Washington Post Creates Fake News Timed-Release Story Intended to Capture Evening News Lede…

Always remember the basic rule that has been proven accurate 100% of the time:
- When the CIA wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with the Washington Post and ABC. (and vice-versa).
- When the State Dept. or FBI/DOJ wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with CNN and the New York Times. (and vice-versa)
This consistent pattern has NEVER been broken.
Tonight using “unnamed” and the most vague descriptions of “anonymous sources” The Washington Post creates a fake news story specifically timed to release at the 5pm hour to hit President Donald Trump.
Transparent Media Agenda:
- First indication is the timing of the Washington Post news release (5:02pm EDT).
- Second indication coordination with NYT for immediate follow (6:26pm EDT)
- Third indication – Same exact pattern as Flynn intelligence leaks. Identical timing.
- Fourth indication – Same use of entirely anonymous sources: “former American government official” ie. an Obama official.
- Only 3 U.S. Officials actually in the room with first-hand information: National Security Advisor HR McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Senior Adviser for policy, Dina Powell. All three call the Washington Post article – fake News.
National Security Advisor HR McMaster speaks to the media:
I cannot tell you how sick I am of fake news.
Honestly, nothing and I mean NOTHING from the WaPo is reliable.
These people are rabid in their hatred of Trump.
Also, perhaps another sting to flush more out?
My first thought.
Folks Mark Warner and the rest of these morons are petrified about the housing numbers from today.
http://anasdaq.econoday.com/byshoweventfull.asp?fid=477675&cust=nasdaq&year=2017&prev=/byweek.asp
From the article:
New home sales have been one of this year’s best surprises and home builders are reporting strong activity this month and see even better times ahead. The housing market index topped expectations in May, rising 2 points to 70. Current sales are also up 2 points to 76 with 6-month sales up 4 points to a very strong 79. And traffic, in a key reading, is at 51 and over breakeven 50 for the 5th time in the last six months. The West leads the regions with a 3-month composite score of 80 with the Northeast trailing at 50.
On the Charles Payne show this evening, he reported that new-home owners in the first quarter hit 854K while new-renters hit 365K. This is the first time buyers have outpaced renters since the third quarter in 2006.
First quarter corporate rates are on track for a new all time record once all corporations share their first quarter profits (90% have already shared their first quarter profits).
The DOW is up 14.45% since 11/8/16, S&P 12.28% since 11/8/16 and the NASDAQ 18.41% since 11/8/16.
Folks WE ARE ABSOLUTELY KILLING THEM!
If this was done via the CIA, President Trump will be all over it and we will not know it…..till there are no more leaks.
Enemy of the American People is correct. That is who the legacy media and IC/Deep State operators are. They are being forced to show their hand, all to the good.
Remember the outrage, almost exactly one year ago, when the Obama adminsitration actually did share intel with the Russians in order to achieve a common goal in the war against Islamic terrorism in Syria?
Me either,
U.S. offers to share Syria intelligence on terrorists with Russia
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/us-offers-to-share-syria-intelligence-on-terrorists-with-russia/2016/06/30/483a2afe-3eec-11e6-84e8-1580c7db5275_story.html?utm_term=.d04e148b9209
Lou Dobbs is heading for a stroke if he doesn’t calm down. He is apoplectic over this leak and all the others.
How are they able to stay in business doing this type of reporting? This type of reporting literally could cause a riot or worse.
Posted this on the Presidential Politics thread. Reposting here with an edit:
It seems the media is starting to catch up with the developments they missed after their collective Comey freakout.
Remember, the media doesn’t have money (or more accurately, they do have the money but they don’t allocate it) for investigative reporting. The legacy media relies on their reputation to establish authority. They keep trashing their reputation with all this fake news though. The Washington Post doesn’t have any more facts than you and I do when they keep relying on anonymous sources. I could say that Hillary revealed highly classified information to the Pakistani Ambassador for money, but the only reason people would believe the Washington Post over me is because the Washington Post is putting their rapidly diminishing reputation behind their story.
So one possibility is they simply made it up. The other possibility, and remember that President Trump said this, is the leaks are real, but the news is fake. It could be that someone in the White House is deliberately leaking bad info because they both want to catch all the leakers, and they know the media will print anything that looks bad for the President and will destroy their reputation in the process. It could also be that the deep state hacks in the intelligence community leaked this fake news to the Washington Post knowing that the Washington Post will pass it off as news.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 5m
The cycles are getting faster. At some point the press will give up, since their stories will be debunked BEFORE they’re published.
