President and First Lady Arrive Back in Washington DC…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived home in Washington DC.
Pres and Mrs Trump step off Air Force One on return from their first foreign trip as First Couple. pic.twitter.com/fo7mkVObte
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2017
Pres and Mrs Trump step off Air Force One on return from their first foreign trip as First Couple. pic.twitter.com/fo7mkVObte
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2017
Night landing at the WH. pic.twitter.com/RYLJqDvHXx
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2017
Night landing at the WH. pic.twitter.com/RYLJqDvHXx
Pres and Mrs Trump step off Marine One and walk into the WH. pic.twitter.com/uQyWblSFeW
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 28, 2017
Pres and Mrs Trump step off Marine One and walk into the WH. pic.twitter.com/uQyWblSFeW
Time for the hammer to fall.
LikeLiked by 27 people
Beat me to it. Like to know where WH staff is this weekend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pass the popcorn!!!!
Yes.
Let it begin.
It is time for the president and his team to counter attack.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes it is time. Heads need to roll.
LikeLike
To be started with tweets early Tuesday morning?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed! If you didn’t catch Judge Jeannine’s ‘opening statement’, look it up. Somebody’s head needs to roll–possibly more than one head. I’m sure President Trump is all over this. Look for swift action.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have been out of pocket for a few days—–what happened ? Heads need to roll why?
Supposedly 3 leakers were uncovered- check Truthfeed.com. I’m not holding my breath on the veracity of the article until President Trump makes a statement (or the DOJ does)…
Thanks for the heads up !!!
They have uncovered at least three staffers in the White House who are alleged leakers. That was reported today by two newspapers. It is said that Trump reacted with: I’ll handle that when I get home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You ! This will be very interesting…..I think it is a perfect time for spring cleaning…..; )
Classified LEAKS, likely coming from inside the White House.
The sheriff is back in town.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Welcome home!
You both represented us well!!!
Now back to draining the swamp.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Perfection.
Welcome home! You’ve both made us so proud!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Amen!!!!!
Popcorn time (hopefully). I really think he needs to act fast and go on offense in a big way.
Like my Dad would say:”cracks some heads together to get some sense in them.”
( of course he meant us kids…lol)
My dad always said, “You need a number 10 1/2 up your butt.” I never received the “shoe” (still attached to the foot) but my brother did….countless times. He deserved it, probably 99% of the time 🙂 But these traitors need jail time. Time to set some examples.
Wait till the big defense contracts start rolling in from the Arab NATO alliance that was negotiated. This will mean plenty of jobs for us in the defense and engineering industries. The worthless traitors like sleazy McCain, beady-eyes Ryan, and Lydia Graham, won’t know whether to cry or wind their watches.
And all three of them will interfere any way possible.
I think the defense contracts are being leveraged to win support from some key Congress creatures for the upcoming Trump budget talks.
Get ‘er done, Mr. President, we have your back!
🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 11 people
Metaphorical MOAB.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep….Dad’s home.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hey… Washington worms… just WAIT until your Daddy gets home!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nine days away from her only child. It had to have been hard for her since she has always been his only caretaker.
President was also his caretaker!!!
He has admitted he left the ‘raising’ to the Mother’s. Somewhat common with men of his age group…it was the ‘women’s’ job…
My thoughts exactly. I know FLOTUS can’t wait to see Barron. I also hope POTUS and FLOTUS can get some rest and get a good night’s sleep. They have been on a rigorous schedule ever since they departed on this trip. I feel such relief that they are back in the U.S. They were amazing abroad! So much pride for our Lion and Lioness.
Thank you Sundance for your excellent coverage!
They both worked so well together. It looked to me that Melania really came into her own as First Lady, representing this county with purpose and integrity.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Neither felt the need to bow and neither told the world what a mean place Americas has been.
Me too!
I read somewhere that Trump only got a few hours sleep before his Saudi speech He should get more sleep. he needs to be on top of his game with all the DemScum DeepState dirtbags
I was thinking the same.
I wonder if he stays with Eric or Don Jr?
I think Melania’s parents do the primary duty when she is away from Barron.
I think her sister does too.
Oh I’m glad he’s with family. That’s the best if it can be arranged IMO
It is a small sacrifice. I was an Air Force brat and several times during my childhood I did not see my father for months and once not for almost 2 years when he was a pilot in Vietnam. They are a patriotic family, and absences are for a good cause. But they should be appreciated for the sacrifices they are all making.
On this remembrance weekend, thank you for both your sacrifices and that of your dad and mom. Your dad’s service was important, and should never be forgotten. Our Vietnam vets have had it tough and deserve more from all of us.
Our flags are out for Memorial Day, and I will say a special prayer of thanks for all our Vietnam servicemen and families. My dad was in WWII, along with his 3 brothers and brother-in-law. They have all passed now, but their service,which began in the shipyards even before they enlisted, is part of my family history that I hold close.
I often see pics of Don Jr with his kids on Instagram highlighting their adventures. Eric has been behind the scenes since the Inaugural. He’s who I would bet on if it’s one of those two.
Thank you, Lord, God Almighty, for taking our President and First Lady on their far flung travels and returning them home safely again. It was with a sigh of relief and a prayer of thanksgiving to You to see them back in the U.S.A. again.
Welcome home all the travelers.
LikeLiked by 36 people
Amen 🙏
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Amen
Amen. And hallelujah! Back on American soil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My reaction and prayer exactly, Raven, as I read the headline here and viewed the photos.
Very nice, Raven. Amen.
Amen, Raven. What a beautiful couple. What a good job each of them did, and the two of them together. She may be the most naturally beautiful First Lady ever…
They were both spectacular. Epic.
Lulu, I saw the same thing. They both looked pleased with the trip and were remarkably “together” coming down those steps. They made us proud!
A big shout out to their pilots and flight crews!
The men who escort Melania seem to have a real rapport with her, and she is always so polite as she thanks them.
Put simply, they love her!
Both she and President Trump show them kindness and respect. And of course with Melania they have eye candy too. 🙂
WHAT a difference from the Hilderbeast or the Obummers.
It must be so nice for the staff to have civilized humans to guard and fly around for a change.
Every escort I have seen her with has a big smile on their faces. She is indeed a lovely lady.
Forgot to add – his cancellation of the Iowa rally indicates that something big is in the works.
Trump REALLY needs to stamp his authority on the nation in a big way.
As always, his intentions remain ambiguous and if the hammer falls, it will be when we least expect it.
President and wife need rest and some quiet time.
Good night president Trump and Ms Trump 😴😵
Singing soul, I am so grateful to all the treepers here. You express my thoughts exactly. May our President & First Lady have sweet sleep knowing they make a difference in world affairs. God’s hand watch over them.
Amen. And everyone that is wanting him to start busting heads right away, relax and let them catch their breath and relax. This is Memorial Day weekend too, and there is a lot to be mindful of and grateful for. The other item/s will be taken care of in the proper time. Let them breathe now, and be grateful. What a history-making trip!
Well said alex.
I didn’t know he cancelled it. I’m so sick of anything newsy I’ve stopped reading most everything out there with a few exceptions. Guess I need to hang out here more often again.
He needs to go after crooked Hillary and the treasonous Obama. Both have been actively trying to overthrow our gov’t. before and since the election with the help of their deep state corrupted Benedict Arnolds and fake media.
He should prosecute Obama, all of his gofers like Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, Val Jar, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey for illegally spying on Americans. He now has an open and shut case of illegally spying on the opposition party. This has nothing to do w/Russia, so Sessions should get busy earning his pay and our trust.
Mueller was a YUGE mistake for he is and always has been a member of the swamp. You don’t put a fox in charge of guarding the hen house.
It’s also time to clean out the WH staff and that uniparty hack Priebus, McMasters, Powell, and McCabe at FBI. Spicer needs to be replaced also as it is time to go to the mats with the media. When the Mafia went to the mats it meant all out war on their enemies and it meant no one did anything except kill the enemy. Thus, they slept on mats wherever they could find a spot as they were always on the move in search of the enemy.
We have a Republic to save and it will only be saved by engaging in a war. It can be a political war in which we wipe out the uniparty and the deep state, or it can be the kind of war Jefferson spoke of in watering the tree of Liberty. IMO, it is way past time to do either.
Pray that justice will be done on this earth. We know it will be done on the new earth.
We need to see some justice NOW!
He comes back knowing he has work to do. Right away.
He’s clearly fixing the country first with regard to economy and crime. This is his priority. The indictments come much later. Besides, the big swamp creatures aren’t going anywhere, and they are bracing for it. A little more time will make them relax and slip up more. More time to gather proof and MAGA. Having said that, I think the media is about to get really shaken up, because the leaks and smears from them must end. Wouldn’t be surprised if a prominent media figure is about to have their career ended in the next couple of weeks. The media is completely out of control and they are the most vulnerable in the swamp.
The rally is being rescheduled to the23rd – as a leaving party for the Iowa Gov who is off to China as our Ambassador 😀
I am soooooooooooooooooooo happy our POTUS Trump is back on US Soil.
It is time to whoop some butt state side now!!!! I Love my POTUS Trump ❤
TRUMP…..
View post on imgur.com
LikeLiked by 15 people
This week, we be like …
I wanna see Wolf Blitzer body slammed… and then put the slipper in!
Hahahaha!!
Indeed 😁
Too funny Molly– I burst out laughing !
Toooo cute !!
Welcome home President & Mrs. Trump — Job well done!
I’m glad they are home safe and sound. But I am already sad because there won’t be any more daily First Lady sightings. I haven’t even been able to find/see good photos yet of the floral dress she wore for the walking tour and a close up of the dress she wore to make her speech at the base in Sicily OR a good close up of what she wore coming home.
The guys on The Donald Reddit site posted this absolutely beautiful photo of her at the Vatican:
https://i.redditmedia.com/fAPb07csNJSD5MOv13ACEET1lzMrrKckBKcM9iZSL1o.jpg?w=1024&s=35d80d52a38b64c5abaa7c1150f6b90c
LikeLiked by 18 people
Wow! She’s beautiful inside and out.
Wow. She is really something.
There are good pictures here (but not of what she wore coming home). She is the most elegant First Lady ever:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4548042/Melania-Trump-signs-winning-hearts-trip.html
I think it’s very safe to say that you are correct.
Thank you, great! I’m still looking for a good shot of the flowery dress she wore on her walking tour and I’m curious what shoes she wore. I know, I am embarrassed by my fascination but I can’t seem to help it.
You are not alone. I love her shoes!!! Drat I love everything about her. I’m not ashamed to say I have a serious woman crush on her!!!
pic.twitter.com/EleQZ6irCY
— Wayne Winters (@minnman47) May 28, 2017
pic.twitter.com/EleQZ6irCY
— Wayne Winters (@minnman47) May 28, 2017
Thank you kind sir! I was curious about the dress. Great detail.
Go to Daily Mail, they have a review of most of her fashions. They had one of the purple gown she wore in SA the first night that I had never seen.
Flew in from Sicily Beach AFOne
Didn’t get to bed last night
On the way the Twitter phone was on my knee
Man I had a Delightful flight
I’m back in the U.S.A.
You don’t know how lucky we are “treeps”
Back in the U.S.A.
Been away so long I hardly knew the place
Gee it’s good to be back home
Leave it till tomorrow to unpack the “leaking” case
Honey disconnect the phone
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES! THANK YOU, highdezertgator! Could you do some lyrics for something like “The Boss is back in Town” (Thin Lizzy)? ROCK ON!
Here is the original….
Attention R.A.T.S…..THE CAT IS BACK!!!
Lion … and his Lioness. Winning.
@TheLastRefuge2 They are coming out of a smiley face!
— Coolhand Luke (@Coolhanded_Luke) May 28, 2017
@TheLastRefuge2 They are coming out of a smiley face!
— Coolhand Luke (@Coolhanded_Luke) May 28, 2017
President and First Lady Arrive Back in Washington DC… https://t.co/98Dyv4x9kJ pic.twitter.com/3nouaJ3tti
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 28, 2017
President and First Lady Arrive Back in Washington DC… https://t.co/98Dyv4x9kJ pic.twitter.com/3nouaJ3tti
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 28, 2017
LOL! I finally see it! THANKS!
It DOES look like a smiley face! A sunny, smiley face. 🙂
lol too funny!
Trump’s back…..
Beautiful! 😊🇺🇸
Welcome home, Mr. President! Welcome home, First Lady! You’ve made us very proud, well done!
Thank God they’re home safe and sound!
I will sleep better now, knowing our President & FL are back home and are safely away from that nest of Euro-snakes.
Welcome Home, Mr. President!
Unfortunately… The Washington snakes are WORSE!!!
Yes, but they are just as stupid, if not even more so. Whilst they’ve been flapping their gums, they have been providing evidence that can be used against them in the future.
Got more control of the terrain here on home turf, though.
Perhaps a bit voyeuristic, but I felt that I was on a big beautiful vacation the past few days thanks to the Treehouse reportage. Always a fleeting tristesse moment coming back to ground, yet many happy memories made.
Welcome home Mr & Mrs President.
😀
Marvelous.
The shelf-life of acquired political leverage can be short…
While the MSM did everything they could to detract from The President’s obvious dominating diplomatic successes, this is a time to use that muscle and place our domestic enemies further on the defensive..
An opposition based upon lies and manipulations will crack when the necessary leverage is applied…
Trump’s announcement to postpone his decision on the Paris Climate Accord, until sometime later this week, allows the globalist talking heads to exhaust themselves in their rhetorical contempt for an anticipated rejection.
Trump will then overwhelm them with the domestic controversies of staff rearrangement, criminal leaks/leakers, and The Comey Affair.
Happy Hunting
Who else loves the fact POTUS is always in coat and tie and doesn’t feel the need to “jog” down the steps pretending to be such the athlete?
I’ve never seen him prance and wave his limp wrists. That other guy always looked as though he was missing his hobby horse.
hobby horse 😂😂😂
And here, I thought I was the only one irritated by that bouncing buffoon’s method of exiting AF1.
They are a beautiful couple.
Bound together by love
And the Lord above
Leader of the people
Whew!
I am So Grateful to God, that they had a Safe and Successfull First Trip!!
Press ON! President Trump and
First Lady Melania!!
As I am, Southern Son.
Glad to have them back on US soil after such a successful trip.
Now kick some a$$ Mr. President!!!
All I can say is that I am so grateful to:
1) God for bringing them safely home (I was worried for his safety so much);
2) PDJT for restoring sanity to the planet while making America great again in the eyes of friends and foes alike: and to
3) Sundance and all you guys who have provided me with so much that seems like we were all there with them. What a wonderful experience to be able to enjoy this without having to sit through hours of the MSM. Felt almost like election night to me!
Yes, time to thank Sundance and the Treepers for all they do, every hour, every day, every year…
Kudos to all the hard working Secret Service agents who made the trip look like a walk in the park. Thanks for keeping them all safe.
How she wears those shoes is beyond me.
Used to wear heels that high almost every business day of my life and evenings, too. Strong straight legs, strong ankles and feet. Very well made leather shoes, properly fitted. Walking in them is a knack. I still miss them.
I should have said “almost that high”. I did have English-made boots from Harrod’s that had heels that high. Again, v. comfortable because they were so well engineered and fabricated. All leather, inside and out.
She is perfection.
I don’t know about you guys but President Trump’s trip wore me out and all I did was follow it on the computer! He is amazing. I am so glad the boss, President Trump, is back in town. MAGA
President Trump must really be tired because he forgot to salute the Marines.
It is hard to tell for sure though.
I watched it again. He did salute them. The marine on the bottom right corner of the screen sort of blocks your view of POTUS. 🙂
Tell me we’re not joining the nitpickers!!! 🙂
You’re probably right that Trump squeezed in a salute there. Hard to see even at 1/4 speed.
President Trump saluted at .41 seconds on the video at the top. You can just see his arm/elbow.
He saluted. Watch the video again.
So glad to see them both back safely on American soil. I agree with the choir here. Things could get very interesting soon. Pass me some popcorn too! 😀
If any one person is offended by that representation, then you’re stupid and a communist
What are you talking about?
Trump and Melania representing us USA citizens abroad
Thank goodness! Welcome back to the home of your real enemies, traitors one and all. No more kind-hearted mercy. Attack, NOW.
This is a Republic, with a President, not a king or dictator. And not all are enemies or traitors. There are plenty of them, however, but we are not a country like Iraq wherer Sadam invited his enemies to convene and then shot or imprisoned them. Peoplewho are on all this thread so rabidly insisting he do something now are operating on a gutteral level and not a realistic rational level of what he is capable legally of doing. And also not trusting him that he will in the proper time carry out promises.
Every once in a while I feel as though I’ve fallen into Nonsequiturland…
Trump may well act faster than anyone suspects – I am talking about the next 12 hours.
Why? Obama is overseas and his enemies will not expect anything on the weekend. They will assume Trump is tired and needs rest.
They also will have brought into the narrative that this is strictly an internal WH matter at the moment, involving 3-5 staff who may be fired.
Big mistake.
We know from the Comey firing that Trump takes out his enemies in sudden, surprise moves that his enemies cannot predict.
That he needs to act is not in doubt. The leak to the UK press was a tipping point. But Trump will need to assure himself that it is not some form of trap, or lure, to goad him into making a decision in anger.
Let’s assume that he has done this and concluded that it was an over-confident & arrogant leaker, who has bought into the deception (which Trump has created) that Trump is weak and on the ropes.
If he is sure that the terrain is clear of traps, he can start acting.
Obama’s decision to go overseas right now seems to me to be a very stupid decision. He genuinely believes that he is untouchable and as a result he is careless. This is consistent with the arrogance and hubris that is his hallmark & greatest weakness. Unfortunately for him, he is gambling against a strategic genius & tactician of the highest order. Bad move.
Any time within the next 24-36 hours is ideal for Trump to move against his enemies, even the next 6 hours (in the middle of the night). Remember, expect the unexpected – this may not be 3 internal WH staff, but a few very high profile arrest(s) – Rice & Comey are definitely in the frame. Also, it may be nothing but I cant help but notice that Hillary seems particularly agitated right now – the thought springs to mind that in the event she falls, she wants to position herself as a martyr. A move against Hillary, as well as the others? Surely not. But like I say, it could be any of the swamp rats.
Interesting times, sorry for long post.
And I am so happy for Sasha that her dad wanted to stay in Washington so she could finish school at Sidwell. They are really having some quality time…not!
Go Trump……
“Tweet….,tweet…., tweedle-lee-dee
One of the greatest foreign trips in my lifetime!!
And the first president since Reagan not to throw our country under the bus in search of a few good media headlines.
And kudos to all the security personnel for keeping the first family safe. Of course, the job instant any easier in this country with all the crazed wild-eyed cockroach liberals they have to deal with here.
This was the most epic trip by a President I have seen in my long lifetime. Amazing, and though media has ignored a lot of it, it will remain history-making.
Agreed. What is incredible in my mind is this idea that we have more in common with Arab/ Muslim nations than we do Euro nations (on a leadership level). Amazing what destruction has been wrought by 8 years of the Kenyan.
Years ago when Bush Sr was giving a speech in Asheville, NC or a HS nearby, my family was at our cottage near the Asheville airport. The helicopter went from the HS to the airport right over our cottage. Not more than 500 feet up. I had always heard that the chopper had electronic scramblers so it was quite neat to watch our television suddenly go all snow on every channel for about a minute.
Our President and First Lady presented Europe and the Middle East with the grace and determination of what it means to represent the United States and We The People!!! Now they’re back and DJT can apply himself to what’s overdue in riding our Republic of the swamp creatures!
As they say in Louisiana: “Allez les bon temps rouler!” Along with many heads of reptiles and RINO’s!!!
welcome home Mr.President.
welcome home.
QUICK!!! Slap a Travel Ban on Kenyans…. while Obama is out of the Country!!
Welcome home. Great trip
I know I should not be surprised..but I have been on a business trip and just now catching up on the news…..it still shocks me when people like Boehner are so publicly disrespectful to our President. Boehner had his nose stuffed so far up Obama behind, I do not think he saw daylight for years…” Trump has been a disaster except on foreign policy”… blah blah blah…He is already saying what Trump is NOT going to do ! what is WRONG with these people??? This is pretty precious when I for one thought Boehner was a disaster—however, he was very good with the rubber stamp.
Thank God they are back home safe. I do feel bad for PDJT, he must be tired after that trip and now back to the swamp 🐍
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 42,164 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
Time for the hammer to fall.
LikeLiked by 27 people
Beat me to it. Like to know where WH staff is this weekend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pass the popcorn!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes.
Let it begin.
It is time for the president and his team to counter attack.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes it is time. Heads need to roll.
LikeLike
To be started with tweets early Tuesday morning?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed! If you didn’t catch Judge Jeannine’s ‘opening statement’, look it up. Somebody’s head needs to roll–possibly more than one head. I’m sure President Trump is all over this. Look for swift action.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have been out of pocket for a few days—–what happened ? Heads need to roll why?
LikeLike
Supposedly 3 leakers were uncovered- check Truthfeed.com. I’m not holding my breath on the veracity of the article until President Trump makes a statement (or the DOJ does)…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the heads up !!!
LikeLike
They have uncovered at least three staffers in the White House who are alleged leakers. That was reported today by two newspapers. It is said that Trump reacted with: I’ll handle that when I get home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You ! This will be very interesting…..I think it is a perfect time for spring cleaning…..; )
LikeLike
Classified LEAKS, likely coming from inside the White House.
LikeLike
The sheriff is back in town.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Welcome home!
You both represented us well!!!
Now back to draining the swamp.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Perfection.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Welcome home! You’ve both made us so proud!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Amen!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Popcorn time (hopefully). I really think he needs to act fast and go on offense in a big way.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Like my Dad would say:”cracks some heads together to get some sense in them.”
( of course he meant us kids…lol)
LikeLiked by 7 people
My dad always said, “You need a number 10 1/2 up your butt.” I never received the “shoe” (still attached to the foot) but my brother did….countless times. He deserved it, probably 99% of the time 🙂 But these traitors need jail time. Time to set some examples.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wait till the big defense contracts start rolling in from the Arab NATO alliance that was negotiated. This will mean plenty of jobs for us in the defense and engineering industries. The worthless traitors like sleazy McCain, beady-eyes Ryan, and Lydia Graham, won’t know whether to cry or wind their watches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And all three of them will interfere any way possible.
LikeLike
I think the defense contracts are being leveraged to win support from some key Congress creatures for the upcoming Trump budget talks.
LikeLike
Get ‘er done, Mr. President, we have your back!
🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸🚂❤️🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 11 people
Metaphorical MOAB.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep….Dad’s home.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hey… Washington worms… just WAIT until your Daddy gets home!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Nine days away from her only child. It had to have been hard for her since she has always been his only caretaker.
LikeLiked by 19 people
President was also his caretaker!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He has admitted he left the ‘raising’ to the Mother’s. Somewhat common with men of his age group…it was the ‘women’s’ job…
LikeLike
My thoughts exactly. I know FLOTUS can’t wait to see Barron. I also hope POTUS and FLOTUS can get some rest and get a good night’s sleep. They have been on a rigorous schedule ever since they departed on this trip. I feel such relief that they are back in the U.S. They were amazing abroad! So much pride for our Lion and Lioness.
Thank you Sundance for your excellent coverage!
LikeLiked by 19 people
They both worked so well together. It looked to me that Melania really came into her own as First Lady, representing this county with purpose and integrity.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Neither felt the need to bow and neither told the world what a mean place Americas has been.
LikeLike
Me too!
I read somewhere that Trump only got a few hours sleep before his Saudi speech He should get more sleep. he needs to be on top of his game with all the DemScum DeepState dirtbags
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking the same.
I wonder if he stays with Eric or Don Jr?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Melania’s parents do the primary duty when she is away from Barron.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think her sister does too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I’m glad he’s with family. That’s the best if it can be arranged IMO
LikeLike
It is a small sacrifice. I was an Air Force brat and several times during my childhood I did not see my father for months and once not for almost 2 years when he was a pilot in Vietnam. They are a patriotic family, and absences are for a good cause. But they should be appreciated for the sacrifices they are all making.
LikeLiked by 4 people
On this remembrance weekend, thank you for both your sacrifices and that of your dad and mom. Your dad’s service was important, and should never be forgotten. Our Vietnam vets have had it tough and deserve more from all of us.
Our flags are out for Memorial Day, and I will say a special prayer of thanks for all our Vietnam servicemen and families. My dad was in WWII, along with his 3 brothers and brother-in-law. They have all passed now, but their service,which began in the shipyards even before they enlisted, is part of my family history that I hold close.
LikeLike
I often see pics of Don Jr with his kids on Instagram highlighting their adventures. Eric has been behind the scenes since the Inaugural. He’s who I would bet on if it’s one of those two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Lord, God Almighty, for taking our President and First Lady on their far flung travels and returning them home safely again. It was with a sigh of relief and a prayer of thanksgiving to You to see them back in the U.S.A. again.
Welcome home all the travelers.
LikeLiked by 36 people
Amen 🙏
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen. And hallelujah! Back on American soil.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My reaction and prayer exactly, Raven, as I read the headline here and viewed the photos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very nice, Raven. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen, Raven. What a beautiful couple. What a good job each of them did, and the two of them together. She may be the most naturally beautiful First Lady ever…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were both spectacular. Epic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lulu, I saw the same thing. They both looked pleased with the trip and were remarkably “together” coming down those steps. They made us proud!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A big shout out to their pilots and flight crews!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The men who escort Melania seem to have a real rapport with her, and she is always so polite as she thanks them.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Put simply, they love her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both she and President Trump show them kindness and respect. And of course with Melania they have eye candy too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
WHAT a difference from the Hilderbeast or the Obummers.
It must be so nice for the staff to have civilized humans to guard and fly around for a change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every escort I have seen her with has a big smile on their faces. She is indeed a lovely lady.
LikeLike
Forgot to add – his cancellation of the Iowa rally indicates that something big is in the works.
Trump REALLY needs to stamp his authority on the nation in a big way.
As always, his intentions remain ambiguous and if the hammer falls, it will be when we least expect it.
LikeLiked by 12 people
President and wife need rest and some quiet time.
Good night president Trump and Ms Trump 😴😵
LikeLiked by 12 people
Singing soul, I am so grateful to all the treepers here. You express my thoughts exactly. May our President & First Lady have sweet sleep knowing they make a difference in world affairs. God’s hand watch over them.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen. And everyone that is wanting him to start busting heads right away, relax and let them catch their breath and relax. This is Memorial Day weekend too, and there is a lot to be mindful of and grateful for. The other item/s will be taken care of in the proper time. Let them breathe now, and be grateful. What a history-making trip!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said alex.
LikeLike
I didn’t know he cancelled it. I’m so sick of anything newsy I’ve stopped reading most everything out there with a few exceptions. Guess I need to hang out here more often again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He needs to go after crooked Hillary and the treasonous Obama. Both have been actively trying to overthrow our gov’t. before and since the election with the help of their deep state corrupted Benedict Arnolds and fake media.
He should prosecute Obama, all of his gofers like Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, Val Jar, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey for illegally spying on Americans. He now has an open and shut case of illegally spying on the opposition party. This has nothing to do w/Russia, so Sessions should get busy earning his pay and our trust.
Mueller was a YUGE mistake for he is and always has been a member of the swamp. You don’t put a fox in charge of guarding the hen house.
It’s also time to clean out the WH staff and that uniparty hack Priebus, McMasters, Powell, and McCabe at FBI. Spicer needs to be replaced also as it is time to go to the mats with the media. When the Mafia went to the mats it meant all out war on their enemies and it meant no one did anything except kill the enemy. Thus, they slept on mats wherever they could find a spot as they were always on the move in search of the enemy.
We have a Republic to save and it will only be saved by engaging in a war. It can be a political war in which we wipe out the uniparty and the deep state, or it can be the kind of war Jefferson spoke of in watering the tree of Liberty. IMO, it is way past time to do either.
Pray that justice will be done on this earth. We know it will be done on the new earth.
We need to see some justice NOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He comes back knowing he has work to do. Right away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s clearly fixing the country first with regard to economy and crime. This is his priority. The indictments come much later. Besides, the big swamp creatures aren’t going anywhere, and they are bracing for it. A little more time will make them relax and slip up more. More time to gather proof and MAGA. Having said that, I think the media is about to get really shaken up, because the leaks and smears from them must end. Wouldn’t be surprised if a prominent media figure is about to have their career ended in the next couple of weeks. The media is completely out of control and they are the most vulnerable in the swamp.
LikeLike
The rally is being rescheduled to the23rd – as a leaving party for the Iowa Gov who is off to China as our Ambassador 😀
LikeLike
I am soooooooooooooooooooo happy our POTUS Trump is back on US Soil.
It is time to whoop some butt state side now!!!! I Love my POTUS Trump ❤
LikeLiked by 14 people
TRUMP…..
LikeLiked by 15 people
This week, we be like …
LikeLiked by 11 people
I wanna see Wolf Blitzer body slammed… and then put the slipper in!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahahaha!!
Indeed 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too funny Molly– I burst out laughing !
LikeLike
Toooo cute !!
LikeLike
Welcome home President & Mrs. Trump — Job well done!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’m glad they are home safe and sound. But I am already sad because there won’t be any more daily First Lady sightings. I haven’t even been able to find/see good photos yet of the floral dress she wore for the walking tour and a close up of the dress she wore to make her speech at the base in Sicily OR a good close up of what she wore coming home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The guys on The Donald Reddit site posted this absolutely beautiful photo of her at the Vatican:
https://i.redditmedia.com/fAPb07csNJSD5MOv13ACEET1lzMrrKckBKcM9iZSL1o.jpg?w=1024&s=35d80d52a38b64c5abaa7c1150f6b90c
LikeLiked by 18 people
Wow! She’s beautiful inside and out.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wow. She is really something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are good pictures here (but not of what she wore coming home). She is the most elegant First Lady ever:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4548042/Melania-Trump-signs-winning-hearts-trip.html
LikeLiked by 9 people
I think it’s very safe to say that you are correct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, great! I’m still looking for a good shot of the flowery dress she wore on her walking tour and I’m curious what shoes she wore. I know, I am embarrassed by my fascination but I can’t seem to help it.
LikeLike
You are not alone. I love her shoes!!! Drat I love everything about her. I’m not ashamed to say I have a serious woman crush on her!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank you kind sir! I was curious about the dress. Great detail.
LikeLike
Go to Daily Mail, they have a review of most of her fashions. They had one of the purple gown she wore in SA the first night that I had never seen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Flew in from Sicily Beach AFOne
Didn’t get to bed last night
On the way the Twitter phone was on my knee
Man I had a Delightful flight
I’m back in the U.S.A.
You don’t know how lucky we are “treeps”
Back in the U.S.A.
Been away so long I hardly knew the place
Gee it’s good to be back home
Leave it till tomorrow to unpack the “leaking” case
Honey disconnect the phone
LikeLiked by 6 people
YES! THANK YOU, highdezertgator! Could you do some lyrics for something like “The Boss is back in Town” (Thin Lizzy)? ROCK ON!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the original….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attention R.A.T.S…..THE CAT IS BACK!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lion … and his Lioness. Winning.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
LOL! I finally see it! THANKS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It DOES look like a smiley face! A sunny, smiley face. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol too funny!
LikeLike
Trump’s back…..
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Beautiful! 😊🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Welcome home, Mr. President! Welcome home, First Lady! You’ve made us very proud, well done!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank God they’re home safe and sound!
I will sleep better now, knowing our President & FL are back home and are safely away from that nest of Euro-snakes.
Welcome Home, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Unfortunately… The Washington snakes are WORSE!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, but they are just as stupid, if not even more so. Whilst they’ve been flapping their gums, they have been providing evidence that can be used against them in the future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Got more control of the terrain here on home turf, though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps a bit voyeuristic, but I felt that I was on a big beautiful vacation the past few days thanks to the Treehouse reportage. Always a fleeting tristesse moment coming back to ground, yet many happy memories made.
Welcome home Mr & Mrs President.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀
Marvelous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The shelf-life of acquired political leverage can be short…
While the MSM did everything they could to detract from The President’s obvious dominating diplomatic successes, this is a time to use that muscle and place our domestic enemies further on the defensive..
An opposition based upon lies and manipulations will crack when the necessary leverage is applied…
Trump’s announcement to postpone his decision on the Paris Climate Accord, until sometime later this week, allows the globalist talking heads to exhaust themselves in their rhetorical contempt for an anticipated rejection.
Trump will then overwhelm them with the domestic controversies of staff rearrangement, criminal leaks/leakers, and The Comey Affair.
Happy Hunting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who else loves the fact POTUS is always in coat and tie and doesn’t feel the need to “jog” down the steps pretending to be such the athlete?
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ve never seen him prance and wave his limp wrists. That other guy always looked as though he was missing his hobby horse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
hobby horse 😂😂😂
LikeLike
And here, I thought I was the only one irritated by that bouncing buffoon’s method of exiting AF1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are a beautiful couple.
Bound together by love
And the Lord above
Leader of the people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Whew!
I am So Grateful to God, that they had a Safe and Successfull First Trip!!
Press ON! President Trump and
First Lady Melania!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
As I am, Southern Son.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad to have them back on US soil after such a successful trip.
Now kick some a$$ Mr. President!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I can say is that I am so grateful to:
1) God for bringing them safely home (I was worried for his safety so much);
2) PDJT for restoring sanity to the planet while making America great again in the eyes of friends and foes alike: and to
3) Sundance and all you guys who have provided me with so much that seems like we were all there with them. What a wonderful experience to be able to enjoy this without having to sit through hours of the MSM. Felt almost like election night to me!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, time to thank Sundance and the Treepers for all they do, every hour, every day, every year…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kudos to all the hard working Secret Service agents who made the trip look like a walk in the park. Thanks for keeping them all safe.
LikeLiked by 12 people
How she wears those shoes is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Used to wear heels that high almost every business day of my life and evenings, too. Strong straight legs, strong ankles and feet. Very well made leather shoes, properly fitted. Walking in them is a knack. I still miss them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I should have said “almost that high”. I did have English-made boots from Harrod’s that had heels that high. Again, v. comfortable because they were so well engineered and fabricated. All leather, inside and out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is perfection.
LikeLike
I don’t know about you guys but President Trump’s trip wore me out and all I did was follow it on the computer! He is amazing. I am so glad the boss, President Trump, is back in town. MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump must really be tired because he forgot to salute the Marines.
LikeLike
It is hard to tell for sure though.
LikeLike
I watched it again. He did salute them. The marine on the bottom right corner of the screen sort of blocks your view of POTUS. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell me we’re not joining the nitpickers!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re probably right that Trump squeezed in a salute there. Hard to see even at 1/4 speed.
LikeLike
President Trump saluted at .41 seconds on the video at the top. You can just see his arm/elbow.
LikeLike
He saluted. Watch the video again.
LikeLike
So glad to see them both back safely on American soil. I agree with the choir here. Things could get very interesting soon. Pass me some popcorn too! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
If any one person is offended by that representation, then you’re stupid and a communist
LikeLike
What are you talking about?
LikeLike
Trump and Melania representing us USA citizens abroad
LikeLike
Thank goodness! Welcome back to the home of your real enemies, traitors one and all. No more kind-hearted mercy. Attack, NOW.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a Republic, with a President, not a king or dictator. And not all are enemies or traitors. There are plenty of them, however, but we are not a country like Iraq wherer Sadam invited his enemies to convene and then shot or imprisoned them. Peoplewho are on all this thread so rabidly insisting he do something now are operating on a gutteral level and not a realistic rational level of what he is capable legally of doing. And also not trusting him that he will in the proper time carry out promises.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every once in a while I feel as though I’ve fallen into Nonsequiturland…
LikeLike
Trump may well act faster than anyone suspects – I am talking about the next 12 hours.
Why? Obama is overseas and his enemies will not expect anything on the weekend. They will assume Trump is tired and needs rest.
They also will have brought into the narrative that this is strictly an internal WH matter at the moment, involving 3-5 staff who may be fired.
Big mistake.
We know from the Comey firing that Trump takes out his enemies in sudden, surprise moves that his enemies cannot predict.
That he needs to act is not in doubt. The leak to the UK press was a tipping point. But Trump will need to assure himself that it is not some form of trap, or lure, to goad him into making a decision in anger.
Let’s assume that he has done this and concluded that it was an over-confident & arrogant leaker, who has bought into the deception (which Trump has created) that Trump is weak and on the ropes.
If he is sure that the terrain is clear of traps, he can start acting.
Obama’s decision to go overseas right now seems to me to be a very stupid decision. He genuinely believes that he is untouchable and as a result he is careless. This is consistent with the arrogance and hubris that is his hallmark & greatest weakness. Unfortunately for him, he is gambling against a strategic genius & tactician of the highest order. Bad move.
Any time within the next 24-36 hours is ideal for Trump to move against his enemies, even the next 6 hours (in the middle of the night). Remember, expect the unexpected – this may not be 3 internal WH staff, but a few very high profile arrest(s) – Rice & Comey are definitely in the frame. Also, it may be nothing but I cant help but notice that Hillary seems particularly agitated right now – the thought springs to mind that in the event she falls, she wants to position herself as a martyr. A move against Hillary, as well as the others? Surely not. But like I say, it could be any of the swamp rats.
Interesting times, sorry for long post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I am so happy for Sasha that her dad wanted to stay in Washington so she could finish school at Sidwell. They are really having some quality time…not!
LikeLike
Go Trump……
“Tweet….,tweet…., tweedle-lee-dee
LikeLiked by 2 people
One of the greatest foreign trips in my lifetime!!
And the first president since Reagan not to throw our country under the bus in search of a few good media headlines.
And kudos to all the security personnel for keeping the first family safe. Of course, the job instant any easier in this country with all the crazed wild-eyed cockroach liberals they have to deal with here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was the most epic trip by a President I have seen in my long lifetime. Amazing, and though media has ignored a lot of it, it will remain history-making.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. What is incredible in my mind is this idea that we have more in common with Arab/ Muslim nations than we do Euro nations (on a leadership level). Amazing what destruction has been wrought by 8 years of the Kenyan.
LikeLike
Years ago when Bush Sr was giving a speech in Asheville, NC or a HS nearby, my family was at our cottage near the Asheville airport. The helicopter went from the HS to the airport right over our cottage. Not more than 500 feet up. I had always heard that the chopper had electronic scramblers so it was quite neat to watch our television suddenly go all snow on every channel for about a minute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President and First Lady presented Europe and the Middle East with the grace and determination of what it means to represent the United States and We The People!!! Now they’re back and DJT can apply himself to what’s overdue in riding our Republic of the swamp creatures!
As they say in Louisiana: “Allez les bon temps rouler!” Along with many heads of reptiles and RINO’s!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
welcome home Mr.President.
welcome home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
QUICK!!! Slap a Travel Ban on Kenyans…. while Obama is out of the Country!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome home. Great trip
LikeLike
I know I should not be surprised..but I have been on a business trip and just now catching up on the news…..it still shocks me when people like Boehner are so publicly disrespectful to our President. Boehner had his nose stuffed so far up Obama behind, I do not think he saw daylight for years…” Trump has been a disaster except on foreign policy”… blah blah blah…He is already saying what Trump is NOT going to do ! what is WRONG with these people??? This is pretty precious when I for one thought Boehner was a disaster—however, he was very good with the rubber stamp.
LikeLike
Thank God they are back home safe. I do feel bad for PDJT, he must be tired after that trip and now back to the swamp 🐍
LikeLike