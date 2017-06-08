Dear Senator – Someone, Anyone, Please Follow-Up With Comey Today On This Line of Inquiry…

On March 20th, 2017 a young freshman representative from New York named Elise M. Stefanik used a probative timeline to question FBI Director James Comey. Using simple common sense Ms. Stefanik single-handily exposed a significant level of intentional intelligence community deception yet no-one seemed to notice.
In the segment of the questioning (video below) Rep. Stefanik begins by asking director Comey what are the typical protocols, broad standards and procedures for notifying the Director of National Intelligence, the White House and senior congressional leadership (aka the intelligence Gang of Eight), when the FBI has opened a counter-intelligence investigation.
The response from Comey is a generalized reply (with uncomfortable body language) that notification of counter-intel investigations are discussed with the White House, and other pertinent oversight officials, on a calendar basis, ie. “quarterly”.
With the statement that such counterintelligence notifications happen “generally quarterly”, and against the backdrop that Comey stated in July of 2016 a counter-intel investigation began, Stefanik asks:
…”when did you notify the White House, the DNI and congressional leadership”?
BOOM! Watch an extremely uncomfortable Director James Comey outright LIE… by claiming there was no active DNI to notify -which is entirely false- James Clapper was Obama’s DNI.
.
Watch it again.
Watch that first 3:00 minutes again. Ending with:
…”Because of the sensitivity of the matter” ~ James Comey
FBI Director Comey intentionally obfuscates knowledge of the question from Rep Stefanik; using parseltongue verbiage to get himself away from the sunlit timeline.
The counter-intel investigation, by his own admission, began in July 2016. Congress was not notified until March 2017. That’s an eight month period – Obviously obfuscating the quarterly claim moments earlier.
The first and second questions from Stefanik were clear. Comey’s understanding of the questions was clear. However, Comey directly evaded truthful response to the second question. When you watch the video, you can see Comey quickly connecting the dots on where this inquiry was going.
There is only one reasonable explanation for FBI Director James Comey to be launching a counter-intel investigation in July 2016, notifying the White House and James Clapper (ODNI), and then keeping it under wraps from congress: James Comey was a participant in the intelligence gathering for political purposes – wittingly, or unwittingly.
It became clear during that testimony that Director Comey was using his office as a facilitating conduit for political purposes; presumably in favor of the 2016 White House.
Unfortunately, a slightly nervous Stefanik, never forced Comey to go back to the non-answered question and respond by saying:
No, Mr. Comey, there WAS a DNI in place in 2016, please answer the question of when did you notify him (James Clapper) and the White House?
….. then it would get a little ugly:
Why did you notify Clapper and the White House but delay congressional notification?
With all the banter about these hearings, and against this slight moment of clarity of purpose, it bears repeating:
There is only ONE KNOWN Factual and CRIMINAL activity currently identified: the unmasking and leaking of Mike Flynn’s name to the media.
FBI Director Comey stated his organization is “investigating”, fair enough. Director Comey stated the investigation was a counterintelligence operation; again, fair enough. However, not a single congress person followed-up to his admission and questioned why only he decided to act without oversight, and only this aspect of the investigation was kept secret from congress and the gang-of-eight.
Why?
Additionally, during this same March 20th testimony Director Comey stated there was an ongoing leak investigation. However, almost two months later, on May 8th 2017, both James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates stated they were unaware of any leak investigation and neither of them had been contacted or questioned as part of the supposed leak investigation.
How can there be a leak investigation if the key stake-holders who possessed the intelligence that was leaked have never been questioned?
How?
You made a funny Sundance. Like anyone on that committee cares one iota about the truth.
Sundance, You put Comey’s answer as follows.
”Because of the sensitivity of the matter”
IMO it is actually ”Because of the sensitivity of the matter?”
He raises the pitch of his voice at the end as if asking a question.
If he is answering as a question, then he either does not know why, or he is telling a story and hoping you will buy his answer.
So we have to believe that either “the dog ate his homework” or trying to cover for the real reason he did not notify.
This brings up the possibility that he knew he was engaged in an illegal activity.
I hope you catch a fish (Senator) Sundance.
I have already stated my opinion on these Senate Hearings. Nobody seems to know what (obvious) questions to ask. They are NOT seeking the truth.. certainly not the whole truth. They have a predetermined (Partisan political) narrative in mind, and attempt to elicit only answers which support that.
But… hope springs eternal.. I might watch the Comey Circus live after all.
I wonder if the Senators have already given Comey the questions ahead of time 🙂
Of course. What he did today is unprecedented and helps hide the fact what he released today was coordinated with democrats beforehand… It will appear they already knew from today’s release when they start their leading questions to smear our President.. Today was phase one of set up/smear in some ways…
Whatever happens, it will conclude with “So we all agree that Russia interfered with the election.”
More likely CNN gave Comey the questions ahead of time.
So many questions that should be asked and so little time when Committee members spend it making political speeches. They rarely deviate from their scripted questions anyway, resulting in hours of testimony that provides minimal
insight into the matter they’re supposedly investigating.
I saw someone on Lou Dobbs earlier this week. It might have been Randy Evans. Anyway, they said that it used to be during Congressional Hearings they had real, live, actual professional prosecutors conducting the questioning, and then there was time at the end for the Congress Critters to ask follow up questions.
I have no idea how long ago this was, but it is just one more thing that seems to have gone by the way side that I think needs to be resurrected. Without this, these hearings are strictly for the Senators and Republicans to pose, strut, and posture for the cameras. I loathe them.
I would also like the reason Comey will not answer Sen. Grassely and his questions about Dossier. He even wrote today he didn’t think it good idea when Trump suggested investigating Dossier
Perhaps the Fake Russian email he apparently used to justify his reasonable prosecutor speech. Also why his notes conveniently put the President in bad light when he could have told Trump from day one he didn’t feel contact appropriate…
And of course he didn’t follow rules as Sundance stated in this article. Who the heck does Comey think he is. This is ridiculous…
The look on Admiral Rogers face in that video…speaks volumes.
He looks like a man who knows more than he wants to know.
I caught only a few minutes today and he literally said he wished he was an Ensign in the Navy again…That stuck with me….
Wow, I didn’t hear him say that. I only saw the bit where he was quite forcefully telling some Senator that he had never been pressured into doing anything illegal, or whatever. He even interrupted the Senator by holding up his hand and saying “Let me finish!” He was very stern. I could definitely see him wearing his Admiral’s hat. Wow. He scairt me just a bit. I was impressed.
I think They should open the hearing by swearing in Comey… then… read him his Miranda rights.
It could be important when he stands trial. 🙂
I think they should all be frog marched out by Coast Guard Troops and SP’s
I hope many people read this article to balance what Comey is going to say today
Start asking the “right fu$$ing” questions!
Comey was one of the main if not the main leaker. He probably is the one who requested the unmaskings per whoever told him too (Both Obamas, Rhodes, HRC). He has been a Clinton ally the entire time. He was involved with Clinton and Marc Rich back in 90’s. Our FBI is better that he’s gone and he most definitely is a nut job.
The international press has this spin, as exemplified by the Beeb,
“Ex-FBI chief James Comey will tell Congress on Thursday President Donald Trump wanted a “patronage relationship” and asked for his “loyalty”.
This weird version of events has spread far and wide per US mainstream Wankerati press.
Then I watched another report. Sweden has opened a ‘Museum of Failure’.
Then the Beeb is saying ‘we will report ‘politics free’ on the UK election.
I can’t make this stuff up.
I’m having a laugh.
Trump is treated as guilty until proven innocent.
Investigations carried out based on false information. This is how the Bolshevik show trials were conducted. I never thought I would see the day where it came here.
Testimony from Comey ….
I watched Rep. Stefanik’s questioning on C-Span and was immediately impressed with her and her style of questioning but I also thought her well executed questioning petered out slightly as noted. But she did a much better job than most and didn’t seem “slightly nervous” to me. I think she has a bright political future if she wants it.
I don’t trust anyone that has repeated instances of “uncomfortable body language” like Comey who seems to have “uncomfortable attacks” often when questioned or having dinner outside his former FBI’s isolated and unaccountable law enforcement palace.
I believe Sundance is sort of asking us to make SURE the Pro Trump Senators are aware of this LINE OF REASONING and follow up on it today on it against Comey.
So, HELP spread the word, about this THREAD to get the attention of these Senators and PRO-TRUMP news outlets.
Sundance SAW this mistake of Comey a while back and shared it with us, it has to be used in the Hearings today to NAIL Comey to the WALL!
Go Sundance Go
Go Trump Go
Sundance
I guess today you can see if what you “write” is read by Pro Trump Senators, or Trump Team almost in real time , let’s see who starts asking the “right questions about this matter” using your time line.
It would be cool if they have your SITE open on their laptops/tablets sitting in their chairs and you feed them QUESTIONS TO ASK, today when congress starts up .
If Congress does ask these questions, I recommend you introduce yourself to Trump Team if you haven’t already and see if they have a JOB FOR YOU!
Although the job you do here is valuable, and we wouldn’t want you to leave, if there is higher calling to be at Trump’s side in the WH, we would understand if you did leave, just leave someone you trust to continue here.
Anderson Cooper got rekt by Alan Dershowitz tonight…
Dersh must read the DDD Report.
I want to know when the investigation into McCAIN and his DODGY DOSSIER is going to open.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not until we get rid of Mueller. Remember, this statement that Homey Comey has proffered has the Seal of Approval of and was aided and abetted in its concoction in consultation with Robert Mueller, the Special Council appointed by Rosenstein. it does not matter if it is true or false. The GOP is going to engineer an impeachment process come hell or high water.
