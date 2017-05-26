Islamic Terror Attack in Egypt – 26 Coptic Christians Killed, 25 Wounded…

26 people have been killed and 25 wounded after masked gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in central Egypt. The terrorist attack happened in Minya province, about 220km (140 miles) south of the capital city of Cairo. The bus was headed to the Monastery of St Samuel.
The bus was ambushed by masked men in three 4 wheel drive vehicles. An immediate response by Egyptian military and security forces is underway, while units of the police special forces closed all exits to Minya.
According to Egyptian media – the terrorists had driven from the Western Desert to a nearby location of the attacked bus then walked to ambush the bus, where they sprayed the bus with gunfire indiscriminately. During the terrorists exit, they found another group in another bus, which they stopped, killed everyone aboard and fled.
(Via Reuters) There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which came on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan. It followed a series of church bombings claimed by Islamic State.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called a meeting of security officials, the state news agency said, and the cabinet said the attackers would not succeed in dividing the nation.
Muslim leaders condemned the killings. The grand imam of al-Azhar, Egypt’s 1,000-year-old center of Islamic learning, said the attack was intended to destabilize the country.
“I call on Egyptians to unite in the face of this brutal terrorism,” Ahmed al-Tayeb said from Germany, where he was on a visit. The Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Allam, condemned the perpetrators as traitors.
The Coptic church said it had received news of the killing of its “martyrs” with pain and sorrow.
The attack took place on a road leading to the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Minya province, which is home to a sizeable Christian minority. (more)
There have been a number of attacks on Coptic Christians in recent months claimed by Islamic State (IS) militants. Two suicide bombings targeting churches on 9 April left 46 people dead. The attacks prompted President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi to declare a nationwide state of emergency and promise to do whatever was necessary to confront jihadists.
The goal of the terrorists is to kill Christians and disrupt the government of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a key ally with President Donald Trump in the fight against ISIS. The terrorists will not win.
My prayers are with these people.
President al-Sisi is gonna be p!ssed with this. He is obviously very impressed with President Trump and will strike hard and fast to prove his loyalty to PDJT. Wouldn’t wanna be one of these cowardly, evil losers.
If I may, President al-Sisi’s loyalty is to his citizenry and nation. He is allied with President Trump and other nations in eradicating Islamic jihad… or in league with…in agreement with, if you will. President al-Sisi has been at the center of this reform in Egypt for some time now.
On the first day of ramadan ISIS gave to me…
The only way to save Muslims is to convert them. I think the pendulum is starting to swing the other way and people have had enough of this nonsense. Barbaric terrorism performed by losers..
Good luck converting 1.5 billion of the evil one’s faithful. You’d have better luck threading the eye of a needle with a camel.
I have read in a few different places that Christianity is actually penetrating the Muslim world like never before. Reports of major conversions. I will research more. You can bet the radicals in Islam will get even more hateful if this is indeed taking place.
albrevin,
personally know itinerant missionary to the Arab world. Been there for decades, fluent in Arabic.
Says stunning numbers coming to Christ.
The Good News is spreading.
Is it enough to offset the number of white-hating racist blacks in the US who flock to Islam as a symbol of their solidarity?
The script to this play has already been written in the Bible. Prepare and be vigilant, it’s the best that God-fearing Americans can hope for. When the time comes, all will be called into the battle of good vs. evil. No draft necessary. The lines are being drawn in the sand, so to speak.
The question is whether or not the Muslim world has had enough.
It will take quite a bit of negative persuasion by ISIS to push moderate Muslims to purge the radicals from their society. Certainly ISIS hasn’t yet done enough persuasion in Europe judging by the way the European establishment continues to express alarm at the Islamophobia of fearing being killed by Islamic radicals. Hmm.
Can’t badmouth the usual idiots when they are helping you run the show/
collect that check.
Islam must be reformed or eradicated. The quran and hadith must be rewritten to comply with the US Constitution prior to ever being accepted by US Law, IMO.
It is one thing for holy law or books to contain ancient stories of murder, but quite another demanding followers to commit current day acts of violence against non-believers such as islam does.
Islam should be declared a banned theocracy and enemy of The People until then.
It is the beginning of Ramadan, so time will tell if anything came out of the SA meeting, truthfully.
It’s ramadan – we know how they are gonna celebrate. We’ll see how the leaders of those 50 countries respond to the mayhem we know will be committed.
Order more ballons and flowers
😔
Geez…No comment yet from the 4th Circus or 9th Circus who now have taken over our immigration system and Muslim sentimental outreach enforcement
The Trump Administration should find out were all of the judges who ruled against his executive order live, and place 1000’s of Somolian and Syrian refugies in their neighborhoods.
YEP, Maggie — it’s time to make Liberals put their money (and their bodies) where there mouths are. Any refugee entering the USA should be taken to Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, New York, Minneapolis or any other welcoming sanctuary city and housed there, preferably inside the gated communities where these bozos live in safety and security. None in red states who support POTUS. I say that knowing my governor is one of the jerks who support letting the refugees in. It’s time to fight fire with fire.
Excellent idea! Let them live and… by their own policies.
If I was a young reporter, trying to make a name for myself, assuming I wasn’t indoctrinated into journalism school groupthink, I would catch as many of the 10 judges who ruled against unconstitutionally against President Trump’s constitutional executive order, and ask them , “What will you do if there is a Manchester type attack in the U.S. and half the country holds you responsible?”, followed up by, “Would you allow your wife and daughters (or granddaughters) to attend a pop concert this summer?” and “Who would you blame if they and their friends were killed by a Islamist terrorist?”.
I most certainly would ask those questions and more while filming them.
You could end up like Seth Rich asking those kind of questions
#RamadanBombathon2017 starts today.
Can MOAB come out to play?
We can dream…
If the Islamic world wants to buy our weapons, automobiles, jets, etc they can take care of the extremists. This really is a battle for civilization over barbarism. We could actually be totally self sufficient, we have the knowledge and the resources. Saudi Arabia could not.
When all you’ve got is sand and oil to export and nothing to feed yourself with…
I wonder if President Trump gave SA an ultimatum with this weapons deal?
Yes, Deb, and the Islamic rulers will not be constrained by the same restrictions as Western fighter — it will be bloody and gruesome — a fitting end to ISIS. Maybe that’s one of the reasons BO helped take out Mubarak — to prevent Mubarak from cleaning house. Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition so I’m sure BO did not expect al-Sisi (stronger and more capable than Mubarak) to rescue Egypt from what BO helped install (the Muslim Brotherhood).
All eyes are now on the Arab world….
we’ll see what they do after the marvelous DJT speech.
The Ramadan bomb-a-thon is just beginning.
All terrorists are made from the same ‘evil’ cloth – and follow the same ideology – the ideology of hate – our Christian God says – ‘Thou shalt not kill’ – the godless do the opposite – it matters not who takes credit for this atrocity – this attack on a particular group of Christians – what matters is we must win this war against evil – everyday in every country – in every government – in every institution – the war on innocent people must stop – I have every confidence President Al-Sisi will get to the bottom of this – and bring the evil perpetrators to justice!
Hummmmm. Maybe al-Sisi should field a regiment of Copts, arm them to the teeth with the latest technology and send them to “deal with” ISIS.
I think it is up to Al-Sisi to protect his people just like our awesome President does!
Month of Ramadan Bombathon begins today.
Day one 26
Brought to you by the religeon of pieces
I hope these evil ones that did this get taken out! Pray for all the Coptic Christians!
“The Coptic church said it had received news of the killing of its “martyrs” with pain and sorrow.”
I am there with you my brothers and sisters, in the pain of your loss, and the victory in Jesus those who died now behold.
But our tears for you and your loss here on this rock are plenty.
May Jesus, The Christ, hold, comfort and defend you in these hours of sorrow.
Raven, beautifully said. Thank you.
Evil loser cowards. I am so sick of this. I sincerely hope that the perpetrators burn in he11 for all eternity after al-Sisi takes them out.
At least we know al-Sisi will do everything he can to take them out.
golden opportunity for al-Sisi to demonstrate his commitment to removing this evil.
Sadly, these victims and their families will be faceless to much of the world, unlike the deaths of those in Manchester, Orlando or Paris. If someone does find a memorial or tribute, I hope you’ll share it here, so that our prayers can be more personal.
The only words I have for those who committed these killings are not fit for print, but you can use your imagination. For those who are conflicted, I go back to what I was taught as a Catholic Christian, which was to refute the devil and all his evil works.
For those in Egypt today fighting to end this in hopes of peace, may God bless you and keep you safe from harm as you choose to fight for the side of right.
I think every time one of these Muslim Terrorist incidents occurs, a mosque should be evacuated and torn down. If they’re going to kill Christians in the name of Allah, the Muslims should suffer as a group. It’s the only way to get their attention.
Why bother evacuating it first?
When I read it was in Egypt my heart really hurt. Here is a man, el Sisi, giving his all to eradicate isis and terrorists in his country and then this happens on the beginning of Ramadan.
I’m not saying my heart would be any different for the victims if it had happened in another country, it just wouldn’t have been as sympathetic to their leaders, except a few countries like Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the other one who refuses to allow refugees in their country.
It’s the countries who refuse to see the writing on the wall and are allowing 50 million more, mostly from Africa in the next ten years.
I read that somewhere this morning. It was either Drudge or the Gateway Pundit. I’m sorry I can’t remember, but I’m sure Conservative sites will report it soon as well.
Fifty million coming, and their excuse is their low birth rate and the need for workers. Unfortunately, the percentage of them working is so small even allowing fifty million more will not help. It’s just an excuse anyways, there is no truth to it. It’s not like they’re going to suddenly say, okay, get off your bums if you want our money. They don’t have what it takes for that and they don’t want to. They want their countries to be overrun, so as to make globalization so much easier to achieve. They just haven’t figured out the part when they will say enough is enough and we are still their leaders. Or to be honest, I haven’t figured out how they will put a stop to their leaders being overrun. My goodness, fifty million, it’s hard to wrap my little head around that number. Blood will flow freely in the streets and the leaders who have said it is something they need to get used to knows more of the plan than their people do.
I’m so sorry Egypt, my heart and prayers are with all of you, especially the victims, their families and friends. What a sad, sad day for Egypt and their people.
And they are trying to build a Caliphate in Southern Philippines.
http://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/3441576.html (use Yandex browser for translation. But the photos tell the story. Hard to see any differences from Iraq or Syria or North Africa. Black flag terrorism.)
Also, very important: President Duterte just made deals with Russia to get military and Intel help, as well as broad partnership assistance.
Why after a century of the US in Philippines, with bases there for half a century did he turn to Russia?
Because the Russians know how to win and Manila needs help now. Congress would not approve the weapons and loans he needs.
Putin said yes, no strings. We’ll help you fight terrorism.
The scourge of radical Islamic terror is global.
El-Sisi is not Macron, he WILL strike back and hard. The Evil Losers will find no quarter in Egypt.
let us pray for al-Sisi: he will be pinning a target to his back.
This message bears repeating. By all accounts, President El-Sisi is a good and honorable man trying to do well for his people and has accomplished much. We now have 2 mass killings in the name of islam since this statement was made. The Egyptian slaughter is tragic, and maybe it was not preventable. However, if you take away the funding mechanisms / financing, the infrastructure, the safe havens, and the support network, these events will dry up. 2 recent events… We’ll see how serious the protectors of islam are to abide by their oaths to eliminate radical islam…
Love the photo. Strong, determined and unified, the leaders can stop these mass killings. Political correctness provides a safe haven for those who would do us harm. Terrorism is simply using violence against civilian targets to achieve a political end. People who use terrorism are armed combatants and deserve no Geneva rights.
Face facts leftists, these killers did not have anything against buses.
God Bless their souls. May the Lord Jesus look over Egypt today.
Bunch of evil losers.
This continued murder of innocents is insanity. What can’t these Liberal bastards see the obvious? I’m convinced that Good vs. evil, as spoken by the President, is a war that must be engaged in with return force. Enough diversity & inclusion for Evil losers! It’s only a matter of time before this insanity hits us on a regular basis here in America, just as Europe and Asia are now experiencing. The Devil’s army is on the march globally, not ever turning back. Time for us to prepare, be vigilant and be ready to return force & fire.
I fear that the time to turn the other cheek has passed, Jesus knew that in a sinful world where Satan presides, an eye-for-eye is the only rule of thumb. Unfortunately, for God-fearing humanity, Satan’s army didn’t get the message about turning the other cheek. This radical scourge will present itself to all of us sooner or later, until the final battle is waged!
Enough of this madness for me for this Memorial Day weekend. Time to remember and honor the fallen that have defended our Freedom and Liberty. Their deaths are not in vain. We are humbled to know that God’s Army is alive and well in Heaven and is readily assembling here on Earth.
May God Bless our great Memorial Day Weekend in America and keep us safe among family and friends.
Amen!
God be with us 🙏
Do we have a motive? Let’s not jump to any conclusions . . .
Sigh.
Praying for these brave souls.
