The European Union Broadcasts a Paris Agreement Rebuttal Speech Via Emmanuel Macron…

This is just epic in the broadcast fail. Those who control the strings on the puppets actually had a planned broadcast rebuttal to President Trump’s announcement to withdraw from the Paris Climate Treaty. [The producer, most likely from the Obama campaign apparatus that supported Macron, must have had a state of the union type response in mind]
In the most visible and effeminate representation of the ineptitude, weakness and cognitive dissonance of the caviar socialists, the globalists are trying to position French President Emmanuel Macron as the person to push back against the rise of American exceptionalism and geopolitical power.
As such, they have pushed President Macron to publicly whine on the international stage. The imagery is far too funny. Must watch:
It is almost impossible to stop laughing.
So much winning… so much Liberal triggering (as a bonus)
This speech is all about the trillions of a few and their minions versus the livelihoods of the rest of the world. It is a whine, but macron is a fool and may be willing to send his people to take up a sword against the US if the globalists demand it.
Treacherous waters we are in for now.
Hold steady full MAGA ahead!
If the French take up anything it would be white flags . . . . not to worry!
Well done, Mr Vice President.
Keep on fighting
I wish I’d see him do more fighting. All I hear from him is “what a privilege” and “what an honor,” etc.
Yahoo finance headline “Trump Snubs Corporate Leaders” Just above that the Dow is up 135. Which is fake news?
Also, Trump always ready to negotiate this deal. If those 120 countries want to send us money then he’ll do the deal.
Absolutely awesome speech. Awesome President.
I saw that! I figured the corporate leaders are the abc leaders that love doing business in China and bringing over lots of foreign workers from India. (I saw it on the tablet and now don’t see it on my desktop, so have not actually read it, but…. pretty sure those corporate leaders are that group of abc techie people.)
Reuters
A French public prosecutor on Thursday opened an investigation into the financial dealings of the head of Emmanuel Macron’s successful presidential campaign, throwing a new spotlight on sleaze in a fraught election year. …
LikeLiked by 4 people
There was recently an article somewhere that pointed out that the majority of Western Europe’s governments are led by childless, single, and/or homosexual politicians. That cannot be accidental. They literally have no stake in the future of their countries.
Lots of pedos too. Maricon married one himself.
US too – we have more than our share, let’s clean up our own house first
Well, we had Obama…
The French economy is doing poorly. About 50% of the economy is run by the government. They also have massive unfunded social programs working on a pay-as-you-go basis (contributions collected are immediately redistributed to beneficiaries). These programs need a high ratio of workers relative to beneficiaries, but the migrants they import on a massive scale are not about to help contribute to the payouts.
Macron plans to reform the labour code to allow employers greater flexibility in downsizing the workforce and reducing benefits. As usual, French people will take to the streets to protest, but it won’t work. Macron has prolonged the state of emergency implemented after the terrorists attack at the Bataclan.
Good luck France. Next time, try to elect a President who cares for his people as much as Trump cares for the American people.
Dang. France sounds exactly like California!
oh lordy –
HAHAAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAA
MOPGA?
Really?
It is great. But thanks for the sentiment. You’ll have to do it without MY dollars paying for YOUR junket.
He’s a copy cat like the rest of the establishment stage hands who are clueless failed actor wannabes.
Derivative fail.
He’s suffering from slogan-envy
The French have other more troubling concerns than the elitist Paris treaty under Mr. Brigitte the Poseur Presidentiality.
A parisien was attacked by an Islamacist by knife for buying alcohol on their holy Ramadan day.
A few sliced up Parisians are cool with Macaroni Boy, as long as “the children” are protected from warm weather.
Superb news.
If the transnational globalist profit centres can’t “renegotiate”, thanks be.
No fudged pretend withdrawl is possible.
I gets better and better
Dear Americans, I salute your President. He is a giant. Our Canadian Prime Minister, not so much…
LMAO!! You piss ant globalists can’t steal American dollars to redistribute into your pockets any longer! The pendulum’s a beyatch, huh?
Sink of ze cheeldren! Sink of ze planet!
Macron doesn’t have any children he married a dried up old woman.
Trump is modern day Swamp Fox!
So Nancy-Boy is going to tell us what’s what. That ridiculous speech is just all kinds of effeminate.
After listening to that I actually believe that the Skeletor is his beard.
I loved the part where he said France will never give ip the fight for our climate. So they have thrown in the towel on their culture but will fight for the climate. Of course, we all know they don’t know how to fight.
We’ll all just have to make a go of it WIZOUT ZE French!
So they get a guy whose last name is similar to a soft French cookie or pastry to give a rebuttal. Any more doubts as to who the true leader of the Free World is? He’s the guy who today told the globalists to take their Paris Accord and shove it up their backside. MAGA indeed!
That speech was worse than the worst state of the union rebuttal ever. The guy is going to be steamrollered by everyone.
It’s a DAN-jer-ous world! Oh my! What shall we ever do? (wrings hands)
CNN just said that Rex Tillerson doesn’t agree with the decision to pull out – unreal
Ah yes, a real “trusted” source of news. /s If they told me water was wet, I wouldn’t believe them. Until T-Rex stands in front of me and says it, I call BS.
Hey, little Frenchie boy, you ain’t gettin’ our money, period!!
See how he tried to tie the migration (I thought they were Syrian war refugees) to climate change? What a load of crap.
They call them climate refugees. What a total sham.
It was like a SNL mockery of himself.
… “The Paris Accords on Climate have reduced Germany to a state in which electricity is a luxury good according to Der Spiegel; so naturally President Trump is exhorted to agree to this nonsense. After all, the Europeans have; why should we be spared the economic pain? Surely Europe’s misery from self inflicted wounds is a more pressing problem for the US than the agenda Mr. Trump was elected for? Perhaps Senator McCain will tell us what the Paris Accords will do for the Earth, Europe, South America, various other places, and, perhaps even how they would affect the United States. We have natural gas; making it more expensive will certainly help Russia. Perhaps that’s it.” ~ Jerry Pournelle
http://www.spiegel.de/international/germany/high-costs-and-errors-of-german-transition-to-renewable-energy-a-920288.html
My wife just got home from3 weeks visiting family in Germany.
She got fussed at for not taking a Navy shower. Water is very expensive.
Why isn’t Macron waiving the white flag yet ?
The globalists paid for that virtue signaling speech already 🙂
Who would have thought that France would have the solution to all of our problems? He said all the brain-dead liberals should go and work there. I second that; in fact, we’ll send the migrants and illegals along too. That is how we will MAGA!
What a wimpy little nothing! Just like Obama!
While you are on a roll, Mr. President, get us out of NATO too.
Glad to know that the Foo-Foo man knows how great Americans are- WE KNOW, we’re awesome, and SO IS OUR PRESIDENT TRUMP! You should be worrying about where the next ISIS murderer is going to strike, girly-man…👺
About his “Make the World Great Again” comment.
Anybody who knows about disruptive marketing had to chuckle at that statement. Disruptive marketing is when someone comes along who changes the entire way things are done… so for instance, Coke and Pepsi battle out for years, along comes 7up. It’s not coke; it’s not Pepsi. It’s new.
The Xbox and Playstation fight for years, who has the best graphics. Along comes the Nintendo “Wii”…. completely different, doesnt’ even try to play the game.
Well, whenever a disrupter comes along, the first thing that happens is the status quo ridicules them. Then they ignore them. Then the last thing they do to try to hold onto what they have left… IS THEY IMITATE THEM.
By the time they imitate them, though… it’s always too late. The disrupter has gotten the lead in that area of the market and they’re forever playing catchup.
The same thing is going on with Wal-mart right now… they’re literally trying to get employees to deliver groceries on the way home from work, to try to imitate (poorly) Amazon.
Hillary did it; she tried to imitate Trump’s ownership of her “Deplorable” barb, by having all her followers call themselves “Nasty Women”…. just didn’t work, she was imitating the disrupter instead of being one.
She just did the same thing the other day with her “Covfefe Houses” tweet. she’s literally trying to be cool by using a word he made cool 24 hours earlier.
So here Macron is doing the same thing; he’s imitating what’s the single greatest thing Trump has going for him; he’s the world’s greatest Brander. He not only is a genius at it, he’s the greatest we’ve ever seen at it.
When you think “Trump” you think Gold; you think tall buildings, you think Money… you think beautiful women, You think NY City, you think American Eagle, you think Red White Blue. It took him 40 years to accomplish that. He wore a Blue Suit, a White Shirt, and a Red Tie for 40 years to make you think that.
Macron the Globalist Puppet imitating the Master, the disrupter, the greatest Politician on the earth is really hilarious.
When Europe starts having children again, then they can lecture us about their children’s future.
When I think of the thousands of young Americans who died in World War II–died to liberate France, Italy, and Germany from Fascism…to see those three countries once again in the grasp of International neo-Fascism, I see in my mind’s eyes, I see those soldiers, airmen, sailors, Marines… I see them crying out their outrage and shaking their collective fists at the servile hacks now running those countries… (expletives are not enough)
Thank God for President Trump. MAGA.
And Macron is the goof sleeping with his fourth grade teacher or whatever?
The EU and others have already said they will continue – they will not stop their imlementation of the Paris Accords – so his claim is that the failure of the US to participate (one nation out of all who had signed on) – just one nation dropping out – destroys the entire thing in both purpose and result?
Since this was never presented to the US Congress it was never a legal obligation on the part of the US anyway.
Oh, well. Since they are so determined to make it happen, I’m sure they will do fine. Unless – unless – they actually can’t even pretend to do it unless they have access to other people’s money?
And he wants to “make our planet great again”……. oh, he’s a clever one. Bet Mr. Trump hasn’t been up against the likes of him before…..without wiping it off his shoe afterwards.
Unfortunately, about half or more of the US population is missing either the ability or willingness to THINK. Thinking takes time and some personal effort. It’s a serious problem that it’s not popular.
“his claim is that the failure of the US to participate (one nation out of all who had signed on) – just one nation dropping out – destroys the entire thing in both purpose and result?”
Well, actually it does since the whole purpose was to get gobs of money from the United States.
Yeah, I know – do they have any self-awareness at all with regard to how goofy they look and sound? I guess not. Which is why it matters that much of the US population doesn’t understand the silliness either.
https://www.vox.com/world/2017/6/1/15727140/emmanuel-macron-trump-paris-agreement-make-our-planet-great-again
French President Emmanuel Macron responds to Trump: “Make our planet great again”
In just 3 minutes, Macron became the anti-Trump.
France got the President that they deserve… Forgetaboutit 🙂
Wasn’t it exactly a week ago when this little pissant insulted our President?
You know, when he did that juvenile little stunt…walking up to PDJT, then turning away to instead shake the hand of Merkel?
They really thought they had us by the nads, didn’t they.
Guess what, you little globalist douchenozzle…we don’t need you.
Your evil trap Failed!
This is a German publication. See the spin… Next: overtrow the US government to save humankind?
LikeLike
Oh how far France has fallen.
I am ecstatic today! President Trump is the best!
What no teleprompter? He’s reading it from notes. He’s a puppet. He didn’t even practice. Where’s the passion? I bet he’s smart enough to read the agreement and decipher what it means. The trouble with The Paris Climate Treaty was the financial math doesn’t make sense and the “science” doesn’t justify the economic costs. The real goal of the agreement is to enrich the globalists and extract money from the richest nations, it does almost nothing to combat climate change. Why should the USA bend over backwards with insane regulations on energy and manufacturing while China & India obliterates what minuscule gains could be had?
Meanwhile, everyone has started to lose their heads over the Trump decision. Everything I have heard so far is alarmist garbage. So what if the climate really is warming? We are coming out of an ice age for crying out loud. Why have things been so stable for the last 15+ years? Could it possibly be that the sun is going through it’s own cycle? British solar scientists have discovered a magnetic cycle and computer modeled it then ran it against all the known solar history and found the model predicted the entire history with 99% accuracy. Then they ran the model forward into the future and found, hmm, things are going to cool off quite a bit starting around 2030 if the cycle repeats as it has for the last several hundred years. The climate change supporters tried and failed to block the publishing of their heretic findings and refused an offer to input this new data into their own climate models. So stock up on bigger and better snow blowers! Read an article that the Mars polar ice caps were melting. Well there’s no human contribution there, so explain that one. Obviously, the enormous fusion fireball in the center of our solar system plays an enormous role in climate and there’s not a dang thing humanity can do about it. On top of that, the Indonesian Krakatoa volcano erupted in 1883 and it put more pollution into the atmosphere than the entire Industrial Revolution from it’s inception to today. So when a volcano or the sun can impact the environment more than humanities technology, why are we even worrying about it? Climate changes and it always has changed. Humans have adapted and if the time should come when we can no longer adapt, well that’s life.
