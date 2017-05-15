Washington Post Creates Fake News Timed-Release Story Intended to Capture Evening News Lede…

Always remember the basic rule that has been proven accurate 100% of the time:

When the CIA wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with the Washington Post and ABC. (and vice-versa).

When the State Dept. or FBI/DOJ wants to leak a damaging story they coordinate with CNN and the New York Times. (and vice-versa)

This consistent pattern has NEVER been broken.

Tonight using “unnamed” and the most vague descriptions of “anonymous sources” The Washington Post creates a fake news story specifically timed to release at the 5pm hour to hit President Donald Trump.

Transparent Media Agenda:

First indication is the timing of the Washington Post news release (5:02pm EDT).

Second indication coordination with NYT for immediate follow (6:26pm EDT)

Third indication – Same exact pattern as Flynn intelligence leaks. Identical timing.

Fourth indication – Same use of entirely anonymous sources: “former American government official” ie. an Obama official.

Only 3 U.S. Officials actually in the room with first-hand information: National Security Advisor HR McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Senior Adviser for policy, Dina Powell. All three call the Washington Post article – fake News.

National Security Advisor HR McMaster speaks to the media:

