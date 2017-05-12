Phenomenal – Secretary Wilbur Ross Outlines U.S./China Trade Agreement and 100-Day-Waypoint Progress…

On the heels of the historic meeting between China’s President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Trump in Mar-a-lago, Secretary Ross announced a jaw-dropping schedule for bilateral trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.
Part of that rapid schedule included a plan for a 100-day waypoint outline toward the larger trade issues surrounding the United States and China. Against the pace of historic trade agreements the 100-day schedule was almost unfathomable; yet today Secretary Ross announces the initial waypoints have been successful.
.
The Department of Commerce provides the outline of the first-stage, the initial agreement, which includes China opening their market up to U.S. agricultural products including U.S. beef export as well as liquid natural gas, and further agreements on financial services. These are multi-billion market deals.
Here’s the Commerce Dept press release. I’ll try to break it down into understandable lingo at the bottom using the included reference points from the press release:
[Dept of Commerce] President of the United States Donald Trump and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping agreed at their Mar-a-Lago meeting to advance U.S. – China economic cooperation with a 100-day action plan under the framework of the U.S. – China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue.
Under the leadership of the co-chairs, Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross of the United States and Vice Premier Wang Yang of China, both nations have negotiated intensively to make progress on key issues. The three co-chairs reached consensus on initial commitments under the 100-day plan and objectives for next steps.
In approximately one month following the Presidential Summit, the two sides reached consensus on addressing issues in areas including agricultural trade, financial services, investment, and energy. For details, see the U.S.-China joint fact sheet below.
Both sides also identified other issues that will require significant effort to resolve and achieve progress on within the 100-day period. Both sides further committed to strengthen communication and coordination to jointly advance those issues and achieve resolution as soon as possible.
Further, as concrete progress is made in implementing the actions under the 100-day plan, the two sides will begin discussing a one-year plan to further solidify actions in promoting U.S. – China economic engagement and cooperation. Following implementation of the 100-day plan, the United States and China look forward to deepening engagement on these and other issues at the first meeting of the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, to be held in the United States in the summer of 2017.
Initial Actions of the U.S.-China Economic Cooperation 100-Day Plan
1. Following one more round of technical consultations between the United States and China, China is to allow imports of U.S. beef on conditions consistent with international food safety and animal health standards and consistent with the 1999 Agricultural Cooperation Agreement, beginning as soon as possible but no later than July 16, 2017.
2. The United States and China are to resolve outstanding issues for the import of China origin cooked poultry to the United States as soon as possible, and after reaching consensus, the United States is to publish a proposed rule by July 16, 2017, at the latest, with the United States realizing China poultry exports as soon as possible.
3. China’s National Biosafety Committee (NBC) is to hold a meeting by the end of May 2017, to conduct science-based evaluations of all eight pending U.S. biotechnology product applications to assess the safety of the products for their intended use. No additional information unrelated to safety assessment for intended use is to be requested of the applicants.
For any product that does not pass the safety evaluation at the NBC meeting held in May 2017, the NBC is to operate with transparency by providing in writing to the applicants a complete list of requested information necessary to finalize the safety assessment for the products’ intended use, along with an explanation of how the requested information would be relevant to the safety of the products’ intended use.
The NBC is to hold meetings as frequently and as soon as possible after an application is resubmitted in order to finalize reviews of remaining applications without undue delay. For the products that pass the safety evaluations of the NBC, China is to grant certificates within 20 working days in accordance with Administrative License Law of the People’s Republic of China.
4. The United States welcomes China, as well as any of our trading partners, to receive imports of LNG [Liquified Natural Gas] from the United States. The United States treats China no less favorably than other non-FTA trade partners with regard to LNG export authorizations. Companies from China may proceed at any time to negotiate all types of contractual arrangement with U.S. LNG exporters, including long-term contracts, subject to the commercial considerations of the parties. As of April 25, 2017, the U.S. Department of Energy had authorized 19.2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas exports to non-FTA countries.
5. By July 16, 2017, China is to allow wholly foreign-owned financial services firms in China to provide credit rating services, and to begin the licensing process for credit investigation.
6. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) intends to extend by July 16, 2017 the current no-action relief to Shanghai Clearing House for six months, with further extensions amounting to up to three years, if appropriate and consistent with the conditions set forth in the no-action relief. The People’s Bank of China and the CFTC are to work towards a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) concerning the cooperation and the exchange of information related to the oversight of cross-border clearing organizations.
7. By July 16, 2017, China is to issue any further necessary guidelines and allow wholly U.S.-owned suppliers of electronic payment services (EPS) to begin the licensing process. This should lead to full and prompt market access. China is to continue to allow Chinese banks to issue dual brand-dual currency bankcards that allow U.S. EPS suppliers to process foreign currency payment card transactions.
8. The applicable U.S. federal regulatory authorities remain committed to apply in the United States the same bank prudential supervisory and regulatory standards to Chinese banking institutions as to other foreign banking institutions, in like circumstances and in accordance with U.S. law.
9. China is to issue both bond underwriting and settlement licenses to two qualified U.S. financial institutions by July 16, 2017.
10. The United States recognizes the importance of China’s One Belt and One Road initiative and is to send delegates to attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing May 14-15.
The United States welcomes direct investment by Chinese entrepreneurs as it does by entrepreneurs from other countries. The United States welcomes Chinese participation in the SelectUSA Investment Summit that will be held June 18-20 in Washington D.C. (end release)
In the most substantive of terms the bigger aspect to remember is how much more leverage there is in bilateral trade negotiations than multilateral agreements.
The Trans-Pacific-Partnership (TPP) would have held the U.S. hostage to agreements that in many cases were against our interests and to the benefit of the larger group of TPP nations. As former Secretary of State John Kerry stated openly: while China was not part of the original TPP framework, the participating nations held open a back door for China to enjoin.
Because President Trump pulled away from TPP, the U.S. is able to negotiate terms for trade with our market that may have specific and purposeful benefit exclusive to the United States. This is critical to remember as you review this current negotiated bilateral deal with China.
Here’s what it means to you.
On #1 – In two short months the Chinese market will be open to import from the U.S. beef industry. Previously, against the backdrop of BSE (bovine spongyform encephalopathy), ie. mad cow disease, China banned U.S. beef. That ban is now lifted.
#2 and #3 are connected. The U.S. will allow processed (cooked) Chinese chicken products to be imported to the U.S; However –important note– (#3) the U.S. politely forces China to adopt U.S. FDA type regulations, specifically HACCP (Hazard Assessment Critical Control Plans) in their manufacturing and processing of that product. China agrees.
This is important because under TPP there would have been a watering down of overall food-safety regulation due to the inability of TPP nations to be compliant with the stringent expectations exclusive to the U.S. However, because this deal is bilateral China is agreeing to a much more stringent set of food safety standards. Additionally, current U.S. “C.O.O.L (country of origin labeling) laws” will ensure that all China processed poultry will be readily identifiable. {remember, this is not raw product – it is processed}
#4 – Almost immediately the U.S. will be positioned to export Liquified Natural Gas to China. China is authorized to negotiate immediate import purchases of LNG from any U.S. energy company involved in the production and sale. Big boon for energy sector.
#5 – China begins a credit rating system for their citizens. This allows U.S. lenders to be able to evaluate the worthiness of loans to Chinese nationals, and also more stunningly removes the control authority from the Chinese government. This will expand freedom and democracy in China because the Chinese government will not as easily be able to control upward economic mobility based on patriarchy or oligarchy.
#6 – China agrees to a financial clearing house which guarantees payments to U.S. sellers who engage in trade with Chinese companies. Chinese manufacturers will not be allowed to default on their debts to U.S. exporters. In furtherance of this agreement #7 sets up the basis for electronic funds, bankcards and credit cards, which can be used in financial transactions between the U.S. and China. #8 retains the understanding that applicable U.S. law on these transactions applies to both nations. China/U.S. Buyers and Sellers are protected by the financial transactions as outlined in U.S. law.
Wolverine!
LikeLiked by 19 people
AS one who exported pulp and paper to China, Asia, and Europe the payment facilitation negotiated with China is one of the most beneficial aspects of the deal.
LikeLiked by 13 people
This is a win win for everyone! It will bring more freedom to Chinese entrepreneurs and move them a little closer to a free society and help our businesses from being taken advantage of by the lack of ethical Chinese business practices.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hi Kelly nice to see you!!💖💕
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same to you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the winning continues!!!
LikeLiked by 19 people
Dances with Wolves!!! And Pandas 🐼
Winning Bigly!!!
Thank you Sundance…..especially for the “explainers” @ the bottom, for those, like myself, that are not versed in Trade Policy!!!
MAGA!!!! 🦁🐼🐺🚂📢🌳
LikeLiked by 12 people
Dances with Wolves!!! And Pandas 🐼
… NOT Bears…
Tweet to Russia:
Enjoying the view from the sidelines, Vlad?
Every day they play “buzz America with bombers” they lose $1 Billion in Energy Income, as America opens its massive Oil and Gas production spigot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
GET THIS PARTY STARTED!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL! I love that video. But the best thing about it is that it’s EASY to send to libtard slodey-head family members who trigger instantly 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love it when a plan comes together, get ready, this economy is about to go ballistic!
LikeLiked by 14 people
China spends BILLIONS on beef…..the ban on US meat has really hurt the cattle growers..Beef prices in the US have skyrocketed, hopefully this will bring the price down. Used to be able to get a NY steak for about 4-5 bucks now it is 12.00 !
LikeLiked by 3 people
But you couldn’t hold a pistol to my head and get me to eat some canned Chinese chicken, I’ll take my chances over ptomaine poisoning!
LikeLike
First full day Trump has his cabinet! Hang on to your hats folks!
LikeLiked by 17 people
*Like*
LikeLiked by 4 people
Has his Trade Secretary been approved by the Senate today? I seem to have missed that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lighthizer was confirmed yesterday by a vote of 82-15. Sundance wrote a great piece about it yesterday.
LikeLike
Incredible…the most terrible part of this is the media will ignore one of the most significantly beneficial items (to America writ large) in recent history. Im blown away by the implications/scale. This is huge!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes….YUGE!!! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
And it’s only the beginning! Yet the stupid MSM will ignore this (mainly because their tiny little brains can’t comprehend) and keep beating the Russian drum story created by Podesta and Mook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m beginning to think the MSM ignoring these things is beneficial (and possibly facilitated by the POTUS’s messaging team). While the mouth breathers over at CNN are chasing the laser pointer of Russia, Comey and POTUS Tweets, Wilberine is ruling the big boys table. I suspect that President Trump is just fine with all eyes on him so deals like this can get done quickly and quietly. I think this is a key deal to get 3%+GDP which is a must for President Trumps agenda. The last thing he needs is the MSM to sour negotiations between the US and China. If I were to guess I think the plan is to get these trade deals solidified (China, NAFTA and possibly the UK) as quickly as possible and get the US economy spun up (which takes time). In 3 years time, when the economy is clipping off 3%+ growth, I think everyone will look around and go “this rules!”. Boom another term. Remember that most young people don’t even know what 3% growth looks like (GW- 2.1%, Obama 1.5%). For those of us who do everyone is happy during those times. Full wallets make reelections almost guaranteed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great comment, Wee 😊
LikeLike
Staggering achievement in such a short time.
An advantage of having competent folks with real world experience involved.
I was taught that good negotiators will
come to agreements quickly and this seems to be playing out.
Bilateral agreements are so much quicker and more robust than multilateral.
After all, 2 people skipping along together will move quicker than 15 people shackled together.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Bert’s Brilliance:
“2 people skipping along together will move quicker than 15 people shackled together.”
LikeLiked by 12 people
And they can more readily adjust what isn’t working. Hard to believe trade agreements haven’t had sunset clauses or automatice re-negotiation triggers.
Imagine being in Commerce or Treasury Dept now to apprentuce under Ross & Mnuchin!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Apprentuce, ugh spelling!
LikeLiked by 4 people
When you’re rolling at Trump Speed, who has time for spell checks!
[Ask Sean Spicer]
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beef exports confirmed. A stunning win for America
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes FLEEVY it is.
I was just telling my husband it might be time to get back into the cattle business again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love American Ranchers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, my only question is, do beef and NatGas increase in price for Americans?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The volume added should reduce costs ; )
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may at first because the supply is on the short side. But the Chinese Market will encourage more people to raise cattle to meet the demand thus lowering the cost long run. The big winner is our Cattle Market.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope not.
LikeLike
Great synopsis. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Outstanding!!!
I’d buy Wilburine a steak with ketchup except Obammy said no /s
LikeLiked by 9 people
And that wld stop u why😎😉🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow, that’s huge! And a welcome read. As I head out back to check our new beef calves…
LikeLiked by 11 people
Oh i love hearing these stories of Americans working our beautiful land….ditto to u coloradochloe on ur up post
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump is dragging China into the First World.
http://www.heritage.org/index/country/china
LikeLiked by 12 people
Having travel throughout China in the past year, believe me their architecture, high speed trains and many other things are far superior to anything in the US. Personal freedoms…not so much,but they are dealing with a monster population and limited natural resources.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you. Of course, that’s exactly what Trump said all through his campaign about other nation’s infrastructures being superior to ours. I’m hoping that China will move toward more financial freedom for her people as they get on board the Trump Train!
LikeLike
I work at a Steel and Wire Mill.
In my staff meeting this early afternoon, our Rod Sales Manager was singing the praises of President Trump and this trade agreement. Among many things affected by this agreement, imported Steel/Rod will lessen (less China dumping) and our company is now expecting HUGE increases in domestic demand for our American Made steel, rods & billets.
I absolutely LOVE our President and the Wilburine who stands with him.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 28 people
Excellent news! So happy for your company and its employees. May you prosper!
LikeLiked by 10 people
FANTASTIC!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s a Fine Day in America when you feel like your own business is the best place to invest!
LikeLiked by 9 people
BINGO! And by extension, thanks to President Trump and MAGA, it is a fine day in America when businesses feel like their own country is the best place to invest.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cue the Music, Deplorables:
LikeLiked by 1 person
We used to produce some really good steel… Would love to see it come back!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny what happens when you get rid of the Jack Ass and the Fat Elephant and bring in a LION to run this country !!
LikeLiked by 12 people
As someone who does a lot of business in China, this deal is incredible…for both sides. i am overjoyed with what the Administration is accomplishing in a short amount of time. it really is incredible.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Trump is doing something that previous administrations wouldn’t do: He’s TRYING. He’s ASKING. He’s DEMANDING.
Amazing what can be accomplished with just a little effort.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Your point is excellent, stressing especially on the short amount of time it has taken Trump45. This would be awesome news after 2 ,3,4 years, but he has done it in a few short months!
….He did warn us we’d keep winning didnt he?😉😊
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agreed— now let’s give it a little”Trump Time” then address the fact China owes the US over a Trillion dollars…..renegotiate the interest they charge us for the loans they extended and reduce the loan by the amount they owe us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s as if our negotiators know what they’re doing! Amazing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It is, isn’t it?
So satisfying.
….and to tag on your thought – it is as if their negotiators KNOW that our negotiators know what they’re doing.
So satisfying.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s as if our negotiators weren’t paid off globalist operatives.
LikeLike
One reason why Japan rejected U.S beef imports was due to GMO-grains used in the feedlots of the cows. There are only 12 countries that allow GMO foods, most of them in Europe and the North-South America. My hope with this deal is that it will lower the production costs for grass-fed cows, which will dramatically improve the health of beef eaters.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I love Ross, but, I’m not crazy about this beef for cooked chicken deal. Notwithstanding the promise that the Chinese cooked chicken would be subject to “much more stringent set of food safety standards.” Who’s going to police that? The Chinese, eh? They can’t even get dog food right.
Secondly, exports of our beef to China will probably put serious upward pressure on beef prices here at home which are incredibly high already. Not so long ago, it was normal to find “USDA Prime” beef at all the supermarkets in NYC where we shop. Today, Prime has entirely disappeared – it’s strictly “USDA Choice” and at ridiculous prices. Choice NY strip steaks are $14.99/lb and higher. That price used to get you Prime. Angus ground beef (again, Choice, not Prime) is $9.99/lb.
We’ll see how this plays out, but I’m not holding my breath.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dr. Microeconomics tells us that higher prices for beef = producers make more = price comes down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While that may be true for manufactured goods, food prices are much more subject to various uncontrollable exogenous factors (drought, etc.) that impact price. If Dr. Micro’s formulation was correct, how do you explain the fact that choice beef now costs the same or more at the supermarkets than prime did a few years ago?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance has written extensively about the transition from Wall Street to Main Street economy and the potentially rocky but necessary interim. Why food prices are high and durables are cheap, and how that will change.
Sundance, perhaps time to feature your analysis again as Sec Ross advances our America First agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve lived the transition SD wrote about and am very happy he’s written so fluently about it.
But I think I’ll just keep my wait and see attitude regarding Chinese cooked chicken product. 😉
LikeLike
Ev22: What I can share from a beef farmer, the federal government dictates Everything that beef farmer does, right down to the type and brand of feed he must feed his steers, length of time, etc., etc.
It’s not the farmer, it’s the federal government and the middleman who is making the money.
This deal will encourage the farmers to raise more and grow more.
But these farmers are not allowed to sell anything to anyone in the community.
When these beefers are ready for butchering (and the federal government also has those guidelines), they are taken down the road…farmer gets paid.
It’s not a free market system; maybe the deal Pres. Trump has made will make it better for the farmers; we’ll see.
I also contend that there is a high price tag on beef, lamb, veal, goat vs. chicken, pork and some fish, for a reason and it has nothing to do with the lack of farmers or the willingness of farmers raising beef.
It’s all the federal government’s rules and regulations that price these farmers out of business and only the commercial farms can deal with those expenses.
We’ve discussed this before on this site. Sundance has a great article on this issue from a few days ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Abigail. I do hope POTUS helps our farmers, especially the smaller and family-owned farms.
LikeLike
I won’t be eating any food produced or processed in China. Won’t feed it to my dog either. I prefer to eat meat less often and ensure it is top quality American.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ditto. FDA is only there to enforce rules on USA companies. Imports don’t get same scrutiny.
LikeLike
These are already imported to the US from Taiwan..
https://www.reference.com/food/boneless-pork-rectums-used-91da9431b36aa6c0
And yes, I know it’s “Snopes”….
http://www.snopes.com/photos/food/bonelesspork.asp
LikeLike
It could move prices up in the short term. However, we will be able to produce more cattle to bring the price back down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nothing mentioned about this poultry being for human consumption…could be for cat/dog food. Do you buy seafood? Much of that is imported from overseas. Our primary grocery store, Publix, tells me all of their shrimp is from overseas. I agree about the price of beef, but I think a lot of it is because the “greenies” are trying hard to eliminate it here because of their agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Tegan,
Yes, we buy a lot of seafood. I was very perplexed not to see the price of fresh salmon drop this year during their spring run. Do you know what that was about? Typically, you see fresh salmon steaks or filet here in NYC drop to $6.99/lb. during the spring. It’s been stubbornly at least $9.99/lb. all spring.
Shrimp, well, the less said the better. Sadly, unless I can find some not from Asia, it’s been pretty much crossed off our shopping list due to really, really high cost.
LikeLike
The importing of chicken makes me nervous. At least supposedly it will be labeled Made in China so hopefully I can detect it and not buy it. I won’t feed my dog anything made in China, would would I buy it for myself?
LikeLike
What is Trump doing, using all these business people with sharp minds who expect timely results?
This is the American government for Gods sake
Can’t President Trump find any community organizers to babble on endlessly about insignificant nonsense & get nowhere? Can’t he find some radical leftist lawyers to muck up the works with insane demands?
The American people can’t handle actually working with people & getting things done
Come on! We’re used to endless wars, constant talks that lead nowhere, arguing & bickering, extreme hatred & malice worldwide
This is not fair. An American President isn’t supposed to be smart, or if he/she is, they’re supposed to sell out American interests for profit
What is Congress & the Senate going to do if things improve diplomatically & economically? How will they continue their scams on we the people? And what about wars? If powerful countries start getting along, what will happen to the prospect of war hanging over our heads? John McCain will freak the f*** out!
Oh boy, this doesn’t look good. Our country will go through massive corruption withdrawals. It’s entire system will shut down
Man, nobody wins here except the American peopl……. hey wait a minute
LikeLiked by 9 people
My only concerns, which are purely theoretical at this point, have to do with China forcing us to pay homage to the “One Belt, One Road” thing:
10. The United States recognizes the importance of China’s One Belt and One Road initiative and is to send delegates to attend the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing May 14-15.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belt_and_Road_Initiative
My questions, for anybody who knows:
What is China’s REAL purpose behind this initiative?
What are the dangers?
Is this another form of a Chinese “iceberg offering”, like their “minor face-saving demands on Taiwan”, where the danger is all below the waterline?
Is this a way to sneak multi-lateral back into bilateral?
Etc., etc.
It’s not that I don’t trust China. It’s that I will NEVER, EVER trust China. 😉
Bad cop. That’s me. 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, no no no, no you’re not a bad cop. That leaves me with a bad feeling too. I do not trust the Chinese either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never trust anything, verify everything and even when it all works as promised, trust not until passed guarantee and then only trust that whatever you received lived up to it’s promise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same, they cheat and steel everything. Will take note of winning for these sectors, but they had better watch their shirts and wallets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese One Belt – One Road will be the new Silk Road for trade and transportation in Europe and Asia. The US can come out very good on the construction side of this.
LikeLike
For sure, they will attempt to tweak the rules.
We want you on that wall. We NEED you on that wall…
LikeLike
wolfmoon1776 I signed up for a newsletter months ago while at Time Square. Was shocked they were advertising crap about Soros, Barry and Ukraine. This was in the heart of Manhattan. These folks send me an article everyday and they swear by the One Belt One Road Initiative. They are celebrating this news as if they won the Super Bowl.
https://larouchepac.com/
From their latest article/clip:
With a little over 24 hours until the opening of the Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing, the United States has officially announced that in fact a delegation will be attending, representing the US and the Trump Administration. Our webcast features numerous exciting and fast-moving developments as the world is transformed by this vision of win-win cooperation and peace through development which the British imperialists have tried so desperately to derail, including with the attempted political coup ongoing against the Trump Administration. Our webcast ends with a clip from an exclusive interview with Senator Richard Black, in which he discusses his courageous fight against the acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s attack against him as a leading opponent of Obama’s regime change policy. The full interview is available here.
LikeLike
Mao is rolling over in his grave as communism dies a little more today.
Ain’t it grand?
LikeLiked by 4 people
all of this winning must feel like a brain tumor to the Democratic Party!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I did my senior thesis in 1993 on the North American Free Trade Agreement. Without getting into the weeds of it, the basic assumption in NAFTA (and the other agreements entered into by the Globalists) is
“The United States is the richest country in the world! An economic juggernaut that will surely crush and devour a its poor little trading partners! In order to MAKE IT FAIR for the “little guys” the United States will open its markets but allow the little guys to keep their barriers in some form to protect their fledgling industry from those rapacious American firms.”
So for example Mexican trucks were allowed into the US, but US trucking companies weren’t allowed to compete in Mexico.
Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 7 people
These deals were absolutely criminal and I remember voting for Ross Perot, despite the craziness and him leaving the field, to make a stand against NAFTA.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How’d that work out…
LikeLike
Redistribution of wealth on a global scale, that’s all. Pure and simple.
LikeLike
I have an idea for WH Press Conferences:
▪Swampites ask stupid repetative questions
☆Sean/Sara respond with Trump45’s achievements… like the above, and every other blessed thing he’s done for our country
Swampites are already crazy, lets just drive them round the bend and off the cliff to Crazytown!
♡ I dont see any problems, Press confs on the WH terms not theirs😎
LikeLiked by 5 people
that and run video of them answering the same question already so the media is demonstrated to be stupid, partisan witch-hunters
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just said something similar on the Press Conference thread!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great minds!😉💖
LikeLike
I like it all, with exception of the Chinese Processed Chicken products.
Is it just me, or did anyone else channel the BareNakedLafies while reading that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG!
LikeLike
I am interested in the part where Chinese Banks will be able to open branches here if they adhere to the same standards.
Citibank isn’t probably going to like that (as me if I care).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Regarding the cooked Chinese chicken imports, I believe that they agree to the same safety standards. It should be easy to monitor that both in China and at point of entry by testing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Won’t trust them for years to come. I’m old, by the time they can be trusted I’ll be gone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ACCELERATING SPEED of the TRUMP TRAIN:
World leaders’ mouths are agape.
The cool part: No other country in the world has leaders that can come close to keeping up, much less competing with them. We have guys who know ALL the games, and have written the book at creating and applying leverage in dealmaking.
• Every other country has tied itself down with national and multinational “rules” and “agreements” like Gulliver. They also have to play multi-level political games to agree on who gets what for each deal within their own countries, among EU countries and across Multilateral Agreement Groups. Then they’ve got to structure the kickbacks with individual companies and the win-lose arrangements with industry groups that politically fund the politicians and entertain the regulators.
• In the last 30 days, Wilburine has conducted 40 Negotiating Sessions … with China alone.
Competing countries couldn’t even coordinate and clear calendars for their first agenda-setting session in that timeframe.
http://www.lngworldnews.com/u-s-and-china-to-expand-lng-trade/
LNG Background: America’s first facility was finished in 2016.
• “Proponents argue that natural gas exports can provide enhanced security to allies such as Japan; reduce European energy dependence on Russia, which has used gas exports as a political weapon; and address global climate change by replacing coal.”
• The China market – with existing LNG-import facilities – is the PERFECT vehicle for IMMEDIATE SCALE-UP!
http://www.lngworldnews.com/u-s-and-china-to-expand-lng-trade/
The dire warnings from 12 months ago under Obama:
• “50% of U.S. LNG export capacity could be shut-in over next 5 years: WoodMac”
Wilburine just SOLVED THE PROBLEM.
https://www.kallanishenergy.com/2016/05/18/50-u-s-lng-export-capacity-shut-next-5-years-woodmac/
LikeLiked by 6 people
This should even help increase commerce here in blue blue Md, where we have an LNG terminal in Cove Point, Md. that the liberals hate. Beautiful facility, underused.
Ross is boss!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bet Tyson’s, with all its (legal/illegal?) “immigrant” labor, head is exploding!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
JFK gave America a fleeting glimpse of leadership for the COUNTRY when he vowed to “Put a Man on the Moon”.
DJT is giving America a lesson in leadership for the WORLD as he MAKES AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, forcing other nations to CHASE US.
TRUMP BONUS:
The winners will race to partner with us.
The losers will flounder and fail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MESSAGE TO CONGRESS:
• Are you learning anything?
• You’re looking like losers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sill chanting ‘Russia’. Wait ’til it bites them in the rear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many of the GOP supporting States are the most significant in domestic Poultry production and were intensely harmed by Asian Catfish already. This part of the negotiation was a very bad move and will impact States that were likewise decimated by Canada’s dumping lumber on us. Beef is solid already and beef farmers made the most I’ve ever seen for the past several years, with domestic prices only normalizing and becoming affordable for working families again for about the last year. Very unimpressed with this so far.
LikeLike
Most of the Poultry Processors around where I live are loaded from top to bottom with illegal aliens. Only harm will be to the Large Corporations for breaking laws from hiring the cheap labor illegals.
LikeLike
As a sidebar, if you want to experience what China is like “on the ground,” I can’t reccomend the ADVChina YouTube channel too highly. It is produced by a British South African and an American from New York. Both have lived as expats in China for a number of years, and each married and has a child with a Chinese wife. They have also produced a motorcycle documentary, “Conquering Southern China,” and have a second in the works, “Conquering Northern China.”
Here’s a recent episode, if you’ve got a quarter of an hour to spare, enjoy…
LikeLike
A Chinese youtuber that I follow did a video in which she put a camera on the front of her bike and rode around Bejing, showing viewers daily life there. It was interesting, but also (to me) very offputting. There seems to be no place where there aren’t people. I like crowds sometimes, but it would drive me mad to have so little privacy on a constant basis.
LikeLike
Why in the hell would anyone want to eat “chicken “cooked” in China? I just got a hankerin’ for sewer grease chicken and cardboard pot stickers. Look for ground chuck to go over $6/lb in the US. Look for beef prices to go through the roof now, as if they’re not high enough as it is.
LikeLike
And are we so short on chicken here that we can’t process it ourselves?
LikeLike
The Trump Administration have been officially in charge for 4 months. They have gotten so much done in such a short amount of time! With more things to be accomplished in the coming weeks/months! When I think back to prior administration’s, everything took months/years to get things done and they either settled on something less or failed. To me, it speaks volumes about the character of our current and past administration’s! We finally have someone since Reagan that actually loves America!!
LikeLike
I.LOVE.this.man!!! Take the time to watch; our President never stops working, congratualting and loving on people. The Rocket named Trump!!! Litterally, so endearing!! MAGA ON Mr President!💕💖
https://m.facebook.com/DonaldTrump/posts/10159125491735725
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just saw this on his twitter account when it was only 3 mins old. I stink at posting links but didnt want you all to miss this charming, fun meeting with the kids!
LikeLike
Anybody noticing how President Trump (Wilburine) has deferred the “big” issues like Technology and Intellectual Property Protection until later?
… Until Uniparty Donors drop out of the Chamber of Commerce and board the Trump Train.
LikeLike
[replacement post]
UNNOTICED TECTONIC RUMBLINGS:
President Trump (Wilburine) has deferred “big” issues like Intellectual Property Protection for High-Tech and Entertainment industries until later… leaving them hanging out to dry for now.
Wilburine gave Chinese Banks – among the world’s largest – access on an equal footing to the American market… opening the door to no-shenanigans Banking competition for America’s Banking Cabal.
POLITICAL WATCH:
When will Uniparty Donors conclude they’re better-off dropping out of the Chamber of Commerce and boarding the Trump Train?
Let’s see how the CoC Cabal does in cutting its OWN international deals for members.
LikeLike
Would be awesome if it lowers mortgage rates to say .025% and savings interest to 45%.
LikeLike
sundance, I’ve got an argument going on with a leftist who says this beef deal was already a thing with Obama. Then he sent me this link. https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2016/09/22/china-moves-reopen-market-us-beef
Was there something more that Trump added to this deal? Thanks.
LikeLike
Meanwhile CNN is worried about the number of scoops of ice cream served at the dinner table in the WH. #MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
NAFTA OUTLOOK:
Companies are enviously watching the speed of gains their peers are reaping through lightning-fast Bilateral Deals the Trump Team cuts.
• Those companies will RUN from the CoC Cabal that pays Congress to obstruct and delay.
• Those companies will DEMAND that Congress cut the Trump Team loose to drop NAFTA and cut Bilateral Deals.
• Those companies will FUND Primary Challengers to Congressional Leaders & Obstructionists.
LikeLike