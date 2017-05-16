New York Times: President Trump Asked Comey To End Flynn Investigation…

Always remember the basic rule that has been proven accurate 100% of the time:

When the CIA wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with the Washington Post and ABC. (and vice-versa).

When the State Dept. or FBI/DOJ wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with CNN and the New York Times. (and vice-versa)

This consistent pattern has NEVER been broken.

There is also a particular transparency here with regard to media timing and intent. The Washington Post (yesterday) and New York Times (today) are attempting to frame the anti-Trump narrative right before he goes on his first overseas trip.

Dual benefits for antagonistic media and political opposition:

♦ Trump team is out of country and unable to defend administration on-camera, while frenzy ensues 24/7 in U.S media, and ♦ Trump team becomes relentlessly questioned by traveling press corps abroad on domestic controversy, diminishing Trump international status and pushing the weak/damaged Trump image toward the host nation optic.

It’s how they roll. Again, check out the timing:

Another explosive media story targeted, yet again, specifically to create controversy and lead the evening news cycle.

As to the substance of the matter – WE PREDICTED EXACTLY THIS SCENARIO – Less than a week ago we outlined the specific strategy being utilized to attack President Trump’s credibility in office.

WASHINGTON — President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting. “I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo. The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia. (read more)

The New York Times reports this oval office meeting between President Trump and FBI Director James Comey took place on Valentines Day, February 14th, 2017.

[…] The Feb. 14 meeting took place just a day after Mr. Flynn was forced out of his job after it was revealed he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of phone conversations he had had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

As we said last week: ‘For several months the media have been steadfast in their efforts to turn this into Watergate 2.0. To achieve that objective the political angle-players and media need only to paint Trump into a corner with a credible accusation of the president interfering with an FBI investigation (Flynn). Against the timeline above, as played out this week with Sally Yates testimony to congress, they are only a couple more timely misinformation leaks and twisted reports away from making that happen’. (more)

Well?

According to the Times report, Comey did nothing at the time (Feb. 14th), or throughout the time between the meeting until he was fired.

[…] After writing up a memo that outlined the meeting, Mr. Comey shared it with senior F.B.I. officials. Mr. Comey and his aides perceived Mr. Trump’s comments as an effort to influence the investigation, but they decided that they would try to keep the conversation secret — even from the F.B.I. agents working on the Russia investigation — so the details of the conversation would not affect the investigation. (link)

Notice how Comey’s aides state they kept the memo secret from FBI agents working on the Russia investigation. Convenient huh? This is how the current storytellers get around McCabe’s testimony to congress where he stated the administration had made no efforts to influence the investigation.

Again, to the NYT article:

In testimony to the Senate last week, the acting F.B.I. director, Andrew G. McCabe, said, “There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date.” Mr. McCabe was referring to the broad investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. The investigation into Mr. Flynn is separate.

The New York Times makes sure they draw that useful notation.

This is all scripted. All of it. From timing, to substance, to intent, to vague disingenuous and anonymous “sources”, etc.

This is a scripted and coordinated left-wing media construct.

….Watch the Pile-On

