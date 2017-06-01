ADP Private Payrolls Surge Beyond May Forecast – 253,000 Jobs Created…

It’s Trumponomics folks, he’s not a politician. In addition, we are well within the space between the two economies: Wall Street and Main Street. As each month progresses over the next two years you will see increased momentum on Main Street’s engine as it closes the distance from three decades terrible fiscal policy with clear tracks ahead.
The upcoming FED jobs data will be based on figures captured the week of May 12th. The ADP jobs/payroll data is through the end of the month of May:
US private payrolls jumped by 253,000 in May, according to the monthly report from ADP Research Institute. Economists had forecast 180,000 jobs, according to Bloomberg.
Hiring increased in every goods-producing sector including mining and manufacturing, the report showed. In services, only information and leisure and hospitality had declines. (link)
It is important to remember, there is no historic economic model for what happens in the space between the two economic engines. The a resurgence in the actual or real economy (Main Street) creates a new dynamic in economic modeling; while the paper economy (Wall Street), traditionally driven by monetary policy, is disfavored or ‘less than‘.
The FED is already almost admitting their inability to slow down growth. They’ve already reformulated the stasis position for jobs in order to try and reconcile additional jobs gained beyond what they have previously stated was “full employment” (<- a ruse).
Hedgefunds and the global betting on financial instruments (derivatives) will be more challenging to manage as investment dollars find a more predictable return in actual companies that build and create things within the U.S. economy. Short version, globalists will lose customers as investors move into national economic companies.
The S&P, NASDAQ and DOW should see growth through real companies invested in the United States. This growth dynamic will support continued their evaluation, but each company must be attached to Main Street USA.
There’s going to be a lag in actual GDP as the growth in jobs appears in the building of the infrastructure for later product creation. Companies have to create the ability to make stuff (the current phase) before they can actually make and sell stuff (coming later).
Much of the current jobs growth is in putting the foundational blocks into place to rebuild the infrastructure (capacity) for U.S. manufacturing and U.S. production.
The downstream support and supply businesses (small companies) are getting the biggest lift in this economic phase.
Good Stuff, with much more Good Stuff yet to come.
Believe me.
LikeLiked by 18 people
I was wondering about that today, Sundance. Hopefully Soros and his ilk lost bundles.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Soros always tries to set financial failure up and then bets on it. You can be sure he “shorted” on this…and I agree, hopefully he lost millions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Lost his shorts,” you might say.
LikeLike
wonder if his army of trolls and useful eejits will be taking a pay cut…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Lloyd Blankfein is chapped about President Trump’s decision, then you know it was the correct one!
LikeLiked by 13 people
All those “short positions” on the U.S. economy are now essentially worthless.
Hopefully Soros will be getting margin calls, and hopefully he’ll pay them and keep his positions open.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s Beekes?
LikeLike
Lloyd Blankfein ✔ @lloydblankfein
Today’s decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.’s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement
4:20 PM – 1 Jun 2017
Zakaria: Quitting climate pact means America is no longer ‘the leader of the free world’
Hey, Lloyd. Did you get your talking point from Zakaria? Or, did he get it from you?
Doesn’t matter. You’re both right. America IS NO LONGER the leader ‘FROM BEHIND’ of the free world THANKS TO PDJT.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Let it rip!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeah!
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍 In a way, I miss seeing the Trump plane landing.
LikeLike
Splurge of more jobs??!!! I’m forecasting so many new jobs by 2020 we won’t have enough people to fill them! Take your pick. Jobs for the picking!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Noooo!
No more “we must import illegals to fill jobs!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this is REAL economic growth, not ZIRP nonsense.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 25 people
Sundance, thank you for the clarification. My first, perhaps inappropriate thought, was PDJT was demonstrating a measurement of the boys’ manhood. I’m ashamed of myself. I’ll go jump in Ad rem’s bin now….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Pretty sure he caught a peek at the G7 mens room urinals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a good one!
LikeLike
Promises delivered.
And as Sundance said, this is only the beginning.
If the left can’t bog down Trump is some fake scandal, they have almost no hope of defeating him in 2020. Because the economy is going to be exploding.
It’s been a long haul, Treepers, but days like today make it all worth it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Also, Obama is out denouncing Trump’s position on the Paris Accords.
Not only is Obama mad because Trump is ending Obama’s meager legacy, I think Obama is also upset because he always wanted the “bad” USA to be punished and fall from grace.
The Paris Accord was exactly the kind of globalist mechanism designed to take down the USA.
Obama knows that. And he knows that with the USA increasingly unshackled by globalist agreements, Trump’s USA is going to put Obama’s USA to shame.
About time.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Obama is looking smaller by the day. He did not need the magic wand. That is obvious now. I love our President and he has given me so much hope. Hope for this country and her potential, hope for my kids and future grand-kid’s future. His courage and optimism for this country is infectious. This country was born to dream big. My heart is so touched and in awe of his willingness to serve this country. Thank you President Trump, from the bottom of my heart.
LikeLiked by 9 people
now that the us is out of the paris accords i love the paris accords… it shackles our competitors
LikeLike
0’s purpose was to destroy the USA. Nothing less. Thank God he failed. Thank God for President Trump.
Thank God that the (w)itch had an iron-clad hold on being 0’s successor. If she could not have defeated 0 in the Dem primaries in 2008, she was a born loser. At the same time, the leftists who controlled that Dem organization at that time have done great harm to the U.S. through partnering with Global Elitists/Wall Street throughout 0″s campaigns. (Who put huge amounts of $$$ into 0’s campaigns.) They hoped their knives would strike to the heart — NAFTA, UN, TPP, Paris Climate Accord.
Never count an American out. And hang on to our hats. As Sundance says, it will be a wild ride. The economics are unknown at this point. That is American ingenuity, creativity, inventiveness, and can-do spirit. Looking forward to all those amazing jobs created by resurgent entrepreneurs in the future — and a Wall to protect us from evil-doers.
LikeLike
The globalists worst fear is coming true and that is the fact that POTUS is successful. He thinks like a businessman instead of a politician and finds ways to get things done with or without the help of congress. The economy is the #1 issue here. It’s not about Russia or fake scandals. People vote with their pocketbooks. Of course, tell this to the dimwitted dems and they still don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Today my daughter called me She has worked for a national company for 5 years. Today she called me very excited to have gotten a significant raise! She couldn’t believe it as raises have either been non existent or minimal since she has been there.
I really believe that businesses, big and small, are feeling the regulation shackles placed on them by Obama are being loosened. It could be a coincidence that this has happened to her but I do not think so.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Per Fox Business Channel, they have been quoting statistics from various economic reports and indicators showing incomes are starting to rise. Finally. Happy for girl, and for any one else out there who is getting a raise. Covfefe!
LikeLiked by 8 people
COVFEFE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sundance, does this mean the ‘unemployment’ rate will devolve into a negative number, and is President Trump waiting for that to happen so he can say, “It’s complicated business, folks.” And then change the metrics?
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the right people pissed and getting pister…….. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hah! I learned a new word and like it!
LikeLike
Who is the pisteriest one of all?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most pistery in history:)
LikeLike
“if, if, if, if, if, if, if, if, if . . .
LikeLike
All Obama’s machinations for nothing. Set up for Hillary to take over with his propaganda machine working double time to make our economy look fine. And then Hillary lost.
Um, looks like there are more unemployed Americans than the crooked Obama government wanted to count.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Today’s protest …. looks like Soros is running out of money!
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23ParisAgreement
very small…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Should we be shorting solar panels?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They were already imploding. That’s why pouty-faced Elon Musk combined his majority-owned Solar City with Tesla. He got Tesla shareholders to bail him out – temporarily. But those who hang on will get burned in the end. Just watch.
Related…Musk dropping off the president’s advisory panel is no big loss. (SEC, are you ready?)
LikeLiked by 5 people
I tested the pricing on Tesla solar roofs and my price for a 3200 SF house was $65,000! I can get a 30 year roof for it all day long for $9,000.
I could add solar panels to it on my own and make another$1000 per year. Musk is dreaming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such a scam!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Does “Macron” mean micro- penis in French?
LikeLike
“Petit pénis dans la vieille crone c’est moi!” – M. Macrone
LikeLike
Meanwhile, some are still agitating around Russia Russia Russia… “March for truth” to be held on June 3rd.
LikeLike
NBC/WSJ poll.
In the fine print.
Fake news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well then they’re woefully uninformed in addition to being stupid. We have eleventy zillion spurious Russia investigations going on right now.
LikeLike
Indivisible are one of those Share Blue/Media Matters creations and are usually found harassing Republicans at town halls with shouts and violence (for the cameras).
LikeLike
Oh, I believe you! I’m counting on unprecedented economic growth, coupled with the increasingly obvious psychosis of the left and the never-Trumpers, to overcome muh Russia and any other insane drama they can drum up, to ensure 8 years of #MAGA. Money talks. Every day, regular Americans are moving a little farther toward Trump and back to American core values as they see it’s in their own best interest.
LikeLiked by 7 people
More optimism! Love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The smart companies are giving raises to valued and skilled employees in order to retain them.
One of the biggest problems we will have in the coming years is finding employees who know how to work and show up every day. We have already seen reports that business owners cannot expand because the cannot find employees.
And with the reduction in H-1B visas, many skilled employees who were replaced with foreign talent will be able to get back into the workforce, at decent income levels.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Time for parents to kick their “kids” out of the basement and get a JOB!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the biggest problems is employers who value poison-ivy-league sheepskins more than experience and hard work.
Hire a sheepskin, get a pussyhatted prog.
Hire a hard worker with experience and talent and brains and uncommon common sense, get a winner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see 1000s of people flocking to careers in skilled trades that can make buku bucks. Remember PDJT had the skilled trade unions at the WH?
All those womens studies/ethnic degrees will go to the bottom of the trash bin where they belong.
Schools will have to put money into REAL programs and cut these leftard sjws from the faculty.
The schools wont be able to resist for too long.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And idiot colleges like Evergreen (no grades?), and some of the others that have been taken over by liberal students will go out of existence when the free ride is over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When the students cannot get a job at McDonalds with their worthless lib degrees and the poison-ivy-league degree becomes worth less than the paper it is printed upon, then colleges will be forced to change.
Or businesses will be forced to re-institute ON-THE-JOB-Training and hire the best person instead of the highest-cost-but-worthless-lefty sheepskin.
LikeLike
I was a women’s study major back in the day. It was pretty cool actually. Although one liberal professor began crying when I troubled her with facts. Even when I was a Democrat, I wasn’t a liberal, lol. I knew I was headed to law school so wasn’t worried about a marketable degree. ..
LikeLike
Ha! Our background is very similar. Except I took the classes because a lot of them were held in the sitting room of a gorgeous old mansion, and we sat on comfy couches and chairs and had cookies 😀 Oh, and I don’t think I ever made a professor cry. In hindsight, I wish I’d been more confrontational!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart move for the young ones.
LikeLike
Also yesterday
Zinke Signed a Expansive Oil and Gas Energy Order while in Alaska
https://www.doi.gov/sites/doi.gov/files/uploads/so-3352.pdf
LikeLiked by 5 people
ZINKE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Charles Payne on FBN analyses signs of growth in the lower end of the economy, small business and jobs created, expanded and pay rates rising. He’s very bullish.
This is all on expectations, hope, good vibes. Very little hard dollar impact has come to the middle class, Yes, regulations have been stopped and rolled back. But tax cuts and infrastructure and real big efforts are not even in the pipeline yet. Might not come this year. Yet, belief that POTUS will win these has given small businesses the energy to go ahead and take more risks.
It’s working.
The Congress and CoC has been doing everything to hold back 2017 success for “45”.
If the floodgates opened, legislation got moving, Trump would be an enormous success.
He loves the People and wants them to succeed and prosper.
Pray for him. He needs that spiritual fuel and protection.
We will only as far as we stay united in prayer and visible support to President Trump (even if he isn’t perfect on every issue or appointment. He’s giving it his all, and he’s been brilliant at times.)
America has always been a land of optimism. Let’s keep it that way.
(Though I reserve the right to bitch at certain times.)
Today, was another Trump victory. Good for Americans.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen BD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BD, you’re writing about praying together and cold JOY chills are running up and down my arthritic spine. YESSIR! WITH YOU in prayer! Let’s DO THIS for our President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Bull! We pray unceasingly for President Trump, his family, and America!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The EUamoeboidcrats will come crawling back. BELIEVE ME.
There are no more pockets left to pick. I think they will be ‘reviewing the situation’.
Meanwhile our big beautiful pockets will be a source of torment as climate doomsday disappears over the horizon
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is fantastic! As someone who’s about to graduate college, the idea I’ll be going into a job market that’s growing is fantastic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
All of my BEST to you, GoldenEye! Besides praying about it, I didn’t really have much to do with it but I’m mighty proud to see this happening for you and your classmates. PLEASE give credit to our Lion and lift up MANY prayers for him! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best to you! Success!
LikeLiked by 1 person