U.S. Paid $1 Billion To Paris Agreement Green Fund – All Other Nations Combined $0…

The Paris Treaty was/is always about distribution of economic wealth; and the convenient use of “climate phrases” as branding instruments used to create political policy favorable to multinational corporate interests who control the shifting of economic wealth.
Listen to the responses from participating EU corporate comptrollers discussing climate and the entire purpose of the Paris Treaty becomes self-evident. Example:
“The preservation of our competitive position is the precondition for successful climate protection. This correlation is often underestimated.”
~ Matthias Wissmann, President of German Auto Industry Group VDA
The preservation of Germany’s competitive auto manufacturing position is contingent upon the U.S. exporting it’s wealth and handcuffing itself to a faux-climate treaty. Do not take my word for it, read Wissmann’s own interview. The Paris Treaty is nothing about climate, and everything about economics and multinational corporate interests.
Forbes on Fox had an interesting discussion segment earlier today where some of the panel participants explained and discussed this exact issue. The Paris Climate Treaty was never about “climate” it was fundamentally about “economics”.
The Paris Climate Treaty has nothing to do with “climate” and everything possible to do with economics, globalism and the controlled redistribution of economic wealth as constructed through decades of advanced policies by multinational financial interests.
There are factually TRILLIONS of dollars at stake.
The primary concern for every affiliated entity surrounds economics, not climate. “Climate” issues are the Trojan horse, the false ruse, the talking point, the scheme to get economic systems in place -yes, political systems- to control the distributive flow of larger economic wealth within all nations. Period.
What ObamaCare was to our loss of healthcare individualism, so too is the Paris Treaty a political tool to deconstruct national economic individualism.
FULL-STOP.
To understand the larger objectives of the global and financial elite it is important to understand the three-decade global financial construct they now seek to protect. Global financial exploitation of national markets:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focuses exclusively on bilateral trade deals with specific policy only looking out for the national interests of the United States.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped. This puts multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Multinational banks have underwritten multinational corporations to own and control U.S. assets and industries. The multinationals then hire K-Street Lobbyists, Tom Donohue (U.S CoC) etc., to create/write the political policy which allows the exploitation and exfiltration of the U.S. asset and U.S. industry. Climate change political policy is part of that legislative tool.
President Trump has STOPPED the entire system dead in its tracks.
If you can see the ramifications, understand how much they have already invested in this entire construct, you can begin to understand the severity of the opposition to President Trump – and can grasp reason for the inherent anger we are all witnessing.
Multinational corporations and billionaire financiers use climate change as a tool toward furtherance of collected global wealth. Their strategy is quite simple, and has been played out for several cycles.
Create an institutional trade instrument (housing financial bubble example), control it, expand the financial use globally, drive the controlled pricing to an apex and reap the financial rewards. Wash – Rinse – Repeat.
Their expressed holy grail for ultimate human behavioral control is a global tax on all people more commonly known as a “carbon-trading tax”. Just like ObamaCare, this tax on personage first requires everyone to accept the assumption of why the tax is needed.
A planetary tax on personage, behavior and activity, through a market-based trade vehicle (Paris Agreement), under U.N. exclusive control; which subverts the national economic interests of sovereign nations.
The “Carbon Trading” fundamental financial instrument is the foundational block of the financial interests behind modern climate change. The latest exhibition of a decades long series of international construct was the Paris Climate Change agreement.
REUTERS – Investors with more than $15 trillion of assets under management urged governments led by the United States to implement the Paris climate accord to fight climate change despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to pull out.
“As long-term institutional investors, we believe that the mitigation of climate change is essential for the safeguarding of our investments,” according to the letter signed by 214 institutional investors and published on Monday.
“We urge all nations to stand by their commitments to the Agreement,” it said. Signatories of the letter included the California Public Employees Retirement System and other pension funds from Sweden to Australia. (read more)
Why are multinational banks, and multinational corporations, and multinational investment groups and pension funds so desperate to retain the Paris agreement?
Simple, those funds have been used by the multinational interests to create the entire system. These funds provided the seed money for the entire financial scheme. Ask yourself….
… Where exactly in the U.S. budget did this little $1 billion line-item expenditure come from?
Again, as we have done in the past, we draw attention to the secret meeting in Sea Island Georgia in 2016 when the billionaire vested participants gathered with the political class to discuss how they could stop candidate Donald J Trump.
2016 -Billionaires, tech CEOs and top members of the Republican establishment flew to a private island resort off the coast of Georgia this weekend for the American Enterprise Institute’s annual World Forum, according to sources familiar with the secretive gathering.
The main topic at the closed-to-the-press confab? How to stop Republican front-runner Donald Trump. (The meeting was not planned to be a strategy session on how to stop the GOP front-runner, but rather evolved into one, as a subsequently obtained agenda makes clear.)
Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google co-founder Larry Page, Napster creator and Facebook investor Sean Parker, and Tesla Motors and SpaceX honcho Elon Musk all attended.
So did Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), political guru Karl Rove, House Speaker Paul Ryan, GOP Sens. Tom Cotton (Ark.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Rob Portman (Ohio) and Ben Sasse (Neb.), who recently made news by saying he “cannot support Donald Trump.”
Along with Ryan, the House was represented by Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Fred Upton (Mich.), Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas) and almost-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), sources said, along with leadership figure Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price (R-Ga.), Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (Texas) and Diane Black (Tenn.).
Philip Anschutz, the billionaire GOP donor whose company owns a stake in Sea Island, was also there, along with Democratic Rep. John Delaney, who represents Maryland. Arthur Sulzberger, the publisher of The New York Times, was there, too, a Times spokeswoman confirmed.
“A specter was haunting the World Forum—the specter of Donald Trump,” (read more)
Pay attention to the voices now shouting opposition to President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty and you will identify those same oppositional voices who assembled in all economic matters prior to this moment in 2017. Their vested interests center around the economics, not “the climate”.
At first glance, the scope of this entire scheme seems so all encompassing it may seem like a political conspiracy theory. However, this is a conspiracy reality.
President Trump is very smart about the long-term ramifications to this ‘treaty’. If the heavily influenced industrialized nations commit themselves to this agreement they will be anchoring their economic manufacturing base within a tiered system of ridiculously burdensome regulations and agreements.
The strategic benefit to the United States will stem from not participating in the regulatory stranglehold that accompanies the agreement. Obviously all nations that compete with the U.S on international trade agreements would, for once, be at a disadvantage; and our American manufacturing and industrial base would be able to take strategic advantage. This is why those nations will never complete their promises under the Paris Agreement, they can’t and they won’t.
In larger terms back in the U.S., President Trump’s refocused policy objectives remove the political benefit from Wall Street and places it back with Main Street, reversing a three decade long shift.
This approach is adverse to the interests of the globalists.
President Trump’s economic team are well aware of the strategic advantage is walking away from the Paris Climate Treaty. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and their entire economic and financial team know what is needed to reverse the decades long construct and defeat the interests of the global elites.
Criminal activity by the Obama administration knows no bounds.
The Pittsburgh, Pa mayor could learn from President Trump. He is a Demrat that is bashing Trump over the pull out of the Paris deal.
Pittsburgh Mayor is a real imbecile and dumb as a rock! I hope Pittsburgh gets zero funding from Trump!
how are their steel mfgr businesses doing, including McKeesport? libs are such dumases.
God sent a leader to tear down the NWO Tower of Babel.
We’re supposed to feel guilty for burning a lot of carbon over the last 125 years, and all we gave the world was 70% of its modern technology.
just shut down all global and worldwide transportation and construction.
solves the problem.
THIS “Ice Age- Global Warming-Climate change SCAM ( and other scams) are SO OBVIOUS it is not just a matter of bad judgement. There has to have been a sustained intentional scheme to defraud the people (tax payers) of USA for at least 60 years(or longer). I imagine that the original criminals were surprised that they got away with earliest rorts… (could not believe their luck).. and so they let the scam play out.. and GROW.
George H.W. Bush….new world order…well, senility set in first, so he is enjoying his sox wardrobe while Barbara wipes the drool off his chin.
Originated by the leading energy producing titans to be a continuing insurance compensation payment for manipulating economic growth as a control mechanism to determine political outcomes.
Thank you, Sundance. This article has left me seriously ticked off. $00.00, indeed, vs. $1 Billion.
Yes but now it has S T O P P E D!!
Hey World, you like cars, airplanes, air conditioning, TV’s, computers, GPS, the Internet, etc.? Thank America. Sorry we used some carbon while we were creating the modern world. Sorry not sorry.
Sentient now they can pay us for all the technology so they can save the planet and enjoy life! I wrote the following yesterday:
These men are truly “killers” in the best sense of that word! Listening to the administration speak to reporters after the announcement from our President, I get a feeling I know exactly how they want to work with countries.
It is brilliant! We want to work with countries throughout the world to show them our technology and innovation that has been used throughout the past 20+ years to reduce our carbon emission by 16%. As a matter of fact, we can sell that technology to them. Our energy folks can come in and show them how to develop clean coal and how to frack the land so not to pollute the environment. This would be a BOOM for American jobs and money into our economy!
Plus the advantage on negotiations is going to be magnificent! The beauty about these European countries that belong to the EU is that they are screwed! They are hardcore globalists. Their leaders will destroy their own industries the same way they are destroying their citizens and nationality by importing Muslims that will kill and rape them. They will want to stick it to Trump!
The amount of winning is astronomical!
This scam was going to make the Clintons, Barry from Hawaii and his minions multi billionaires. SD is 100% correct that it is trillions of dollars.
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/shorebank.php
From the article linked above:
So . . . You think you know quite a bit about Obama and his band of thieves. Read on and see just how little you know.All of this comes together in the last part… a must read.
This is an interesting story put together from various articles and TV shows by the British Times paper. It shows what Obama and his friends are really all about. It’s not hope and change, it is money.
If the bill passes, it is estimated that over 10 TRILLION dollars each year will be traded on the CXX exchange. At a commission rate of only 4 percent, the exchange would earn close to 400 billion dollars to split between its owners, all Obama cronies. At a 2 percent rate, Goldman Sachs would also rake in 200 billion dollars each year.
But don’t forget SHOREBANK. With 10 trillion dollars flowing though its accounts, the bank will earn close to 40 billion dollars in interest each year for its owners (more Obama cronies), without even breaking a sweat.
It is estimated Al Gore alone will probably rake in 15 billion dollars just in the first year. Of course, Obama’s “commissions” will be held in trust for him at the Joyce Foundation. They are estimated to be over 8 billion dollars by the time he leaves office in 2013, if the bill passes this year. Of course, these commissions will continue to be paid for the rest of his life.
Thankfully the Senate at the time never took the bill to the floor. The bill did pass in the House at the time. HRC was suppose to take this scam to the finish line. I am more convinced that God gave us PDJT to save our country and ultimately the entire world when his 8 years are up.
No wonder the outcry about what our Lion did on Thursday has reached all areas of the globe! He truly saved us and the planet!
Just when I think the democrats could not possibly be more corrupt than I already know they to be, I learn otherwise. Could you please explain what bill is being discussed in the article and its relationship to the Paris Climate Agreement. Thanks so much.
They were ready to roll out a Carbon Tax Bill in 2013.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/02/12/breaking-carbon-tax-bill-coming-thursday/
https://thinkprogress.org/the-newly-proposed-carbon-tax-will-fight-global-warming-protect-low-income-americans-and-reduce-the-6554bf9a5d6c
https://www.sanders.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/021413-2pager.pdf
Some Republicans too…. read all the names of the never trumpers at Sea Island.
know them to be –
That’s quite an interesting article. It seems the swamp always positions itself for the largest personal benefit it can self legislate. Funny how that works.
Correction: Green Climate Fraud 👿
Not fraud if the “green” being referred to is US $$$ .
IN THEIR OWN WORDS – Ottmar Edenhofe, IPCC official, 2010. – “But one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy……One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for posting this. Can’t be read often enough!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/01/17/days-before-trumps-inauguration-state-dept-sends-500-million-to-united-nations-climate-fund/?utm_term=.3315f334440e
Days before Trump’s inauguration, State Dept. sends $500 million to United Nations climate fund. Pledged $3 Billion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama also took money from other agencies. ..like the CDC money to do Zika Virus research.
And of course Obama had many Republicans helping him
America was being rolled like a sleeping drunk on a subway car. With our corrupt GOP, our anti-America democrat party & our globalist controlled, corrupt Wall Street, America was easy pickings
Our nation & our wealth was the engine used to almost pull off this great swindle. The utter gall of our politicians & business elite is appalling when you think how they’ve leveraged their own peoples money & birthrights as a payoff to profit
When the lust for money & power turns into something evil, it’s time to get serious about just whom we’re allowing to govern us
A billion dollars of our money turned over to this criminal scheme. Billions given to other countries under the radar. Billions for illegal invaders & “refugees”, etc, & our “accountants” don’t tell us a thing because they’re in on it
It’s our money people, not the governments. Letting the government, media & Hollywood tell us how best to spend our money is like taking spiritual advice from a junkie
It’s time we sobered up & get off this stay ignorant subway car
Here’s the scary part. A guy from Chicago doesn’t get “Rolled” easily…. unless he’s in on it.
Obama’s involvement in Chicago Climate Exchange–the rest of the story
http://canadafreepress.com/article/obamas-involvement-in-chicago-climate-exchange-the-rest-of-the-story
Not only were we getting “rolled”, we were constantly berated and brow beaten while getting shafted.
Now we need to cut foreign aid.
Old school Hippy scientist who helped found “GreenPeace”, saved the whales, protested against the U.S. Nuclear tests, breaks down why Climate Change hysteria is a scam
So…Obama really, really hates us.
But you knew that…
1. Not everybody agrees it’s warming up. The numbers are phony
2. Not everybody agrees that if it’s warming up, Man has anything to do with it.
3. Not everybody agrees, that if it’s warming up, and man has anything to do with it… that he’s not supposed to be warming it up, or that he has a significant role in warming it up.
4. Not everybody agrees, that if it’s warming up, if man is causing it, and is significantly causing it, that it’s a bad thing to be warmer
5. Not everybody agrees that if it’s warming up, if man is causing it, is significantly causing it, and that the warming is a bad thing…. that the paris accord would have done anything to correct it
A bridge too far, my friend. A bridge too far.
That’s very well put, Ron. VERY well put.
“The “Carbon Trading” fundamental financial instrument is the foundational block of the financial interests behind modern climate change.”
As soon as Deutsche Bank began trading carbon credits was the day they began the looting Happens every time…
http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-deutsche-bank-carbon-idUKKCN0QI0M220150813
Financial Services Fraud 2016
http://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/prog.php?parent=&major_industry_sum=&primary_offense_sum=&agency_sum=&hq_id_sum=&company_op=starts&company=&major_industry%5B%5D=financial+services&all_offense%5B%5D=&penalty_op=%3E&penalty=&agency_code%5B%5D=&pen_year%5B%5D=2016&free_text=&case_type=&ownership%5B%5D=&hq_id=&state=&city=
Obama has never seemed as mad at Trump as Obama seems over the Paris Accord pull-out.
Why is that?
Remember all the talk, for years now, about how America was ‘inevitably’ declining and how Obama had to ‘manage’ that decline?
It was all fake. It’s like shooting up a patient with tranquilizers and then telling them that life is just slow.
The Globalists, and those who feel that America must pay for its “sins” (Obama), need America shackled to achieve their aims. And for decades, they’ve done that. Pretty much unimpeded. American citizens have been the frog in the boiling pot who doesn’t recognize that the temperature keeps increasing.
As Sundance and cjzak pointed out, Trump is just throwing these vampires and their schemes out into the harsh daylight and it is laying the truth of these hoaxes out for everyone to see them. And as this thread points out, they can withstand no real scrutiny.
We’ve been scammed, over and over again.
Trump is a brave man and his cause is just. What has been done to America and the American middle and working classes is obscene. Of course America wants to help out the rest of the world (again), but not before it takes care of its own citizens. And not when we are treated like a sugar daddy while every other nation doesn’t have to pay much at all.
Yup, and remember he told us, with that smug chuckle, ‘Those jobs ain’t comin’ back!’.
Trump said “Hold my Beer, bastard.”
Remember MSM pushing the “jobless recovery” baloney?
MAG if you check out my post above, the POS was standing to make billions upon billions of dollars from this scam! He and the rest of the creatures of the night were partners in the Carbon Tax Exchange that was to open in Chicago. This had sh…t to do with his legacy and everything to do with his pockets!
I put up a link in a response upthread you’d be interested in re: Obama and CCX.
I cannot tell you how good, GOOD, I feel with this affirming writing is Sundance.
Sundance you have given me already lots of feel good moments, hours, days and months.
But today, today its the cherry with whipped cream and coconut slivers on top of this beautiful cake.
I repeat myself but: we are so blessed.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
Do any of these so called economists and brilliant folks have a clue just what 1B would do here in the US to alleviate some of the problems our citizens face daily.Apparently not.
Read the bilge on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and you’ll understand where our $1 billion dollars.
https://unfccc.int/2860.php
LikeLiked by 1 person
…where our $1 billion is going….
Your right!
The Globalist are also getting into this racket as we speak.
http://www.ctxglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/20170411_CTX_UNFCCC_collaboration-FINAL.pdf
From the article linked above:
N Climate Convention and CTX Collaborate on Global Climate Neutrality Initiative
Bonn, London & Sydney, 10 April 2017 – Today the UNFCCC and Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX) announce a collaboration to further strengthen the UN’s Climate Neutral Now initiative.
The collaboration will make it possible to access UNFCCC Certified Emission Reductions (CERs) for voluntary cancellation via the CTX global voluntary carbon market exchange. This is the first example of a new partnership model that UNFCCC offers carbon market exchanges, wishing to include CERs in their portfolios.
Our Lion truly destroyed their scam! They all wish him dead. We need to pray even harder for him!
Can we get our 1 Billion Dollars back?
Since we removed ourselves from the Paris Accord , and nobody else ever paid anything yet?
Did Obama have the authority to bypass Congress and pay 1 billion dollars in advance to this Paris Accord?
Does anyone have the answer?
Can we arrest Obama on this, for funneling money into this?
Republicans put on a good hissy fit show Obama funneling money illegally to the fake climate warming slush fund …….was just Kabuki theater as usual
The fact that CO2 is called a pollutant is an affront to real science since all life on this planet is carbon based; when these clowns talk about a carbon footprint, look in they mirror, they are talking about YOU! However, the real question to ask these climate change clowns is how are you going to accurately measure the amount of CO2 that a single country produces? The answer of course is that it is impossible since the Earth atmosphere is all connected; it is a gigantic terrarium. They only way they could carry out their scheme is to do what the O administration did all the time about everything; make it up.
Since the average erupting volcano, and there are several in a given year, puts out more CO2 than 100s of years of human produced CO2, are countries like Italy going to be fined every time Etna erupts? Doesn’t look like it and yet they are all huffy about the US pulling out of a phony “climate” agreement.
Let’s make it mandatory that the CO2 cycle and the symbiotic relationship between Flora and Fauna be taught once again in our schools. Only ignorance has allowed CO2 to be declared a pollutant when it is necessary for life. The global warming indoctrination begins in first grade, it needs to stop now!
Jeff thinks we are all potted plants and imbeciles
Jeff Immelt CEO of General Electric Jun 1
“Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement. Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government.”
“INDUSTRY MUST NOT DEPEND ON GOVERNMENT”?
General Electric
Subsidy Summary Subsidy Value Number of Subsidies
State/Local $683,008,871 (431)
Federal (grants and allocated tax credits) $977,090,388 881
TOTAL $1,660,099,259 (1,312)
Loan / Bailout Summary Total Face Value Number of Awards
State/Local loans, bond financing and venture capital $12,000,000 (2)
Federal loans, loan guarantees and bailout assistance (not including repayments) $159,388,492,770 (312)
TOTAL $159,400,492,770 (314)
Sundance, I don’t think I’m overstating the case that you gave clear vision to those of us who previously saw all of this through a glass darkly. We knew Trump was the ONE, but we didn’t quite know WHY he was the one… or how precariously the country was perched on the precipice to oblivion. Now we see it all clearly. With that clear vision, looking back at every President since Reagan, there’s not one of them who doesn’t deserve to stand against the firing squad wall. From now on, no mercy, no prisoners.
Romney’s tweet about the PCA being about US leadership really frosts me. More about self defeating purposes. He wouldn’t have been much better than Obama. No wonder he got 5 million fewer votes than McLame. To think that any US leader would subject our country to that ridiculous scheme…infuriating. And Obama lied up and down till Tuesday to try to get us shackled to it.
Thank God for Trump and everyone that helped put him in the WH.
