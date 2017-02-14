February 14th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #26

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
It seemed obvious that Flynn was likely gone when Stephen Miller didn’t support him on the Sunday shows. Also, if it’s true that Bannon wasn’t supporting him either, then he definitely wasn’t going to survive.
well the person I trust most on these matters after Trump is Bannon so if he had an issue too than thats enough for me. time to move on … cycles move fast and lets focus on the objective
Flynn may have failed the first and most important test in security. Full and complete disclosure.
There are only a few I trust. I trust President Trump, General Mattis, AG Jeff Sessions, Stephen Miller, and Bannon. As for the rest, well…we’ll see.
After all of the rallys we watched I’m sure all of us can read our Man’s facial expressions. He was not happy today during the short press conference with the Canadian pretty boy. He knew he had to address this Flynn thing. We elected a straight up business man. A hardcore CEO, he will not tolerate excuses. I trust him…I am saddened by Flynn’s departure but he may have been a loose cannon. President Trump will run a tight ship!
I saw that press briefing & he seemed like his mind was not on the press briefing & his face showed that he was concerned about something.
I even said it out loud. I told my little dog that our Trump was distracted by something today. (nobody else was home ..lol)
I noticed something different about his appearance today as well; he looked a bit pale and drawn, and I called it “tired”.
We also know from Sundances articles that he kept saying that the repubs were just as responsible and tied to Obamas cover ups. So you can be assured the UNIPARTY is behind the NSA taping Flynns conversations and leaks. No way could they allow sunshine on their dirty deeds. They demanded Flynns scalp and unfortunately Trump couldn’t stop them. This is why Hillary is emboldened to tweet about this, she sees the shadow government still has a firm grip on proceedings. Trump has to get this figured out quickly, and the media is going to be even more relentless.
President Trump would be better issuing a video explaining his decision of why he accepted Flynn’s resignation to the American people – on TV – straight talk – stop the tweets161 characters cannot cut it. It needs to come fromPresident Trump and not Sean Spicer or an interview with o’Reilly or Hannity. We elected a LEADER and we can handle the truth. Don’t think the HATERS are gonna let this blow over – they won’t.
So don’t listen/watch as they used to say in the Bronx!
The Lunatic tweets, not because she is emboldened, but because that is what she does. You know, she is a foreign policy expert and had such great success as SoS, and even stayed awake until 3 AM when Benghazi called.
What difference, at this point does it make?
😀
Sore loser. Bad “winner” to the extent anyone can say this is a “win” for her. Personally, I’ve always thought the game isn’t over after a safety in the first quarter.
This is exactly what’s going on. Political operatives in these agencies are spying on the Trump admin.!!
Flynn Resignation Raises Tough Questions for FBI, Intel Services
“The fourth and most worrying explanation is that the government was not merely monitoring the communications of Russian diplomats, but of the Trump transition team itself. The fact that the contents of Flynn’s phone conversation — highly sensitive intelligence — were leaked to the media suggests that someone with access to that information also has a political axe to grind.
Democrats are clamoring for a deeper investigation of Russian ties to Trump. But the more serious question is whether our nation’s intelligence services were involved in what amounts to political espionage against the newly-elected government.”
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/02/13/flynn-resignation-raises-questions-fbi-intel-services/
I lost my wager, however I want to see what the WH says. I still believe it was an orchestrated attack by the press, but many unanswered questions about the leaking.
I likened Gen Flynn’s resignation to Manafort’s. Making it hard for the message to cut through the chaff.
If, as he said, he was less than forthcoming about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, he should resign. There is only one president, and one SoS. He does not get to make foreign policy.
Often times, men of action get ahead of their bosses. Remember Gen MacArthur and Pres Truman? Perhaps Gen MacArthur was right through hindsight, but we elected the President, not Gen Flynn.
Let’s see the statement from the WH.
(a repost)
Looks like it might be a fake account.
Good catch. 🙂
His name is missing a “g” also.
Well, he fixed the spelling right after I tweeted and told him about it. 😉
Looks like a legit account, the WH, Trump, Pence, many others — following him.
No, he is following them. No admin accts are following him
It is a fake account for sure.
THX … I read the bottom of his page where it says he follows certain people and I read it wrong. 😦
My bedtime for sure.
Don’t Twitter accounts which are legit for famous people normally have a white check within a blue circle after the name? I think so. Check out President Trump’s account for the example.
sundance, your thoughts on General Flynn’s “resignation?” I think Flynn must have known his phone call(s) to the Russian Ambassador were being monitored and recorded, so why did he prevaricate to VP Pence? The world wonders.
Now we see if our President Trump can play TEGWAR. This game was played for money in the movie Bang the Drum Slowly, starring a young DeNiro before the Hollywood drug culture removed his senses.
TEGWAR is The Exiting Game Without Any Rules. This is the game of politics in DC. It will be fun to see how fast Trump learns this sometimes deadly game. He is a quick study. MAGA
That thought entered my mind. It is not as though he has not been around the block. He is a seasoned professional. He knows the score.
He got ahead of himself. He is not an elected official. There is only one President. He does not get to make foreign policy.
BTW an excellent movie! I remember the TEGWAR line, memorable because it reflected real life which indeed is TEGWAR in its full glory. I’m sure Trump can play, he’s certainly shown the ability, in the ways he’s handled the lyin’, thievin’ media, his political opponents, and even the courts. I anticipate the Flynn resignation will soon be forgotten in a blaze of other activity. Trump has consistently been able to get attention shifted to another topic, it’s one of his strategies and predictably will happen this time too.
Yes, it was very good. Michael Moriarty is a superb actor and a true free thinker in the world of group-think “AHHHtists”.
This is what I cannot understand. Flynn of all people had to know that his calls would be recorded by the NSA. He probably naively believed that the outgoing Obama administration wouldn’t use this intelligence against him.
If he lied to Pence then he had to go. Flynn was really good on the Muslim question and he was opposed to interventionism but unfortunately he was capable of very bad judgement. I had concerns about his judgement when he re-tweeted a “PizzaGate” tweet that suggested Clinton was a child-trafficker.
My concern is the black-hats inside the intelligence community will use this “success” to take down other administration officials and ultimately the President. I would bet that every conversation by the President and his team makes are being secretly recorded by the NSA. The White House is probably full of bugs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No wonder Obama and Clinton made a big deal of expelling Russians and putting more sanctions on them just before he left office.It all makes sense now.
They have been ramping up the Russia angle for months,We can see why. Its all theyve got .They havent got anything on Trump politically so they have to undermine who they can closest to him.
The swamp is deep and wide .
The swamp is indeed deep and wide, however ‘sanctions’ may be called for if targeted and specific to any threats to national security. I am not referencing blanket sanctions, but to individuals and and other ‘persons’–i.e. corporations and their CEOs, that threaten national security.
The recent example of sanctions on Venezuela’s official gangsters a case in point.
The Russian oligarchs, and the state directed corporations and their propaganda arms that threaten our security and national interests should be sanctioned. If they are tied to Catherine the Great Redux. so be it.
How is what Flynn allegedly did any worse than what Obama did when he was caught on a hot mic relaying a coded message to Putin?
Because Flynn was not the President — look at role/authority, not just message.
Obama was talking specifically about the future,after the election, not knowing if he would be elected or not at the time.
Flynn did not resign for what he did or did not say to the Russians. He resigned because he was less than honest with Pence and others.
God is good, God is hot; liberals suck and we do not.
Well, I will agree with the “God is good” part.
LOL!
The youthful passion of Christ! And, the current daily focus! 👍
“Whether Flynn deliberately concealed the contents of his conversation from Vice President Pence, or merely forgot what had been said, he was “caught” because the Department of Justice had been eavesdropping on the conversation. And one of the officials responsible for ordering the eavesdropping was none other than Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who forced President Trump to fire her when she defied her duty to enforce his executive order on immigration, however, controversial.”
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/02/13/flynn-resignation-raises-questions-fbi-intel-services/
https://mobile.twitter.com/Cernovich/status/831387393244557312
Cernovich is losing his mind because he was wrong on many issues on the Flynn case, but more importantly Flynn’s son was his “in”.
Even those at the bottom scrap and fight for power.
Cernovich has far more power outside the system than in it. Flynn’s son is not Cernovich’s only ticket, he has plenty of other sources.
He has no sources inside the power structure. The closest was Flynn and his son. Beyond that we are talking about Thiel’s buddy he did the Deploraball with and some Breitbart people.
Chuck Johnson, now that is a different story. He is in with Bannon. I’m strictly speaking first person sources. Not friends of friends. Hell, I’ve got friends of friends inside the administration.
Also, he went all in on “Flynn is in and WaPo is out” and now has egg on his face. I’ve come to view many of these people as charlatans. Ladder climbers. They use everyone else until they don’t need them any longer.
Listened to Cernovich tonight and was surprised at his rant against Trump. Now if Flynn’s son was his “in” it all makes sense. Thanks paulohio!
I like Mike and also Jack Poseobiec but as I said above they are political charlatans. They are e-celebs.
That makes sense. Really dirty.
And the original Breitbart article noted that “THE RESIGNATION WAS WARRANTED”.
yes because what it boiled down too was Flynn didn’t tell the whole truth. #Trust
Really guys, get a grip.
Flynn was not forced out by anyone except his own poor judgment.
He is extremely smart, shares our values and was important to the team.
However, in the campaign he kept some of his foreign ties secret from Trump, they forgave him.
Something was going on with his son on the transition team and the son had to go.
Now he admitted he was not forthcoming to Trump/Pence and apologized.
What about being a team player with honesty and integrity don’t you guys get?
He did the honorable thing. He is still well thought of by the Trump people.
And this BS about making a big deal about taping his phone calls. He should have owned up to them. This wasn’t a first strike.
Really, go to bed and get over this mess of Flynn’s own making. Trump has never caved on bigger deals and worse situations, he hasn’t started now.
So keep YOUR eyes on the prize and keep YOUR focus on what President needs us to do and allow OUR President and administration to move beyond this very small blip. The bad guys get to have their scalp and have their party for a night. The BIGLY winning is still to come and SOON!
MAGA!
Well put.
Ditto to this post.
Keep your eyes on the and also watch out for “false prophets” who like to talk about nothing more than their connections.
As long as I have my Donald, Mad Dog, Sessions and Miller I am happy!
“This wasn’t his first strike.”
Exactly. Some guys, no matter how otherwise valued and appreciated, have an unyielding capacity to commit errors and then compound them. I don’t know what Flynn’s deal is, but you’d expect a guy that got that high up in the service would have more discipline. The Administration is infinitely bigger than one fan-favorite National Security Advisor.
Sorry friend, #FakeNews won this skirmish. I, for one, am not aware of the 4D chess moves President Trump is playing, but this was a dark day. Next will be Bannon, Conway and Miller as the #FakeNews vultures look for the next kill. Like Pearl Harbor, we got our ass kicked, accept this and fight back harder. How we respond is critical. Let’s see what Sundance has to say…. still waiting.
/\ /\ /\ /\ /\ /\ /\
Directed at Albertus Magnus excellent comment.
Truth:
I hope the Flynn thing is either a warning shit or a direct warning to COS Priebus that his butt will be gone without a bat if an eye. Trump is a cool cat. Flynn messed up, but I’m sure he was loyal in his tenure. He lied to Pence, he’s out. Probably admitted it and for the good of the administration. Reince, he is probably lying now and will soon be out. Trump has traitors in his administration. I don’t think Flynn is one, but he was used as an example.
This is simple….Yates, Clapper, Brennen, Comey, DNC, MSM. Add it up. Obama has left many moles in place. Rooting them out is a priority.
President Trump needs to get rid of Comey. I don’t know why he agreed to let Comey stay on. It was the FBI that opened the investigation of Flynn’s call with the Russian embassy – an investigation that I would suspect had to be authorized by Comey.
This will dominate the news cycle for days. They will use this to pry away any Trymp supporters. We are still in the mattresses, don’t let this affect any of you.
Never. We escaped the Matrix. I don’t want to go back to sleep.
True, but here is another take. Many of my family who are not political wonks but are Trump supporters are just tiring of the drama. They are not losing faith in Trump – rather they losing faith in the media.
But one thing I hear over and over is “I’m tired of scandals, drama, etc”. People just want things to go back to “normal” and for Trump to keep up fixing the country as best he can.
After 8 years of Obama Drama people are just getting battle fatigued.
My point is I hope the drama dies down. Sure, the left will remain rabid, but that is to be expected.
Just tell them to turn off the media for some peace of mind. The media won’t change but we can adapt our viewing habits to preserve our sanity and thereby hopefully put them out of business someday.
It was more a general statement than one about my family specifically. I talk to many people all over the country during the day. I hear the same thing.
Most blame the democrats first and foremost, but they just want to go back to a “normal” life. I put normal in quotes because I am not saying they want status quo, but rather wish the freaking overhyped crap could simmer down.
It is human nature to avoid conflict. It is just unsettling to many.
The Flynn resignation will embolden the media. So what? They hold no power over me, or any of you. Screw them!
I’ve missed you Bluto. I got tired of battling over on twitter. Some people have just not detached from the media completely. They are coming along, just need to give a final push and say goodbye to the lies.
OMGosh, I never know what James Woods is going to post next. I am old enough to remember this and IMO none of Franken’s SNL skits were funny. But THIS is 😛
Thee first rule of getting a security clearance is disclosure of all in a persons past that could be used to compromise the principal. Almost anyone can get cleared but total disclosure and honesty must occur first. If one is found later that they did not then the clearance is yanked. This does not apply to elected officials. These intel agencies are running amok as is the liberal judiciary. This is a branch of the Uniparty at work. AKA the military industrial complex, deep state.
President of the United States (and five-star general during World War II) Dwight D. Eisenhower used the term in his Farewell Address to the Nation on January 17, 1961:
A vital element in keeping the peace is our military establishment. Our arms must be mighty, ready for instant action, so that no potential aggressor may be tempted to risk his own destruction…
This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence—economic, political, even spiritual—is felt in every city, every statehouse, every office of the federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society. In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military–industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals so that security and liberty may prosper together.
America’s military-industrial complex will use Trump’s presidency or end it
The “military-industrial complex” of Eisenhower didn’t disappear; on the contrary, it expanded exponentially, embracing the oil industry, the intelligence community, the national security agencies, Wall Street and, more recently, the strategically crucial Silicon Valley, morphing into what has been called “the deep state” – an officially unacknowledged second order of government behind the public or constitutional state that has grown significantly stronger since World War II. Unelected, unaccountable and, to all intents and purposes, utterly unconstrained.
(From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia+http://www.canberratimes.com.au/national/public-service/americas-militaryindustrial-complex-will-use-trumps-presidency-or-end-it-20170205-gu611r.html)
