Dennis Kucinich: “Deep State Trying To Destroy Trump Presidency”…

Appearing tonight on the Sean Hannity TV show on Fox News, former Ohio democrat congressman Dennis Kucinich states he believes the unelected institutional Washington DC based bureaucratic system known as “deep state” is attempting to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump.
People within Deep State institutions attempting to damage President Trump because he is an existential threat to their interests.
Understanding The UniParty “DEEP STATE” – During the time in 2011 when political warfare over the debt ceiling was beginning to paralyze the business of governance in Washington, the United States government somehow summoned the resources to overthrow Muammar Ghaddafi’s regime in Libya, and, when the instability created by that coup spilled over into Mali, provide overt and covert assistance to French intervention there.
At a time when there was heated debate about continuing meat inspections and civilian air traffic control because of the budget crisis, our government was somehow able to commit $115 million to keeping a civil war going in Syria and to pay at least £100m to the United Kingdom’s Government Communications Headquarters to buy influence over and access to that country’s intelligence.
Since 2007, two bridges carrying interstate highways have collapsed due to inadequate maintenance of infrastructure, one killing 13 people. During that same period of time, the government spent $1.7 billion constructing a building in Utah that is the size of 17 football fields.
This mammoth structure is intended to allow the National Security Agency to store a yottabyte of information, the largest numerical designator computer scientists have coined. A yottabyte is equal to 500 quintillion pages of text. Yes, they need that much storage to archive every single trace of your electronic life.
Yes, there is another government concealed behind the one that is visible at either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, a hybrid entity of public and private institutions ruling the country according to consistent patterns in season and out, connected to, but only intermittently controlled by, the visible state whose leaders we choose.
[…] The Deep State does not consist of the entire government. It is a hybrid of national security and law enforcement agencies: the Department of Defense, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Central Intelligence Agency and the Justice Department. I also include the Department of the Treasury because of its jurisdiction over financial flows, its enforcement of international sanctions and its organic symbiosis with Wall Street. All these agencies are coordinated by the Executive Office of the President via the National Security Council.
Certain key areas of the judiciary belong to the Deep State, such as the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, whose actions are mysterious even to most members of Congress. Also included are a handful of vital federal trial courts, such as the Eastern District of Virginia and the Southern District of Manhattan, where sensitive proceedings in national security cases are conducted.
The final government component (and possibly last in precedence among the formal branches of government established by the Constitution) is a kind of rump Congress consisting of the congressional leadership and some (but not all) of the members of the defense and intelligence committees.
The rest of Congress, normally so fractious and partisan, is mostly only intermittently aware of the Deep State and when required usually submits to a few well-chosen words from the State’s emissaries.
[T]he Deep State does not consist only of government agencies. What is euphemistically called “private enterprise” is an integral part of its operations. In a special series in The Washington Post called “Top Secret America,” Dana Priest and William K. Arkin described the scope of the privatized Deep State and the degree to which it has metastasized after the September 11 attacks.
There are now 854,000 contract personnel with top-secret clearances — a number greater than that of top-secret-cleared civilian employees of the government. While they work throughout the country and the world, their heavy concentration in and around the Washington suburbs is unmistakable: Since 9/11, 33 facilities for top-secret intelligence have been built or are under construction. Combined, they occupy the floor space of almost three Pentagons — about 17 million square feet.
Seventy percent of the intelligence community’s budget goes to paying contracts. And the membrane between government and industry is highly permeable: The Director of National Intelligence, James R. Clapper, is a former executive of Booz Allen Hamilton, one of the government’s largest intelligence contractors. His predecessor as director, Admiral Mike McConnell, is the current vice chairman of the same company; Booz Allen is 99 percent dependent on government business.
These contractors now set the political and social tone of Washington, just as they are increasingly setting the direction of the country, but they are doing it quietly, their doings unrecorded in the Congressional Record or the Federal Register, and are rarely subject to congressional hearings.
Washington is the most important node of the Deep State that has taken over America, but it is not the only one. Invisible threads of money and ambition connect the town to other nodes. One is Wall Street, which supplies the cash that keeps the political machine quiescent and operating as a diversionary marionette theater.
Should the politicians forget their lines and threaten the status quo, Wall Street floods the town with cash and lawyers to help the hired hands remember their own best interests. The executives of the financial giants even have de facto criminal immunity.
On March 6, 2013, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Eric Holder stated the following: “I am concerned that the size of some of these institutions becomes so large that it does become difficult for us to prosecute them when we are hit with indications that if you do prosecute, if you do bring a criminal charge, it will have a negative impact on the national economy, perhaps even the world economy.”
This, from the chief law enforcement officer of a justice system that has practically abolished the constitutional right to trial for poorer defendants charged with certain crimes. It is not too much to say that Wall Street may be the ultimate owner of the Deep State and its strategies, if for no other reason than that it has the money to reward government operatives with a second career that is lucrative beyond the dreams of avarice — certainly beyond the dreams of a salaried government employee.
The corridor between Manhattan and Washington is a well trodden highway for the personalities we have all gotten to know in the period since the massive deregulation of Wall Street: Robert Rubin, Lawrence Summers, Henry Paulson, Timothy Geithner and many others.
Not all the traffic involves persons connected with the purely financial operations of the government: In 2013, General David Petraeus joined KKR (formerly Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) of 9 West 57th Street, New York, a private equity firm with $62.3 billion in assets. KKR specializes in management buyouts and leveraged finance. General Petraeus’ expertise in these areas is unclear. His ability to peddle influence, however, is a known and valued commodity.
Unlike Cincinnatus, the military commanders of the Deep State do not take up the plow once they lay down the sword. Petraeus also obtained a sinecure as a non-resident senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard. The Ivy League is, of course, the preferred bleaching tub and charm school of the American oligarchy.
Petraeus and most of the avatars of the Deep State — the White House advisers who urged Obama not to impose compensation limits on Wall Street CEOs, the contractor-connected think tank experts who besought us to “stay the course” in Iraq, the economic gurus who perpetually demonstrate that globalization and deregulation are a blessing that makes us all better off in the long run — are careful to pretend that they have no ideology.
Their preferred pose is that of the politically neutral technocrat offering well considered advice based on profound expertise. That is nonsense. They are deeply dyed in the hue of the official ideology of the governing class, an ideology that is neither specifically Democrat nor Republican.
Domestically, whatever they might privately believe about essentially diversionary social issues such as abortion or gay marriage, they almost invariably believe in the “Washington Consensus”: financialization, outsourcing, privatization, deregulation and the commodifying of labor. Internationally, they espouse 21st-century “American Exceptionalism”: the right and duty of the United States to meddle in every region of the world with coercive diplomacy and boots on the ground (keep reading).
Did you see this? Just checking.
How is it that a special prosecutor can be appointed to investigate an issue for which there is absolutely no evidence. This is the first special prosecutor for a phantasm ever appointed.
This is madness.
The question we need to ask is, after Mueller’s protracted “investigation” (costing the taxpayers millions of dollars and hanging like a cloud over Trump the whole time), what new phantasm will the democrats and deep state cook up demanding another special prosecutor.
Why would it ever stop?
He is not a special prosecutor..
Yes, he is.
Read paragraph (c) of the appointment document, granting Mueller the authority to prosecute independently any federal crimes he believes he’s uncovered.
Regardless of the title of the appointment document, Mueller is a Special Prosecutor.
He must clear everything with the AG. Howie and I posted the info on another thread – 604(a).
Just to clarify. Here it is – 600.4,
§ 600.4 Jurisdiction.
(a)Original jurisdiction. The jurisdiction of a Special Counsel shall be established by the Attorney General. The Special Counsel will be provided with a specific factual statement of the matter to be investigated. The jurisdiction of a Special Counsel shall also include the authority to investigate and prosecute federal crimes committed in the course of, and with intent to interfere with, the Special Counsel’s investigation, such as perjury, obstruction of justice, destruction of evidence, and intimidation of witnesses; and to conduct appeals arising out of the matter being investigated and/or prosecuted.
(b)Additional jurisdiction. If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel concludes that additional jurisdiction beyond that specified in his or her original jurisdiction is necessary in order to fully investigate and resolve the matters assigned, or to investigate new matters that come to light in the course of his or her investigation, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General, who will determine whether to include the additional matters within the Special Counsel’s jurisdiction or assign them elsewhere.
(c)Civil and administrative jurisdiction. If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel determines that administrative remedies, civil sanctions or other governmental action outside the criminal justice system might be appropriate, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General with respect to the appropriate component to take any necessary action. A Special Counsel shall not have civil or administrative authority unless specifically granted such jurisdiction by the Attorney General.
Special counsel, thank you Montana.
It’s a distinction without a difference. Words matter and are used to mislead.
“Former FBI Director Rober Mueller has been appointed SPECIAL COUNSEL to oversee the investigation into the Trump administration’s alleged ties with Russia and interference in the presidential election.”
Trump is prosecuted every day in the media. Without a head of the FBI, at least it puts someone in charge of an existing investigation. Even though it is an investigation of an empty box.
the constant drum beat for impeachment.
I was constantly belittled, even by friends, back when I supported Kucinich for president… and that was when most of my friends were liberals/Dems. But now as then, I was NOT ashamed to have supported him.
I’ll say this, he has big brass ones, and he’s a patriot.
That’s a pretty good set of qualities in these times.
He’s a much better man than I had given him credit for being.
Dennis Kucinich is the most (only) rational Democrat popping up on TV… the earth has shifted on it’s axis.
Kucinich has changed though, as well. He used to have some crazy ideas.
I think he still has the crazy ideas.. but to be fair he is articulate and always did make his case well.
I have seen him interviewed a few time where he is making a good case.
What has changed is the rest of the DIM party has gone nuts… hysterical moonbats the lot of them.
There are a few others…Sheriff David Clarke, for example, is a Democrat.
Brunell Donald-Kyai is another, she’s great.
There is also a DemocratsForTrump group, which came together last year.
The Democrat party used to be the more conservative of the two parties.
But that was before the Communists/Socialists took over the D-party.
Really?
NAH… if he ever was a Democrat he sure as hell is not one now.
Oh yes, really.
Unless he has changed his registration in the last few weeks…he’s still reg’d as a Dem.
I googled… and Wikepedia says Clarke is a Democrat.
I think the few rational DIMS need to sue… get their name back from the current Moonbats.
I like that David is now in the administration, but I wanted it to be a higher position…. MUCH higher…. as in one step below Trump. 😉
There is no way PTrump and session do not about this special prosecutor deal. I think Hillary, DNC, Rice and previous admin should be in panic mode than President.
Mueller has not been assigned as a Special Prosecutor; he is a Special Counsel. We must…as Treepers…use the correct terminology lest we fall into the linguistic traps being set by the MSM, the Libs, the Uniparty, Never Trumpers, Deep State, and all those who seek to destroy President Trump.
Kucinich – a vestige of when some Democrats had some honor.
Very true. Now, with the Uniparty, it’s no holds barred, 24/7.
can’t wait for the midterms ~ 2018
GDP 4-5% and good luck resistors.
I’m nosy looking forward to them at all. IMO the Leftist media propagandists have been somewhat successful with their smears, fabrications and lies, so the Liberals will make gains in Congress. I hope I am wrong but I dunno… there are a LOT of people who are easily swayed by the kind of.crap the networks are peddling.
We are only in the first quarter.
HeHe….the Swamp Creature 😉
Time to drain it and MAGA!!!!
Question? If the FBI cleared Mike Flynn of any wrongdoing on January 24th (google it), why would Trump try to get Comey to drop the investigation in February as this supposed memo implies? By February Flynn had already been cleared. The only investigations still in progress would be congressional ones which Flynn would have no involvement in. Start asking questions of your elected officials people
The FBI found no wrong doing concerning his phone conversations with the Russian ambassador.
However, Flynn was also being investigated beginning in December, by DOJ, for ties to Turkey.
Hoping Special Prosecuter extends his investigation in the Clinton, Lynch, Jarrett, Obama collusion.
You warned that it was going to get really nasty.
Breitbart: Comey Under Oath: ‘Have Not Experienced Any Requests to Stop FBI Investigations’. So, WHICH Comey statement is true? Or are all of them lies?
And what could prevent Comey from being charged for lying to Congress if he makes a different claim NOW?
Comey has proven himself to be a disguntled former employee retaliating against his former employer by engaging in defamation and harassment.
May be a bit shallow, but I just spent an hour listening to Stephen Miller rally speeches. Fantastic. His brilliance makes my jaw drop. He never used a note, never hesitated in his delivery, and seem to be able to instantly draw on an endless volume of facts and information. He could pivot his thought stream on a dime. Totally amazing and VERY encouraging to know he is with President Trump every day.
It’s not shallow at all. Miller is a man who was raised in the deepest, darkest swamp of all: Los Angeles! Just like Andrew Breitbart, he came to know the truth in a way that can’t be bought off or threatened away.
Steve opened for Trump in Ft Lauderdale. He was very entertaining and impressive. One of my administration favorites.
*raises hand*
Sundance, could you please spare one or two hundred words or so on the difference between a Special Prosecutor and a Special Counsel, and how that affects the scope of Mueller’s role?
So what is a special counsel? And what is the difference between a special counsel, a special prosecutor, and an independent counsel? The terms are largely interchangeable to refer to someone appointed to investigate allegations that could involve a conflict of interest within the Department of Justice. But the manner in which they are appointed and why has changed over time.
The president has always had the authority to name a special prosecutor. After the crisis brought on by the Watergate scandal, Congress passed a law creating an “independent counsel” who could be appointed by a three-judge panel. After the experiences of the Iran-Contra investigation and the probe into the Clinton’s Whitewater land deal, there was bipartisan support to abandon that law. Now, the attorney general, in addition to the president, has the power to appoint a special counsel.
The statute regarding the grounds for appointing a special counsel says the attorney general, or acting attorney general in cases where the attorney general is recused, can appoint a special counsel when a case presents a “conflict of interest” for the Justice Department, or “other extraordinary circumstances.” In this case, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was able to appoint Mueller because Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself.
Excerpted from:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/05/18/special-counsel-vs-special-prosecutor-difference/329016001/
Thank you!
YW
This will not end well for democrats, there’s no note, never was, Comey will just say it wasn’t him that leaked, as usual when wrong, The NY Times will issue a 2 line apology, like huckaby said, let the impeachment begin, there’s no crime and the egg on the face of democrats will last for years. I’m sure Trump is pissed about that 2011 whcd, he’d contributed to the dems for years then they invited him to roast him, vengeance is trump’s now, he just let the dogs out of the cage today, watch how fast these crooks lawyer up now, wouldn’t it be grand to see a triple neck stretching bill Hillary and obama? I swear those three are guilty of treason!
It doesn’t matter if there’s a note or not, Trump didn’t do anything wrong.
Any such Impeachment process could gridlock Congress and obstruct any initiatives that Trump has in mind. Tax reform, Healthcare, Secure borders… all of it could be ground to a halt even if the charges are without merit. What could please the Dems more than that?
The Deep State is scared to death with what is currently going on in Iraq and Mosul. Their ISIS creation is getting the sh…t kicked out of them and there is nothing they can do about it!
http://gulftoday.ae/portal/7596f4a9-834f-4b92-97c8-dc581a3ef4b9.aspx
From the article linked above:
MOSUL: Iraqi forces have recaptured nearly 90 per cent of west Mosul from the Daesh group and militants in the city are on the “brink of total defeat,” officers said on Tuesday.
Both Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, a senior Iraqi special forces commander, and Colonel John Dorrian, the spokesman for the US-led international coalition against IS, said that the end was near for militants in the city.
“They have two options: die and go to hell or raise the white flag. They have no third option,” Saadi told reporters at his headquarters in Mosul.
“The enemy is completely surrounded,” Dorrian told the news conference in Baghdad.
“The enemy is on the brink of total defeat in Mosul.”
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/05/16/isis-on-brink-total-defeat-in-mosul-coalition-spokesman-says.html
From the article linked above:
President Trump pledged to accelerate the military fight against the Islamic State. While the White House is yet to release an official overhaul of the ISIS fight, since taking office Trump has handed greater decision making power regarding troop levels in the Middle East to the Pentagon.
Great news!
LikeLike
So Dennis just figured that out? No flies on Dennis.
Kelly and Wilbur are aces , the best, now Trump needs 10 more to surround himself with , manyy others are plants. rinos, uniparty traitors.
Times have changed.
RECAP:
After Trump’s administration, I have a huge suspicion I will never vote Republican again.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/house-majority-leader-to-colleagues-in-2016-i-think-putin-pays-trump/2017/05/17/515f6f8a-3aff-11e7-8854-21f359183e8c_story.html?utm_term=.97f308be1472
Chill out, he said it as a joke.
Texasdude, you and me, both.
The Democrats and the Mainstream media with their so called “Anonymous Sources”, are a big part of the Washington DC swamp determined to destroy Trump.
Cartoon by A.F. Branco ©2017.
