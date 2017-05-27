President and First Lady Arrive Back in Washington DC…

Posted on May 27, 2017

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived home in Washington DC.

  1. Davey says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Time for the hammer to fall.

  2. Socrates says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    The sheriff is back in town.

  3. MaineCoon says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Welcome home!

    You both represented us well!!!

    Now back to draining the swamp.

  4. Guinan2 says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Welcome home! You’ve both made us so proud!

  5. Jim Peters says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Popcorn time (hopefully). I really think he needs to act fast and go on offense in a big way.

  6. Midnight Rambler says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Yep….Dad’s home.

  7. jackphatz says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Nine days away from her only child. It had to have been hard for her since she has always been his only caretaker.

    • Kate L says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

      President was also his caretaker!!!

    • TexasRanchQueen says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:34 pm

      My thoughts exactly. I know FLOTUS can’t wait to see Barron. I also hope POTUS and FLOTUS can get some rest and get a good night’s sleep. They have been on a rigorous schedule ever since they departed on this trip. I feel such relief that they are back in the U.S. They were amazing abroad! So much pride for our Lion and Lioness.

      Thank you Sundance for your excellent coverage!

    • NJF says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:40 pm

      I was thinking the same.

      I wonder if he stays with Eric or Don Jr?

      • The Tundra PA says:
        May 27, 2017 at 10:50 pm

        I think Melania’s parents do the primary duty when she is away from Barron.

        • Michelle says:
          May 27, 2017 at 10:50 pm

          I think her sister does too.

          • NJF says:
            May 27, 2017 at 10:54 pm

            Oh I’m glad he’s with family. That’s the best if it can be arranged IMO

            • Alexsandra says:
              May 27, 2017 at 11:03 pm

              It is a small sacrifice. I was an Air Force brat and several times during my childhood I did not see my father for months and once not for almost 2 years when he was a pilot in Vietnam. They are a patriotic family, and absences are for a good cause. But they should be appreciated for the sacrifices they are all making.

              • Aqua says:
                May 27, 2017 at 11:40 pm

                On this remembrance weekend, thank you for both your sacrifices and that of your dad and mom. Your dad’s service was important, and should never be forgotten. Our Vietnam vets have had it tough and deserve more from all of us.

                Our flags are out for Memorial Day, and I will say a special prayer of thanks for all our Vietnam servicemen and families. My dad was in WWII, along with his 3 brothers and brother-in-law. They have all passed now, but their service,which began in the shipyards even before they enlisted, is part of my family history that I hold close.

      • jackphatz says:
        May 27, 2017 at 11:33 pm

        I often see pics of Don Jr with his kids on Instagram highlighting their adventures. Eric has been behind the scenes since the Inaugural. He’s who I would bet on if it’s one of those two.

        Liked by 1 person

  8. Raven says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Thank you, Lord, God Almighty, for taking our President and First Lady on their far flung travels and returning them home safely again. It was with a sigh of relief and a prayer of thanksgiving to You to see them back in the U.S.A. again.

    Welcome home all the travelers.

  9. Bendix says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    The men who escort Melania seem to have a real rapport with her, and she is always so polite as she thanks them.

  10. Jim Peters says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Forgot to add – his cancellation of the Iowa rally indicates that something big is in the works.

    Trump REALLY needs to stamp his authority on the nation in a big way.

    As always, his intentions remain ambiguous and if the hammer falls, it will be when we least expect it.

    • singingsoul says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:24 pm

      President and wife need rest and some quiet time.
      Good night president Trump and Ms Trump 😴😵

      • Rebcalintx says:
        May 27, 2017 at 10:46 pm

        Singing soul, I am so grateful to all the treepers here. You express my thoughts exactly. May our President & First Lady have sweet sleep knowing they make a difference in world affairs. God’s hand watch over them.

        • Alexsandra says:
          May 27, 2017 at 11:08 pm

          Amen. And everyone that is wanting him to start busting heads right away, relax and let them catch their breath and relax. This is Memorial Day weekend too, and there is a lot to be mindful of and grateful for. The other item/s will be taken care of in the proper time. Let them breathe now, and be grateful. What a history-making trip!

    • jackphatz says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:24 pm

      I didn’t know he cancelled it. I’m so sick of anything newsy I’ve stopped reading most everything out there with a few exceptions. Guess I need to hang out here more often again.

    • 4sure says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:39 pm

      He needs to go after crooked Hillary and the treasonous Obama. Both have been actively trying to overthrow our gov’t. before and since the election with the help of their deep state corrupted Benedict Arnolds and fake media.

      He should prosecute Obama, all of his gofers like Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, Val Jar, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey for illegally spying on Americans. He now has an open and shut case of illegally spying on the opposition party. This has nothing to do w/Russia, so Sessions should get busy earning his pay and our trust.

      Mueller was a YUGE mistake for he is and always has been a member of the swamp. You don’t put a fox in charge of guarding the hen house.

      It’s also time to clean out the WH staff and that uniparty hack Priebus, McMasters, Powell, and McCabe at FBI. Spicer needs to be replaced also as it is time to go to the mats with the media. When the Mafia went to the mats it meant all out war on their enemies and it meant no one did anything except kill the enemy. Thus, they slept on mats wherever they could find a spot as they were always on the move in search of the enemy.

      We have a Republic to save and it will only be saved by engaging in a war. It can be a political war in which we wipe out the uniparty and the deep state, or it can be the kind of war Jefferson spoke of in watering the tree of Liberty. IMO, it is way past time to do either.

      Pray that justice will be done on this earth. We know it will be done on the new earth.

      We need to see some justice NOW!

    • LULU says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:55 pm

      He comes back knowing he has work to do. Right away.

    • Lawrence says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:59 pm

      He’s clearly fixing the country first with regard to economy and crime. This is his priority. The indictments come much later. Besides, the big swamp creatures aren’t going anywhere, and they are bracing for it. A little more time will make them relax and slip up more. More time to gather proof and MAGA. Having said that, I think the media is about to get really shaken up, because the leaks and smears from them must end. Wouldn’t be surprised if a prominent media figure is about to have their career ended in the next couple of weeks. The media is completely out of control and they are the most vulnerable in the swamp.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      May 27, 2017 at 11:51 pm

      The rally is being rescheduled to the23rd – as a leaving party for the Iowa Gov who is off to China as our Ambassador 😀

  11. SandraOpines says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I am soooooooooooooooooooo happy our POTUS Trump is back on US Soil.

    It is time to whoop some butt state side now!!!! I Love my POTUS Trump ❤

  13. Ddanna says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Welcome home President & Mrs. Trump — Job well done!

  14. Sylvia Avery says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    I’m glad they are home safe and sound. But I am already sad because there won’t be any more daily First Lady sightings. I haven’t even been able to find/see good photos yet of the floral dress she wore for the walking tour and a close up of the dress she wore to make her speech at the base in Sicily OR a good close up of what she wore coming home.

  15. highdezertgator says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Flew in from Sicily Beach AFOne
    Didn’t get to bed last night
    On the way the Twitter phone was on my knee
    Man I had a Delightful flight

    I’m back in the U.S.A.
    You don’t know how lucky we are “treeps”
    Back in the U.S.A.

    Been away so long I hardly knew the place
    Gee it’s good to be back home
    Leave it till tomorrow to unpack the “leaking” case
    Honey disconnect the phone

  16. JoD says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Attention R.A.T.S…..THE CAT IS BACK!!!

  17. sundance says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:30 pm

  18. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:35 pm

  19. Kaco says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Welcome home, Mr. President! Welcome home, First Lady! You’ve made us very proud, well done!

  20. wheatietoo says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Thank God they’re home safe and sound!

    I will sleep better now, knowing our President & FL are back home and are safely away from that nest of Euro-snakes.

    Welcome Home, Mr. President!

  21. A2 says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Perhaps a bit voyeuristic, but I felt that I was on a big beautiful vacation the past few days thanks to the Treehouse reportage. Always a fleeting tristesse moment coming back to ground, yet many happy memories made.

    Welcome home Mr & Mrs President.

  22. arete55 says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    The shelf-life of acquired political leverage can be short…

    While the MSM did everything they could to detract from The President’s obvious dominating diplomatic successes, this is a time to use that muscle and place our domestic enemies further on the defensive..

    An opposition based upon lies and manipulations will crack when the necessary leverage is applied…

    Trump’s announcement to postpone his decision on the Paris Climate Accord, until sometime later this week, allows the globalist talking heads to exhaust themselves in their rhetorical contempt for an anticipated rejection.

    Trump will then overwhelm them with the domestic controversies of staff rearrangement, criminal leaks/leakers, and The Comey Affair.

    Happy Hunting

  23. Patriot1783 says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Who else loves the fact POTUS is always in coat and tie and doesn’t feel the need to “jog” down the steps pretending to be such the athlete?

  24. Sean Supsky says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    They are a beautiful couple.
    Bound together by love
    And the Lord above
    Leader of the people

  25. Southern Son says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Whew!
    I am So Grateful to God, that they had a Safe and Successfull First Trip!!

    Press ON! President Trump and
    First Lady Melania!!

  26. NJF says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Glad to have them back on US soil after such a successful trip.

    Now kick some a$$ Mr. President!!!

  27. Albertus Magnus says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    All I can say is that I am so grateful to:

    1) God for bringing them safely home (I was worried for his safety so much);
    2) PDJT for restoring sanity to the planet while making America great again in the eyes of friends and foes alike: and to
    3) Sundance and all you guys who have provided me with so much that seems like we were all there with them. What a wonderful experience to be able to enjoy this without having to sit through hours of the MSM. Felt almost like election night to me!

  28. Louisiana Steve says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Kudos to all the hard working Secret Service agents who made the trip look like a walk in the park. Thanks for keeping them all safe.

  29. annieoakley says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    How she wears those shoes is beyond me.

    • LULU says:
      May 27, 2017 at 10:57 pm

      Used to wear heels that high almost every business day of my life and evenings, too. Strong straight legs, strong ankles and feet. Very well made leather shoes, properly fitted. Walking in them is a knack. I still miss them.

      • LULU says:
        May 27, 2017 at 10:59 pm

        I should have said “almost that high”. I did have English-made boots from Harrod’s that had heels that high. Again, v. comfortable because they were so well engineered and fabricated. All leather, inside and out.

    • webgirlpdx says:
      May 27, 2017 at 11:06 pm

      She is perfection.

  30. FL_GUY says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    I don’t know about you guys but President Trump’s trip wore me out and all I did was follow it on the computer! He is amazing. I am so glad the boss, President Trump, is back in town. MAGA

  31. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    President Trump must really be tired because he forgot to salute the Marines.

  32. Pam says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    So glad to see them both back safely on American soil. I agree with the choir here. Things could get very interesting soon. Pass me some popcorn too! 😀

  33. mikebrezzze says:
    May 27, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    If any one person is offended by that representation, then you’re stupid and a communist

  34. filia.aurea says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Thank goodness! Welcome back to the home of your real enemies, traitors one and all. No more kind-hearted mercy. Attack, NOW.

    • Alexsandra says:
      May 27, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      This is a Republic, with a President, not a king or dictator. And not all are enemies or traitors. There are plenty of them, however, but we are not a country like Iraq wherer Sadam invited his enemies to convene and then shot or imprisoned them. Peoplewho are on all this thread so rabidly insisting he do something now are operating on a gutteral level and not a realistic rational level of what he is capable legally of doing. And also not trusting him that he will in the proper time carry out promises.

  35. LULU says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    Every once in a while I feel as though I’ve fallen into Nonsequiturland…

  36. Jim Peters says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Trump may well act faster than anyone suspects – I am talking about the next 12 hours.

    Why? Obama is overseas and his enemies will not expect anything on the weekend. They will assume Trump is tired and needs rest.

    They also will have brought into the narrative that this is strictly an internal WH matter at the moment, involving 3-5 staff who may be fired.

    Big mistake.

    We know from the Comey firing that Trump takes out his enemies in sudden, surprise moves that his enemies cannot predict.

    That he needs to act is not in doubt. The leak to the UK press was a tipping point. But Trump will need to assure himself that it is not some form of trap, or lure, to goad him into making a decision in anger.

    Let’s assume that he has done this and concluded that it was an over-confident & arrogant leaker, who has bought into the deception (which Trump has created) that Trump is weak and on the ropes.
    If he is sure that the terrain is clear of traps, he can start acting.

    Obama’s decision to go overseas right now seems to me to be a very stupid decision. He genuinely believes that he is untouchable and as a result he is careless. This is consistent with the arrogance and hubris that is his hallmark & greatest weakness. Unfortunately for him, he is gambling against a strategic genius & tactician of the highest order. Bad move.

    Any time within the next 24-36 hours is ideal for Trump to move against his enemies, even the next 6 hours (in the middle of the night). Remember, expect the unexpected – this may not be 3 internal WH staff, but a few very high profile arrest(s) – Rice & Comey are definitely in the frame. Also, it may be nothing but I cant help but notice that Hillary seems particularly agitated right now – the thought springs to mind that in the event she falls, she wants to position herself as a martyr. A move against Hillary, as well as the others? Surely not. But like I say, it could be any of the swamp rats.

    Interesting times, sorry for long post.

    • TexasRanchQueen says:
      May 27, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      And I am so happy for Sasha that her dad wanted to stay in Washington so she could finish school at Sidwell. They are really having some quality time…not!

  37. rumpole2 says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Go Trump……

    “Tweet….,tweet…., tweedle-lee-dee

  38. Newman says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    One of the greatest foreign trips in my lifetime!!
    And the first president since Reagan not to throw our country under the bus in search of a few good media headlines.

    And kudos to all the security personnel for keeping the first family safe. Of course, the job instant any easier in this country with all the crazed wild-eyed cockroach liberals they have to deal with here.

    • Alexsandra says:
      May 27, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      This was the most epic trip by a President I have seen in my long lifetime. Amazing, and though media has ignored a lot of it, it will remain history-making.

      • Running Fast says:
        May 27, 2017 at 11:48 pm

        Agreed. What is incredible in my mind is this idea that we have more in common with Arab/ Muslim nations than we do Euro nations (on a leadership level). Amazing what destruction has been wrought by 8 years of the Kenyan.

  39. Brant says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Years ago when Bush Sr was giving a speech in Asheville, NC or a HS nearby, my family was at our cottage near the Asheville airport. The helicopter went from the HS to the airport right over our cottage. Not more than 500 feet up. I had always heard that the chopper had electronic scramblers so it was quite neat to watch our television suddenly go all snow on every channel for about a minute.

  40. Jim Rogers says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Our President and First Lady presented Europe and the Middle East with the grace and determination of what it means to represent the United States and We The People!!! Now they’re back and DJT can apply himself to what’s overdue in riding our Republic of the swamp creatures!

    As they say in Louisiana: “Allez les bon temps rouler!” Along with many heads of reptiles and RINO’s!!!

  41. eric says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    welcome home Mr.President.
    welcome home.

  42. rumpole2 says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    QUICK!!! Slap a Travel Ban on Kenyans…. while Obama is out of the Country!!

  43. thevaccinemachine says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Welcome home. Great trip

  44. Sayit2016 says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    I know I should not be surprised..but I have been on a business trip and just now catching up on the news…..it still shocks me when people like Boehner are so publicly disrespectful to our President. Boehner had his nose stuffed so far up Obama behind, I do not think he saw daylight for years…” Trump has been a disaster except on foreign policy”… blah blah blah…He is already saying what Trump is NOT going to do ! what is WRONG with these people??? This is pretty precious when I for one thought Boehner was a disaster—however, he was very good with the rubber stamp.

  45. Magagirl says:
    May 27, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Thank God they are back home safe. I do feel bad for PDJT, he must be tired after that trip and now back to the swamp 🐍

