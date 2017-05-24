The Sistine Chapel

Posted on May 24, 2017 by

 

32 Responses to The Sistine Chapel

  1. India Maria says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    AMERICA’s Couple. Love it.

  2. Pam says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    As beautiful as the chapel is, what is even more beautiful is the picture Sundance posted of this loving couple. I have a feeling many more folks are going to need a kleenex before the night is over. : )

  3. parteagirl says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Two great men. Two great challenges. Two labors of love.

  4. milktrader says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I thought I read somewhere that Melania will not hold hands

  5. seabrznsun says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    At over 500 years old, the Sistine Chapel still draws people to marvel at its beauty.

  6. missmarple2 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    I visited the Sistine Chapel a little over 2 years ago. It was breathtaking.

  7. Minnie says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Full heart, no words ❤️

  8. Magagirl says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    If any of you have been there you know there’s more to this place than just art, specially if you are a christian. For me being there was a great experience. I love this picture and I’m very thankful to have this couple in the White House.

  9. Jennifer Kashani says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    That is an amazing pic of an amazing couple! Love that they are holding hands in such an inspiring location!

  10. rumpole2 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I visited the Vatican a couple of years ago (with my wife).. The Sistene Chapel is awesome

    .It is unfortunate that us peasants can only see it jammed in with a herd of people, and are moved along after brief time… to let the next herd in. I envy President Trump and Melania being able to stand alone/ take their time to take it in.

  11. fran wendelboe says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I too was in the Sistine Chapel a couple of years ago. Truly amazing and how incredible to be able to view it alone and to have a picture taken…..which is normally not allowed. All of Saint Peters is amazing. I too visited Israel on the same trip. Watching our President and First Lady on this trip was like reviewing my own trip. They make me so proud. Wish the main street media was giving it the coverage it deserves.

  12. David Rowley says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Please notice carefully that Mr. and Mrs. Trump are HOLDIN HANDS in the Sisteen(sp?) Chapel photo. So much for CNN’s “hand slap”.

  13. Publius2016 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    Will the MSM cover this event? They are holding hands!

  14. aredtailblog says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The Renaissance era. Italy’s greatest moment for western civilization.

  15. Oldschool says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    As a woman lucky enough to have a husband whose joy is to give me joy, when I look at this photo, I cannot help but think POTUS knows the joy he is giving to Melania. Very touching.

    • justfactsplz says:
      May 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      There is nothing better than when my DH holds my hand and lovingly strokes it with his finger. It says more than mere words can.

      • Oldschool says:
        May 24, 2017 at 10:24 pm

        Love those “small” gestures that mean so much. For me, it’s the hanky. He always has one when I need it. Of course, I have a rhett fixation!!!

  16. AAA Triple says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Hello My Treepers! It been a long time since I post a comment but have always drop by to read all yours. I just had to post a comment on how beautifully and breath taking this picture of our President Trump and First Lady Melania is. I’ve never been more proud and happy to be an American as I was the day of president Trump’s inauguration. I’m still smiling and sleeping well! Love all you Treepers!

    • Minnie says:
      May 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      Welcome home ❤️

    • fangdog says:
      May 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      Just think how fortunate you are to have been given the personal intuitive persona to be able to experience the joy all we Trumpers feel during these moments. Imagine if you were so unfortunate to be trapped in a mind of a libtard. …..no joy, only vile, hate, despair, misery and personal desecration. Yep, what a glorious time for all of us Trumpers right now.

    • justfactsplz says:
      May 24, 2017 at 10:11 pm

      Love you back ad don’t be a stranger!

  17. M33 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Now THAT’S a poster!

  18. Ron says:
    May 24, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Whoever took that picture can retire now. It’s all downhill from here.

  19. fleporeblog says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Just an amazing man and woman that we get to cal President and First Lady! Thank you God for this incredible gift!

  20. dman1971 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    This is my President and First Lady so much better then that other guy and chewbacca

  21. corimari2013 says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Our President and First Lady join hands as they face Michelangelo’s breathtaking art depicting The the Second Coming of Christ, where Christ returns to judge all of mankind.
    The photo is remarkable–I feel as though I am there with them.
    I am so very grateful to sundance for sharing this with us.

  22. PreppiePlease says:
    May 24, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Proof that God still loves us despite our failings. It is so great to be alive at this time in history!

