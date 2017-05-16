New York Times: President Trump Asked Comey To End Flynn Investigation…

Always remember the basic rule that has been proven accurate 100% of the time:
- When the CIA wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with the Washington Post and ABC. (and vice-versa).
- When the State Dept. or FBI/DOJ wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with CNN and the New York Times. (and vice-versa)
This consistent pattern has NEVER been broken.
There is also a particular transparency here with regard to media timing and intent. The Washington Post (yesterday) and New York Times (today) are attempting to frame the anti-Trump narrative right before he goes on his first overseas trip.
Dual benefits for antagonistic media and political opposition:
♦ Trump team is out of country and unable to defend administration on-camera, while frenzy ensues 24/7 in U.S media, and ♦ Trump team becomes relentlessly questioned by traveling press corps abroad on domestic controversy, diminishing Trump international status and pushing the weak/damaged Trump image toward the host nation optic.
It’s how they roll. Again, check out the timing:
Another explosive media story targeted, yet again, specifically to create controversy and lead the evening news cycle.
As to the substance of the matter – WE PREDICTED EXACTLY THIS SCENARIO – Less than a week ago we outlined the specific strategy being utilized to attack President Trump’s credibility in office.
WASHINGTON — President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.
“I hope you can let this go,” the president told Mr. Comey, according to the memo.
The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia. (read more)
The New York Times reports this oval office meeting between President Trump and FBI Director James Comey took place on Valentines Day, February 14th, 2017.
[…] The Feb. 14 meeting took place just a day after Mr. Flynn was forced out of his job after it was revealed he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of phone conversations he had had with the Russian ambassador to the United States.
As we said last week: ‘For several months the media have been steadfast in their efforts to turn this into Watergate 2.0. To achieve that objective the political angle-players and media need only to paint Trump into a corner with a credible accusation of the president interfering with an FBI investigation (Flynn). Against the timeline above, as played out this week with Sally Yates testimony to congress, they are only a couple more timely misinformation leaks and twisted reports away from making that happen’. (more)
Well?
According to the Times report, Comey did nothing at the time (Feb. 14th), or throughout the time between the meeting until he was fired.
[…] After writing up a memo that outlined the meeting, Mr. Comey shared it with senior F.B.I. officials. Mr. Comey and his aides perceived Mr. Trump’s comments as an effort to influence the investigation, but they decided that they would try to keep the conversation secret — even from the F.B.I. agents working on the Russia investigation — so the details of the conversation would not affect the investigation. (link)
Notice how Comey’s aides state they kept the memo secret from FBI agents working on the Russia investigation. Convenient huh? This is how the current storytellers get around McCabe’s testimony to congress where he stated the administration had made no efforts to influence the investigation.
Again, to the NYT article:
In testimony to the Senate last week, the acting F.B.I. director, Andrew G. McCabe, said, “There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date.”
Mr. McCabe was referring to the broad investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. The investigation into Mr. Flynn is separate.
The New York Times makes sure they draw that useful notation.
This is all scripted. All of it. From timing, to substance, to intent, to vague disingenuous and anonymous “sources”, etc.
This is a scripted and coordinated left-wing media construct.
The globalists are overplaying their hand here because they’re desperate. Comey has no credibility and here’s the media thinking he has the smoking gun. The guy is a liar and yet the MSM and the Deep State Cabal are rolling the dice on this new “allegation”. I think more Americans are waking up to the realization they’re being played by the people who have been ruining this country. The clock has struck midnight on the Deep State. They can’t hide anymore. They have to go out in the open to try and destroy the president, but in the process they’ll destroy themselves. We all know President Trump is holding the ace cards here and the Deep Staters have to throw up a Hail Mary to try and stop him. The Deep State cockroaches are being forced to the surface now with everything on the line. Be thankful we have a bare knuckle brawler in the White House. This is the reason I voted for him. He’s the only person on the planet who can stand up and defeat these people.
A handwritten note…oh, pulease…who would believe that? Oh, wait, John McCain would.
I heard pencil…if true it could fade away by tomorrow afternoon!
littleflower, have you ever read about the genesis of the russian dossier? Basically, a kid on 4chan made it up, a particularly dirty story to make fun of one of the never trump trolls. The never Trump troll turned it over to McCain, who believed the stupid (disgusting) story, and turned it over to the FBI.
So McCain has a history of being stupid and believing anything.
Believing anything harmful to real conservatives and helpful to Dems,
Mike
Bet the ink is still wet too…
Don’t they know that the majority of our Country can see right through their diversionary tactics. Yesterday heard compilation of at least eight talking heads all speaking the same words about getting to the bottom of this. If that wasn’t one of their coordinated attacks I’ll eat glass. Maybe it’s time for President Trump to call for Martial Law. It’s the only way he can rein in the actions of the left at the universities, rioters the press and TV.
It’s going to take something more than talk to get things turned. Might as well do it now as wait till they go off the deep end. At least he will have the military to help bring things to a more normal condition.
Homey Comey is toast. Trump is going to take them all out soon I just wish he would Hurry Hurry! Driving us crazy.
Where were the demands for impeachment when Bill Clinton, whose wife was under investigation, met AG Loretta Lynch on her plane and Hillary was let off the hook a week later?
The media and dimocrites are apoplectic about a memo that probably doesn’t exist.
But they are deflecting away from the Seth Rich bombshell and they all use the same talking points.
Yes, p’odwats desperation for sure….
If what’s on this video is true – ALL HELL IS ABOUT TO BREAKOUT/
PRESIDENT TRUMP – DRAIN. THE. SWAMP/
Does PTrump have a tape of Comey (disgusting)
on Jeffery Epstein’s island?
NYT and WaPo setting the agenda. It’s ridiculous
Never saw Schiff move so fast. Not even the deaths in Benghazi seem to bother hin.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Translation — we have no evidence we can act on; time to go fishing again.
So laughable.
Comey wrote those “notes” today. His word is as good as the inside of a horse stable- full of you know what. The same people who called this man a liar and wanted to run him out of town last July are now looking to him as their savior? How can James Comey look himself in a mirror every morning and consider himself any kind of a man? He’s an embarrassment to himself and his family. The guy has more strings attached to him than Pinocchio.
As I saw on a thread around here somewhere, Comey has his finger in the dyke. Oh he did, but that crack is now open.
Special, smecial council…always the same, so they can bury this whole thing and create a cloud for four years.
Shifty is always coming on Stage Right.
Trump must tell that little skunk to shove it where the sun don’t shine.
How about Trump’s tapes from the meeting? Even if he asked if Comey could “let this go” now that Flynn had been cleared by FBI and lost his job, it’s not a directive to stop investigating Flynn.
I hate you Adam Schiff.
Be ready for a huge wave of arrests soon. They’re about to step into the bear trap.
Yep. The Deep State plays checkers, but this president plays chess.
Hurry Hurry…..Perp walks galore.
My Goodness…..the talk of “Impeachment” is just stupid……what is wrong with these people? Pray for the President this is a demonic attack from every side…..I mean this…. it is THAT evil.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I agree it’s definitely satan’s work.
When Nixon was facing probable impeachment, both houses of Congress were controlled by the Democrats. He was beset by a Congress and media that were in league against him. Now it’s totally different. Both houses are controlled by the Republicans and Trump faces a congress and media that are in league against him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…and the Republican CONgress critters will face utter annihilation if they even think about going along with the Demoncrats on this…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The leadership in both chambers will turn on Trump when the time is right. They have been laying the groundwork – can’t count on the GOP. But the media and Congress are not credible – at least not compared to where they stood with Nixon.
It already has…Ryan crapped out about this episode, and Turtle wants Merrick for FBI. They are so desperate to put the genie back in the box.
President Trump is over the target. Now we just need a chess move before he takes his trip.
Stephen Cohen on Tucker clearly says the greatest threat to the nation is the war against President Trump.
He pinpoints how the MIC sabotages all relationships with Russia to fight ISIS and AQ.
Treason charges against Trump are really treason plot against America.
Take this seriously, folks. This has been and continuous to be total war.
Yes, there is a clear effort by MIC/Deep State to make sure Trump and Putin do not act together or have peace. That should be very clear now.
Right its a Treason Plot against the USA and our way of life. In the hands of the Leftists and Globalists would we remain a Sovereign nation? The Globalists want a one world govt. Sorry Sundance I don’t trust the New York Times or the Washington Post and I don’t trust Comy. Everyday there’s a new charge against our President. But those who attack him never give their names. I stand with my President because he stands with my country.
Treason and sedition are legal if it is not violent…By force or violence. They can only be charged with other types of crimes relating to it. That is why I call it legalized treason.
Do people realize what they are witnessing? This is a coup, out in the open, worse than any of the mess pulled against Nixon or Reagan, et al. It’s difficult to describe fully to someone who doesn’t ‘feel’ it in their gut…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes! While listening to him it suddenly occurred to me that they also do not want PEACE between Israel and the palestinians. This would be historic and HUGE if Pres. Trump accomplished what so many have tried to do… and there are noises and signs that this is exactly what he will achieve. Could they also be sabotaging that? YES!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree Bull Durham.
The NYT reporter on the Comey memo has been caught twice making stuff up
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2015/12/strike-two-pair-new-york-times-reporters
Check his banking accout and I am sure it has a new deposit for his efforts to make stuff up. My guess the wife has a different last name also.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, reading that story, it sounds to me like they were telling the truth about Hillary, yet forced to weakly retract it,
Mike
As has been said , this ” red hot ” memo of earlier supposed conversation appears only AFTER Comey fired and after his multiple previous testimony appearances making no mention of it . One can argue that Comey was playing J. Edger Hoover ” secret file” gambit and was attempting to blackmail President into keeping him, just saying . We know Trump and he doesn’t operate like a typical slimy politician and Comey stunned his gambit failed
Bannon should get into the game
LikeLiked by 3 people
He probably already is! He’s the type to make things happen behind the scenes and manipulate situations.
Comey wrote it on a sticky and that makes it so? More horseshit
When over the target the flak gets very heavy. The Seth Rich case is over target.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Jeff Sessions will be heard from and perps will walk. Be patient. He knows he is the last bastion to protect the Rule of Law and national security.
“Don’t shoot until you see the white of their eyes!”
Session cannot be seen as political I believe that is why he has been silent.
Comey has said that he only wants to testify before Congress if it’s a public hearing. That way Dems can ask questions that imply a Trump-Russia conspiracy and Comey can say (as though butter wouldn’t melt in his mouth) “I can’t talk about it in public” – implying that there is a conspiracy.
Comey’s been in on the anti-Trump conspiracy from the word “go”. Letting Hillary off the hook, ignoring the Stonetear/Reddit evidence of Hillary’s obstruction of justice, ignoring the forensically provable (and known by FBI) Seth Rich-Wikileaks connection, facilitating the un-masking of (spying on) Team Trump, trying to trap Trump into “obstruction” by trying to goad the president to inappropriately defend Flynn, totally failing to investigate – AT ALL – the only universally agreed-upon crime: the leaking to the media of Flynn’s tapped phone call(S). Comey is crooked as the day is long.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s also true that in a closed hearing Comey would not be able to resort to the “I can’t discuss it here” ruse and would have to answer every question put to him.
“Reports are often false, and always false when made by a knave to cloak his knavery”
A. Lincoln
LikeLiked by 5 people
Big Bad Mike that’s brilliant.
yeah, but the attribution should read:
A. Lincoln,
The Inernets
They (bad guys) are thinking once again, “we have him this time, he is FINISHED!!”
Yawn!
And I thought the story of the week was going to be the extra serving of Vanilla Ice Cream Trump received at the dinner where Reporters only got one serving.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The moment this story broke I thought back to Sundance’s assessment on the Comey dinner/tapes obstruction narrative, they failed to set Trump up then and now hope rumors of a “memo” will land a blow. Give them enough time to manufacture the supporting documents (heat lamps over a photoshoped birth certificate comes to mind). Trump needs to take Sundance’s advice an change up the whole press briefing scenario, if he keeps giving these clowns the time and space to spit their venom than he deserves to get hit by it. Mr. Trump, toss out the money-changers that have taken up residence in your house and give time to the media that’s actually doing its job (non-mainstream). With all this nonsense not a single question was asked about the upcoming G7 meet, the Climate conference, North Korea, our economy ratings, and so on. Its a disservice to us people that don’t buy the MSM Bull%^$ and want questions asked about real issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember the “I have here in my hand” tax returns of Mitt Romney? This memo is even more illusive.
There is only one official Americans together all vote for. The President. The traitors are trying to take our vote away from us, to “kill” our President and to nullify the Constitution, too.
This war is against the power of the People. It is seated in the Deep State and Russophobic ideologues inside and outside government. They are warmongers and thieves, liars and murderers.
They are godless. They are deviants. We all know the faces of them, some of the names of others and it isn’t too hard to make long lists of them in both “parties”.
They sold out the Benghazi men and they are selling out America.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. We the People are the Deep State’s and warmongers/thieves/liars/murderers’ enemies! They want to destroy us by destroying our standard-bearer.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Damn right we stand with DJT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸🚂🇺🇸
Ride or Die!!! Now we are talking…
Is anyone still surprised WHY Trump axed Comey while he was traveling and away from his office?
I can just imagine Comey getting the heads up while in DC, and then locking himself in his office to manufacture evidence and collude with his senior staffers before calling in favors and having the press waiting outside.
Craig Sawyer on Twitter: “100% true. The subversive left weren’t afraid he’d be a bad president – they were terrified he’d be a GOOD one! 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸
https://t.co/KZqtLx2i4H”
https://mobile.twitter.com/CraigRSawyer/status/864609723848376321
“The Washington Post (yesterday) and New York Times (today) are attempting to frame the anti-Trump narrative right before he goes on his first overseas trip.”
Bingo. This is what I said yesterday that they were trying to do. If you stand back, this Comey story looks like a guy scorned for revenge because he was fired. The media is giving the N.Y. Slimes and Comey too much credit. Neither one is honest or has integrity.
I don’t know….the country has been divided into us (who just get super-angry at these stupid reports cause we know they’re junk) and them (who salivate over every word).
My immediate thought was “Well of course he asked him to end it. Put up or shut up, Comey. Investigations have a start date and an end date and yours is expired” and so I’m not even interested enough to read past the headline. And then there are the “them” who are slurping up every word.
We will both be here when he gets back. I don’t think Spicer or Schumer or anyone else will be able to shift this needle.
I said a while ago that the Fake MSM has failed the U.S. Because they can’t be trusted as far as you can throw a Sumo wrestler, what they say doesn’t matter. Even when what they say should matter, it doesn’t matter. I don’t believe a word they say, and when one day they’re right, they will be Peter crying wolf. It is a damn shame, and one reason I am super glad for SD and his primary sources. If Trump ever does go bad, and SD says he’s bad, I will listen. The rest of them can go and (expletive deleted).
The CIA and many members of congress have supported so many coups around the world that it was only a matter of time before they attempted to conduct a coup in the United States.
Fire Pompeo. Get a person in who is totally loyal and ready to clean out this corrupt org.
Cut their budgets. They can live off their drug trade. They do that by the billions for their own black budget items anyway.
Shred them.
Did anyone ask Comey, is the content of the alleged memo true?
To all the people freaking out, welcome to 2017. This is not the first scandal President Trump has weathered, and defeated, even after all of the protestations. If you had been around in 2015, and 2016, you may have experienced the following:
1. Trump made a penis joke in one of the debates
2. Trump attacked the Bush family, and said George didn’t keep us safe, because 9/11 happened on his watch
3. He said he didn’t like John McCain, he liked people who didn’t get caught (slight misinterpretation of what he said)
4. He said he couldn’t vote for Carly because “look at that face”.
5. He openly called for the banning of all Muslim immigration or travel into the U.S., quote, “Until we figure out what the hell is going on”
6. He said Obama wasn’t born in the United States and his birth certificate was fake
7. He posed as his own publicity agent in the 80’s, and then leaked a tape of it to Megyn Smelly
8. He told Megyn at the first debate that maybe he’s been too nice to her, then later said that she had blood coming out of her… wherever
9. He had a tape released of him saying that when you’re rich, Women let you grab them by the…. well you remember that one
10. He had no less than a dozen women accuse him of sexual assault, two weeks before the election
11. He said that Ben Carson is a pathological liar, the same way a pedophile is pathological and can’t be cured
12. He called Ms. Universe “Ms. Piggy”
13. He publicly said he would “bomb the Sh*t” out of ISIS
14. He mouthed the word “f…..k” and then had it bleeped on t.v., so it looked like he actually said it.
15. He claimed he saw people on the news partying after 9/11 happy about the bombings
16. He then mocked the reporter who originally wrote an article about it, who happens to be physically handicapped
17. He doubted Ted Cruz’s citizenship
18. He said Ted Cruz’s father met with Lee Harvey Oswald and had a picture taken
19. He was accused of calling a woman “disgusting” for breast feeding her baby at a board meeting
20. He retweeted a meme that made fun of Heidi cruz’s face
21. He was accused of being Anti-Jewish because he retweeted another meme with a 6 pointed star on it
22. He didn’t wave at the press the first time he boarded air force one
23. He was paying himself back for some of his campaign’s use of some of his properties
24. He had some kind of business dealing with Pam Bondi in Florida that was supposed to be illegal
25. He once joked about dating his daughter
Etc. Etc. Etc. …. my point? They’ve accused him of all kinds of crap he’s beaten all kinds of crap, it’s never going to stop, and he’s going to KEEP ON WINNING.
He WON the Presidency *AFTER* all of that and hundreds, perhaps thousands of other things I’ve forgot.
This man is a winner. God is on his side. Warts and all, he is FIGHTING FOR YOU, AND FIGHTING FOR ME, and nothing is going to stop him, not even this latest nonsense.
He said, supposedly, “I hope you can stop the investigation”. That isn’t crap, even if he said it it doesn’t mean anything and isn’t actionable.
CALM DOWN AND VOTE
He’s a 40 year brand…like wine better with age.
What a great memory or data base you have! Thanks!!
I’ve thought of several more in the last few minutes, but don’t want to add any more lest it appear like criticism. The most important point is: he has been ‘done’ hundreds of times and came back stronger each time.
I know but none of those examples involved a SET-UP TO IMPEACH by globalists. It is so apparent that they were setting up the President through Comey. I just hope that Trump was/is one step ahead of them.
Doesnt’ get much worse than being accused of Rape…. but that didn’t take him down.
Don’t worry about this. He will triumph because it’s all B.S.
This is an attack to get everyone to buy into B.S. story. Everyone will give President Trump outstanding advise on how to fix this in hopes that He thinks he needs to fix this and that makes B.S. Story appear real going forward of why he felt a need to take action. There needs to be no reaction from the White House when asked say that they are looking into the accusation but give it no credence then continue to move forward.
Whatever Trump did or didn’t say to Comey…..
Comey will have NO IDEA of “intent” 🙂
Here we go and it’s good news…Senator Burr doesn’t buy the memo..
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/senate-intelligence-chairman-burr-skeptical-comey-memo-is-real/article/2623288
The Times report is based on “one of Mr. Comey’s associates” who read parts of the memo to a reporter, but did not hand over the document.
Burr was not impressed by the sourcing. “I could write something and I could read it over the phone and tell them that it came from [Comey],” he told reporters. “I think the burden is on the New York Times, if they’re reporting it and they’ve got somebody that’s got the document, they need to get the document and get it released.”
Burr noted that he met with Comey the day before Trump fired him. “The director of the FBI shared more information with Sen. Warner and myself than any director has ever shared,” he said. “I think something as material as that probably would have been something he would have shared, had it happened,” he said.
Thanks Alex –
That is good news. PDJT needs all the allies he can get….especially in Congress, where they appear to be on recess when it comes to him. 😉
Chaffetz jumps into the fray, following in Gowdy’s (Comey is such a great guy) footstpes.
McCain, Chaffetz, Corker, McConnell, whose next? 😡
Sure Jason, we’ll jump right on that for ya…what a grandstanding POS..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The NYT didn’t actually see a memo, they merely heard tell of it.
This isn’t even hearsay.
I feel this deeply in my heart and soul very suddenly PRAY PRAY PRAY for Donald Trump as he travels and as these wolves are surrounding him.
There is evil afoot. Please pray for our President and country.
If Comey created false paper trail of his conversations with the president and if there are tapes proving no such conversations took place, IS COMEY COMMITING A CRIME HE CAN BE PROSECUTED FOR?
Trump APPEASED the chattering DIMS and #FakeNews media by letting Flynn go.
APPEASEMENT NEVER WORKS… just sayin’ 😎
I don’t believe he would do it, just for that… he must have had his reasons. I can speculate but it’d just be speculation.
Wow. National Republican Congressional Committee!
What kind of committees are they running there in Congress? Oversight much?
TREY GOWDY FULL ONE-ON-ONE EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MARTHA MACCALLUM (5/16/2017)
National Republican Congressional Committee
Easily debunked. Comey’s memo to who exactly and why? He broke the law by writing the memo not Trump. Comey has perverted the course of an investigation by keeping it secret.
Keep Digging!!
If Comey would create an investigation of Russian collusion that he knew for a fact did not take place, just to create an anti-Trump narrative, he would also craft a memo after a meeting with Trump and salt it with deliberate lies that he could refer back to later as his contemporaneous notes.
We continue to forget who these people are. They are not like us. Clintons, Obamas, and those they surrounded themselves with have no sense of right or wrong apart from what serves their personal self interest. They all have a piece missing, and somehow they find and recognize each other.
When Comey says he thought about it and would do nothing differently, he is not saying what we would say, that we examined our behavior against a moral code. He is saying that he has carefully considered his actions and would not fake having a conscience and integrity any differently than he did. He would play the role the same way again.
These people are not like us. They are monsters. We keep forgetting that.
This is another story from an unnamed source about a memo that no one has actually seen. We have not heard from Comey. We can not let the WP and NYT be seen as legitimate sources. We do not need to relearn this lesson everyday.
At last the American people and the world are getting a glimpse into the mechanizations of the Deep State, which is running America. They are in full-panic mode, trying to remove a sitting POTUS they don’t want in charge of their play-pen. It has taken this long for them to reveal to the world how corrupt and damaged Washington DC has become. They preach ‘democracy’ around the globe, holding others up to their ‘standard’, and all the while they are running America via their wishes and not democracy. All the pawns – most of those sitting in Congress – know the game and they stick to the rules, lest they get junked to the curb. Then they can’t feed at the trough. America is broken – run into the ground by greedy Progressive Mafia neo-con globalists, who think their lives are more important than the little people. The Mafia controlling America are playing all their cards to get rid of the pimple Trump. Their media lackeys are doing their bidding – eager to keep their faces at the feeding trough. America was established as the land of the free, got rich and prosperous because of that idea, and has now evolved into a country run by those who are scared of people being free. There are always those who want to control what others do – the Mafia running America are no different. And the little people get walked over, as they don’t matter in the game. They are just pawns, easily swayed to do the bidding of the Mafia.
I’ve said it before and will say it again – there is NO WAY they will impeach or remove President Trump from office no matter how much they want to. It would lead to civil war. Trump has far too many millions of hardcore supporters nationwide who are fed up with the establishment Washington/MSM/leftist cabal, and on top of that, these supporters include most of the (legal) gun owners in the US, and by this point he’s probably earned the support of most of the law enforcement community and military across the country as well.
Watching the cabal’s tantrums getting crazier by the day and pushing harder and harder for their impeachment dream, it’s amazing to me that they think this will end well for any of them. The storming of DC would be monstrous. They would be completely destroyed and those instigators left over would be tried for crimes against the nation, ideally with little to no mercy shown.
They seem to have no idea of the true consequences of continuing to kick this slowly waking giant. The red-pilled American people’s patience is wearing thin.
If the Comey memo is a personnel note to himself, most likely the FBI will not have it. The only way the FBI will have it is if is part of a case file/Central Records System (CRS). Every memo, teletype, email, has a case designator. It is required by law. When someone FOIAs the FBI that is how the records section conducts a search.
Congress will then have to subpoena Comey for the memo and Comey will have to admit he did not follow the federal records law. The Federal Records Act requires that all documents pertaining to federal government business – including those transmitted via private email – be preserved and turned over the federal government. Other federal law make it a felony to intentionally conceal, remove or destroy federal records, punishable with a fine and imprisonment of up to three years.
