President Trump Considers White House Communication Changes…

Judge Jeanine Pirro has an exclusive interview with President Trump which will air tonight at 9:00pm EDT on Fox. Judge Pirro previewed a portion of that interview last night and highlights the President considering a change in White House communications:

A solid argument can be made that now is the perfect time to adjust the White House communications strategy. Perhaps you will remember the communications recommendations we shared before the inauguration.

The “Press Pool” writ large, and the MSM outlets who use the press pool antagonists to generate the source material for their chosen narrative, are not going to change. Period.

The accusatory tone, the condescending questioning and the pretentious passive aggressive approach toward generating their news lede is never going to change. These are the same corporate media outlets who got it wrong from June 2015 all the way through the November ’16 election and yet never spent a moment in self-reflection.

After 18 months of media detachment from a consuming audience, not a single media outlet reassessed their position or outlooks, or questioned their internal staff makeup. In their ideological world-view it’s President Trump that is inherently wrong to question their assumptions and beliefs.

Corporate U.S. Media are suffering from an institutional Borderline Personality Disorder and they will never change. Accepting this reality means President Trump needs to deal with them the same way you deal with a person who exhibits Borderline behaviors, and manage them. Don’t change your activity to suit their demands; put more emphasis on stating what you are doing, and the forbearance is on them to accept, or leave.

Earlier Recommendations:

♦ Keep using twitter and facebook daily, or as deemed necessary to send direct messaging to a news-consuming public. Keep using social media, and/or any alternate platforms to communicate directly with the American People.

♦ Establish a strict dress code for credentialed White House media. No casual days, ever. 100% business professional, 100% of the time. No business casual, ever. This helps break the relationship dynamic. No-one benefits from policies structured around having a better relationship; doing so only allows the Borderline Media to dictate their terms for your engagement based on their psychology. You stop this issue by stopping the relationship dynamic.

♦ Never, under any circumstances, hold an informal press gaggle.

♦ Consider discontinuance of the live-feed broadcast of the Daily White House briefing. Stop allowing a press briefing to be the daily news lede ‘in-and-unto-itself’. Only conduct the WH press briefing when POTUS is actually in the White House.

♦ Set an earlier time for the press briefing – ex. 7:30am daily, for a set amount of time, ex. 1hr. Deliver the day’s bullet-pointed news as it pertains to the White House and current events, answer questions and be done. Set the standard and deliver. Provide the media the opportunity to cover or not, but do not change approach to fit their needs.

♦ Draw a distinction between “interviews” and “press conferences”. Pressers should be short question and answer sessions; eliminate long-winded background set-ups for questions in press conferences. Background expository prior to a question is an interview technique during an interview, not a press conference.

♦ Eliminate “exclusive interviews”. Starve the narcissism of the journalists. Exclusive interviews are notorious for editing and disinformation. When granting interviews bring in two media entities to conduct an interview; one each from either side of the political continuum, and they can interview together – taking turns on the questions.

♦ Ten hour public work days. 7am to 5pm. Use TWO or THREE continuous, alternating, Press Secretaries, not just one. Focused intensity and urgency.

♦ Equal opportunity media participation. Seating = first come first seated, general seating, every day. Doors close promptly 6:55am, if late = shut out.

♦ Drop the traveling Presidential press pool completely. Give the press a daily schedule, and then make media use their own resources to cover the events therein as they deem needed including air travel. Equal access without preferential treatment. This also includes foreign travel. The “credentialed press pool” only applies to White House pressers.

♦ When POTUS, V-POTUS, or cabinet officials travel, give first preference to local media, not national. Allow local reporters to ask questions pertaining to their community perspective on the event or engagement.

♦ √Drop the insufferable White House Correspondent’s dinner fiasco. It’s a ridiculous and vulgar display; a bubble event, with no inherent value for the country. It is also a grotesque exhibition of disconnected indulgence. There’s too much work to be done, just go about doing it.

♦ Engage the Borderline media as a communications unit. Deliver the Trump message as a communications unit. Consider a self-broadcasted roundtable meeting of one or two cabinet heads with communications officials with a rotating group of media invited to attend with questions focused on topic of department. (James Rosen and Sharyl Attkisson types) Maybe every other Sunday etc.

♦ Have POTUS give monthly EVENING press conferences; with part of the presser containing an ongoing and established outline to share progress on agenda. Perhaps half for ongoing efforts, half for current events.

♦ Re-establish a media work ethic by setting high standards, high expectations and a zero tolerance for laziness. Stand away from the media borderline personality through the consistent application of predictable standards. Make the media rise to the level of professionalism required by never letting circumstances dictate your own standards.

♦ Set an example when confronted with rudeness or displays of condescension or ridicule by media. Don’t engage, just call attention to it. Make shame a great motivator again.

