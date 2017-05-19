James Mattis: “ISIS is Surrounded There is No Escape” – “The defeat of ISIS is a foregone conclusion”…

Important Stuff – Watch how the actual (non fake) news cycle from the administration rolls out in coordination with President Trump’s trip to the mid-east. There’s a larger, coordinated, geopolitical strategy message being sent to the world by the peace coalition President Trump has assembled over the past four months…
WASHINGTON DC – Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is crediting changes in tactics ordered by President Trump for increasing the pressure on the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, and leaving the beleaguered fighters with no avenue of escape.
“He directed a tactical shift from shoving ISIS out of safe locations in an attrition fight to surrounding the enemy in their strongholds so we can annihilate ISIS,” Mattis said Friday during a Pentagon briefing on the counter-ISIS campaign.
Mattis said that by making sure foreign fighters can’t get away, or return to their home countries, “We don’t simply transplant this problem from one place to another.”
[…] The only thing that has delayed the coming offensive, said Mattis, was the vagaries of the battlefield.
Mattis said the defeat of ISIS is a foregone conclusion.
“West Mosul, in accordance with tactics changed by President Trump, is surrounded, and our Iraqi partners are in a stiff fight,” Mattis said. “There is no escape for ISIS.” (more)
I love all this winning!
The fake news MSM can crawl away and die somewhere.
Then from their remains we can make compost to grow real news sources.
LikeLiked by 34 people
And, I hope they do. 😡
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sir Mad Dog we Deplorables love you so much. Thank you for being part of this administration. God bless you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The economy is turning around. Jobs being added. Manufacturing returning. Possibility of a Middle East peace. Isis defeated. Let’s impeach this guy!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Let’s impeach the obstructionist UniParty first!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great minds obviously think alike.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please stop plagiarizing Paul Ryan..(:
LikeLiked by 3 people
Border being secured. Criminal aliens being rounded up daily.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obvious adults are now in charge.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And the kids are throwing tantrums.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. Makes a lot of sense doesn’t it? 😉 The UNIparty is shaking in their boots and that’s why we are are seeing so much of this push back smear campaign. They have been afraid that POTUS might succeed. This is the smell of WINNING!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for the Chuckle boojum. This is exactly how the deep state Globalists and their bobble headed PR Firms aka fake news journalists think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure
LikeLike
BRAVO to our Commander in Chief Donald J TRUMP, Defense Secretary General Mattis and all of our armed services. God Speed. May each of you come home safely soon. JOB WELL DONE! SO PROUD.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Surround ’em and destroy ’em. No more Whack-A-Mole!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Got a laugh from me on that one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol! too funny! Can’t disagree!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a novel idea… Surround and destroy. Who’d a thunk it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
i wonder if they’ll drop pamphlets saying “boom! you’re dead!” just before the rocket hits. obama did the opposite and let them know beforehand that they were going to bomb them so they could flee
LikeLike
“Our Iraqi partners.” Would love to have something to show for the blood and treasure we’ve spilled there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are finally getting their wish!
http://gulftoday.ae/portal/7596f4a9-834f-4b92-97c8-dc581a3ef4b9.aspx
From the article linked above:
MOSUL: Iraqi forces have recaptured nearly 90 per cent of west Mosul from the Daesh group and militants in the city are on the “brink of total defeat,” officers said on Tuesday.
Both Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a senior Iraqi special forces commander, and Colonel John Dorrian, the spokesman for the US-led international coalition against IS, said that the end was near for militants in the city.
“They have two options: die and go to hell or raise the white flag. They have no third option,” Saadi told reporters at his headquarters in Mosul.
“The enemy is completely surrounded,” Dorrian told the news conference in Baghdad.
“The enemy is on the brink of total defeat in Mosul.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on cue! I was wondering where all the concern trolls were.
LikeLike
“Demonstrate to the world there is ‘No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy’ than a U.S. Marine.” Gen. Mattis
LikeLiked by 15 people
“The first time you blow someone away is not an insignificant event. That said, there are some a–holes in the world that just need to be shot. There are hunters and there are victims. By your discipline, you will decide if you are a hunter or a victim.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
The “Warrior Monk” has a place of honor in this family.
LikeLike
To every Marine God bless you and Gen. Mattis. Thank you Gen. for making us feel safe.
LikeLike
IMO… our law enforcement MUST deport the mullahs HERE, and ASAP, so that the danger within our borders diminishes quickly… then ‘drone’ strike as many ‘over there’ as we can, to diminish the hate education over THERE
LikeLiked by 9 people
Common sense is a wonderful thing. Now if we can only get the insane out of our way, it may happen…
LikeLiked by 5 people
The problem is that the hate education over there is taught by a lot more than just ISIS. Many, probably most, Muslims teach it. That includes those who the U. S. has deemed as allies. The lies they teach their children will continue to be a major problem unless we can educate them to understand the truth. But they are teaching what they’ve been taught in their culture for centuries. This will be a major task. Eliminating ISIS is excellent and I hope we can complete that job. But there are still many radical Islamists that aren’t part of ISIS that need to be dealt with. Hopefully, if we can defeat ISIS, it will send a message to the other Islamists so they will start rethinking their beliefs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not a problem. On day they’ll awaken to the fact you can push Americans to a point, then we come and bring hell with us. Rinse lather repeat rinse lather repeat…until they’re all dead or should they chose live in peace.
LikeLike
They will NEVER start re-thinking their beliefs. There are no moderate muslims. If you follow and believe the koran, you ain’t gonna change your ways.
LikeLike
Mohammed. Mohammed created Islam. What did he do, say, and command? Violent Jihad. Pure and simple. Saying ‘Radical Islam’ as if it is different from Mohammed’s Islam ignores 1400 years of Islam’s history. Mohammed is inseparable from Islam. In Islam there is no room for churches. Count the number of churches in Saudi Arabia, Sharia does not allow it.
LikeLike
What a difference competent leadership makes.
LikeLiked by 14 people
👍
LikeLike
“what we will do to you here, your survivors will write about for the next 10,000 years” General Mattis
LikeLiked by 15 people
That’s My President, Donald J Trump
God Bless
LikeLiked by 14 people
“Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact.”
Gen. Mattis
LikeLiked by 14 people
I can think of a whole bunch of people within our own borders that are the enemy and want to end this experiment. What say you General Matiis?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only thing i disagree with my PREsident on,is i aint tired of winning. ……..
LikeLiked by 8 people
^^^^THIS!!^^^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s amazing what happens when you stop arming and funding ISIS…
LikeLiked by 10 people
And its also amazing when you have people who care about stopping ISIS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CK: “Obama’s Creation ISIS is Surrounded There is No Escape” –
“The defeat of Obama’s Brothers is a foregone conclusion”
Apparently outcomes are more successful if one actually tries to succeed…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounds good to me!
LikeLiked by 2 people
THIS IS the biggest news in a decade! Can you imagine if President Trump is able to negotiate even half of what he wants in the middle east?!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I really liked the term “Defeat isis Campaign”. Very refreshing from the terms used in the past by globalist tools to glorify it all.
Now if we can just make sure deep cia/state dept. stops creating things like isis. Yep.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Folks the fear is palpable! This visit and agreements are about to shake up the ME and the world. The reception he is going to get in SA and Israel will be breathtaking. General al-Sissi, King Abdullah and the Saudi King have been waiting and hoping that this gift from the heavens would one day come. The last 8 years with Barry gave them a first class view of hell on Earth.
President al-Sissi will call our Lion “Your Excellancy” throughout the visit. That isn’t him kissing the ring but showing the greatest admiration you can show another leader. Beyond the great possibility of peace between Palestinian and Israel, there is real hope of the formation of a NATO type structure between Egypt, Jordan, SA and the UAE. SA will be signing a contract to purchase $100 billion worth of military hardware with also a possibility of it reaching $300 billion after ten years.
Lou Dobbs had Kiron Skinner from Carnegie Mellon University to discuss the ME trip and the great possibilities it can accomplish.
Segment starts at 29:05 in the video below:
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent Fle, thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
fle, you just continue to ROCK! I’ve read some of you blog and your journalism is inspiring. It’s none of my business but if you’re not professionally engaged with bringing the truth to the readers then some fine news organization is missing out, BADLY! PLEASE keep goin’! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is one thing that really bothered me from what General Mattis said. None of the Rules Of Engagement (ROE’s) have been changed. He is saying it is to keep the innocents safe, however, from my understanding it has put our military in harms way. Our enemies know of our ROE’s and they use them against our boys mercilessly. It has caused so many deaths of our fine young men and women fighting.
I have been fighting and sending letters to congress on this matter to no avail. It is them who have put our fighting forces in harms way and we seriously need to change our ROE’s to keep our military safe. Too many deaths over these ridiculous and idiotic rules of engagement.
Feel free to ask our Soldiers who have returned what they think of the new ROE’s congress had passed.
I’m sorry, I just can’t believe Mattis said this. It’s disheartening because of the lives we have lost. I would’ve thought he would have been the champion to demand the changes in ROE’s. Now I don’t know what is going to happen. I’m sure congress will now repeat these words to me when they reply, if they reply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have made the rules of engagement mute.we aren’t sending out patrols to comfrount the enemy we are just bombing the he’ll out of them
LikeLiked by 2 people
The ROE has been changed with regard to ISIS.
From his words:
“He directed a tactical shift from shoving ISIS out of safe locations in an attrition fight to surrounding the enemy in their strongholds so we can annihilate ISIS,” Mattis said Friday during a Pentagon briefing on the counter-ISIS campaign.
Mattis said that by making sure foreign fighters can’t get away, or return to their home countries, “We don’t simply transplant this problem from one place to another.”
This means they will ANNIHILATE them, not give them a cuppa and ask if they can shoot them as in Obama era. Note the last comment in the above quote…
ISIS are going to be dead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I appreciate your knowledge on this. Most of us had no idea. I would suggest getting your concerns to the leaders of some Veteran’s groups who could get this information to the President. He is very concerned about every one of us and especially those who protect us each day. He is always bringing different leaders into the White House for discussions. Just need to find a way to get your message to him. I will pray about this.
If you are a Veteran I want you to know that I appreciate you for your service and the protection of our citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t know if this helps, but it does give some insight on Rules of Engagement –
Will Gen. Mattis change the rules of engagement?
LikeLike
Maybe now it won’t be too long until the mass movement of people is stopped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 13 people
Sounds like the rules of engagement are kill them!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now we need to surround the terrorists in our own country and eliminate them. All those blocking Trump’s travel ban should be arrested and shot or hanged for treason, especially judges and politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Imagine what could be accomplished if we gave Trump three scoops of ice cream.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Ok, that made me laugh out loud!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is exactly the time when the Trump’s travel restrictions are needed the most. My worry is that some bad ones will take flight here and cause death. Blood will be on the hands of the court and it should be shouted from every rooftop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last piece of Zero’s legacy is about to be erased.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now he will kill them all without mercy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One change I’ve noticed in the fight against ISIS since the Trump Administration took over is the increased use of Special Ops. The Tabqa operation, which just concluded with an ISIS surrender of the city, got kicked off with an airdrop. Yesterday USSO conducted a raid around Al Qa’im, supposedly targeting key ISIS leadership. There was the raid in Nangarhar which killed the ISIS leader of Afghanistan. There was also the Yemen raid, but that was an operation which was planned under the previous administration.
It’s safe to say that in addition to trapping and eradicating the pawns, Trump and Mattis are taking the fight directly to the leadership itself. Al Qa’im is about as far from the active fronts as one can get and still be in the “caliphate.”
The last numbers I saw regarding West Mosul was >80% liberated, with less than 5,000 IS fighters left in the city.
While this video is about two weeks old, the discarded veils and sandstorm pretty much sum up the current state of the tumor which calls itself the Islamic State.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apologies! The video won’t play outside of YouTube, but in any the thumbnail is the most important take-away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why in the world would a Muslim woman discard her veil, especially during a sandstorm, when it could serve to keep the sand out of eyes, ears, mouth?
Or were the ISIS dressed as women? And discarded the disguises when they no longer served a purpose?
LikeLike
Pray for our Special Ops troops and all troops! Please.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Colin Powell would let them go!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“West Mosul,
IN ACCORDANCE WITH TACTICS CHANGED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP
is surrounded, and our Iraqi partners are in a stiff fight,” Mattis said. “There is no escape for ISIS.”
General Mattis quote.
A real Commander in Chief at last! Bravo President Trump!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t I read somewhere” trillions of dollars are at stake and the uniparty and msm will do anything to protect it” hence the unrelenting attacks that will ultimately go nowhere. Donald J Trump is MY President! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The swiftness of this happening is all the evidence you will ever need to show that the previous administration had no intention of eliminating this threat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The previous administration funded and armed the threat. They had US vehicles, US dollars, and US weapons. Obama’s favorite foreign leader Erdogan helped ISIS sell Iraqi oil that we watched them convoy for miles of empty road.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“We’re gonna knock the hell out of ISIS!” Donald J. Trump
I know they’re working on domestic threats every day also. Thank God. Victory over ISIS is coming. We will never rid the world of all terriorists, but we are going to be trying every single day of a Trump presidency!! I am so grateful. Bold leadership, brave men and women—thankful for all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get ’em Mad Dog!!!!
LikeLike
This is what I have been waiting the whole week for! We are literally eradicating these animals off the face of the earth. We are destroying them all around the world. Our Lion promised us and boy is he ever keeping his word. I am so jacked up right know as I fly to be with my family in Jacksonville, FL. Just wrote my wife and told her their is a change of plans. I want to go to the shooting range and unleash some of my own firepower in celebration to this news!
Fox News just reported that our Lion is going to sign a $110 billion dollar agreement with SA for military hardware.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/u-s-saudi-arabia-ink-largest-single-arms-deal-american-history/
From the article linked above:
The United States and Saudi Arabia have inked a $110 billion arms deal, the largest in American history, according to senior Trump administration officials who described the agreement as part of a major effort to counter Iranian threats in the region.
The massive arms package is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to boost U.S. allies in the region amid a growing threat from Iran, which has invested heavily in its own military since the landmark nuclear agreement was inked with the former Obama administration.
That last sentence says it all! This POS Barry did everything he could for fu….king IRAN to destroy the ME, Israel and possibly us. Our LION is protecting us. Let that sink in for a minute.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Save travels, Fle.
Pray unceasingly 🙏
LikeLiked by 2 people
and on the domestic front……
————————————————————————————
http://www.charlotteobserver.com/latest-news/article151220982.html
((( Former Acting Attorney General Dana Boente told reporters that a newly “resolute” U.S. Department of Justice was working “to reclaim the streets.”
Local and federal authorities have launched crackdowns against UBN and other gangs, including the killings of the Londons, dating back for more than five years.
But Rose, a lifelong federal prosecutor who was appointed U.S. Attorney in Charlotte under President Barack Obama, said the Trump administration’s tougher sentencing and greater commitment of resources, have strengthened the fight against violent gangs.
She used the occasion to warn gangs that the battle isn’t over.
“We have come for you and we will keep coming for you,” she said. “We’re just getting started.”
Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/latest-news/article151220982.html#storylink=cpy
LikeLike
Biggest gang sweep in Charlotte history nabs 83 ‘Bloods’
Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/latest-news/article151220982.html#storylink=cpy
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fabulous!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OORAH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never ever forget that there is another fight in Mosul because of the ball-less, effeminate (p)resident we had that pulled our troops out of Iraq. All people that have died due to this dirtbags lack of leadership are on his head.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On his soul. Blood on his hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
All I can say is that this is just absolutely FANTASTIC NEWS! God Bless our military men and women for helping our Glorious President carry out on his campaign promise! You all deserve much honor and praise for your sacrifices.
Now watch our Glorious President help establish peace in the M.E.
Carry on, Mr. President! Carry on, Indeed!
LikeLike
Our POTUS has accomplished in three months in the Middle east what Obama could not in eight years. Very important stuff.
Care for some weeds?
Details, Joint presser with SecDef and CJCS, with Brett McGirk
both United States Misguided Children, might one add? https://www.defense.gov/Videos/videoid/525943/
Note – all accomplished with NO change to ROE. Listen to the first five min of presser.
NATO really is being repurposed, joining coalition https://www.defense.gov/News/Article/Article/1185905/dunford-counter-isis-coalition-would-benefit-from-nato-membership/#.WR3TKXPhfw4.twitter
LikeLike
Surround them in their strongholds? How would you deal with a concentration of highly entrenched enemies? How many more MOABs in inventory?
MOAB strike was dress rehearsal.
LikeLike