President Trump Signs American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017…

Yesterday President Donald Trump signed two new bills into law. One of the bills is something many people might be familiar with from 2015 and 2016 when it was initially proposed that returning U.S. military veterans should have an elevated opportunity, and prioritization (w/ supportive grants), to work on internal U.S. security, border security and local law enforcement.

S. 419, the “Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Improvement Act of 2017,” which modifies eligibility requirements for the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) program administered by the Department of Justice; and requires the Department to exercise due diligence, and transparency, to expeditiously adjudicate PSOB claims; and

S. 583, the “American Law Enforcement Heroes Act of 2017,” which authorizes the Department of Justice to award community oriented policing services grants for the purpose of prioritizing the hiring and training of veterans as career law enforcement officers. [White House Link]

Advertisements