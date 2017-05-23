Budget News – OMB Director Mulvaney Press Conference on Trump FY 2018 Budget…

Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney outlines the structure, intents and purposes of the Trump administration Fiscal Year 2018 Budget. “The Taxpayers Budget”.
Advertisements
Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) Director Mick Mulvaney outlines the structure, intents and purposes of the Trump administration Fiscal Year 2018 Budget. “The Taxpayers Budget”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance,
Just noticed something very wierd.
I was trying to watch President Trump’s address at the Arabic American Summit when the feed stopped at ~ 17 minutes. Since then for the last hour I get “Site can not be reached” when I try to reload the Treehouse home page on Hubby’s computer (Chrome)
I have ZERO problem on my old outdated Firefox that no longer supports DISQUS. A wee bit of censorship maybe? or just a tech glitch. I am a bit paranoid since we already know ‘they – Google, MSM, Disqus…’ are out to silence us.
LikeLike
OMB Mulvaney presser should be required viewing. He is so articulate and has forgotten more about budget stuff than the press knows.
OMB Mulvaney should be on TV much much more! I could listen to him talk budget all day long! ❤
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought this was basically a flawless performance by Mulvaney. Very useful info and he did a great job.
“y’all call them cuts” (when they are not).
He did a good job explaining how DC ‘math’ is not normal people math, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The line about the climate change musical was outstanding, as well. Mulvaney really was in command.
LikeLike
Love that tag line, “losers”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, losers is reference to the terrorists.
American Tax Payer First Budget. Looking at the budget through the eyes of the taxpayers. Love it. Compassion for both the receivers of federal funds And compassion for those Paying the federal taxes.
LikeLike
Some people may be upset about the wall funding (not enough money). I am not one of them.
Trump will build the wall. But right now we need to take away issues from the opposition. I think kind of going easy on the wall funding before the 2018 elections is a solid political calculation.
LikeLike