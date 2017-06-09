President Trump Announces Plan To Visit Poland…

Oh, hellz to the yeah. This is going to be BIGLY bilateral winning on historically epic proportions.
Poland is one of the few NATO members who actually meet their funding obligations. Poland is a proud and strong Christian nation filled with nationalists and patriots. And President Trump is rightly affording Poland global recognition for being on the leading edge of the right side of history !
What’s not to love about this decision?
Winning!
VERY POWERFUL VIDEO. This is going to set the tone for my weekend. I truly pity any progs who may confront me. May God bless Poland 🇵🇱 and us, the defiant and deplorable patriots of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 🇺🇸, co-believers of our lord of lords and king of kings, Gods’ only begotten son, JESUS CHRIST.
Amen 🙏
Amen!
Yes I have just uploaded it to my facebk page to share. I remember at the time seeing videos on youtube of people marching and the marchers seemed to go on forever. It was a massive turnout. Poland has been under the heel of tyranny and is determined not to go there with islam.
That is so powerful, it gives me goose bumps every time. This is the march that took place after. I watched this full video in amazement.
When I say this vid posted here last week my comment was that President Trump should go to Poland!
OK. I’m gloating! My President read my post! I just know he did!!!
Just think of the tremendous Christian supportive welcome they will give him. He deserves it!
MAGA
Amen! He does deserve it! It’s a shame he has to go to Poland to get it!
Jesus is Lord!
Their March was epic.
Here is the video of it…and it was a lot more than “150,000”.
Wow!
IIRC I recently read that Poland is around 97% Orthodox Christian.
POLAND IS CATHOLIC NATION NOT ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN……
Quote from the Divine Mercy website: (link follows quote)
And yet, Jesus promised St. Faustina, “I bear a special love for Poland, and if she will be obedient to My will, I will exalt her in might and holiness. From her will come forth the spark that will prepare the world for My final coming” (Diary, 1732). “The land of death” would become the birthplace of the modern Divine Mercy devotion.
Poland is now politically free, and God has honored her by lighting on her soil the “spark” through His revelations to St. Faustina. Saint Faustina’s prayer that her motherland be protected “against the assault of its enemies,” however, is still very necessary. Jesus warned, “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather fear him who can destroy both body and soul in hell” (Mt 10:28).
Poland isn’t alone in needing this warning. Most modern nations seem more afraid of being destroyed by other countries than of disobeying God.
http://www.thedivinemercy.org/news/From-Her-Will-Come-Forth-the-Spark-2840
“For the sake of His sorrowful passion, have mercy on us and on the whole world”
Over at The_Donald, when this video was posted a few weeks ago, it was posted under the heading:
NOT ONE SINGLE MENTION IN THE msm !!!
Husband and I attended two funerals this week for two of his aunts, both Americans of very proud Polish descent. While at both funerals we heard (and were supposed to sing along with) at least two songs sung in Polish, heard at least one scripture in Polish, and saw Polish language banners on sanctuary walls.
While having lunch together after the last funeral — yesterday — we sat with another uncle who sets-up and leads trips to Poland every few years. I told him how we had watched (through the Treehouse) a video that showed a very long parade of proud Poles marching in unity against allowing Muslim immigrants, and how after seeing that we learned Poles had been instrumental in pushing back the Muslim invasion in the 1600s.
His body language changed as he said, “And we will push them back again.” This 70 year old man spoke as though he is as much a Polish Nationalist in this war against humanity, as he is a proud American, of Polish descent.
Hearing OUR President is now going to travel to the land of my husband’s forefathers, makes me that much more proud of the man the citizens of the United States of America will one day say was the greatest President that ever lived — Donald J.Trump.
Raven, deeply sorry for your family’s loss ❤️
Thank you for sharing this information.
It was Norman Lear and his plagiarized TV show All in the Family that propagated the idea of the “dumb pollock” He denigrated and insulted the Polish faithful. May God have mercy on his soul.
did he hate Poles or something?
May God have mercy on his soul….. OR NOT!
Pray for your enemies in order to heap burning coals upon them. Norman Lear was a secular humanist, AKA communist and a propagandist like so many others from the Hollywood swamp.
Polland is central in Europe. In fact the word the name Poland translates to fields or flatland. Europe’s crossroads went through Poland.This is why Hitler placed his death camps/work camps in Poland. These camps held more than just Jewish prisoners. They held people of the lands that Hitler Conquered . These camps included many prisoners from Poland and other overrun countries. The Germans did not waste man power in the midst of an ongoing war. The prisoners were managed by other inmates called Kapos. Most of these Kapos were Jews. Most of the inmates were Polish because that is where Hitler started. Norman Lear was doing his best to discredit the people who knew the truth about who did the German’s dirty work. Look it up.
Pharmer – I assume you know that prisoners of the Nazis were told they were being protected from the rampaging crowds outside? Also, that all they had to do was help out in the factories and they would be protected, or kept safe?
Governments use the term “protection” to remove rights from their citizens without having to get tough. Once the citizens are rounded up, the starvation can begin. This was common in Polish prisons – since the Great Depression was just a few years before that, most people believed it. Once starvation is well underway, the weakened prisoners are easy to control.
Matt, Check out a guy call Alf Garnett. Your all in the family was based on a British Show in which he starred.
Just FYI.
Alf was the original Archie Bunker.
Exactly. That is why I called him a plagiarist be cause All in the Family was basedon a British program. There is barely any originality in Hollywood, mostly propaganda, and Communists/ Secular Humanists have been running it for some time.
I could never stand “All in the Family” or “Cosby”. Now I know why I hated “All in the Family”. Thank you Matt!
Lets hear it for a Christian country whose proud citizens will not bend to the globalists.
LikeLiked by 11 people
^^^Like
I hope that President Trump will give them some very good trade deals and other forms of support as I suspect Poland and the Czechs may be on the way out the EU door and if that is the case, they will need our help bigly
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing and so inspiring! Our God reigns! My Father helped to fund a Christian radio station in Poland about 10 years ago. I can’t wait to share this video with him!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was the Poland, that initiated the destruction of the Soviet Union.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it was Poland.
The “neighbors!
Lol it was the first thing I thought of after reading the first 2 sentences of SDs post!
LikeLiked by 4 people
some of them were in the Les Deplorables video
Yes!
Awesome. The Poles are solid allies with the will and ability to hold theirs in NATO.
I wonder if he is going to but the GMD back on the table for Poland?
US just delivered first shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas to Poland. Russia dropped its price by 20c because of competition. US becoming energy exporter & now has financial leverage over Russia as well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Karol Józef Wojtyla, (John Paul II) born in Wadowice Poland was chosen to be Pope in 1978, and he will always be the most wonderful Pope in my lifetime.
Pope John Paul II would be so proud of his compatriots, in this current environment, standing up straight and tall for Jesus Christ.
God Bless Poland always I pray!
I don’t know I you-all remember this, but when Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope, someone had to go find him, as he was on a cross-country ski trip…alone.
In his campsite, he had made a cross out of his ski poles!
I loved that man. And even though I’m not Catholic, considered him a spiritual leader. He filled my heart.
Well for myself, I keep posting things on facbk, posting comments on leftist blogs, writing to my local representative telling him I want him to oppose islamic immigration and all green schemes, buying merchandise to support Trump’s next campaign. I have attended one rally against islam. At this stage, that is all we can do but if we all do the little things like that, it will become a bigger movement. Trump to me, is gathering support around the world of like minded leaders. This man is a giant among the pygmies.
Squatting Slav video – Hungarian PM Orban says that Soro’s comments in Brussels regarding Hungary were a declaration of war and that Soros is paying NGOs to promote chaos.
Orban is correct.
I’m over the moon!!! Thank you for the post, SD! It made my day! I’ve been waiting for a Central Europe visit and here we go. Thank you and congrats to the Treepers who’ve posted that vid! Astounding. I love the Poles!! They have suffered for centuries, mere pawns under Catherine the Great, to name just one era, and they’ve kept their faith through it all. I’m sure Melania will go, no?!! Can you imagine the BIGLINESS of POTUS and FLOTUS together in Poland?!!! It just keeps getting better and better!
Put the spotlight on Poland! They have had NO terrorist attacks because they accept NO refugees, even after threat of sanctions by the EU.
Great memories of Poland. Our daughter was married in St Mary’s Basilica in Kraków.
Just a beautiful city and above all great people.
Little known Treeper trivia:
Ol’ Bluto is of Polish ancestry.
Strong like Bull ! RAWRRR!
LikeLiked by 7 people
😁❤️😁
Strong like Bull! Smart like fox!
I wouldve bet on it, Blutowski.
Polish are the best! I never met one I didn’t like or trust. Be proud!
F’ing brilliant! Take a layover in Hungary, and see if Geert Wilders needs a clogging partner.
Not
TIred
of
Winning!
MAGA
I know Geert is not Hungarian. I’m so amped for this.
Is this a nudge against Turkey?
Will Trump make so nice with Erdogan to trap him?
All this, and more every day for the next 7.5 years I pray!
I was just praying Trump would meet with the leaders of Poland and Hungery. This visit is a smack in the face to the EU. God is hearing our war prayers. Isaiah 45. Joshua 1:9 John 3:16
Wonderful news! I’m sure the Polish people will give our President a warm welcome. Can’t wait to watch on-line.
Dziękuję prezes Trump. Jesteśmy z Tobą i kochamy Cię!
I wonder if Trump should make it a point to visit the smaller forgotten countries who are fighting against the establishment and EU? The countries who are really trying to progress in honest way. Only go to the dead weight countries (France, Germany, etc) when he has to.
Could he go to the Baltic Sea countries (if I have my seas correct) with relative political ease? How about the former Yugoslav countries? I think Hungary is fighting the good fight? I am listing countries that I haven’t kept up with much and don’t know if they have come under globullist influences or not. If they haven’t and are defiantly independent, they should be rewarded. Also, how about Egypt?
Remember the plane crash in 2010 that destroyed a large number of Poland’s government? Was this deep state action because they knew Poland would be a risk to their globalist agenda?
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/polands-president-killed-in-plane-crash/
🎶Yankee doodle came to town, Duda, Duda, Yankee doodle came to town oh the Duda day! 🎶
MAGA Covfefe WINNING Helz to the yeah!!!😎
