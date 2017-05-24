Secretary Rex Tillerson Short Presser Aboard AF1 – Updates on Schedule and Meetings…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds an informal press conference aboard Air-Force-One en route to Brussels.

T-Rex gives a recap of the recent meetings with President Trump and the U.S. delegation as well as an update to the media on current diplomatic engagements, policy and U.S. engagement efforts.

.

CNN pool reporters continue trying to push a divisive ‘climate change conflict’ narrative with European Heads of State.

With the arrival of the traveling press pool in Brussels, the epicenter of their collective media world-view, the U.S. press corps will feel a sense of purpose and empowerment to be antagonistic toward the United States policy in favor of supporting the views of the EU.

Advertisements