Secretary Rex Tillerson Short Presser Aboard AF1 – Updates on Schedule and Meetings…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds an informal press conference aboard Air-Force-One en route to Brussels.
T-Rex gives a recap of the recent meetings with President Trump and the U.S. delegation as well as an update to the media on current diplomatic engagements, policy and U.S. engagement efforts.
.
CNN pool reporters continue trying to push a divisive ‘climate change conflict’ narrative with European Heads of State.
With the arrival of the traveling press pool in Brussels, the epicenter of their collective media world-view, the U.S. press corps will feel a sense of purpose and empowerment to be antagonistic toward the United States policy in favor of supporting the views of the EU.
What I wish he’d say: “yeah we thought about it, and the Pope can go *** himself.”
Amen.
I would be perfectly fine with the entire administration just tweeting out announcements and disallowing any “journalists” near them.
Oh, I think there will be some tweets before this trip is over.
Soon, very soon, the vox populi will be forced to protect themselves from the lying media. (That’s why the Deep State wants to rob us of our 2nd Amendment.) The vox populi by taking matters into their own hands─ the vox populi will be forced to protect themselves from the Islamic suicide terrorist and the vicious George Soros’ attack mobs by any means necessary.
It has become increasingly obvious that the Deep State controls the media and they have no intention to ever protect the America people. They always light candles and say a prayer and talk big… but never protect innocents. In fact the Deep State puts innocents in danger, for example, the Boston bombing, the Orlando murders, etc., etc., etc., etc., etc…..
SERIOUSLY DOUBT we will have any “attacks” in America while the judges have the immigration Exec Orders held up… why? Everyone knows that the people will side with Trump if there is an attack and the judges have left the border open. Which is the last thing that the liberal media and deep state can have happen if they wish to maintain any control.
Sundance, who is the lefty loser who hacked into your site and made the Rex presentation a joke with superimposed Putin?
No hack, Putin shows up on all Trump-related videos from Live Satellite News
No other video capture has the interview.
Then perhaps we should leave a massive amount of comments and dislikes.
Maybe not quite the thing to which can be easily linked or embedded but…:
https://www.thestar.com/news/2017/05/24/tillerson-expect-trump-to-be-tough-on-nato-.html
…also can try this:
{iframe src=’//players.brightcove.net/794267642001/By2Q1TZBl_default/index.html?videoId=5446834838001′ allowfullscreen frameborder=0}{/iframe}
Change curly braces to greater-than/less-than
//players.brightcove.net/794267642001/By2Q1TZBl_default/index.html?videoId=5446834838001
Thanks I much prefer it without the snide anti Trump Russian propaganda.
To Sundance:
You are clearly a Trump supporter, as am I. Unless you are making up your articles, you appear to have some access. I do not. I believe he desparately needs a strong and continuing show of support but no one has mobilized the right generally and Trump support specifically. I know many people want to do something, but don’t know what to do. Others are complacent and don’t realize the need. We must be mobilized and organized or Trump will be brought down and GOPe and left will win. E.g., GOPe members of Congress should be being bombarded by phone calls and letters of support for Trump now. Ryan should be worried about losing his primary. But no one is mobilizing anything. I have worked out a very doable way of accomplishing this. I have it all outlined. But I don’t have the money or access to actually do it, even though I know exactly how to do it. If I send it to your email address, would you read it and if you think it has merit, would you have anyone to send it onto? I am not a crank, can identify myself, have credentials (including legal), and want nothing for myself. I want to see support for Trump and opposition to left mobilized, and I know how to do it.
Would you acknowledge and indicate whether you will read if I send outline to your email address indicated on this site. And if you think what I outline is good, do you have anyone to send it on to? I was going to try to contact you anyway – coincidentally I see this direct way to. I don’t believe emails to publically available email addresses are often read; hence this attempt to reach you first here.
Msher, our hard-working admins do read the email that comes in to the address given here and they alert Sundance to anything important. Make your email title something like “ADMINS, PLEASE READ: A Plan to Organize Trump Support” so it stands out. Also helps if you get yourself a real gravatar instead of the randomly generated one from Word Press. I’m interested to hear how you think we can go about it.
It really pisses me off.
POTUS ought to not allow there cameras or cellphones in their posession while on our airplane, if this crap is going to happen.
If this is what’s going to happen, the WH ought to video and broadcast it themselves.
Ha, but now that I think of it, I’m not upset anymore…that’s all they got! They’re reduced to doing that because that’s all they got!
What losers.
Colt, agree it is so unprofessional. These networks need to be banned. Beginning with CNN!
Why are the fake news even allowed on AF1? Make them fly commercial and pay their own way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They’re human shields. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Boss is right as usual!
Guaranteed the Globalists are worried about their climate change scam. They see this as an opportunity to pressure the USA to keep giving them money. President Trump was smart not to make his decision about the Paris Accord. They are licking their chops on the carbon tax. A worldwide carbon tax that they can get their mitts on.
The EU will be nice because they want our money, but protesters will be in force to remind us how angry the world will be if we don’t sign up to be part of their shake down.
Screw them……and their schemes.
I have tried my best to be an accepting and tolerant person but those days are done and over with. I know longer wish to have anything to do with the left or nevertrumpers. I now hate them and when I say I hate them I mean I truly hate them and I have no desire to “come together”. I view them as an enemy and a threat to my country and my family. As far as I am concerned “what ever it takes” is now my position on saving our country. I see no need or reason to negotiate or even have any dealings with them. It saddens me that they have pushed me to this point because I have always been a person who would try and try hard to work things out but not anymore.
“no” longer
Remember that we are to love our enemies and pray for them. I also feel sickened at times when what I read and see so much evil against Potus and family/team. I hate the lies, and the treachery that is going on. My only consolation is knowing that God is the Captain of this ship and “HIS will be done”. I believe that God has taken the blinders off of evil, like exposing the wizard behind the curtain. We get to choose which path we follow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thing is, you can never really see into another person’s heart. Remember, our battle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Saul of Tarsus held the cloaks of those that stoned Stephen to death – in today’s terms, he was an accessory to the crime. After God opened his eyes, he went on to write the epistles under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit that comprise much of our New Testament.
If you are going to quote Jesus don’t forget these zinggers….
Matthew 7:6
Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.
Matthew 10:14
And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet.
Matthew 23:13
But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither go in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are entering to go in.
John 8:44
Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
So we should love Islamists who want to kill us?
One of the hardest concepts in Christianity to understand. In context with the whole passage, Jesus said:
“You have heard the law that says, ‘Love your neighbor’ and hate your enemy. But I say, love your enemies! Pray for those who persecute you! In that way, you will be acting as true children of your Father in heaven. For he gives his sunlight to both the evil and the good, and he sends rain on the just and the unjust alike. If you love only those who love you, what reward is there for that? Even corrupt tax collectors do that much. If you are kind only to your friends, how are you different from anyone else? Even pagans do that. But you are to be perfect, even as your Father in heaven is perfect.” Matt. 5:43-48 NLT
Christianity is not for sissies.
Matthew 10:14
And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet.
Yes, I know. And just exactly how does that stop you from continuing to PRAY for them?
These commandments are not in opposition to each other. There is a time and a season to speak and a time to walk away. There is NEVER a time to quit praying. Or to quit loving.
Praying for enemies requires the Father’s heart, because we certainly can’t do it out of our own.
“My only consolation is knowing that God is the Captain of this ship and “HIS will be done”.
Thank you… I needed to be reminded. I have been trying so hard because I know that I should not let myself feel that way but the last few days have gotten the best of me. After I read your response it made me stop, think and listen to a song that I like.
You have a nice day and thanks again.
They brought it on themselves. When they are in power it’s “We WON”. When we are in power there is this great hue and cry for bi-partisanship. Screw ’em. I’m tired of getting my hand slapped when I “reach across the aisle”.
Welcome to this new approach. I saved a seat for you.
You’re making exactly the right decision, I can tell you for certain because it’s worked out very well for me. Much less stress and almost no more “bad surprises” from people I trusted (backstabbing, lies, etc.). Leftists are not capable of friendship or trustworthiness no matter how they present themselves to us or claim they’re “above politics” or that “friendship is more important to them” – I learned that, as you did, from bitter personal experience.
And yes, leftists and NeverTrumpers are basically the same. NeverTrumpers are de facto liberals.
I just had a chat with my fellow PDJT supporting neighbour.
Sedanka, your position is identical to mine, and possibly millions of others.
Personally I am somewhat grateful of the Obama years. Without them we may never have known the depth of the corruption, and criminality.
Fakes, frauds and fiends need to be called out at every opportunity. Or, ignored and avoided. NEVER debated.
God bless PDJT.
Mot only that but towards the end there is an ugly picture of President Trump.
Need another feed, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for answering! I would rather see the feed even with the stupid joke stuff.
Agree. I rolled the screen up and listened to only audio.
I pray it’s NO to Paris accord and carbon tax. Last it looked weather changes…that’s why it’s called weather. They think we are really stupid but really they’re super greedy power tripper, know-it-alls.
Can’t stand the EU and what they’ve become. It’s revolting.
I wish PT would quit dealing with the press altogether. No more “briefings”, no more free rides on AF1, nothing!!
I do not like the coverage President Trump gets, but you have to consider what he is attempting. He is making himself that much more available to try to get the message of MAGA to as wide an audience as possible and create converts to the effort. The press and others have themselves contorted in knots and President Trump comes through each and every interaction a little more reasonable – not the boogie man being portrayed. This is a battle for hearts and minds in our country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Charge them or make them leave.
I agree…if they are important, then let their organizations pay for their trip, including air fare (first class prices.). If not, then a lottery for seats, including small town newspapers and Internet websites.
Tillerson is an amazing guy.
I am impressed by him every time I see him.
He understands Trump and America First completely.
And, he has a heart of gold!
T-REX 2024
This man is top drop.
There’s no need to concern ourselves with any real or imagined effects of climate change if we first don’t address the issue of ISIS and radical Islamic terrorism.
They need to get the travel ban up to SCOTUS ASAP to overturn the lower courts so we can get the full-on Muslim ban.
According to Barry Hussein and his ilk, Climate Change causes terrorism!
Indeed … And if PDJT does bring about peace in the Middle East — reducing the bombings, need for miitary vehicles and aircraft, etc. — won’t that have a positive effect on the world’s climate?
And according to Chelsea Clinton global warning is also the cause of child marriages, domestic violence and much more.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/doofus-chelsea-clinton-climate-change-linked-child-marriage-video/
Secretary Tillerson speaks clearly and succinctly to the issues at hand – won’t get any speculation from him – just the facts – they had to ask about ‘climate change’ – we hope and pray President Trump will bow out of that ‘redistribution of wealth’ program – am happy they did not address this nonsense before he left on this trip abroad – everything is not about ‘climate change’, but the liberals would like to make it that way – the President has zeroed in on the important issues that affect people worldwide – his focus is magnificent – and Secretary Tillerson keeps the President’s focus front and center – magnanimous man who speaks volumes for the world agenda of our beloved President – yes, Mr. Secretary – President Trump is a communicator extraordinaire!
I hope our Lion tears the NATO countries a new asshole tomorrow because these POS have invited the Snake into their countries and aren’t willing to put any skin in the game fighting these animals across SE Asia, ME and Africa. Yet the Arab coalition is ready to go ALL IN with our President!
The Muslim nations have had enough and will work with our Lion to destroy the terrorist both on the battlefield as well as in the cyber world and financially. How many realized the following that was announced at the end of the Arab Summit:
Trump & 55 Muslim-majority states sign pact pledging 34,000 troops to fight ISIS in Iraq & Syria.
https://www.rt.com/news/389152-trump-muslim-leaders-terrorism/
From the article linked above:
Described as the Riyadh Declaration, the document was signed following US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saudi capital for a summit that brought in Islamic representatives from 55 countries, and vowed “to combat terrorism in all its forms, address its intellectual roots, dry up its sources of funding and to take all necessary measures to prevent and combat terrorist crimes in close cooperation among their states.”
The exact membership of what the communique called the Middle East Strategic Alliance will be decided next year, but putative members have committed to assembling “a reserve force of 34,000 troops to support operations against terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria when needed.”
Yet the NATO coalition isn’t quiet there yet! ARE YOU FU……KING KIDDING ME! They better pay that 2% and they better get on the battlefield. I hear anything about the Paris Agreement being spoken by these morons and I will completely loose my mind! If I were the Lion tomorrow I would tell them once and for all you can stick that Paris Agreement up your asses! By the way, I hope he tells them that he told the Pope the same thing when it comes to that agreement!
Excellent 👍
Ouch! Thems strong words, flep! How loony is it to invite terrorists into one’s country and then, expect the natives to pay for them – in addition, you have no money for your country’s defense – expecting the USA to foot that bill, too – Idjits of Idiocracy in the EU!
I have family in France and Italy and it sickens me to speak with them because they have given up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find it absolutely incredible that the lefties have managed to declare CO2 a pollutant when it is necessary for all life on the planet. Without CO2, there would be no plants or trees. Without plants and trees, there would be no oxygen. Obviously MORE CO2 is good for life on earth and is naturally kept in balance.
These criminal lefty clowns in their condemnation of man produced CO2 fail to mention that the average volcanic eruption puts out several hundred years worth of human generated CO2; there is also a LOT of volcanoes erupting at any given time. Are they going to tax countries that have erupting volcanoes? . Even Italy has active volcanoes.
What I would like to see is President Trump have a REAL scientist, for the official record, explain the carbon cycle and how this symbiotic relationship between plants and animals is critical for life on earth. I learned about that in elementary school 55 years ago but it’s clear, the D-Rats, Rinos and Media have less than the elementary school education that was available 55 years ago.
It’s time to END the carbon dioxide fraud and shut down the criminal globalists.
I agree and he has been telling these morons with his release of his 2018 Budget when it comes to the EPA and Climate Change.
Lemme tell you, leftie science crowd whose income relies on these grants consider this a “crime against science”.
I think the truth is they just hate that they have to either do real work or get a real job.
CO2 + oxygen = carbon system/symbiotic relationship.
One that goes over the heads of lefty loony liberal snowflakes.
OHHHHH MINNNIE…I LOVE YOU!!! see my post below…somehow wp does not go in order…very frustrating…
It you want to see a lefty scream…1) Ask them to stop breathing…2) then ask them what the by-products air of the air we breath…those 2 questions flips their wig everytime.
Answers:1) Living things cannot stop breathing and that includes burning oil based products. 2) CO2 and H20…
🙂
Pure insanity, FL Guy!
Just like the BS about Peak Oil. I remember 55 years ago studying that the oil reserve would last another 100 years without ever drilling another new well and that was in 1968. Not to mention the wells that have been drilled since then and the discovery of fracking and other advancements that didn’t exist back then.
We witnessed the splendor of Saudi Arabia. These Politico bastards had Middle class America pay for the splendor starting with the fake oil embargo of 1972. We subsidized the Middle East with our rising gas prices. I remember .25c a gallon. They wouldn’t be able to get a penny more even in today’s money if the truth about supply was told.
Fake Peak Oil, Fake Global Warming, etc…..just one Globalist plot after another to steal wealth from the normal masses.
European media’s reporting on US politics is very simple. Printing NY Times and WaPo hit pieces.
CNN, NYT and WaPo gossip presented as facts in European media
I had this overt lefty customer at my store for a couple of weeks. He’d come in and buy a NYT every morning I worked and then just run it about our President as I was ringing him up.
I couldn’t take it anymore.
The next morning he came in I said, “2 dollars and fifty cents for the Fake News”, this when I really never said anything more than the required greeting and parting statements.
He hasn’t been back since.
I am not worried about the worthless “press pool”. I simply conjure up the image of the raptor, Rex Tillerson, staring at them with his icy steely glare, like they were rabbits and mice about to be locked in his talons, tasty morsels for supper. HA!
T-Rex really is awesome. Just talks like a regular guy. The previous one just sounded like Schumer…..er Schemer all the time. Very sanctimonious and holier than thou.
T-Rex is the best Secretary of State ever, and the best among all the ministers of Foreign Affairs of the NATO countries.
I am happy also that president Trump attends this NATO meeting. The leaders of the NATO countries will see by themselves that he is not the “moron” presented by the fake US news media (relayed by the European media).
Pope Francis gave Trump his encyclical on climate change:
Pope Francis joined an international chorus urging Donald Trump to meet U.S. commitments on climate change in talks at the Vatican Wednesday.
Francis gave the U.S. president a copy of his 2015 encyclical calling for urgent, drastic cuts in fossil-fuel emissions after a half-hour meeting in his private study.
Francis’s choice of gift suggests he is adding his voice to those pressing Trump not to renege on the Paris accord, which is the cornerstone of global efforts to limit climate change. The Vatican said in a statement that the talks focused on international affairs and the promotion of peace, with particular emphasis on health care, education and immigration.
“Thank you, thank you,” Trump told Francis as they shook hands after the meeting. “I won’t forget what you said.” Trump has said climate change might be a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese.
For his part, Trump gave Francis a special edition of the works of U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-05-24/pope-gives-trump-book-on-protecting-environment-at-vatican-talks
Sorry for the bold characters. They were supposed to appear as italics.
I am not sure it is true that president Trump said cliumate change might be a “hoax perpetrated by the Chinese”. I guess the MSM will talk about that for hours.
There was a tweet from a few years back.
The first gift was a medallion of a olive branch which represents Peace– the media keeps dropping that off . President Trump replied “We could use more peace.”
Climate change? Pffftttt… Limit carbon dioxide? What do these dolts think the plants will eat then? I got an idea for those brainiacs – why not plant more trees? You want carbon capture? No one does it better than Mother nature and lumber, er, trees… Some times I wonder what it would be like to be a libtard devoid of rational and coherent thought… And when I sober up again, that thought has departed…
Photosynthesis is one scientific fact that supposedly is taught in fifth grade. Guess all these snowflakes never advanced that far in their cerebral activities.
Government education probably eliminated that chapter from the Earth Science program.
Just a quick guess!
No worries about trees, plants or animals. The scientists will grow the food, necessary to meet government health requirements, right in their labs!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/lab-grown-meat-is-in-your-future-and-it-may-be-healthier-than-the-real-stuff/2016/05/02/aa893f34-e630-11e5-a6f3-21ccdbc5f74e_story.html
(At least I found a link! LOL!!)
deplorabledaveinsocal says:
May 24, 2017 at 4:08 pm
Some times I wonder what it would be like to be a libtard devoid of rational and coherent thought…
Why, you would be sitting in a corner staring at the walls with drool pooling on the ground between your legs.
Here’s hoping to what will be said about the MSM being on Air Force One:
Free Riders have always been disparaged by the Left. Hypocrisy much?
How about the same words he used in SA …” DRIVE THEM OUT!”
Trump’s travel itinerary was perfect. Brussels at the end. I bet they thought they could roll him. Then they saw his reception/success in Saudi Arabia, Isreal, and Rome. Now it’s, “oopsy daisy, this meeting might not go as we planned…..”.
Live Satellite News superimposed
putins head on Tillersons face. Then placed Putin in the lower left hand corner of the screen applauding Tillersons remarks. This is professional news. Lets boycott these jerks from further press conferences.
