the shooting death of Philando Castile began deliberations this afternoon. No verdict was determined and the jury will continue deliberating tomorrow. Yanez is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm for shooting Castile in Falcon Heights.
Officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile, a 32-year-old cafeteria worker during a traffic stop on July 6, 2016. The shooting drew widespread national attention because Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook.
Minnesota – […] Defense attorney Earl Gray told jurors that the state “failed miserably” in presenting its case. He emphasized the defense’s main contention: that Castile failed to follow orders because he was too stoned from smoking marijuana and grabbed a gun in his right pocket, forcing Yanez to shoot.
“None of this would have happened but for Philando Castile…,” Gray said. “[Yanez] sees the gun and [Castile] doesn’t follow orders. That’s enough to pull your gun out and end the threat. “[Yanez] had to make a split-second judgment.”
The jury heard from more than two dozen witnesses over five days of testimony last week, including an emotional Yanez, who cried on the stand Friday while saying that Castile ignored his orders and grabbed a gun at his right thigh.
Prosecutors argued that Yanez, who is Mexican-American, racially profiled Castile, who is black, when he stopped him on July 6 for a nonworking brake light in order to verify whether he was a suspect in the armed robbery of a nearby convenience store four days earlier.
[…] Several community activists spoke afterward, including Mel Reeves and the Rev. Danny Givens. Reeves said the prosecution presented a strong case regarding a traffic stop that should have never happened.
[…] Said Reeves: “If the verdict comes back guilty, we will celebrate. If not, we will protest.” (read more)
Hey, at least he didn't say "let's burn this bitch down."
Progress…
They can protest all they want, they won’t get back my support or sympathy. This is thuggery, not equality. Obey the law and act like responsible citizens of the United States of America, then these protestors might have my ear again.
'Let's burn this bitch down' Has been saved for after the verdict comes down. Ya know, Etiquette.
The attorney's name is Earl Gray? Jean Luc would approve!
In addition to the clear and effective closing argument, Obama and his justice department no longer exist. The climate has changed… I wonder how successful they'll be now? Anyone hear much from BLM lately? Any more of these claims in the news? Nope…
Rational thinking has returned to America. We no longer hear, on a daily basis, manipulative hypnotic sub-critical suggestions from a puppet president who numbs our minds with lab-tested platitudes.
The guy smoked so much pot that he pulled a gun on a cop while being told repeatedly not to do it. I am not making light of the sad death of an "almost" innocent person when I say this is a NO BRAINER.
Agree. And he is some more proof that rational thinking has returned. A bit off topic but still has to deal with a racially charged issue and the courts.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/06/white-professor-awarded-4-9m-fired-black-college-racial-discrimination-suit/
Very interesting. Judiciary sanity returning from the bottom. Let's hope it meets up with sanity returning from the top, too.
Clearly, more judges are no longer buying the "Blacks can't be racist" lie. Let's hope this trend continues.
Ha! Love the Star Trek in-joke.
* A BLM activist exposed how then Governor's Wife Hillary Clinton treated Black inmates as slave labor back in Arkansas:
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/06/08/slave-evoking-passage-hillary-clintons-book-resurfaces-libs-gasping-breath-500096
* BLM radicals interrupted the gay pride parade in DC:
* BLM radicals interrupted the gay pride parade in DC:
It's ironic how the Left is being undermined by the BLM monster they created.

More popcorn please.
It’s ironic how the Left is being undermined by the BLM monster they created.
More popcorn please.
If I was on the jury he would be innocent. Obama built this cop hating crowd. It needs to go away.
If I was on the jury he would be innocent. Obama built this cop hating crowd. It needs to go away. I am not sure why community activists need to be involved other than they are railroading this poor cop.
The soft bigotry of low expectations has said "blacks are gonna be blacks and smoke pot and drive – just let them – don't expect them to be capable of following rules." Sorry – this is what results from a second "Africana law", every bit as bad as Sharia law. DEAD PEOPLE.
'Affirmative action' in law enforcement is not justice at all.
AMEN!!!
The Obama years are over and done. Not a moment too soon.
Time for real justice, law and order.
Time to do what Dr. King dreamed of – not judge a man or woman by the color of their skin, but by their character and deeds.
Philando didn’t know his drug habit would kill him one day. But it did.
ILLEGAL Drugs clouded his judgment and made him foolish enough to draw on a cop.
The Obama years are over but sadly their legacy will take many years before it is done….
This is a dead serious issue. A man lost his life.
Normally I back the Police. That does not mean all are perfect.
Not having heard and seen the evidence, it is difficult for me to speak authoritatively as so many above have as to what the verdict should be. Apparently a lot of CTH commentators sat through the trial in the courthouse. Either that, or many are as batty as the leftists are in this country.
You must be new here. We do VERY detailed review of the evidence and often find things the police and others have missed. I invite you to review the Zimmerman case which the CTH blew wide open.
The treehouse has examined this case very closely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
St. Anthony police officer who shot Philando Castile placed back on leave
St. Anthony officials drew widespread protests over his recent reinstatement.
http://www.startribune.com/st-anthony-police-officer-who-shot-philando-castile-placed-back-on-leave/391196501/
Look to the "related" hyperlinks above and after reading all the voluminous research and analysis Sundance provided at the time of the incident you can apologize for your snarky putdown. I followed the evidence Sundane presented and IMO the case was only pursued because of the racially biased justice dept of the past administration.

Oh, i almost forgot…bless your heart.
Oh, i almost forgot…bless your heart.
Use the search function. This case was thoroughly reviewed when it happened.
The youtube video was shown in reverse. Driver’s side is on the left not right seat of the car. This guy was a danger to all before, during and even perhaps…AFTER…here, if the ‘girlfriend’ is to be believed. Too much for any cop to handle…
This was a political prosecution. The Governor and DA thought President Hillary Clinton would throw them a crumb.
I watched the original FB live video multiple times. It starts right after he was shot and bleeding out next to his girlfriend. Officer Yanez was very upset. He was distraught from what he was forced to do. He was pacing and cursing and asking “why did he go for the gun, why didn’t he listen”, over and over. It is not like the officer wanted to shoot a black man. That was the last thing this officer wanted to do. No one can know what it’s like to charge into danger every day unless they’ve done it. Hindsight is always 20/20. He followed his training, there was a visible gun, the suspects hand was moving to grab the gun. In less than two seconds he had to make a choice and the training dictates that you don’t take the chance. Not if you want to return home from work to your family.
For the sake of all that is holy, when the police stop you and you are a concealed carry permit holder you must be extremely careful. No sudden movements, keep your hands visible, do not reach for anything. Inform the officer that you have a handgun permit (CCDL) and a firearm in the vehicle and wait for instructions. Tell the officer where the firearm is located, do not reach for it yourself. Wait for instructions. If the officer wishes to handcuff you then you comply and you will be extremely courteous, calm, and compliant with the offers commands. If you’ve observed your local and state laws and done nothing wrong and pose no threat you will very likely have your unloaded firearm returned to you and you’ll be on your merry way. Expect the officer to inspect your firearm, run the serial number, check your permit, maybe even search your vehicle if there is probably cause. You might be handcuffed sitting on the curb but that is for the officers own safety.
More people have been shot reaching for a gun or rapidly making a movement back into the vehicle to retrieve the gun. Let the officer retrieve the firearm.
And for Lords sake, don’t drink or get high while carrying a firearm, that is beyond stupid.
Sorry, all seriousness here. In that photo, next to the man with the bow tie………um is that some kind of an optical illusion? I'm old and I guess I'm a little confused as to what that is.
Are you talking about the white fuzzy thing ? If so, that is the top of Diamond's white cap. (She is an attention seeker).
