Budget News – OMB Director Mulvaney Press Conference on Trump FY 2018 Budget…

Posted on May 23, 2017 by

Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney outlines the structure, intents and purposes of the Trump administration Fiscal Year 2018 Budget.  “The Taxpayers Budget”.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Budget, Economy, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal.

8 Responses to Budget News – OMB Director Mulvaney Press Conference on Trump FY 2018 Budget…

  1. sundance says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    • G. Combs says:
      May 23, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      Sundance,
      Just noticed something very wierd.

      I was trying to watch President Trump’s address at the Arabic American Summit when the feed stopped at ~ 17 minutes. Since then for the last hour I get “Site can not be reached” when I try to reload the Treehouse home page on Hubby’s computer (Chrome)

      I have ZERO problem on my old outdated Firefox that no longer supports DISQUS. A wee bit of censorship maybe? or just a tech glitch. I am a bit paranoid since we already know ‘they – Google, MSM, Disqus…’ are out to silence us.

  2. SandraOpines says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    OMB Mulvaney presser should be required viewing. He is so articulate and has forgotten more about budget stuff than the press knows.

    OMB Mulvaney should be on TV much much more! I could listen to him talk budget all day long! ❤

  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I thought this was basically a flawless performance by Mulvaney. Very useful info and he did a great job.

    “y’all call them cuts” (when they are not).

    He did a good job explaining how DC ‘math’ is not normal people math, too.

  4. Katherine McCoun says:
    May 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Love that tag line, “losers”.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      May 23, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Sorry, losers is reference to the terrorists.

      American Tax Payer First Budget. Looking at the budget through the eyes of the taxpayers. Love it. Compassion for both the receivers of federal funds And compassion for those Paying the federal taxes.

  5. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    May 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Some people may be upset about the wall funding (not enough money). I am not one of them.

    Trump will build the wall. But right now we need to take away issues from the opposition. I think kind of going easy on the wall funding before the 2018 elections is a solid political calculation.

