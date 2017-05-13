Wilburine Talks More About Ongoing China Trade Negotiations and NAFTA…

Two great interviews with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, aka “Wilburine”. Secretary Ross is easily the most comprehensively well-versed trade policy commerce secretary in modern history, perhaps ever.
Wilburine is discussing the recent U.S./China trade breakthrough. –BACKSTORY HERE– Additionally, at 08:30 of the interview Ross discusses NAFTA against the backdrop of the Senate not yet accepting his “letter of intent” to renegotiate the agreement. Secretary Ross discusses how Robert Lighthizer’s confirmation should help speed up the senate process.
.
In substantive terms the bigger aspect to remember is how much more leverage there is in bilateral trade negotiations than multilateral agreements.
The Trans-Pacific-Partnership (TPP) would have held the U.S. hostage to agreements that in many cases were against our interests and to the benefit of the larger group of TPP nations. Former Secretary of State John Kerry stated openly: while China was not part of the original TPP framework, the participating nations held open a back door for China to enjoin.
Because President Trump pulled away from TPP, the U.S. is able to negotiate terms for trade with our market that may have specific and purposeful benefit exclusive to the United States. This is critical as we review current negotiated bilateral deal with China.
.
As you watch this second interview it is worth noting FOX’s Neil Cavuto is very close personal friends with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue – the biggest lobbying group (spender) in Washington DC.
Donohue’s U.S. CoC wrote almost all of the structural language within the former TPP agreement. Trump won the presidency and trashed that globalist trade deal.
Wilburine politely smacks down Donohue as an annoying gnat; and Cavuto’s tender sensibilities show almost immediately thereafter.
.
The China Trade Press Release is HERE
Here’s what it means to you.
On #1 – In two short months the Chinese market will be open to import from the U.S. beef industry. Previously, against the backdrop of BSE (bovine spongyform encephalopathy), ie. mad cow disease, China banned U.S. beef. That ban is now lifted.
#2 and #3 are connected. The U.S. will allow processed (cooked) Chinese chicken products to be imported to the U.S; However –important note– (#3) the U.S. politely forces China to adopt U.S. FDA type regulations, specifically HACCP (Hazard Assessment Critical Control Plans) in their manufacturing and processing of that product. China agrees.
This is important because under TPP there would have been a watering down of overall food-safety regulation due to the inability of TPP nations to be compliant with the stringent expectations exclusive to the U.S. However, because this deal is bilateral China is agreeing to a much more stringent set of food safety standards. Additionally, current U.S. “C.O.O.L (country of origin labeling) laws” will ensure that all China processed poultry will be readily identifiable. {remember, this is not raw product – it is processed}
#4 – Almost immediately the U.S. will be positioned to export Liquified Natural Gas to China. China is authorized to negotiate immediate import purchases of LNG from any U.S. energy company involved in the production and sale. Big boon for energy sector.
#5 – China begins a credit rating system for their citizens. This allows U.S. lenders to be able to evaluate the worthiness of loans to Chinese nationals, and also more stunningly removes the control authority from the Chinese government. This will expand freedom and democracy in China because the Chinese government will not as easily be able to control upward economic mobility based on patriarchy or oligarchy.
#6 – China agrees to a financial clearing house which guarantees payments to U.S. sellers who engage in trade with Chinese companies. Chinese manufacturers will not be allowed to default on their debts to U.S. exporters. In furtherance of this agreement #7 sets up the basis for electronic funds, bankcards and credit cards, which can be used in financial transactions between the U.S. and China. #8 retains the understanding that applicable U.S. law on these transactions applies to both nations. China/U.S. Buyers and Sellers are protected by the financial transactions as outlined in U.S. law.
Great summary, Sundance, for us froks 😊
Wonder if Secretary Ross has any idea we’ve fondly named him Wilburine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PS Let’s all tweet Neil @TeamCavuto & tell him we don’t like his buddy Donahue stealing from American pocketbooks.
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY SD!!
I’m starting to refer to this team as the “Masterful Menagerie”!!!!
MAGA!!! 🦁🐼🐺
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which will increase the cost of LP in the US….
“#4 – Almost immediately the U.S. will be positioned to export Liquified Natural Gas to China. China is authorized to negotiate immediate import purchases of LNG from any U.S. energy company involved in the production and sale. Big boon for energy sector.”
Not a fan of exporting our “raw” natural resources as it will increase costs locally.
LikeLike
Invest in LP then.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong… it will increase production. LNG is very regional as a result of demand controls and regs. This move will precipitate a boom in production. The wealth impact will be exponential. LNG is something that is currently flared off in huge quantities.
The only problem will be the actual export. California has gone full cra-cra and will likely fight / block efforts to build the ports needed to load and ship the product.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very important to develop NON-California LNG production & export capacity.
We must NOT enrich LoonLand while it
• Wreaks havoc with America’s Immigration Enforcement and Border Security.
• Undermines our Constitution and the System of Justice with frivolous lawsuits in Courts that legislate from the bench.
• Diverts Federal Funds to fund Illegal-Alien Sanctuaries.
• Releases Criminal Aliens to resume crime sprees against American Citizens.
• Misuses Federal Funds to indoctrinate students in Anti-Americanism and propagate Anarchy.
We must accelerate non-California port capacity for National Security:
• Limit the ability of California and their Unions to shut down the West Coast Ports that serve America’s Export-Import Trade with the Pacific and Mideast Regions.
• Mitigate California’s ability to extort a Bankruptcy Bailout from funded by responsible States that balance their budgets without fraudulent accounting.
• End California’s ability to over-price port services as a source of revenue to defer and run up the future cost of certain Bankruptcy.
We must accelerate California’s day of reckoning for Unfunded Liabilities that will force the state to fully fund State and Union Pension Plans, cut retiree benefits to sustainably-affordable levels and convert future retirees to self-funded 401K-style Plans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Huge ancillary benefits here. Jobs, jobs, jobs! Besides, we have billions of cubic feet of natural gas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes and no. The increased demand will spur more production, technology advances, pipeline construction, etc. All will tend to increase supply, keeping prices down. Now, supply outstrips demand and a lot of producers have gone out of business, slowed production, etc. Thus fewer jobs…which is what this is all about.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who sez costs will increase, You?
LNG has almost been considered a “waste” by-product of oil field development because it is so plentiful and unduly cheap! If its price goes up, our clever fracking boys will just produce more and the price will balance out between supply and demand in that mechanism known as “the market.” Capice?
LikeLike
Cavuto, you are so out of your league. I still relish the memory of watching his utter shock on Election Night. Pride is so ugly.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks for the briefing Sundance, as always.
The moment I saw that the title included the word “China”, I had to put my coffee down, as I was expecting that totally awesome picture of the smiling, waving panda. LOVE that picture!
LikeLiked by 7 people
He needs a name. How about Tranda Bear. Trumps’s Trade Panda (TTP) 😉🦁🐼
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the biggest news on trade in 2 decades! It literally crushes the NeverTrump/ anti-Trump narrative and will guarantee reelection as the impact of these and coming agreements begin to take hold.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely fantastic news! What a difference it makes when you have competent experienced businesspeople running the negotiations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The MSM isn’t used to that yet. That’s why they don’t get Wilbur Ross but fortunately, we do. 😉
LikeLike
Here you go. I hope the fake media stays stupid and continue with their ‘Muh Russia’ BS. While the Panda and the Asia region gets to work with more trade, trade, trade..
https://archive.is/VMtSj
LikeLiked by 2 people
One small comment on China’s concern on the US using hormones in our beef production.
The Chinese people, very nice people, eat dogs as a special treat.
Their concern over our use of antibiotics and hormones in beef production stuns me.
After a meal of any old doggie, American beef should not be looked at with such a fine tooth comb.
But, each to their own.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You almost killed me with that one!
LikeLike
LOL. When the northern Chinese want to insult the southerners they say, ‘they will eat anything, including their mothers and fathers.’ Of course the Cantonese have a reposte but this is a family site. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s our Mr Wilbur!
(Sundance you keep posting that Japanese panda LOL. Only the Japanese have trouble with the English ‘L’. Chinese pandas have a problem with the English ‘R’.) 😀
LikeLike
Wilbur Ross in Chinese is 威爾伯·羅斯 (Wēi ěr bó·luósī) 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe there is a typo in the title of the article. If references Wilbur Ross as Wilburne instead of Wilburine
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gold star for you Rivers. Sundance just corrected it.
LikeLike
1) This news is 100x more significant than Comey, Russia, transgender bathrooms and “racism” for every single American, even the coo-coo birds.
2) The sneering at the beef aspect being “only” two and a half billion just reflects the stupidity of the sneer-ers. Intelligent people address each detail as appropriate, and stick with the project to succeed.
3) The timing and the reasonableness suggest that the Chinese regarded BO people as simply idiots to be taken advantage of.
4) Has Ross made a single statement yet which was not perfect – logically and politically?
5) Ross suggested something which maybe is just dawning on some Democrats/propagandists: Trump may be outflanking them by succeeding spectacularly in the real world.
6) I am sometimes confused by the confusion, but the confusion is to Trump’s (and our) benefit. Who the heck really knows what is going on politically? Only thing that matters: Trump (and we) are winning in reality.
7) Two years ago I would have told anybody that I would NEVER trust ANY elected official to the extent of giving them my 100% implicit categorical support. Now I give that support to Trump. Trump trusts us and we must trust Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To reinforce point 3)…remember the Chinese commercial where some big comrade yammered about America owing China so much money….so now we work for them. The most insulting commercial, you can bet that it was endorses by Obama. TRex will get them to eat those words.
LikeLike
They tried everything on Making Money with Charles Payne yesterday to say this was a nothing burger and that the chicken was a disaster because of the way they are grown and slaughtered their. It seems clear as day to me that if I am in a supermarket, I will be able to know whether the chicken is from China or not. It also seems that our country will be able to inspect the chicken imported before allowing it to hit the market. If it does not comply, it doesn’t hit the market. Charles was off and from now on, I won’t watch when a replacement is on.
I love the fact that the Wilburine and Lighthizer will be making the rounds next week to get the NAFTA letter approved so that we can take care of it once and for all! Committees don’t stop working because of these BS hearings. It is such BS! Obamacare is beyond dead at this point! Believe me they feel that urgency more than ever! Prior to recently, 30% of counties in the US had one insurer. That numbered has skyrocketed this past month. Iowa has NO provider in 93 out of 99 counties. Virginia has NO insurer in 24 counties. The entire state of Delaware and Nebraska are down to one insurer. Premiums in CT, MD and D.C. Are going up 30%+ next year.
Since our President dropped the penalty from the IRS, millions of more Americans will bail and deal with issues out of pocket. I could go on but you see there is no time to wait!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just a repost from two days ago:
It’s all about the beef not the cooked chicken in the food category of this deal. China banned US beef because of an outbreak of mad cow disease back in 2003, and never lifted the ban, whilst other countries did after the beef was certified clean.
Cooked chicken (not fresh re, bird flu) still has to go through US health standards before being sold in the US. Part of the deal is to help China raise its breeding and hygiene up to international standards, something they have found impossible to achieve even though they have laws on the books. The US will send experts to help them out and achieve compliance which is a significant and beneficial boon for their domestic consumers. Also, remember the US produces enough chickens for US needs and are very competitive. Chinese chicken will not show up in your food supply anytime soon, if ever.
A note, the Chinese actually buy our chicken feet by the cargo load but that stopped after an outbreak of avian flu at a farm in the US, I believe sometime around 2013. So, the US will probably make more on the feet, then the Chinese will on approved processed chicken in the US.
The Chinese love our chicken feet and meat for the same reasons that you are suspicious of Chinese meat, Hygiene and quality standards.
Making dimsum great again. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance,
I did not know Cavuto was friends with Donohue.
This explains his snark at certain people, including President Trump. I never understood why he acted like that; now I do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From August 19, 2015
From the 3:30 mark on negotiators
Wilburine… Greatest pick ever for US Commerce…Impressive! And the results in our favor will increase exponentially.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When will the Corporations who would benefit from NAFTA Renegotiation realize that funding the CoC to pay the Senate to delay it is KILLING FUTURE PROFITS?
Notice-Acceptance by Congress triggers a MINIMUM 90-day cycle for Congressional review.
Meanwhile China Trade – and every OTHER Bilateral Trade Agreement – gets a 90-day+ LEAD to cut deals that DISPLACE trade with Canada and Mexico!
Furthermore, continued delays redirect the Commerce Department to LOAD the DOCKET with pending Bilateral Deals with other countries, (1) further delaying any NAFTA-replacement deals and (2) raising the bar for how much any NAFTA-replacement deals must benefit AMERICAN JOBS and BUSINESSES in order to get serious Commerce attention or move up in the queue.
Finally, any continued delays invite tit-for-tat SANCTIONS between NAFTA partners that ERODE Trade Profits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is obvious this guy is whip smart, and you can see the twinkle in his eye when he is talking. He reminds me of a tortoise though with his slow, methodical delivery. He must be thinking parallel thoughts while speaking. Given the pace he is driving, he has to have a tortoise jet pack…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this guy.
I could listen to him talk all day. Soothing, calm, wise voice.
Just another great Trump pick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought processed chicken was allowed during the Obama admin.
How China Got Approval to Process and Export U.S. Chicken
BY DAN FLYNN | SEPTEMBER 5, 2013
http://www.foodsafetynews.com/2013/09/how-chinese-processed-chicken-was-approved-for-export-to-usa/
LikeLike
Trump’s U.S.-China Trade Deals are RAISING the BAR for ALL OTHER DEALS that have previously been DESTRUCTIVE:
Completely UNNOTICED!
#2 and #3: “under TPP there would have been a watering down of overall food-safety regulation due to the inability of TPP nations to be compliant with the stringent expectations exclusive to the U.S.
• However, because this deal is bilateral China is agreeing to a much more stringent set of food safety standards.
• Additionally, current U.S. “C.O.O.L (country of origin labeling) laws” will ensure that all China processed poultry will be readily identifiable.”
LikeLike
Looks like Kim Fatty III was watching Mr Wilbur’s interviews. He just lobbed another ballistic missile toward Japan.
http://news.sky.com/story/nkorea-fires-unidentified-projectile-seoul-says-10876686
LikeLike
Sundance’s BRILLIANT Insight:
Trump’s China Deals might just evolve China from historical enemy to productive partner by redirecting its government FROM controlling everything to inhibit social mobility, TO fostering social mobility, and eventually TOWARD a citizen role in governance that inhibits future tyranny.
#5 “This will expand freedom and democracy in China because the Chinese government will not as easily be able to control upward economic mobility based on patriarchy or oligarchy.”
LikeLike
My friends, I do not want to become an echo chamber here, but do you realize the 100% All Star Team President Trump has assembled? Men and Women eminently capable in their own right who have given ups their privacy, lives (fortunes?) and pledged their “sacred honor” to getting things done again? We are truly witnessing history and we’re a part of it.
Savor it. Be a part of it. Never let it go …
LikeLike
Remember the newspapers are just writing what their customers want to read; negative news about Trump. If they wrote a positive story about Trump their readers and jobs would disappear. The mainstream news media has become more and more liberal as the conservatives fled the paper to alternative sources of news. If you read the comment section in the NYT they all agree with each other. What needs to change is some balance to other providers of news.
LikeLike
One of my concerns with importing anything food from China, how will the new FDA-type regulations be enforced? Will our people be there to constantly monitor food processing? China has a notorious reputation to “cutting corners” after initial set up.
LikeLike
Less well appreciated is that the TPP took away mobs of sovereignty from the smaller TPP countries. Many Australians are happy at its demise, the prospect of US corporations not being subject to changes in Australian federal law was unacceptable.
LikeLike