British PM Theresa May: ‘We’re Getting Better At Stopping Them From Killing Us’…

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media following the terrorist attack in London last night. Mrs. May outlines the latest casualty count and expresses thanks for the rapid response of law enforcement.
England “Run, Hide, Tell”.
Trump, “Smart, Vigilant, Tough.”
You think they’ll ever figure it out? Notice the time stamps, adjusted for time zone…
May must abandon her “three D strategy”; duck , dodge, and deflect from the real issue at hand- Islam.
Teresa, you are no Maggie Thatcher.
#Mayrkel
Same thought ran through my mind this morning!
… or Winston Churchill.
To some the content on CTH is “extremism”. May just called for the creation of laws and rules to ban and control extremist thought. How about you just kick out the 150k Islamic you brought in and leave the other 500m of us alone!
That’s part of their game where they lump all religions as the same. they don’t want to say Islam is a problem.. .they want to say religion at all is a problem.
I don’t see Christians killing people in London. I don’t see Hindus… or buddhists… or Sikhs… or Jews… or Catholics… or Athiests killing people in London….
Eventually the entire world is going to have to call a spade a spade.
Happy thinking.
Too late.
You 500k let this metastasize.
Now you own it.
No one else can solve it.
If you can’t the rest will solve you.
That “religion of peace” meme is dead.
Have a happy, happy day.
I noticed that. Blaming “extremism on the Internet” is just another faux-justification for hammering down free expression of the wrong opinions on the internet
The internet replaces the gun in this scheme. Guns bad+Internet bad=Gun Control and Internet Control. Very simple final solution.
Better start listening.
These jihadis could have gotten guns and bombs easily. They CHOSE to do it up close and personal with those eating dinner and drinking beer. What they did was savage style mere kids mad at the world couldn’t do it. The Australian girl had died horribly needs to be a reminder to Kathy and CNN this was no joke and to laugh at it makes it come down and rear it’s ugly face….God bless the victims and rest in peace. Tomorrow is a new day……….
Whether or not they have a,gun, a knife or a bomb….islam has already weaponized these pig squirts before they enter what used to be a sovereign country
Liberals always have the worse Ideas and like passive potential victims it was Libs at A Colorado school that suggested women could urinate or vomit to deter a rape.
Load, lock, aim, shoot to kill & take NO prisoners! It’s the ONLY thing terrorists can relate to!
Gun control is being able to send rounds downrange safely and accurately striking ONLY your intended target.
May is up for re-election in four days; and this is her message to voters?
England/Europe is worse off than I thought…………..Churchill must be rolling over in his grave.
England and Europe used to be such beautiful scenic places, with a culture that was unique.
Now it’s a terrorist hot spot, and so many muslim immigrates , Europe is a toilet bowl!
Mr President SAVE US from the Fate of Europe!
Can’t wait for the Supreme Court to restore the BAN!
If the Supreme Court reverses the 9th circuit , Sessions should impeach those judges.
They are on different continents and dufferent ethnicities, but the end game is the same. Call a spade a spade and then deal with the actual problem.
http://images.memes.com/meme/871327
Newsflash to PM May: “Taking action at home” and “enough is enough” are words that sound good but mean nothing if you keep letting these savages in and not deporting those already there! Even if police response is cut to fewer minutes, the damage cannot be undone! What is your next great idea? Putting Gov. Christie in charge of traffic flow so the terrorists never make it to the bridge? That’s not WINNING! Address the problem. Learn from the eastern European countries like Poland and Hungary. Protect your borders and culture before these invaders become a majority voting bloc! It WILL happen and sooner than you think!
Kneel
Bow Your Head
Submit
The modern day strategy of the white progressive
Look, you want to be submissive little pansies? Fine, bow down & lick the feet of your new Muslim masters. Offer your necks to prove your “not racist” credentials. You deserve everything you get, but stop having children
Children of progressives are innocent & helpless, & don’t deserve the future their parents have made for them. Go ahead you f***ing wimps, offer up yourselves to show how tolerant you are, but first, take your children to America & put them up for adoption. They deserve a real future, unlike you
Can’t listen to it all; pathetic.
really? I think 9 people would disagree with your contention.
“Embarrassing conversations”. Yes, it’s time to stop being afraid of embarrassing conversations. When people are being slaughtered in the streets, it’s time to stop worrying about if you’re being PC enough.
You must have your throat slit so some flaming leftist political putz can avoid an embarrassing conversation.
It’s so difficult not to say i told ya so. I bite holes in my lip so often lately. I know its tacky to say…. but how obvious does it get when your in danger. It’s a human response or should be. How do you lose that and for what..so you can say how cool you are to accept diversity. I accepted it long ago but never lost the ability to not be bamboozeled or tricked into an ambush. My travels taught me reality and how to distinguish who was good and spend my time with them exclusively……….i live in CA and it’s a hot zone and I have not lost my love for Hispanics and likewise have not lost my intolerance for the criminals and gangs. It all seems easy to me…..?????
PM May, Please arm your troops. Vehicles, knives and bombs against a police baton? Come on!
