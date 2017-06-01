The European Union Broadcasts a Paris Agreement Rebuttal Speech Via Emmanuel Macron…

This is just epic in the broadcast fail. Those who control the strings on the puppets actually had a planned broadcast rebuttal to President Trump’s announcement to withdraw from the Paris Climate Treaty. [The producer, most likely from the Obama campaign apparatus that supported Macron, must have had a state of the union type response in mind]

In the most visible and effeminate representation of the ineptitude, weakness and cognitive dissonance of the caviar socialists, the globalists are trying to position French President Emmanuel Macron as the person to push back against the rise of American exceptionalism and geopolitical power.

As such, they have pushed President Macron to publicly whine on the international stage. The imagery is far too funny. Must watch:



It is almost impossible to stop laughing.

