Parallel Policies? Parallel Administration? Mike Pence Remarks To U.S. CoC at “Invest In America” Summit…

Something appears to be happening within the administration that is currently impossible to define with regard to intent of construct. For the sake of my own internal disposition, and to ensure a geographic distance from sharp things, a modicum of levity is necessarily required. Cue suspicious cats:
Unfortunately, it’s too early (not fully developed pixels) to see the picture, but there appears to be an intentionally constructed parallel set of administrative policies that almost gives the appearance of a paralleling administration. It should be emphasized the construct herein is not necessarily definable as good or bad; it’s just simply too early.
It begins with Vice President Mike Pence delivering a speech at the Invest in America Summit today, which is primarily a gathering of the largest lobbying group in Washington DC via The U.S. Chamber of Commerce. No single lobbying organization has done more to advance global trade interests and diminish the U.S. manufacturing economy than the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and its president Tom Donohue.
Simultaneous to this event, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was on Capitol Hill testifying to the Senate Banking Committee, and appears to have recently accepted the premise that the U.S. banking system is institutionally too big to fail, and more alarmingly too big to reform.
First, the Summit remarks:
[Transcript] 12:17 P.M. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you, Tom Donohue. Thank you all for that warm welcome.
And on behalf of President Trump, let me just say thank you to Tom Donohue for your decades of tireless advocacy for business in America. Would you all join me in showing your appreciation for Tom Donohue’s years of leadership for American free enterprise? (Applause.)
It’s an honor for me to be back at the United States Chamber of Commerce, the leading voice for American industry for more than 100 years, and to have the privilege to participate in this Invest in America Summit.
I bring greetings this morning from a champion of American workers and of American free enterprise — the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump. (Applause.)
From the very first day of this administration, President Trump has been fighting to restore jobs and opportunities for the forgotten men and women of this country.
And whatever Washington, D.C. may be focused on at any given time, rest assured, President Donald Trump will never stop fighting for the issues that matter most to the American people — good jobs, safe streets, and a boundless American future. (Applause.)
But I’m here today with a very specific message to all of those that are gathered here, on behalf of the President, it’s my pleasure to announce: America is open for business. (Applause.)
It’s great to be with you all today. I’m especially honored to be joined by two friends who were job creators in their prior life and now they’re leading two of the great states of America — Governor Doug Ducey and Governor Matt Bevin of Arizona and Kentucky respectively. Thank you for being with us today. Thanks for being such great, great leaders. (Applause.)
I’m also grateful to have with us so many American and international business leaders, and representatives of nearly 40 nations across the wider world. On behalf of President Trump and the American people, thank you for all that each of you do to strengthen the bonds of commerce and friendship between our land and yours.
From factories to finance, from real estate to retail, your nations, your businesses recognize that investing in America means investing in success — for you and for us.
And as you know, placing a bet on America is really no bet at all. It’s a prudent, safe, and smart decision, and one that will reap rewards for many years to come.
The advantages of investing in the American economy are really too numerous to count. They include our unparalleled system of capital, the quality and caliber of our workforce, and, of course, the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels the economic engine of the most powerful economy in the world.
For all these reasons, and so many more, today foreign direct investment in America tops a stunning $3.1 trillion. No other nation in the world even comes close.
The benefits of foreign investment, either from firms headquartered overseas or in domestic businesses with majority foreign ownership, are felt in American communities large and small.
You know I saw it firsthand, as Tom mentioned, back when I was Governor of the state of Indiana. My former Secretary of Commerce, Victor Smith, is with us here today, and he can attest that foreign investment means jobs and opportunities for people all across our state and all across America.
In our case in 2014, over 170,000 Hoosiers worked at foreign-owned companies, and the billions of dollars invested in our economy by international businesses contributed to Indiana’s reputation as a great place to live and work and raise a family.
The truth is America as a whole is better off.
All told, foreign investment is responsible for more than 6.3 million American jobs — $57 billion in research and development in every field and industry and $425 billion in annual American exports.
So let me just say on behalf of President Trump, thank you to all of the nations that are represented here for your businesses playing such an indispensable role in the prosperity of the United States of America. (Applause.)
Your investment in our nation is vital to the American people, and ultimately it’s a win-win for both of us. But we’re here today because the truth is that we have a tremendous opportunity for growth in America.
And rest assured, President Donald Trump is firmly committed to renewing America’s reputation as the best place in the world to make an investment and the premier investment destination on Earth.
Since day one, President Trump has taken decisive action to strengthen the American economy and extend our competitive edge. This President has signed more bills to slash red tape than any President in American history. Before this administration, only one President had ever signed a Congressional Review Act measure — President Trump has already used that legislation 14 different times.
He’s used what is known as the Congressional Review Act to repeal overreaching, unnecessary, and harmful regulations ranging from the Department of the Interior, the Department of Labor, the SEC, the Federal Communications Commission, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and more. It’s been a restoration of common sense in regulations in America.
And beyond that legislation, President Trump has ordered every agency in Washington, D.C. to find two regulations to get rid of before they issue any new regulations on American businesses and American free enterprise. (Applause.)
Overall, this President has already eliminated rules and mandates that would have cost our economy as much as $18 billion every single year. And the President’s leadership doesn’t start there.
He’s been rolling back the ban on offshore drilling. He’s put the Clean Power Plan on a path to extinction. President Trump recently approved the Keystone and Dakota pipelines what will create thousands of American jobs and strengthen America’s energy future. (Applause.)
And President Trump is keeping his promise to repeal and replace Obamacare, and to end its burden on businesses and give the American people finally the quality of healthcare that they deserve.
The President’s leadership has made a tremendous impact on our economy, and we’re just getting started.
Since the start of this year, businesses from across this country and across the wider world have created more than 700,000 American jobs. Company after company all across this nation are making record investments in American workers and in America’s future — billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs.
This represents nothing short than a vote of confidence in the President’s agenda. And make no mistake about it, we’ve only just begun.
If you take nothing else from what I say today, know this: President Donald Trump is committed to signing the most significant and consequential tax relief in American history, releasing the boundless potential of the American economy. (Applause.)
As Secretary Mnuchin said just a few weeks back, the President’s plan will strengthen the American economy and create untold opportunities of investment from across the wider world.
We’re going to cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses, and family farms. We’re also going to put more money in the American people’s pockets — and make the tax code simpler, flatter, and fairer for everyone.
But when it comes to business, like all of you gathered here, President Trump’s tax plan will give you more incentive to invest in America than ever before. Our administration under President Trump’s leadership is going to fight to cut the corporate tax rate in America to 15 percent and make America competitive — American businesses competitive again with businesses all over the world. (Applause.)
He’ll end the outdated policy of worldwide taxation and enact a territorial system in its place. And President Trump will make sure that our businesses can finally bring back the trillions of dollars that are locked overseas and invest them in American workers and America’s future.
The bottom line is that President Trump’s tax plan will strengthen our economy and strengthen our reputation as the best place to invest and the best place to do business anywhere in the world.
The same is true of the rest of our agenda. In case you hadn’t noticed, the American people elected a builder to be President of the United States, and President Donald Trump is going to rebuild the infrastructure of America. (Applause.)
The President is committed to make historic investments in our infrastructure to ensure that our businesses and yours have the best roads, the best bridges, the best airports, and the best future possible.
The truth is that every dollar we invest in infrastructure is a dollar we invest in America’s future, and we look forward to leveraging the expertise of other nations, including many of you here today. We have much to learn from one another in areas we can work together to strengthen the infrastructure of this great nation and our great economy.
And President Trump, I can assure you, has a deep appreciation for the role that international trade plays in enriching the American economy and opening doors of opportunity to the American people.
But as the President has made clear, too many of America’s established trade relationships don’t fulfill the stated goal of being a win-win agreement for both sides. In fact, in far too many cases, as the President has observed, America has been on the losing side of its trade deals.
The President has placed a high priority on fostering trade relationships that are free and fair; trade relationships that don’t work for one party simply don’t work at all.
And under the President’s leadership, our administration will continue to work with all of our trading partners on a bilateral basis to roll back the policies that put American businesses at a disadvantage. We’re going to work to break down barriers to investment. We’re going to work to create a truly level playing field for companies on both sides so we can prosper together. (Applause.)
The agreement announced last week between America and China is actually a model of what President Trump will continue to achieve. It opens the path to greater commerce by breaking down barriers to trade and investment in beef, biotechnology, energy, financial services, and more.
It was an important accomplishment. I’m confident this agreement will be the first of many — not only with China but with nations across the wider world.
In fact, just last month I traveled to the Asia Pacific on the President’s behalf to promote our economic relationships with South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia. And at the President’s direction, together with Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, I had the privilege of announcing a new U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue.
We look forward to this dialogue, to seeing it progress, and to exploring ways that we can begin similar discussions with other nations around the world, including many of those gathered here.
President Trump and our administration, I can assure you, will work tirelessly to ensure that our trade policies with all of trade partners are mutually beneficial and that they maximize the opportunity for investment in America.
Thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, there simply is no better time to invest in America and no better time for you to attend this summit.
Our President has already taken decisive action to renew America’s promise as a land of opportunity and prosperity. And in the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to work tirelessly to enact our agenda to make the strongest economy in the world stronger still.
So today I say with confidence that with your continued help, with your innovation and with your industry, the companies that are represented here today, along with the leadership of President Donald Trump, I know the best days for America and all of her friends across the world are yet to come.
Thank you. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America. (Applause.)
Hmmmmm….Suspicious indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know. Trust me, I’ve always been suspicious of Pence – it’s just a gut thing. But honestly, it seems at the beginning of the speech he was just blowing smoke up their azzes. The rest of the speech sounded like a Trump rally speech. I’m not sure what Sundance is seeing here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAYBE, they are trying to get ‘these legislators’ to lobby for the trump tax breaks? That’s all I can think…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s what I thought. Could be a bit of a stretch, but it seemed to me like that’s what VP Pence was trying to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehehe……🤔😻s
Now let me go read it…….I’ll be back 😉
LikeLike
Uh Oh. Not a fan of these people, any of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m guessing that this is The Art of the Deal in progress in trying to get enough support to get the tax reform and as much of the Trump Administration upcoming budget as possible through CONgress. It’s American Jobs, Jobs, Jobs at stake. I don’t think they have the votes to get “classic” Glass-Steagall Act through so it’s a battle left for another day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’ve been as quick as anyone to become impatient at the rate of change, impatient for the Wall and dismayed at any movement toward the establishment, but when one sees that those F***ers are actually trying to mount a coup, I have to acquiesce to some feints to keep the coup at bay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rut Roe Scooby, I smell something fishy.
LikeLike
Gonna have to read this several times but at first glance I think I hear VP Pence saying, “Hey, y’all! President Trump is getting ready to spill your guts out on the floor in front of you while smiling at you and HE’S GONNA MAKE YOU LOVE IT!” But maybe I’m missing some of the intended messaging? MAGA!! MAGA AND MAKE THEM PAY FOR IT!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh, and I LOVE “Suspicious Cat”! “MEOWGA!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
This won’t help Pence’s image with Trump supporters. Still, I believe firmly Trump wants to see Main Street win out over the globalist Wall Street bankers. So too soon to feel really concerned IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are 100% right about POTUS. I do agree that we have a right to be suspicious and on our guard.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pence wants to be POTUS. He even has a PAC now. Neither Biden nor Cheney did.
I did not vote for Pence. Nor will I ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glenn Greenwald warns that Pence would be Jerry Falwell with Cheney’s foreign policy.
LikeLike
Pence isn’t slick enough to do an end around on the president. This speech was orchestrated in the White House by the man in charge. If Pence ever wants to be president he isn’t going to deviate from Trump too much. As Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio found out last year most of the conservative base is not enamored of globalist, free trade policies anymore. Pence is an insider. Let’s not kid ourselves that he isn’t, but trying to do an inside hit job on the president will do nothing for his future White House aspirations. It’ll be a one way ticket back to Indiana for him!
LikeLike
Donowhore is a swamp fixture. He has trillions of $ either under his direction or following what he does–I don’t like it, but it’s a fact. He has to be kept busy and ultimately dealt with in some way–again, I don’t like it, but it’s a fact. In this event, people got together, ate, drank, yammered pleasantries then left. The only potentially important thing that happened, from what I could glean, was touting PDJT’s tax plan and advisability of foreign investment in USA industry. Not hearing anything other than America 1st in this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good negotiators offer their opponents a way to gain, a win-win, rather than try to destroy them. It looks to me that President Trump is offering the CoC a dignified way to get on the Trump train.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly. Thank you!
LikeLike
Barf…….Donahue is a traitor to American workers. YUCK PENCE! Quit groveling to those who have destroyed America and are now trying to bring Trump down with their impeachment/art. 25 plan. Pathetic!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to buy more Ammo.
I think we are all gonna need a lot more than we think we do
LikeLiked by 3 people
Simpler than that….sending a message that impeaching Trump leaves them with Trump Jr. ….it is a waste of time…America First is here to stay, albeit, the battle rages on…strength and teamwork on display…
LikeLike
I did hear Pence reiterate that President Trump’s goal is to create trade agreements that are win win for the USA and the trade partner. So that was a positive.
Still, I’m wary of the CoC and their agendas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lots of head faking going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We hope.
LikeLike
Well what are they (Trump/Pence) supposed to do??? Go to this and say ‘You are all a bunch of globalist scum buckets and we are going to break you and take you apart when we drain the swamp??? I am sure THAT would go far in getting our agenda in place/s
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.bbc.com/news/business-39966078
I hadn’t seen this crop up anywhere else. Is no one talking about the NAFTA trigger?
LikeLike
I never was on board with Pence as he is tight with Paul Ryan who I despise, but I support Trump and his decisions, and he picked Pence,but Pence needs to be watched IMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did I read this right? “On behalf of President Trump, thank you Tom Donohue for your decades of tireless advocacy for business in America” Did I?
Hummmmm …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is always gracious to whoever he speaks to. Nothingburger with Pence. Nothing wrong with being polite. Coming at them with a sledgehammer right from the get -go ensures zero cooperation,
Trump is a charmer. Let him charm.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree. However, there are ways to phrase things and then there are ways to phrase things … just sayin’ … with this past week’s worth of #fakenews phrasing such as this is completely unnecessary. Wonder what little Billy Crystal thought of it??
LikeLike
There ARE snakes in a swamp 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is curious:
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-05-17/pence-takes-steps-to-build-war-chest-as-white-house-stumbles
LikeLike
Repubes are already trying to tout Pence as POTUS. They want Trump gone and are sabotaging him daily. Pence was governor of my state. They want Pence because he is a pushover and will do their bidding while (they think) appeasing all of us snaggletooth redneck Bible Thumpers with religion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This snaggletooth redneck Bible Thumper is still stocking up on precious metals: steel, grass, and lead–maybe some polymers thrown in for variety. If they want to start a civil war, they’ll find out it isn’t really what they wanted.
LikeLike
LOL… this IS politics and Trump knows he has to have a good pair of hip boots some times!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup. Chest waders are really needed.
LikeLike
Divide and conquer
LikeLike
“Cue suspicious cats.” Giving human characteristics to animals, inanimate objects or natural phenomena is a human trait called “to anthropomorphize.” Sadly, as in the Sea World Killer Whale attack the proclivity is forgotten as we wonder why the animal behaved as an animal. Obviously, the tendency to anthropomorphize is a source of error. I remember the “reporter” after the Disney World alligator attack saying, “What was that alligator thinking?”
LikeLike
I agree. Donahue is not a human.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK…I’m just a lady with an iPad, but I come here to learn from the “Poster in Chief”….Sundance. Thank you!!
The cats are out, so we need to keep our radar on….
The Swamp is very deep, and there are many, many, creatures that need to be dealt with…..what if the strategy is to keep “some of them” pacified, for the time being, while he deals with the others? Having to fight ’em all at the same time would be tough….
Carry On!!!
MAGA!!! 🦁🚂📢🌳
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sums up the Republican Party…We saw it with Health Care charade in House…It’s easy to forget on forums like this that there are less then 40 Freedom Caucus members…
Think of your own state and how people are elected…Whether we like it or not the uniparty has a deep hold and I don’t believe most republican voters even know who they are voting for and worse, they might agree with Cheap Labor of Commerce without understanding ramifications..
Im not going to name names, but look at some of these republicans in Congress..I have nothing in common politically with them…Just a mess being a republican…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last night, I saw a YT clip cross my Smart TV from Alex Jones that said that PDJT may resign on Monday. I refused to watch it because AJ pisses me off too much to try and sleep after watching him. Anyway, maybe I better go back and see what he is saying. This day seems nutty to me.
LikeLike
I am now 70 years old and can’t remember ANY other vice president (back to probably Eisenhower’s administration) who was as self promoting and on display as Pence has been, in just a few months. It constantly makes me uncomfortable, even though he always states somewhere in his lengthy speeches that he’s representing President Trump, but, I always look away with those suspicious eyes, too. When I read few days ago he was speaking to the Cof C I didn’t understand why, knowing as we do it is not in our best interests to encourage what they want to promote.
LikeLike
Pence also launched some super PAC today. I’m not in a very trusting state of mind these days of those close to President Trump, and that includes his son in law and to a lesser degree, Ivanka.
LikeLike
Oops, my comments have been going into moderation limbo and I think I know why… user name was missing last letter ‘z’ –Fixed it now
LikeLike
Funny- The # of “I” in that speech
LikeLike