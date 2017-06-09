President Trump Announces Plan To Visit Poland…

Posted on June 9, 2017 by

Oh, hellz to the yeah.  This is going to be BIGLY bilateral winning on historically epic proportions.

Poland is one of the few NATO members who actually meet their funding obligations.  Poland is a proud and strong Christian nation filled with nationalists and patriots.  And President Trump is rightly affording Poland global recognition for being on the leading edge of the right side of history !

What’s not to love about this decision?

Winning!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, Donald Trump, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, NATO, Poland, President Trump, Religion, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

184 Responses to President Trump Announces Plan To Visit Poland…

Older Comments
  1. MIKE says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    VERY POWERFUL VIDEO. This is going to set the tone for my weekend. I truly pity any progs who may confront me. May God bless Poland 🇵🇱 and us, the defiant and deplorable patriots of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 🇺🇸, co-believers of our lord of lords and king of kings, Gods’ only begotten son, JESUS CHRIST.

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. MaineCoon says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    When I say this vid posted here last week my comment was that President Trump should go to Poland!

    OK. I’m gloating! My President read my post! I just know he did!!!

    Just think of the tremendous Christian supportive welcome they will give him. He deserves it!

    MAGA

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Their March was epic.
    Here is the video of it…and it was a lot more than “150,000”.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:03 pm

      Wow!

      IIRC I recently read that Poland is around 97% Orthodox Christian.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • SEJMON says:
        June 9, 2017 at 9:45 pm

        POLAND IS CATHOLIC NATION NOT ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN……

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • the right phoenix says:
          June 9, 2017 at 10:20 pm

          Quote from the Divine Mercy website: (link follows quote)

          And yet, Jesus promised St. Faustina, “I bear a special love for Poland, and if she will be obedient to My will, I will exalt her in might and holiness. From her will come forth the spark that will prepare the world for My final coming” (Diary, 1732). “The land of death” would become the birthplace of the modern Divine Mercy devotion.

          Poland is now politically free, and God has honored her by lighting on her soil the “spark” through His revelations to St. Faustina. Saint Faustina’s prayer that her motherland be protected “against the assault of its enemies,” however, is still very necessary. Jesus warned, “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul; rather fear him who can destroy both body and soul in hell” (Mt 10:28).

          Poland isn’t alone in needing this warning. Most modern nations seem more afraid of being destroyed by other countries than of disobeying God.

          http://www.thedivinemercy.org/news/From-Her-Will-Come-Forth-the-Spark-2840

          Like

          Reply
    • piper567 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      Over at The_Donald, when this video was posted a few weeks ago, it was posted under the heading:
      NOT ONE SINGLE MENTION IN THE msm !!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. Raven says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Husband and I attended two funerals this week for two of his aunts, both Americans of very proud Polish descent. While at both funerals we heard (and were supposed to sing along with) at least two songs sung in Polish, heard at least one scripture in Polish, and saw Polish language banners on sanctuary walls.

    While having lunch together after the last funeral — yesterday — we sat with another uncle who sets-up and leads trips to Poland every few years. I told him how we had watched (through the Treehouse) a video that showed a very long parade of proud Poles marching in unity against allowing Muslim immigrants, and how after seeing that we learned Poles had been instrumental in pushing back the Muslim invasion in the 1600s.

    His body language changed as he said, “And we will push them back again.” This 70 year old man spoke as though he is as much a Polish Nationalist in this war against humanity, as he is a proud American, of Polish descent.

    Hearing OUR President is now going to travel to the land of my husband’s forefathers, makes me that much more proud of the man the citizens of the United States of America will one day say was the greatest President that ever lived — Donald J.Trump.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  5. Matt says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    It was Norman Lear and his plagiarized TV show All in the Family that propagated the idea of the “dumb pollock” He denigrated and insulted the Polish faithful. May God have mercy on his soul.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • joe smith says:
      June 9, 2017 at 8:45 pm

      did he hate Poles or something?

      Like

      Reply
    • free2313 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      May God have mercy on his soul….. OR NOT!

      Like

      Reply
      • Matt says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:14 pm

        Pray for your enemies in order to heap burning coals upon them. Norman Lear was a secular humanist, AKA communist and a propagandist like so many others from the Hollywood swamp.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Pharmer Ed says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:15 pm

      Polland is central in Europe. In fact the word the name Poland translates to fields or flatland. Europe’s crossroads went through Poland.This is why Hitler placed his death camps/work camps in Poland. These camps held more than just Jewish prisoners. They held people of the lands that Hitler Conquered . These camps included many prisoners from Poland and other overrun countries. The Germans did not waste man power in the midst of an ongoing war. The prisoners were managed by other inmates called Kapos. Most of these Kapos were Jews. Most of the inmates were Polish because that is where Hitler started. Norman Lear was doing his best to discredit the people who knew the truth about who did the German’s dirty work. Look it up.

      Like

      Reply
      • InvestingforOne says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:33 pm

        Pharmer – I assume you know that prisoners of the Nazis were told they were being protected from the rampaging crowds outside? Also, that all they had to do was help out in the factories and they would be protected, or kept safe?

        Governments use the term “protection” to remove rights from their citizens without having to get tough. Once the citizens are rounded up, the starvation can begin. This was common in Polish prisons – since the Great Depression was just a few years before that, most people believed it. Once starvation is well underway, the weakened prisoners are easy to control.

        Like

        Reply
    • dekester says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      Matt, Check out a guy call Alf Garnett. Your all in the family was based on a British Show in which he starred.

      Just FYI.

      Alf was the original Archie Bunker.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Matt says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:21 pm

        Exactly. That is why I called him a plagiarist be cause All in the Family was basedon a British program. There is barely any originality in Hollywood, mostly propaganda, and Communists/ Secular Humanists have been running it for some time.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • RedBallExpress says:
          June 9, 2017 at 11:02 pm

          I could never stand “All in the Family” or “Cosby”. Now I know why I hated “All in the Family”. Thank you Matt!

          Like

          Reply
  7. The Devilbat says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Lets hear it for a Christian country whose proud citizens will not bend to the globalists.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Cassandra says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Amazing and so inspiring! Our God reigns! My Father helped to fund a Christian radio station in Poland about 10 years ago. I can’t wait to share this video with him!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. leont says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    It was the Poland, that initiated the destruction of the Soviet Union.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. NJF says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    The “neighbors!

    Lol it was the first thing I thought of after reading the first 2 sentences of SDs post!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. C-Low says:
    June 9, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Awesome. The Poles are solid allies with the will and ability to hold theirs in NATO.

    I wonder if he is going to but the GMD back on the table for Poland?

    Like

    Reply
  12. pageoturner says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    US just delivered first shipment of Liquefied Natural Gas to Poland. Russia dropped its price by 20c because of competition. US becoming energy exporter & now has financial leverage over Russia as well.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. free2313 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Karol Józef Wojtyla, (John Paul II) born in Wadowice Poland was chosen to be Pope in 1978, and he will always be the most wonderful Pope in my lifetime.
    Pope John Paul II would be so proud of his compatriots, in this current environment, standing up straight and tall for Jesus Christ.
    God Bless Poland always I pray!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. xyzlatin says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Well for myself, I keep posting things on facbk, posting comments on leftist blogs, writing to my local representative telling him I want him to oppose islamic immigration and all green schemes, buying merchandise to support Trump’s next campaign. I have attended one rally against islam. At this stage, that is all we can do but if we all do the little things like that, it will become a bigger movement. Trump to me, is gathering support around the world of like minded leaders. This man is a giant among the pygmies.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Lburg says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Squatting Slav video – Hungarian PM Orban says that Soro’s comments in Brussels regarding Hungary were a declaration of war and that Soros is paying NGOs to promote chaos.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. akearn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I’m over the moon!!! Thank you for the post, SD! It made my day! I’ve been waiting for a Central Europe visit and here we go. Thank you and congrats to the Treepers who’ve posted that vid! Astounding. I love the Poles!! They have suffered for centuries, mere pawns under Catherine the Great, to name just one era, and they’ve kept their faith through it all. I’m sure Melania will go, no?!! Can you imagine the BIGLINESS of POTUS and FLOTUS together in Poland?!!! It just keeps getting better and better!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Nibbler Myers says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Put the spotlight on Poland! They have had NO terrorist attacks because they accept NO refugees, even after threat of sanctions by the EU.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Kristin says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Great memories of Poland. Our daughter was married in St Mary’s Basilica in Kraków.
    Just a beautiful city and above all great people.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Little known Treeper trivia:

    Ol’ Bluto is of Polish ancestry.

    Strong like Bull ! RAWRRR!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. FTWPhil says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    F’ing brilliant! Take a layover in Hungary, and see if Geert Wilders needs a clogging partner.

    Not
    TIred
    of
    Winning!

    MAGA

    Like

    Reply
    • FTWPhil says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      I know Geert is not Hungarian. I’m so amped for this.

      Is this a nudge against Turkey?

      Will Trump make so nice with Erdogan to trap him?

      All this, and more every day for the next 7.5 years I pray!

      Like

      Reply
  21. Carrie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    I was just praying Trump would meet with the leaders of Poland and Hungery. This visit is a smack in the face to the EU. God is hearing our war prayers. Isaiah 45. Joshua 1:9 John 3:16

    Like

    Reply
  22. theresanne says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Wonderful news! I’m sure the Polish people will give our President a warm welcome. Can’t wait to watch on-line.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. melski says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Dziękuję prezes Trump. Jesteśmy z Tobą i kochamy Cię!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Brant says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I wonder if Trump should make it a point to visit the smaller forgotten countries who are fighting against the establishment and EU? The countries who are really trying to progress in honest way. Only go to the dead weight countries (France, Germany, etc) when he has to.

    Could he go to the Baltic Sea countries (if I have my seas correct) with relative political ease? How about the former Yugoslav countries? I think Hungary is fighting the good fight? I am listing countries that I haven’t kept up with much and don’t know if they have come under globullist influences or not. If they haven’t and are defiantly independent, they should be rewarded. Also, how about Egypt?

    Like

    Reply
  25. Rejuvenated says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Remember the plane crash in 2010 that destroyed a large number of Poland’s government? Was this deep state action because they knew Poland would be a risk to their globalist agenda?

    http://www.cbsnews.com/news/polands-president-killed-in-plane-crash/

    Like

    Reply
  26. Covfefe Georgia Grace says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    🎶Yankee doodle came to town, Duda, Duda, Yankee doodle came to town oh the Duda day! 🎶
    MAGA Covfefe WINNING Helz to the yeah!!!😎

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s