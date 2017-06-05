DOJ Arrests 25-Year-Old NSA Contractor Leaking Classified Intel…

The Department of Justice has arrested 25-year-old left-wing activist “Reality Leigh Winner“, aka “Reality Winner” aka “Sara Winner“, aka “Sara Winners“, for leaking classified NSA intelligence to online media The Intercept.
Reality Leigh “Sara” Winner is a Georgia resident and an employee of NSA contractor Pluribus International Corp. She has held a top secret security clearance since at least February. She made her first federal court appearance in Augusta, Georgia, Monday afternoon.
A federal contractor was arrested in Georgia Monday in connection with a classified NSA report on Russian election interference published by the online publication The Intercept.
[…] After the Intercept story was published Monday, the Justice Department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old federal contractor from Georgia in connection with the disclosure. (link)
A review of Ms. Winner’s social media and on-line presence shows her ideology is rabidly anti-President Trump. She is a vocal advocate for Black Lives Matter and various left-wing organizations. Her social media is that of a typically well indoctrinated leftist. TWITTER HERE and FACEBOOK HERE. Customary vulgarity, promotion of beatnik anarchy, etc.
Ms. Winner will likely spend a minimum of 10 to 20 years in a federal penitentiary; and be considered a domestic terrorist upon release.
Search Warrant:
Criminal Complaint:
Sessions, Rosenstein, Brand, Comey McCabe, Mueller, Boentes, Bush, Romney, Donahue, Phew!!!
This stinks to high heaven.
This stinks to high heaven.
Why Sessions???
Which Sessions? Jeff or Pete?
How did this moonbat get/keep security clearance?
10 to 20 years in a federal penitentiary
A good start!!
A good start!!
Not hard to spot dangerous liberal moonbats DRIVE THEM OUT!
Is this leaker number one? I cannot wait to see the family tree.
The apple does not fall from it.
Far from it, that is.
I bet there is a lot of history here…yippie.
This is best news of today. more leakers need to be put in the jail
She is a small fish but no lone wolf. FBI knows everything about her; who she’s been communicating with, socializing with, sleeping with, texting to, etc., on and off the job. I bet she she talks and starts naming names as to who else is leaking to the press and who is paying her for info.. As the ball gets rolling down the hill, it won’t be long before pretty soon SOROS will have no employees left in the US GOVERNMENT!
She’s an arrogant little treasonous twit who should pay a price no one else will want to pay. Snowden disclosed wrong doing. This half wit was just playing political games and sabotaging democracy.
Sorry Assange but you are wrong on this. Leaking privileged information needs to have a purpose other than politics.
Assange is being an idiot.
This young woman voted for Hillary, most likely.
Hillary would not have rested until she had Julian Assange killed!
Wake up, Julian.
This ‘leaker’ supported the evil DNC candidates who would have you murdered.
“Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency and unlawfully retained it,’’ court documents stated, adding that material was taken May 9. “Approximately a few days later, Winner unlawfully transmitted by mail the intelligence reporting to an online news outlet.’’
This is a really small fish that will be fried.
When do we go after the big fishes like HRC?
And Soros and Obama.
You answer one question and the flood starts.
What else did she remove before May 9th? After May 9th?
What type of security does this place have that you can print and remove printed documents?
Did someone else give her access to those documents?
Who covered for her to do what she did?
This is by no means over. More heads will roll on this.
Reality has top security? Really or reality?
Exactly!!!!!!! If this chick has to go to jail Ol' Hen Hillary should have to go too….Equal justice under the LAW.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My gut feeling is, they won’t do much to her. Hope I’m wrong.
Will the attorney use the Hillary intent defense?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is she locked up or out on bail ?
She is “Hammer” (and bleachbit) risk!!!
More than likely she was either caught up in a sting or infosec traced logs to her. Hopefully they can get her into a sweet plea-deal where she brings down some others with her.
No, but I bet her lawyer will seek a plea bargain.
Doesn’t matter…..Only thing that does:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyIMKiWpdU4
I’d really like to look at what she leaked to the media, but according to Chris Cuomo, I can’t.
She’ll be spending her prime years breaking rocks regardless. Too bad!
This is linked on Drudge.
https://theintercept.com/2017/06/05/top-secret-nsa-report-details-russian-hacking-effort-days-before-2016-election/
20 years should be a starting point. I’d like to see 30 or 40 years if they can’t execute her. I’d pull the pins on the trap door myself–no problem. As Podesta said, “make an example” of the leaker.
She will sing…sca’od.
Sundance: “Ms. Winner will likely spend a minimum of 10 to 20 years in a federal penitentiary; and be considered a domestic terrorist upon release.”
_______________
What about “NSA contractor Pluribus International Corp.”, and the NSA itself?
How does the NSA and Pluribus Int’l NOT KNOW that their employee — with a “top secret security clearance since at least February” — is a radical Leftist?
How can they NOT KNOW, when she is posting her rants on FACEBOOK and other social media?!?
If “Pluribus Int’l. Corp” is not being indicted as a co-conspirator, have they been FIRED for gross negligence and incompetence?!?
And whose head needs to roll in the NSA?
The reason ALL of these things continue to happen is because NO ONE is ever held ACCOUNTABLE.
What is needed is to make an example, some HIGH LEVEL heads on a platter, with LONG prison sentences.
Until that happens, until the Rule of Law is restored, nobody in government will take the law seriously.
Just as they don’t take it seriously now, and haven’t, for going on a decade now.
.
Exactly. I had clearances for most of my career, and it was pretty similar to a prostate exam. There isn’t any way they didn’t know she was seditious. Deep state is the only possible reason she got a clearance,
Mike
Well she evidently had some kind of political connections! She’s 25 and if she has a college degree she’s worked her way up the food chain pretty fast.
Looks like a job with Senator Perdue’s office then on to a NSA contractor with a government designated Top Security clearance after Trump is elected President.
Who did she know and how did she get these plum jobs?
You’re correct, Pluribus had to know. It’s not like she was hiding her ideology either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The conclusions in the “leaked” report state that the Russians had tried “to denigrate the Secretary of State and to harm her electoral chances and her potential presidency”. This “secret” report sounds like it was written by Robby Mook trying to cover his rear end. Seriously, this is more of the same old fake nonsense that started 12 hours after the election. Anyone seen Mike Rogers lately? There is no justice until Hillary Clinton is in jail along with Comey, Brennan, Clapper and the entire obama criminal enterprise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
‘The conclusions in the “leaked” report state that the Russians had tried “to denigrate the Secretary of State and to harm her electoral chances and her potential presidency”.’…….by potentially telling the truth about her. I have not heard of ANY of the released reports about Clinton/DNC as having been proven false. Unless the Russian ‘hacks’ actually altered votes, this again is a big nothing-burger.
Just the name alone, “Reality Winner” is a red flag. Good grief.
LikeLike
I guess Winner exceeded the Hillary threshold of intent…
Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case. Prosecutors necessarily weigh a number of factors before bringing charges. There are obvious considerations, like the strength of the evidence, especially regarding intent. Responsible decisions also consider the context of a person’s actions, and how similar situations have been handled in the past.
In looking back at our investigations into mishandling or removal of classified information, we cannot find a case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts. All the cases prosecuted involved some combination of: clearly intentional and willful mishandling of classified information; or vast quantities of materials exposed in such a way as to support an inference of intentional misconduct; or indications of disloyalty to the United States; or efforts to obstruct justice. We do not see those things here.
To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances, a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences. To the contrary, those individuals are often subject to security or administrative sanctions. But that is not what we are deciding now.
As a result, although the Department of Justice makes final decisions on matters like this, we are expressing to Justice our view that no charges are appropriate in this case.
James Comey
July 5, 2016
Lee Harvey Oswald handing out pamphlets “Fair Play for Cuba” in New Orleans.
This was the “cover” story to paint him linked to Castro.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/05/03/the-50-year-old-mystery-behind-that-photo-of-lee-harvey-oswald/
We’ve seen this stuff before. A fuzzy, fudged up story. A stooge, fall guy (gal).
Just in time for Comey.
Right after the setup questions from Megan Kelly to Putin.
GRU could care less about our elections.
(Though I wish they would help us get rid of most of our “representatives”.)
Does “she” have any plans for sex (gender) change while in the Pen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that really “her”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. One in the same.
I don’t understand the reasoning for posting these kinds of pictures.
I mean, I don’t understand her reasoning for posting these pictures of herself online because the pictures don’t help her and are unflattering.
LikeLike
It’s a Butch Lesbian thing!
I see that is her… not a photoshop…
So sex change…. DONE/not required. That should save the taxpayers a bit of dosh
That’s scary…whatever it is.
I thought there was an eerie resemblance to Shia La Boufe.
She strikes me as an angry young lesbian and that would be her crowd of irrational Trump haters too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A bit more from the DM piece re this traitor. I pray that this is just the tip of the iceberg.
According to the FBI, ‘Winner agreed to talk with agents during the execution of the warrant. During that conversation, Winner admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue despite not having a ‘need to know,’ and with knowledge that the intelligence reporting was classified.’
Without a lawyer present ‘Winner further admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the news outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents,’ according to the government.
An affidavit by an FBI agent in support of an arrest warrant states that on June 1, the FBI was notified by a government agency that it had been contacted by an unnamed news outlet in connection to a story.
After examining the Top Secret document, investigators found pages appeared to be folded or creased – indicating it was printed and carried out of a ‘secured space’ by hand.
An audit concluded that six individuals had printed the document – including Winner
Upon being interviewed, Winner admitted printing it without having a ‘need to know.’
According to the criminal complaint, ‘Exceptional law enforcement efforts allowed us quickly to identify and arrest the defendant,’ said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein – who previously named a special counsel to head up the investigation of Russian election interference.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4575094/NSA-contractor-charged-leaking-Russian-hack-report.html
Look at the MOTHER !!!
https://images.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse3.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.19vxO1DJreJ4iH2EqUXu2wDsDo%26pid%3D15.1&f=1
Oh well, Squeaky Fromme
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good call.
Something doesn’t seem right to me about this- the content of what she leaked, the timing so close to comey testimony, the perpetuation of the phony Russia hacked the election nonsense. It’s all too coincidental.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree. I think some of the NSA snakes wanted to take some pressure off themselves and expose a low-level leaker and at the same time get info out pushing the Russia hacking the election narrative. Not sure if the info in the report is accurate. I want to see them catch the culprits who leaked to the WaPost and NYT about Trump and his associates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
this quote below is from the infamous “17 Agency” report at https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/ICA_2017_01.pdf
“Russian Cyber Intrusions Into State and Local Electoral Boards. Russian intelligence accessed elements of multiple state or local electoral boards. Since early 2014, Russian intelligence has researched US electoral processes and related technology and equipment.
DHS assesses that the types of systems we observed Russian actors targeting or compromising are not involved in vote tallying.”
Nothing NEW in the Intercept Article (https://theintercept.com/2017/06/05/top-secret-nsa-report-details-russian-hacking-effort-days-before-2016-election/_
, just another regurgitation……
You are assuming that Little Ms. Leaker knew that her stuff was old news.
The DC swamp is a stinking mess, who are the puppet masters? Gotta be the Clinton-Obama-deep state – DNC – fake news cabal.
Didn’t the Trump Admin say there were three leakers?
I’m glad to see I’m not the only one here thinking this way.
The scarf around the neck says it all. A hippie-Green Bernie type.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
How does she get access of all these docs with few weeks of job?
What else would a Trump hater want to leak?
How many weeks?
Rush said something a month or so ago, Dems don’t need to be told to do whatever they can to take down Trump, it is what they instinctively want to do. Trump is the enemy, so take him down. No orders from higher up needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. Just like Lerner didn’t need to be told to screw over conservative non-profits–she was PUT there to screw over the right, and help the left. It’s understood. ‘We will punish our enemies and reward our friends.” Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It worked that way for Lois Lerner.
whoa
It was the other way around.
That is quite interesting/. Pocohontas following a girl from Georgia with mere weeks of govt employment…….hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
I am not sure it’s good or bad news. FBI arrested her just before Comey’s testimony and another some kind of Russia news from her classified documents. Or it’s a warning sign to shark and whales in deep state and rats. I am not seeing this us going away until unmasking, Clinton email, leaks and other criminals of previous admin in 24X7 news and few in prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I held a Secret security clearance for a short time. The background check process is pretty arduous (10 years). Top Secret is even more stringent. During the process they make it pretty clear that any unauthorized disclosures of classified information brings severe penalties.
So she deserves what she gets.
The Federal Government really ought to take political activism into account when issuing security clearances (whether extreme left or right wing).
And Julian Assange would shut his mouth if he knew what was good for him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I AGREE about Julian Assange… STFU
I was warming to him a little over Podesta stuff. Exposing CORRUPT people (podests and all of Hillary’s gang) is NOT THE SAME leaking classified info generally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rump, there could be a lot to “read between the lines’ in what Julian is saying. I say we reserve judgement on Julian…for now. This whole thing does not sit right with me. There are too many COMMON SENSE questions that need to be answered like, why this document and why now. And why is this document labeled Top Secret and who wrote it/what are the references.Now I do understand that it could have been prepared as bait for the leakers. This is a very real possibility as well. As usual, the big question is…
Who is doing what to whom?
How does a twerp like this get a top security clearance and access to national security secrets? Shows our government has no idea what they are doing. This dope is an amateur. The leakers to the NYT and WaPo are no doubt much more experienced and savvy and a lot harder to catch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome to reality, Reality.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Reality” is an excellent cover name…
NOBODY would expect “Reality” to be in anyway connected with Liberals.
Reality Winner ====> Delusional Loser
LOCK HER UP
DRIVE THEM OUT
Once in a while I get some kind of 6th sense feeling which is always correct. I had same feeling in primary and general election time. Comey will be not break any story and will take political route not to answer question or take 5th. After his testimony, Russia story will story will die in few weeks until Muller brings some report. Comey has a bigger criminal baggage to loose more of his reputation if Hillary’s crime and Anthony Winer info go to public.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Winner was then taken into federal custody, where she remains as she awaits trial.
Good. Would not want her out on bail destroying evidence… like Hillary.
Can anyone explain to me ….Why I should Pay for the Care and Feeding of this POS
for any amount of time ?
Umm… better than letting it roam free doing more damage.
But…. the cost should be for most basic sustenance.
Nutraloaf
Because she hasn’t been convicted of anything.
After that our cost should be limited to one bullet or one hank of rope.
Hey, all the sudden the left and the media likes Assange, Wikileaks and leakers again. Isn’t that odd? Not.
I have little troubling believing this story because I knew someone who is not too dissimilar from this Reality Winner person. Highly intelligent, multiple languages, works in the Washington DC nexus, and so on.
This acquaintance of mine got themselves into a significant amount of trouble because of their cavalier attitude towards their position and the information they were coming across. In a nutshell, the person was a bit too smart and ‘in the know’ for their age and maturity level. And it cost them badly.
Winner seems just like the type of person who would take a reckless path. True believer. Indoctrinated in liberalism. Young. Naive. Perhaps a bit unstable or emotionally lacking. Intelligent, but maybe a bit too close to the edge for her own good.
In the same vein that anti-police rhetoric can lead twisted people to attack cops, I think someone immersed in the Trump Hate Bubble could, under the right circumstances, make poor decisions for what they think are good reasons.
That said, if the story holds up, this woman needs to have the book thrown at her. It’s not just about her. It’s about people who are likely much more mature than she is who are absolutely hell-bent on overturning the will of the electorate.
That cannot happen. And so if this individual has to be the example for other would-be leakers, then so be it.
The message has to be sent, and it’s long overdue.
Hey sweetheart ….I hope your misplaced ideology was worth your freedom….Orange is the new black is in your future. Well done stupid. Now I see why science states the human brain is not fully formed until age 26. She was a year out….stupid girl.
25 years old… just a pup!!
Old White Guys Rule!!
My mistake she is 25— see brain not fully formed !
Hillary led out classified information like candy and didn’t even get a hand slap.
This stupid Reality Winner is about to face true reality. She can bring same logic what Hillary lied. – do not remember, what difference it makes, I did not send anything to anyone. If she is going for 1 day prison then Hillary should be lifetime prison.
Just let me know when the headline reads: “DOJ Arrests 69 year-old Former Secretary of State Leaking Classified Intel”
#LockHerUp 😛
