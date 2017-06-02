It Begins – German Auto Makers Fear Losing Competitive Advantage Over U.S…

For those following along over the past two years this will not come as a surprise. European manufacturers understand the entire foundation for the Paris Treaty was about economics, economic advantages and the transfer of economic strength away from the U.S., not climate. Specifically for Germany the outlook is especially troubling.
First, Germany will be the primary EU country to fill the financial void from the U.K. leaving the EU (Brexit); that financial hole is approximately €15 billion per year. Secondly, Germany will be faced with having to renegotiate trade deals with the U.S. while they remain encumbered with the regulatory burden of the Paris treaty, while the U.S. negotiators are not. This is a large advantage for Team America.
As such, today we see and immediate reaction. German auto manufacturers announce they are faced with losing a competitive advantage over the U.S. in the global market, and will now need to reassess their domestic production and manufacturing standards:
REUTERS – Germany’s powerful car industry said Europe would need to reassess its environmental standards to remain competitive after the United States said it would withdraw from the Paris climate pact.
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, drawing anger and condemnation from world leaders and heads of industry.
“The regrettable announcement by the USA makes it inevitable that Europe must facilitate a cost efficient and economically feasible climate policy to remain internationally competitive,” Matthias Wissmann, president of the German auto industry lobby group VDA, said in a statement on Friday.
“The preservation of our competitive position is the precondition for successful climate protection. This correlation is often underestimated,” Wissmann said, adding that the decision by the Unites States was disappointing.
The VDA said electricity and energy prices are already higher in Germany than in the United States, putting Germany at a disadvantage. (link)
Think about the underlying argument here.
Funny that. Apparently, when push comes to economic shove the German sensibilities are connected more to their economics than to any do-gooder need to save the planet.
It won’t stop with Germany either. Specifically by design of their negotiating teams, China and South-East Asia writ large are inoculated from the economic damage of the Paris Treaty. The EU and the U.S. were set-up by the global financial systems to fall hardest on the economic sword of redistribution. Other massive manufacturing growth economies did not have to meet the same level of intentional economic infliction.
Germany is merely responding to the predictable future.
We can anticipate many more industrialized nations accepting the looming financial burden and positioning themselves for the exits. Anticipate treaty exits coming faster than a fat kid playing dodge ball.
Bottom Line:
Let me get my electron microscope so I can find my violin to play for the put upon German auto industry.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Where is the Global Warming the worst – Just follow the money….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wurst? He, he…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ha – take that Merkel you idiot
LikeLiked by 7 people
I know many Germans who think Americans are stupid specially in trade and charity.
They should be happy that we got out of stupid through President Trump 🙂
Now they can see what it is like when advantage is chalengend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am an old broad and don’t normally go for the vernacular of the likes of Charlie Sheen, but I will make an exception here. “Winning!” 😂
LikeLiked by 12 people
I can’t take my stupid, satisfy grin from my face! This is embarrassing! Boy, I’m not tired of winning yet!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Oh this is just TOO RICH! Now the globalist and liberals will start devouring their own. Watch as the finger pointing games begin and the sharks begin to circle in for the kill. President Trump, meanwhile is sitting at the edge of the tank with a “renegotiate” harpoon in his hands, easily picking off the wounded economies of the shining-sock-wearing, pre-madona, en-vogue, wannabe-“schwartzeneggers”-limp-wristed-flip boys leaders. LOL!!
SOMEBODY, PLEASE!!! Get me some popcorn and make me a sandwich!
LikeLiked by 13 people
You paint an awesome picture 😊 President Trump would get a hearty laugh out of your comment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mark, love that last sentence of the 1st paragraph.
By the way, did you sketch your avatar? If you did, it’s amazing!
LikeLike
Regarding the Brexit loss to the EU – could someone explain how the EU works, financially?
What is their annual budget? What expenses do they have?
I understand there would be some nominal infrastructure costs for management and administration, plus costs for minting and running a currency.
But what requires $15 billion? How can UK leaving cause a hole of $15B?
I understand that there are gains, as well as costs; theoretically, with reduced border checks and reduced trade barriers, I guess the case is there to make that UK was getting their $15B in benefits, making the whole deal worthwhile.
Overall, theoretically, with reduced trade and travel barriers, each participating country would gain more than they put in, since the trade matter is not a zero-sum-gain deal, but a wealth-builder by dropping transaction costs.
But I don’t know enough, and don’t know where to look, to see what the UK might have gotten for their $15B, and whether they experienced enough return for the dollar invested.
Finally, there could be a “collusion” factor: costs might be higher, overall, for all, but each country is intimidated to join, for fear of being left out. Here, I think of Milton Friedman’s explanation of the “guild,” and what we have with modern day licensure collusion arrangements for various professions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will sum it up by saying that by paying $15 billion dollars to the EU, they got open borders that allow Muslims to kill their citizens. BREXIT was a gift from God for them if it isn’t to late.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly! Now, the voters in London need to rid themselves of the Muslim mayor who everyone knows is stacking the deck..soon, downtown London will be a “no go” zone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s too late, they have passed the tipping point on Islamic immigration.
England is “dead man walking”, they just don’t know it yet.
Islamic culture will prevail in England within the next 50 years at the rate they are multiplying…soon Sharia law will be the law of the land and it will have been voted in democratically
Mohammad is already the number one boy’s name for newborns in England
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone in the EU agrees to have the same economic benefit of all other member countries. If an individual nations economy does well and exceeds the others they must pay a tax on their success.
http://www.bbc.com/news/business-29751124
In 2016 the UK government paid £13.1 billion to the EU budget, and EU spending on the UK was forecast to be £4.5 billion. So the UK’s ‘net contribution’ was estimated at about £8.6 billion.
Each year the UK gets an instant discount on its contributions to the EU—the ‘rebate’—worth almost £4 billion last year. Without it the UK would have been liable for £17 billion in contributions.
https://fullfact.org/europe/our-eu-membership-fee-55-million/
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can’t think of a stupider system. The dregs keep dregging while the producers get punished. Add in a little muslim migration and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. Smart!
Make the World F’ed Again!!
LikeLike
It’s now easy to see where the cash to build that beautiful new EU headquarters in Brussels came from.
LikeLike
lastDem,
If you are reading the below ,you have enough brain power to figure out the EU,
“Finally, there could be a “collusion” factor: costs might be higher, overall, for all, but each country is intimidated to join, for fear of being left out. Here, I think of Milton Friedman’s explanation of the “guild,” and what we have with modern day licensure collusion arrangements for various professions.”
LikeLike
““The preservation of our competitive position is the precondition for successful climate protection. This correlation is often underestimated,” Wissmann said, adding that the decision by the Unites States was diss appointing.”
Whut? No, seriously…whut?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Since we don’t have the advantage of American automakers being hamstrung by your paris accord Murky, we aren’t gonna be ‘protecting the climate’ anymore. We can’t get over on them anymore so change the rules so we can compete!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot believe Wissman came out and actually said this.
LikeLike
“The regrettable announcement by the USA makes it inevitable that Europe must facilitate a cost efficient and economically feasible climate policy to remain internationally competitive,”
Ya don’t say, Matthias.
So that’s what it took to get you to think about cost efficiency and economic feasibility…..your complaint in this language doesn’t help your case with Americans. You do know that……don’t you???
Mr. Trump is efficient at communication ideas via action and logical consequences.
That’s why we like him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
These men are truly “killers” in the best sense of that word! Listening to the administration speak to reporters after the announcement from our President, I get a feeling I know exactly how they want to work with countries.
It is brilliant! We want to work with countries throughout the world to show them our technology and innovation that has been used throughout the past 20+ years to reduce our carbon emission by 16%. As a matter of fact, we can sell that technology to them. Our energy folks can come in and show them how to develop clean coal and how to frack the land so not to pollute the environment. This would be a BOOM for American jobs and money into our economy!
Plus the advantage on negotiations is going to be magnificent! The beauty about these European countries that belong to the EU is that they are screwed! They are hardcore globalists. Their leaders will destroy their own industries the same way they are destroying their citizens and nationality by importing Muslims that will kill and rape them. They will want to stick it to Trump!
The amount of winning is astronomical!
LikeLiked by 8 people
It doth sound like the German auto industry just followed suit and pulled out of the EU’s beloved PCA?
Never, ever, ever, ever underestimate our American killers! So proud to have master negotiators leading the way to MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess the German automakers will have to suck it up and build some more manufacturing plants in the USA and hire American workers. That is if they wish to continue selling cars here. Their Mexican plants are going to be heavily taxed even more than the ones shipping from Germany when the NAFTA renegotiations happen. Yes, they won’t make as much as they once did but things will be fair and it’s win-win for both sides.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Plz forgive me mods i interupt this thread for breaking news…now available at BRCC just ordered mine!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ‘Merica
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In Arabic it means I Will Stand more winning
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Zakaria, this means that Trump is still the leader of the free world after all- he’s leading other countries OUT of the Paris Agreement. Follow me, boys!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Did Trump just ring the bell for the end of the environmental pendulum swing?
LikeLiked by 7 people
So, who’s the guy on the right? I recognize Wolverine Ross but not the other guy.
LikeLike
It’s the German automotive guy the article quoted.
LikeLike
Ah, Matthias Wissmann. Looks like he just got the cattle prod too. Guess dealing with the Wilburine can have that effect.
LikeLike
Possibly Mathias Wissman.
LikeLike
oops sorry. Probably should have labeled him. He’s the President of the German Automotive Industry Association (VDA) Matthias Wissmann
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, at least your spelling is correct, SD. My iPad is on the warpath again. Must have been made in China.
LikeLike
He looks German to me. Maybe Wilburine’s German counterpart?
LikeLike
Obama was not “Stupid”! He was deliberate, intentional, and relentless in his onslaught towards burdening, weakening, and undermining Our Country! GOD Bless President Trump!
LikeLiked by 11 people
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸To the MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly right. He knew what he was doing… he was chosen by the globalists to do what he did. Say, what I just said would have been a “conspiracy theory” five years ago. Now that Trump has exposed them all, It’s plain as day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And I truly think Obama is going on all these overseas trips to “collect” his blood money as well as make future plans. A bit of a tin hat, I know, but that’s my gut feeling.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Touché!
LikeLiked by 1 person
VW was already cutting corners to meet environmental goals!
As a kid, I remember driving down the road one day with my Pops. I saw the deisel soot spewing out of a truck. I said, ‘look at that pollution!’
He noted that, while visibly worse than car – gasoline – exhaust, it was less polluting.
Quite an idea. Stuck with me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“VW was already cutting corners …”
A bit more than that, actually.
They were committing outright fraud, if it’s the falsified emissions tests that you’re referring to.
LikeLike
It’s true what they say, money talks and BS walks.
LikeLike
I can’t take the smile off my face. Now the Euro globalists will have to pay for their own bills and their own socialism. MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Supreme fail ahead. Angela must be on her second bottle of reisling about now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After reading Hayek’s book “The Road to Serfdom”, it’s easy to see Europe still has deep roots in socialism. They just can’t seem to cut it out and perhaps won’t for another century. So happy Trump kicked their asses to the curb! Economic freedom rules! America First!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really disappointed by the fat shaming in the last sentence, not Sundance of course, but me.
Laughed my butt off; for shame.
I’m over it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’ll soon see how dedicated to the planet Earth these “environmentalists” are. ROFLMAO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So does that mean I’m not getting a Porsche?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
These natural consequences make me very, very happy for our country and our citizens who love it.
“Buy American. Hire american.” Splendid. Love my Made in America Chevrolet, thank ya very much!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve got an idea for my next Chevy: The Chevrolet Covfefe!!!!! They would make a fortune!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a stitch! No isamophobia at Chevy!
LikeLike
I don’t understand the economic stats, so all this global financial stuff is even more confusing.
If the EU is charging 15 billion to England, how much do they spend on England?
If Germany has car plants outside of Germany, how much will the Paris agreement effect them in manufacturing?
Wouldn’t everyone build their plants outside of their country in China and India until 2030? Was that the plan? Were American taxpayers expected to pay them to do this?
If the ADP (private payroll) is up 250,000+ but the gov stats say 130,000 which one is right? I don’t get this, I can’t figure out how many Americans got jobs. It happens every month.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donna,you and the lastDem can get together and he will educate you.
LikeLike
When negotiating with Germany DON’T mention the war!!
Metaphorically….German manufacturers have lost the ability to commandeer pool loungers (Markets) by leaving a German Towel as a sign of preference.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t mention the war
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, Rumpole2 but someone has to… “Two world wars and one world cup, doo dah, doo dah”… They do love to commandeer the loungers but, interestingly, when we were visiting a Greek Island (that will remain nameless to protect the innocent) – some of the staff were rumored to urinate on the towels after the owners had gone back to the room. They do not tip and are extremely rude to all they encounter, hence their consistently damp towels.
LikeLike
Volkswagen could also spend some time not falsifying emissions tests, in the spirit of the Paris Accord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
do I understand correctly……… German automakers (and others) decline > German GDP declines > German ability/willingness to finance/support the EU declines > the EU goes down ?????
LikeLike
Ze Germans. They don’t like to lose money
LikeLike
This is what happens when they rely on other people’s money, but something tells me the German’s won’t stop doing it.
LikeLike
Let’s please not forget that German car manufacturers are already cheating on emission standards. They never met them in the first place.
http://www.bbc.com/news/business-34324772
Volkswagen: The scandal explained (Since the url doesn’t include the title, I’ve included it)
LikeLiked by 1 person
The EU and the U.S. were set-up by the global financial systems to fall hardest on the economic sword of redistribution. Other massive manufacturing growth economies did not have to meet the same level of intentional economic infliction. (Sundance)
Yes, we’ve been led by some “stupid people” but there are those who know exactly what the outcome would have been and were on board with it. Vile people lying to their fellow Americans while they robbed us blind.
LikeLike
Obama negotiation skills were terrible… he would always go for the feel good stuff media fluff while Corporatists and Oligarch globalists would rape our taxpayers… I guess the globalists found Obama 2.0 in Macron… I have no idea who controls Merkel, but I assume she just self loathes germany
LikeLike
Watch Pruitt.
He’s already talking lots about how this is a renegotiation!
Still no-one in the administration will stand up and call CAGW as BS, for the straight up globalist control program on all life it is.
LikeLike
I wasn’t particularly impressed with Pruitt’s responses. I think he should have been well prepared to have punchy but true short answers for Acosta’s claims that temperatures are rising, sea levels are rising and 95% of scientists agree with the man-is-at-fault view of global warming.
LikeLike
LOL
Cue Gilda Radner “Nevermind”
Have I mentioned lately how much fun winning is?
LikeLike
Goodbye to Western Europe, except UK for now. Let these countries decide their own fate without us. Never again will we need to sacrifice lives and resources to bail out these peoples that are so liberal and arrogant that they despise our way of life until they face some kind of crisis of their own making. It is about time that we ship our troops home from those bases in Germany and Italy, get out of NATO and say goodbye to these ingrates. Let’s see how well these Western Europeans can defend themselves without our military.
LikeLike
I think the big worriers in the EU should be Bulgaria and Romania. Who is going to take care of them as the EU disintegrates?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My vote is on the Visegrad 4, personally. Poland and the Czech Republic are economically alright for Central European countries and incredibly belligerent about being bossed around by the EU.
LikeLike
Germany has got more problems than mere economic ones – their pet Moslems are acting out again:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, Macron is inviting US citizens to ‘flee to France’ for safety. Hah! France’s pet Moslems are just as violent as German, Belgian, Swedish and UK Moslems.
LikeLike
France is under state of emergency
LikeLike
Funny how all these “socialists” put profits before the planet, Hahaha!
LikeLike
Ergo “Caviar Socialists”
LikeLike
“This correlation is often underestimated.”
Not any more. The jig is up.
LikeLike
Prediction: Germany like China and India will claim compliance while doing something else. China and India are building a new coal fired power station every six weeks. It’s all pretend.
LikeLike
Well whadaya know!!! It WAS about wealth transfer and making America pay afterall. Who knew….
LikeLike
President Trump knew.
LikeLike