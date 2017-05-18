President Donald Trump meets today with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. Trump and Santos were meeting to discuss collaborative policies on the drug trade and drug cartels. Together they will hold a joint press conference from the White House at approximately 3:45pm:
UPDATE: Video Added:
WH Livestream link – Alternate Livestream link – RSBN Livestream link
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 6 people
Did you post the wrong pictures, or does Santos look just like Comey?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting that this is taking place on the same day that Tillerson and Kelly are meeting with Mexican Officials re: drug cartels. Hmmm, almost like President Trump has a plan.
LikeLiked by 6 people
During this event Trump said Leiberman is his top choice for the FBI, great, another “win” that would be… This is the same Leiberman that supported Hillary during the election and said this about her: “I’m an Independent Democrat, I never changed parties, and I’m going to vote for Hillary Clinton because I’ve known her forever. She’s strong, she’s smart, she understands national security…” She sure does understand national security… Guess that means she will never face another investigation for her crimes with him as top lawman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surely, surely , Trump won’t pick “Holy” Joe as FBI director. I didn’t sweat bullets in 2000 at the idea of him and Al Gore in the Executive just so a GOP president could put him in this political position.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great!! The ONLY issue this guy thinks is important is his own path to greatness. Unfortunately, those of us in Connecticut who actually BELIEVED he’d act independently if we voted him into the senate (as an alternative to creepy party politicians) were hoodwinked! He was a fraud and a liar, wasn’t he? I’m sure he probably still is! NO WAY, please! I was happy thinking he’d just gone away, but now….So what would his credentials be for this position?
LikeLike
If Joe is Trump’s top choice for the FBI, then he might as well have saved everyone the headache and keep Comey on. 😫
LikeLike
The Wall !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Side Note: very please to see President Trump in his Red tie!
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump seems subdued. I hate what the U.S. congress is doing to hm.
LikeLike
Poker face. They won’t beat him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total opposite! He looked like he was ready for a 15 round fight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No big deal, but Colombia is spelled wrong in the headline. I live in Colombia and it is a very common error due to the clothing line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great to have you in the Tree House! I’ve heard wonderful things about Colombia in recent years–seems like she has emerged from the dark period of drug cartel exploitation and is growing toward great prosperity! I got to spend some time with Panamanians, in and outside Panama, a few years ago, and they all expressed very good impressions of and high hopes for Colombia. If PDJT seeks to learn about regaining control of a nation from cartels and/or communist insurgents, I would think he would be well served to listen to the people of Colombia and Panama.
LikeLike
Visited Bogota and Cartagena last year and loved your country and it’s people. I also got a coffee mug that says “It’s Colombia, not Columbia” in the airport. : ))
LikeLike
Great response from the President
LikeLiked by 3 people
I feel so bad for our President. I wish I could stand up there, in his place. The venom spewed against him 24/7 by the radical media has been way beyond anything any one man should have to shoulder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not weep for Trump. He is no baby. He revels in the whirlwind. He is good at thinking under pressure. He is having the time of his life, you can be sure. He is a PATRIOT who now has the reins of influence to make a huge impact. No worries.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man lives for this SHIT! It gives him the solace to fight even harder.
LikeLike
Maybe so, but I felt a heaviness in him today I haven’t seen before. But maybe it’s just me projecting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i love that you feel that way because you are feeling protective like a mother or father would be. Don’t ever lose that quality!
Maybe it is me! I feel like kicking ass today :).
LikeLiked by 1 person
stupid US media. no questions about US Colombia relations
LikeLiked by 3 people
That would be good news–not what they want to report.
LikeLike
During the other guy’s opening remarks, POTUS was literally staring down the press. He had his serious game face on. I love it! His answered are focused and strong! Perfection at the podium right now!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Walls work, walls work! 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
FBI wants someone from law enforcement to be director. President says FBI will be very happy with his pick. Ray Kelly next FBI director.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please be right.
LikeLike
I said it earlier, why should a lawyer head the FBI?
It’s a freaking law enforcement agency!!!
No more lawyers!!!
LikeLike
That nasty POS presstitute asks how the Columbian President feels about President Trump’s America First Policy.
Always trying to stir up sh!t, these fothermuckers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They put the Colombian President in an impossible situation. US media is a disgrace
LikeLiked by 5 people
And how rude he was to ask President Trump if he thought “anything he had done would be worthy of criminal charges”.
What kind of sophomoric, stupid question is that to ask our President?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Pressitude have been asking “sophomoric, stupid questions” since the Obama Admin ─ for so long they cannot think of anything else to ask. (LOL) Laughing at the press not with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I;m not the only one who “dyslexically?” pronounces that word in polite company!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President’s on a roll
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love the Lieberman fake news! 🙂 I also heard that he has decided to replace Pence with Biden /s
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why are you lying? Watch the embedded video (40 sec mark), Trump himself answers that Leiberman is his top pick thus far. You can say he is playing 4d chess or whatever but people reporting on exactly what he said is not “fake news,” sheesh.
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-says-he-may-pick-new-fbi-director-friday-n761716
LikeLike
I am not going to get in a pissing match with you but calling me a liar and then referencing fake news is a bad move. Please link me to a taped recording of him saying what you reference and I will concede… there is no such thing. Instead you have innuendo and misquotes being used in the reporting by NBC.
In the press conference with the Columbia President he never said who his top pick was. He simply said the FBI will be very satisfied with his choice.
In the end if he picks Lieberman then I will jump on “Trump is compromised” train with common destroy Trump narrative. Simply put “The fact that Lieberman works at the firm that represents Trump should be in every single report about him being considered for FBI director” This is fake news and meant to create discomfort and confusion.
LikeLike
Very nice presentations (answers) from both Presidents. Lumps of coal for the presstitutes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The presidents seemed to have a very good rapport. I liked the accolades President Trump gave President Santos for being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the peace he attaining peace in Colombia. A big feat as P45 said.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President has had enough and I can’t blame him one bit! Slapping these morons around was wonderful to see. I love how he decided to jump in and say that the President of Colombia was being politically correct and said WALLS WORK! Ask Israel how well the wall works for them. That wall in my mind is not only our rallying cry but slowly but surely is becoming his rallying cry. He wants it just as much as we do!
I can’t tell you how awesome I feel every time he says OBAMACARE IS DEAD! Articles over the past couple of days is trying to put the blame on him because the uncertainty of the subsidy payments and allowing folks that opt out no longer to be a penalty via their taxes. Elections have CONSEQUENCES! The Democrats disgust for the wall caused them to put the FINAL nail in Obozocare! They were not willing to allow for $1.5 billion dollars for “Brick and Mortar” in return for a commitment to fund the subsidies for the remainder of 2017.
Lesson is YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bottom Line
World leaders respect Trump BECAUSE he isnt a politican.
Best President Ever!
LikeLike
Yes, I don’t get it. Lieberman seems like such a strange choice, but Trump must have some reason for picking him. It’s not like Trump is suddenly thinking “hey, I think I’ll pick someone who would be really bad for me”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, my post was intended to be a reply to Bulwarker’s post above.
LikeLike
A few years ago, I was about half-way down the Panamericana between David and Panama City, stopped at a restaurant for lunch, when the “breaking news” came on the restaurant TV that combined Panamanian and Colombian forces had freed the last hostages being held by the FARC terrorists and had captured or killed FARC’s leaders. I’m no expert on the region, but it was obvious that was huge. Fast foward to the last year or so, and the people of Colombia actually voted not to end the war on FARC and give them pardons and a minority place in the government–they recognized that voting for quick and “easy” peace would not bring justice or peace in the long run. Good, strong, moral people made their will known. From this layman’s perspective if there’s anyone else in the western hemisphere we should support and partner with economically, it should be Colombia and Panama, first. They can be the southern lights, as the USA should be for the north.
LikeLike
Totally agree. Columbia and Panama are stable and prosperous examples of how democracy and capitalism work.
LikeLike