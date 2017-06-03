U.S. Paid $1 Billion To Paris Agreement Green Fund – All Other Nations Combined $0…

The Paris Treaty was/is always about distribution of economic wealth; and the convenient use of “climate phrases” as branding instruments used to create political policy favorable to multinational corporate interests who control the shifting of economic wealth.

Listen to the responses from participating EU corporate comptrollers discussing climate and the entire purpose of the Paris Treaty becomes self-evident. Example:

“The preservation of our competitive position is the precondition for successful climate protection. This correlation is often underestimated.” ~ Matthias Wissmann, President of German Auto Industry Group VDA

The preservation of Germany’s competitive auto manufacturing position is contingent upon the U.S. exporting it’s wealth and handcuffing itself to a faux-climate treaty. Do not take my word for it, read Wissmann’s own interview. The Paris Treaty is nothing about climate, and everything about economics and multinational corporate interests.

Forbes on Fox had an interesting discussion segment earlier today where some of the panel participants explained and discussed this exact issue. The Paris Climate Treaty was never about “climate” it was fundamentally about “economics”.

The Paris Climate Treaty has nothing to do with “climate” and everything possible to do with economics, globalism and the controlled redistribution of economic wealth as constructed through decades of advanced policies by multinational financial interests.

There are factually TRILLIONS of dollars at stake.

The primary concern for every affiliated entity surrounds economics, not climate. “Climate” issues are the Trojan horse, the false ruse, the talking point, the scheme to get economic systems in place -yes, political systems- to control the distributive flow of larger economic wealth within all nations. Period.

What ObamaCare was to our loss of healthcare individualism, so too is the Paris Treaty a political tool to deconstruct national economic individualism.

FULL-STOP.

To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they now seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:

♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.

♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.

♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).

♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.

The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.

Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.

Multinational banks have underwritten multinational corporations to own and control U.S. assets and industries. The multinationals then hire K-Street Lobbyists, Tom Donohue (U.S CoC) etc., to create/write the political policy which allows the exploitation and exfiltration of the U.S. asset and U.S. industry. Climate change political policy is part of that legislative tool.

President Trump has STOPPED the entire system dead in its tracks.

If you can see the ramifications, understand how much they have already invested in this entire construct, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump – and can grasp reason for the inherent anger we are all witnessing.

Multinational corporations and billionaire financiers use climate change as a tool toward furtherance of collected global wealth. Their strategy is quite simple, and has been played out for several cycles.

Create an institutional trade instrument (housing financial bubble example), control it, expand the financial use globally, drive the controlled pricing to an apex and reap the financial rewards. Wash – Rinse – Repeat.

Their expressed holy grail for ultimate human behavioral control is a global tax on all people more commonly known as a “carbon-trading tax”. Just like ObamaCare, this tax on personage first requires everyone to accept the assumption of why the tax is needed.

A planetary tax on personage, behavior and activity, through a market-based trade vehicle (Paris Agreement), under U.N. exclusive control; which subverts the national economic interests of sovereign nations.

The “Carbon Trading” fundamental financial instrument is the foundational block of the financial interests behind modern climate change. The latest exhibition of a decades long series of international construct was the Paris Climate Change agreement.

REUTERS – Investors with more than $15 trillion of assets under management urged governments led by the United States to implement the Paris climate accord to fight climate change despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to pull out.

“As long-term institutional investors, we believe that the mitigation of climate change is essential for the safeguarding of our investments,” according to the letter signed by 214 institutional investors and published on Monday. “We urge all nations to stand by their commitments to the Agreement,” it said. Signatories of the letter included the California Public Employees Retirement System and other pension funds from Sweden to Australia. (read more)

Why are multinational banks, and multinational corporations, and multinational investment groups and pension funds so desperate to retain the Paris agreement?

Simple, those funds have been used by the multinational interests to create the entire system. These funds provided the seed money for the entire financial scheme. Ask yourself….

… Where exactly in the U.S. budget did this little $1 billion line-item expenditure come from?

Again, as we have done in the past, we draw attention to the secret meeting in Sea Island Georgia in 2016 when the billionaire vested participants gathered with the political class to discuss how they could stop candidate Donald J Trump.

2016 -Billionaires, tech CEOs and top members of the Republican establishment flew to a private island resort off the coast of Georgia this weekend for the American Enterprise Institute’s annual World Forum, according to sources familiar with the secretive gathering. The main topic at the closed-to-the-press confab? How to stop Republican front-runner Donald Trump. (The meeting was not planned to be a strategy session on how to stop the GOP front-runner, but rather evolved into one, as a subsequently obtained agenda makes clear.) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google co-founder Larry Page, Napster creator and Facebook investor Sean Parker, and Tesla Motors and SpaceX honcho Elon Musk all attended. So did Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), political guru Karl Rove, House Speaker Paul Ryan, GOP Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Rob Portman (Ohio) and Ben Sasse (Neb.), who recently made news by saying he “cannot support Donald Trump.” Along with Ryan, the House was represented by Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Fred Upton (Mich.), Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas) and almost-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), sources said, along with leadership figure Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price (R-Ga.), Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (Texas) and Diane Black (Tenn.). Philip Anschutz, the billionaire GOP donor whose company owns a stake in Sea Island, was also there, along with Democratic Rep. John Delaney, who represents Maryland. Arthur Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, was there, too, a Times spokeswoman confirmed.

"A specter was haunting the World Forum—the specter of Donald Trump," (read more) Pay attention to the voices now shouting opposition to President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty and you will identify those same oppositional voices who assembled in all economic matters prior to this moment in 2017. Their vested interests center around the economics, not "the climate". Affirmation of the #ParisAgreement is not only about the climate: It is also about America remaining the global leader. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 31, 2017 At first glance, the scope of this entire scheme seems so all encompassing it may seem like a political conspiracy theory. However, this is a conspiracy reality. President Trump is very smart about the long-term ramifications to this 'treaty'. If the heavily influenced industrialized nations commit themselves to this agreement they will be anchoring their economic manufacturing base within a tiered system of ridiculously burdensome regulations and agreements. The strategic benefit to the United States will stem from not participating in the regulatory stranglehold that accompanies the agreement. Obviously all nations that compete with the U.S on international trade agreements would, for once, be at a disadvantage; and our American manufacturing and industrial base would be able to take strategic advantage. This is why those nations will never complete their promises under the Paris Agreement, they can't and they won't. In larger terms back in the U.S., President Trump's refocused policy objectives remove the political benefit from Wall Street and places it back with Main Street, reversing a three decade long shift. This approach is adverse to the interests of the globalists. President Trump's economic team are well aware of the strategic advantage is walking away from the Paris Climate Treaty. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and their entire economic and financial team know what is needed to reverse the decades long construct and defeat the interests of the global elites.

