Secretary Tillerson and Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir Joint Press Briefing…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir hold a briefing shortly after President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman signed a series of agreements, including a historic military sales deal.
Obama gives our money away —->>>> President Trump makes us money!!!!!!
What a novel idea!
Methinks that he whose name shall never again be uttered was anti American… while PDJT Is pro MAGA
This^^^
‘A lot of money! Big dollars!’ and ‘Jobs, jobs, jobs!’ Trump team delivers $350 BILLION in new long-term business for U.S. companies as Saudis snap up defense equipment.
Deals inked Saturday during signing ceremony will drive $110 billion in immediate new business for defense companies in the U.S.
Longer-term value will be $350 billion over 10 years
White House chief economic adviser said the Saudis are ‘going to hire US companies’ for ‘a bunch of infrastructure related things’
He boasted that the deal is worth ‘a lot of money. Big dollars. Big dollars’
Military hardware going to Saudi Arabia: ‘aerostats, tanks, artillery, counter-mortar radars, armored personnel carriers [and] helicopters’
State Department also says the Saudis will acquire and and missile-defense systems ‘such as Patriot and THAAD’
HRC took money from SA for her own financial gain! Barry from Hawaii did everything in his power to destroy this region of the world for the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, ISIS, IRAN etc.
The magnitude of this agreement will live in Saudi history books for generations to come! SA knows that Jordan took in over 2 million+ Syrian refugees. President al-Sissi of Egypt has singlehandedly destroyed the MB in his country and ran the rats to Turkey. He also destroyed Hamas’ stronghold near the border of Israel to allow the Israelis greater security. Jordan, Egypt and Israel do not have the financial means that Saudi Arabia has. This investment was also an investment in those countries because they will grow the military hardware to be able to successfully fight the Iranians and other extremist nations.
The other massive piece of this agreement is that it sets the foundation for a ME NATO type agreement with these countries. AD has spoken about that wonderful canvas. Folks some serious paint has been pored on that canvas today!
Stupid spellcheck! Meant SD
So instead of us dumping our money there, Saudi Arabia will be buying these arms that we will manufacture for them.
It’s a major financial win-win for the U.S.A. who will be the beneficiary of all the money without spending much to get it.
This is the day where obama is revealed as a shite Muslim!
Does anyone have more details on this global center to defeat the radical ideology?
I think this is a major change in the war on terror. It adds a new element in addition to physical battlefield if I’m reading into it correctly. Gorka talked in his book about how we needed to confront the actual ideology (just like we did during the cold war)…not just drop bombs. Is this the beginning of an aggressive campaign with Muslim partners to do just that?
Troublemaker, it’s just my opinion but I’m gathering (thanks to Sundance!) that all of this has been in the works for years. Somehow, maybe our Lion’s blessing on all of this helps bring it all to fruition. Credit must go to Egypt’s al-Sisi (sp?) and Jordan’s King [and Israel, of course!] but somehow having President Trump in on this rising tide helps add credibility to all of it.
War, of course, never stops – it only pauses but even a pause may be welcomed by people who have been suffering for DECADES [again, I’m referencing what I’ve read from Sundance]. Maybe the Saudis get some good press out of this – maybe it’s only propaganda for them. I think, however, they’re going to discover that they have allowed a LION into their midst. They can choose to hunt WITH the Lion or they can choose to be devoured. Ball is in their court. MAGA!!
Just read that during the press briefing, the Saudi foreign minister actually said they are looking towards “DRAINING THE SWAMP” of extremism! What a hoot!
I saw that, too, and laughed. I think it is great. I am enjoying every minute of this Saudi visit. It is just amazing.
Now other nations can “drain the swamps” in their countries to destroy terrorism and create world peace. The precedent has been set.
USA is going to ride T-Rex to new foreign relations heights.
OMG Wilbur Ross and Trex dancing with swords! Awesome.
I saw it. I saw it. I saw it!!!!!!!
OMG Sundance, you HAVE to get the pic of Wilburine dancing with a sword!!!!!!!!!
It was so cool.
That is just the cutest. Wilburine is a card.
Tillerson is so danged impressive. Yet another credit to Trump’s foresight and wisdom in selecting him.
Such exciting times. I thought the Saudi PM was eloquent, thorough and believable in his answers to questions posed. SD do you have analysis of Saudi/US relations?
Just finished watching on YouTube . One of most interesting parts was toward end when Saudi foreign minister gave a basically a tutorial on 1) fighting in Yemen and 2) deeds vs words of Iran- very informative and impressive ( and no wonder Saudi’s disliked Obama and his crew so much , who were so totally ” in love ” with Iran’s words – It was all phony PR that served both parties’ dishonest interests. Boy , Obama sure earned that Nobel Peace prize ( sarcasm )
If there was a Nobel prize for telling the biggest whoppers, Obama would get it.
Can you imagine Valerie Jarret today? She is melting more than the Wicker Witch in the Wizard of Oz. All her Iranian efforts are thwarted, as well as Obama’s legacy in the M.E. SD is right the canvas is ready. One more thing, 350 Billion is what in terms of “turnovers” as that money pays the welder who buys lunch, who buys his kids shoes etc for a 7 to 8 X of activity. Note, and that is all value added high end jobs here in the U.S. it is interesting we spent trillions defending that part of the world under GWB and trying to liberate them and getting rid of the despots. Perhaps it took the right POTUS willing to build relationships that is liked, and is a true Alpha that convinced the Saudi’s that they could finally say to themselves “I got this” and sell them the hardware to make it so.. Wow, that is a seed change of epic proportions and those watching the lame streams today won’t even see it let alone get it…
Valerie is probably lounging in the Italian villa with Barry and Michelle.
That Saudi Foreign Minister is really impressive.
The Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir’s English was fantastic, with your eyes close you would never know that was a Saudi speaking.
And wasn’t great when The Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir used “Drain the Swamp”
Should say “It was great when”
What a fantastic press conference. Very informative.TRex is the right person for the job.Knows the area inside out.I have great hope for peace .
DebbieUK TREX will be seen by our Energy sector as a God not because of his work as CEO of EXXON but his little additional nugget that is separate from the deal.
From the article in the DailyMail:
Separately, a CEO forum being held on the margins of the Trump-Salman meeting resulted in $22 billion in new deals in the oil and gas sector, according to the event’s organizers.
Saudi Aramco announced agreements with U.S. companies including Weatherford, Jacobs, Honeywell, McDermott, and Nabors.
The agreements will result in an unspecified number of new offshore Persian Gulf drilling rigs, at a time when the kingdom is pumping less oil to stabilize global prices.
If kids aren’t encouraged to go into the Energy fields, we will fail our future generation! Forget college readiness. This is Career Readiness on steroids!
I am over the moon! This is all so absolutely thrilling.
I am going to have to buy stock in Kleenex…
WE LOVE YOU DONALD AND MELANIA!! YOU MAKE US SO PROUD!
unlike their predecessors, this is Not their first rodeo
I bet the big arms deal is so we can pull our base out of there. Just a hunch.
yes, I just read that somewhere else (also speculation but makes sense) – great plan
I sure hope Saudi Arabia and a few other civilized and peace desiring Middle East countries put down the hammer on the rogue areas.
The Wilburine and TREX have every right to dance because what they accomplished in this deal will MAGA both back at home and in that region of the ME!
Folks I know I am excited in this thread but we are seeing something that would never have happened if it wasn’t for our President and we all played a role in getting him elected!
You folks sure did. Especially you. FB.
Great stuff!! It really does make the regular pap on T.V. just that.
God bless PDJT.
fle, we were so close. I think you – of all people – realize how close we were to the very OPPOSITE of all of this. Sometimes I still have nightmares of the Ohbummah administration being continued on Nov. 9th, 2016. HEAVEN, FORBID IT! Very literally, by the Grace of God and by the prayers and hard work of freedom loving people, we have a chance. Thank you for all that you do! PLEASE don’t stop! MAGA!
They’ve done everything President Trump has told them, ahead of schedule and under budge! They deserve to celebrate and enjoy the fruits of their labors. None of these patriots had to do any of this. Truly men of exceptional worth flepore.
i know just what ur feeling. this is EPIC n my heart is bursting w pride for r awesome MAGA WH team n Deplorables :))
Fleporeblog an Sundance and so many that built the Trump Train can truly sleep well. I just prayed and donated but feel a part of this revolution too.
Workers of the US, unite!
Thanks. Now STFU Acosta, you cretin.
I am waiting for some Presstitutes (Press + prostitutes = presstitutes) to say that Trump has increased his net worth by signing some Hotel Projects with Saudi collaboration somewhere in the World. Also, the medal given to POTUS is worth some $2B and the ethics committee should investigate why it was given to POTUS. I cannot wait for the next leaks from the Alphabet channels and media w……s.
And as of today, President Trump is only 4 months in. 🙂
You can be sure no other of the GOP wannabees in 2016 would have got such a reception
All of the US Senators that ran…all supported Obama-Iran deal via their vote on Corker-Cardin
And…the Saudis must have really hated our former Muslim president
flawesttexas, the Saudis weren’t the only ones… grrrrrrrr
Great stuff, and CTH is the only go-to place to keep up with this and other important real news.
Poor Bandar Bin Sultan lost his banner and the 28 page memo , Where is he anyways ? He`s not in Ghouta anymore , it seems like he fell off the planet in Aug,2013 ,Someone should call for Erdogan’s Red Crescent Ambulance and ferry him in too ,
THANKS, Killdozer! DuckDuckGo gave me some good results on the name. I had no idea. May his water be scattered on the sand. SHAI HULUD!
I stopped in my tracks to watch every word of the Tillerson/Saudi FM presser.
Stunning.
I did as well. Want to re-watch. If you haven’t watched it, fellow readers, you will be very inpressed! Adults with intellects and integrity on display.
Keyword adults. Finally!
They gave Trump a sword. Please tell me we have the pic.
Been thinking about this. Peace Through Strength. Our good president is making peace not war. Would not surprize me if he sets up the Arab Force and pulls our bases out of there as part of the deal. We might end up with a port/airbase on the Mediterranean Coast in Sinai or Israel. Anything can happen.
Howie the sky is truly the limits of what is taken place here today! Would not shock me that after his 8 years that President al-Sissi commissions the building of a great pyramid for our Lion financed by SA in honor of his greatness and what he accomplished in the region. Our President will be seen as a savior and there is NOTHING that any of the animals in our country can do about it!
Anyone else hear the FM use the phrase:
Drain The Swamp!
I was LOLOLOing at the gym.
He is talking about draining the swamp over there of the radical islamic terrorists. Something Yuuuuuge is going to happen.
Yes, I heard that. It was great.
President Trump is such an effective persuader, foreign leaders are borrowing his phrases now. The Saudi foreign minister is borrowing Drain the Swamp, and I remember the time a Russian official borrowed fake news.
Wilbur and Rex need to bring those swords home and flash steel in the halls of Congress.
Slice that Swamp Scum.
Prior to today, I was leaning toward being anti SA. My gosh how I have been brain washed by the MSM as to who and what SA is about. 9/11 was funded in part by SA, but now I understand that it was not the Kingdom of Saudi, but by extremists wealthy people, who, like in America fund violent protestors.
President Trump has changed the world with his vision, experience and talent. When I see his loyal cabinet work so hard to make President Trumps agenda come to pass, my heart is filled with respect and trust.
Thank you to Sundance for this amazing site where I’m learning what really is happening in our complicated world. SA has made me so happy. They truly respected our President and showed the world how they also believed in, and put there money where their mouth is.
Rex looked, to me, as though DJT had taken him to the wood shed.
Just my uneducated opinion.
I hope so. Rex was letting the media drag him down the hole of his own opinion when it should have been about the administration as a whole.
Sounds uneducated to me.
The Saudis have absolutely no respect for our President, our country, our culture, or our religion. I can’t wait for this circus to be over and for President Trump to come back to the USA.
“Tillerson hails agreement for a global center to defeat extremist ideology. Says ISIS has to be defeated in battlefield & cyberspace.” Did anyone mention which “extremist ideology” we are talking about?
LikeLike
They want our money. If they don’t play ball they won’t get it.
We just got billions from them. Keep up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Mike Miller, the State Department’s director of regional security and arms transfers, said on the conference call that “this package includes a large training case for the Saudi Royal Air Force, which includes training on the Law of Armed Conflict, as well as on methods to minimize the risk of civilian casualties.””
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-05-18/saudis-said-to-forge-6-billion-lockheed-deal-for-littoral-ships
Many more details in the Bloomberg article. Another great read is on Der Speigel. Happy reading. Knowledge is your friend.
Here’s the SAFM using the phrase “Drain the Swamp!”
Sundance, I would welcome a whole ALBUM of pictures of our Lioness. EagleDriver50 has helped me to see more clearly. OMG, that woman’s eyes! In the image you’ve posted to this thread, she may be sitting but she is not sidelined. NO, I’m not lusting but I am ASTONISHED! I want to believe there’s even FAR more there than meets the eyes. She never.stops.watching/listening/assessing. Ms. Melania may be the most important intelligence asset available to our Lion. Is she Bene Gesserit? I had no idea and I STILL don’t have words. May their tribe increase greatly (he said, scurrying for cover).
I read Dune when it was first published. Was nice to see the reference. I think Lady Melania is a valuable partner in this presidency.
Melania not having been born or raised American, she can “see” what others may not see. It is a subconscious intuitiveness without the filters of verbalized explanation.
LikeLike
Interesting, apparently the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov has said that he and Trump did not discuss Comey’s firing at their meeting.
What I saw in this press conference was the Saudi’s sensitivity to being viewed with suspicion by people in the West, and they want to counter that with proving they are partners and not enemies.
This is really important. Over the last decade I myself have become suspicious of all Muslims due to radical Islamic terrorism. Americans aren’t familiar enough with Muslim beliefs or customs to know when someone is moderate vs radical, until the bombs go off.
In my head I know that there are many Muslims who like America, but my default is to be suspicious of all Muslims. The Saudis know this, and a reform effort to counter the violent jihad movement is welcome. They are more able to spot subtle differences in attitudes to spot radicalization.
I say give them a chance but follow Reagan’s motto: Trust but verify.
