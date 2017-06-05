DOJ Arrests 25-Year-Old NSA Contractor Leaking Classified Intel…

The Department of Justice has arrested 25-year-old left-wing activist “Reality Leigh Winner“, aka “Reality Winner” aka “Sara Winner“, aka “Sara Winners“, for leaking classified NSA intelligence to online media The Intercept.

Reality Leigh “Sara” Winner is a Georgia resident and an employee of NSA contractor Pluribus International Corp. She has held a top secret security clearance since at least February. She made her first federal court appearance in Augusta, Georgia, Monday afternoon.

A federal contractor was arrested in Georgia Monday in connection with a classified NSA report on Russian election interference published by the online publication The Intercept. […] After the Intercept story was published Monday, the Justice Department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old federal contractor from Georgia in connection with the disclosure. (link)

A review of Ms. Winner’s social media and on-line presence shows her ideology is rabidly anti-President Trump. She is a vocal advocate for Black Lives Matter and various left-wing organizations. Her social media is that of a typically well indoctrinated leftist. TWITTER HERE and FACEBOOK HERE. Customary vulgarity, promotion of beatnik anarchy, etc.

Ms. Winner will likely spend a minimum of 10 to 20 years in a federal penitentiary; and be considered a domestic terrorist upon release.

Search Warrant:

Criminal Complaint:

Advertisements