President Trump Considers White House Communication Changes…

Judge Jeanine Pirro has an exclusive interview with President Trump which will air tonight at 9:00pm EDT on Fox. Judge Pirro previewed a portion of that interview last night and highlights the President considering a change in White House communications:
A solid argument can be made that now is the perfect time to adjust the White House communications strategy. Perhaps you will remember the communications recommendations we shared before the inauguration.
The “Press Pool” writ large, and the MSM outlets who use the press pool antagonists to generate the source material for their chosen narrative, are not going to change. Period.
The accusatory tone, the condescending questioning and the pretentious passive aggressive approach toward generating their news lede is never going to change. These are the same corporate media outlets who got it wrong from June 2015 all the way through the November ’16 election and yet never spent a moment in self-reflection.
After 18 months of media detachment from a consuming audience, not a single media outlet reassessed their position or outlooks, or questioned their internal staff makeup. In their ideological world-view it’s President Trump that is inherently wrong to question their assumptions and beliefs.
Corporate U.S. Media are suffering from an institutional Borderline Personality Disorder and they will never change. Accepting this reality means President Trump needs to deal with them the same way you deal with a person who exhibits Borderline behaviors, and manage them. Don’t change your activity to suit their demands; put more emphasis on stating what you are doing, and the forbearance is on them to accept, or leave.
♦ Keep using twitter and facebook daily, or as deemed necessary to send direct messaging to a news-consuming public. Keep using social media, and/or any alternate platforms to communicate directly with the American People.
♦ Establish a strict dress code for credentialed White House media. No casual days, ever. 100% business professional, 100% of the time. No business casual, ever. This helps break the relationship dynamic. No-one benefits from policies structured around having a better relationship; doing so only allows the Borderline Media to dictate their terms for your engagement based on their psychology. You stop this issue by stopping the relationship dynamic.
♦ Never, under any circumstances, hold an informal press gaggle.
♦ Consider discontinuance of the live-feed broadcast of the Daily White House briefing. Stop allowing a press briefing to be the daily news lede ‘in-and-unto-itself’. Only conduct the WH press briefing when POTUS is actually in the White House.
♦ Set an earlier time for the press briefing – ex. 7:30am daily, for a set amount of time, ex. 1hr. Deliver the day’s bullet-pointed news as it pertains to the White House and current events, answer questions and be done. Set the standard and deliver. Provide the media the opportunity to cover or not, but do not change approach to fit their needs.
♦ Draw a distinction between “interviews” and “press conferences”. Pressers should be short question and answer sessions; eliminate long-winded background set-ups for questions in press conferences. Background expository prior to a question is an interview technique during an interview, not a press conference.
♦ Eliminate “exclusive interviews”. Starve the narcissism of the journalists. Exclusive interviews are notorious for editing and disinformation. When granting interviews bring in two media entities to conduct an interview; one each from either side of the political continuum, and they can interview together – taking turns on the questions.
♦ Ten hour public work days. 7am to 5pm. Use TWO or THREE continuous, alternating, Press Secretaries, not just one. Focused intensity and urgency.
♦ Equal opportunity media participation. Seating = first come first seated, general seating, every day. Doors close promptly 6:55am, if late = shut out.
♦ Drop the traveling Presidential press pool completely. Give the press a daily schedule, and then make media use their own resources to cover the events therein as they deem needed including air travel. Equal access without preferential treatment. This also includes foreign travel. The “credentialed press pool” only applies to White House pressers.
♦ When POTUS, V-POTUS, or cabinet officials travel, give first preference to local media, not national. Allow local reporters to ask questions pertaining to their community perspective on the event or engagement.
♦ √Drop the insufferable White House Correspondent’s dinner fiasco. It’s a ridiculous and vulgar display; a bubble event, with no inherent value for the country. It is also a grotesque exhibition of disconnected indulgence. There’s too much work to be done, just go about doing it.
♦ Engage the Borderline media as a communications unit. Deliver the Trump message as a communications unit. Consider a self-broadcasted roundtable meeting of one or two cabinet heads with communications officials with a rotating group of media invited to attend with questions focused on topic of department. (James Rosen and Sharyl Attkisson types) Maybe every other Sunday etc.
♦ Have POTUS give monthly EVENING press conferences; with part of the presser containing an ongoing and established outline to share progress on agenda. Perhaps half for ongoing efforts, half for current events.
♦ Re-establish a media work ethic by setting high standards, high expectations and a zero tolerance for laziness. Stand away from the media borderline personality through the consistent application of predictable standards. Make the media rise to the level of professionalism required by never letting circumstances dictate your own standards.
♦ Set an example when confronted with rudeness or displays of condescension or ridicule by media. Don’t engage, just call attention to it. Make shame a great motivator again.
I agree, Sundance, 100%!
Especially the dress code!
Thank you!
I concur.
Do what you say; say what you do.
Fire Reince, Hire Sundance!
Oh no! What would WE do without him??
We’d just make him nationwide! Can you imagine the exploding snowflakes that were “forced” to read Sundance’s analysis? Epic comes to mind!
AdRem’s gonna have to pick up the slack. 😜
Requiem for the duly distorted.
Ironing underwear!!! 😉
Banish them of they ask a question that has already been answered. That gets real old, real fast. They are despicable.
I would say, asked and answered, NEXT
Yes, do this, but make them SKIP being called on, during the next presser, for every “foul” question. Hit a “foul”, you AND your network are “out” for the next briefing.
Why did POTUS go on NBC with Lester. He must have known they would twist his words and use it for propaganda. Why..No reason so it’s the same daily what they do. Your feeding the hyenas. They need to be starved…These are the lowest creatures on earth so please protect yourself and us as well. We have to talk with our neighbors and co workers and don’t need big mistakes and to give them talking points hard to defend…Come on Trump put that in some order and get good advisers. Jared is a punk and Pee Wee may be a rat………
He is a life long news junkie and he lived in the NYC tabloids…I tune it out, but others see value…Obama did very little of this stuff and they actually complained how inaccessible he was..
.I believe Obama went over a year without press conference..I see no value whatsoever in these appearances and I think it diminishes him to some smalll extent…
Trump is never reactive and on the defense as the majority of the media, Dems, and the Establishment assume. He is always at least 10 steps ahead of them and on the offensive. It cracks me up when I hear the media saying that Trump did not anticipate a particular response. He has shown repeatedly that when he sends out a tweet or makes a move he has already anticipated what the responses will be. Folks, let’s trust our POTUS to be who he has always been and will always be. As he always says: “We are doing fine…”
Agreed. Trump did the Holt interview on purpose. We only need to FIND THE PURPOSE.
It’s like Trump’s tweets. EVERY ONE has a purpose.
It’s hilarious that the same media muffins who allege that Trump’s tweets are damaging to his administration, so desperately want Trump to stop tweeting. LOL. Do the math. The tweets do one thing that the MSM cares about. They hurt the BORDERLINE MEDIA.
I’m not sure what THE PURPOSE is but I’m really glad he did it…..for ONE selfish reason!
Hubby!!! He saw their (NBC/MSNBC) entire “hysterical” escapade all week long….from the Comey firing, to the interview, and their aftermath!!!
I’ve noticed something about PDJT. He revels in confronting “incoming”!!! 😉
Yes! Trump is pure 9/11 New Yorker, running into the burning building. God bless him for it!
They should stand up when asking their questions.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Stand up, state the agency they belong to, and their name.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have wondered about that too. It seems they used to, like decades ago. I quit watching news about 10 years ago when they blatantly turned into “entertainment”. I’ve rarely had cable and the last time I actually watched CNN was Desert Storm Era.
I don’t think I’ve ever watched but snippets of “pressers” until I discovered The Tree House I could visit. You can’t dispute timelines. The truth is always in the details while ferreting the lies.
Excellent suggestion!
Another suggestion- have the question posted live-time/ close caption on overhead screen and list by who and what agency. May prevent repetitive questions.
The problem certainly isn’t with Sean or Sarah -this bias media is unprofessional, it’s a 24 hour news cycle, and they functioned under O for a decade with fed , orchestrated, timely, talking points.
…forgot FAKE, PHONEY ECHO CHAMBER etc.
Best recommendation was passing on the WH Correspondents Dinner. Even the MSM didn’t want to cover it after President Trump spent the night in Pennsylvania instead.
“Only conduct the WH press briefing when POTUS is actually in the White House.”
Sounds like this one hasn’t been happening, and it’s annoying the President. He’s moving too fast even for his Press Secretary. Sean Spicer struggled to keep up with the Comey story.
The best idea I’ve heard yet was from Joe Concha, with the Hill, while on Hannity Friday night. He suggested to change the daily format where on Mondays the usual baboons are there but on Tuesdays have business reporters, Wednesday international correspondents, etc.
Yes..I mentioned this below.,,I thought it was Newt, but either way it would control the topic to some extent, but these are not journalists…
I don’t watch the press conferences, but I have made it a habit later in day to scroll through the hundred or so comments treepers write…I would suggest people go back a few months and maybe read through the comments on any given day of the week….
It’s very telling. The regulars on this site have a here we go again outlook and the gang up is so obvious on certain topics it’s all rather ludicrous…This is not a press briefing in any real context, but many seem to find it entertaining…
I would like to add something to Sundance list…Newt had a very good idea on Hannity last night…He suggested a day for business reporters only and you could have foreign affairs day etc .
It’s time to get a handle on this….As mentioned they aren’t going to change and they are lying more and more…Spicer and the gang are actually enabling them with his passive approach and giving these tools ratings…End whatever this is for good and change it…
I agree with you.
I would also like to see the big media guys out entirely.
They aren’t NEWS. They are special interest lobbyist propaganda machines without objectivity.
Pick only local news outlets from each state. When those reporters are in, we actually get REAL questions, not GOTCHA questions (and that includes FOX).
I’m starting to agree with Sundance about the communications problem within the white house. The president is consistent with what he says but on the other end, the signals are mixed. I do feel the need though to give Sarah Huckabee Sanders credit where it is due. The three days this week where she covered the press briefings, she did an outstanding job. She treated the press like the incompetent whiny children they truly are.
The daily press briefings truly need to be axed. They aren’t necessary especially when you consider the fact that some of the communications team are doing interviews on the news shows at different times of the day in addition to the press briefings. Maybe the root of the problem is Priebus and if that’s the case, then he needs to go.
I honestly think these Fake News reporters are going to make it up anyways…The media is the one controlling the democrats talking points and then they chime in…Here is the perfect example with the new Buzzword for Comey firing and it’s OPTICS
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/12/the-media-cant-stop-talking-about-optics-video/
Optirectumitis: Condition of the optic nerve directly connected to the rectum; rendering the afflicted with a generally shiddy outlook.
Just like when they couldn’t stop talking about “Gravitas”.
The press makes me mildly nauseous.
Mildly nauseous is on track to have a life of its own — like gravitas! 🙂
I agree that there needs to be attention brought to the fore whenever a prestitute demonstrates rudeness, smugness, condescension, or disrespect. There needs to be actual expulsion from the staff room in such an event. Stop until the individual leaves and finish with a stern warning, then continue.
Well, one thign the daily press briefings have accomplished is making me hate every last one of the reporters in that room except the old guy from Newsmax and the Indian reporter.
I despise Major Garrett. I used to think he was ok but he has revealed himself to be an arrogant creep. And don’t get me started on Jonathan Karl and April Ryan.
Garrett is horrendous now, and his smugness makes him ten times worse.
You aren’t the one one who feels that way about Major Garrett, trust me. He seems to have become more and more obnoxious since he left Fox.
Wilber Ross – can we have him 3 times a week? Trump 2 days…
Bring back Rumsfeld – say what you will, but the first 2 years of rummie were must see tv
Sounds like Preibus and Sean are both out.
McMaster was pretty good. So was Ryan Zinke!
Maybe they should give Sean a behind-the-scenes job and get a Former Navy SEAL like Zinke or a general like McMaster.
So was Mulvaney!
I think the problem with Sean Spicer (and to a lesser extent with Sarah Huckabee) is that they feel the need to “Trump-splain.”
If they’ve been given material to brief, then they should stick to what is in the brief. If a question goes outside the brief they’ve been given, then say “I don’t have anything further on that.” Sarah did that a couple of times, power to her.
I want to hear the recap–the actual briefing– that Sean Spicer delivers at the beginning of the conference. The so-called reporters should be made to behave, and I love Sundance’s suggestions up top.
Good strategic communications approach in an active president’s world: 10 hour workdays, rotating press secretaries, “Set an earlier time for the press briefing – ex. 7:30am daily”, etc…
Lots to like!
Donald Rumsfeld ALWAYS had someone from the Pentagon taping his interviews right beside whatever network cameras were rolling. I would like to see this procedure followed for all administration officials including the President, Vice President, and cabinet.
If the network won’t agree, no interview, and let everyone know that they wouldn’t agree.
If they agree and do some funny editing, post the uncut version on YouTube.
That’s what I think should happen.
My Favorite!
“Eliminate “exclusive interviews”. Starve the narcissism of the journalists. Exclusive interviews are notorious for editing and disinformation. When granting interviews bring in two media entities to conduct an interview; one each from either side of the political continuum, and they can interview together – taking turns on the questions.”
Gingrich last night said to remove the press from the briefing entirely. I like that idea too. If they have questions, send them in. Weed out the dupes, and pick only the good ones to respond to.
I caught Mika calling KAC interviews “porn” the other day. That is totally uncalled for and unacceptable, as well. NO MORE INTERVIEWS with these small little peons.
I truly expect foam to start coming out of these people’s mouths at any times. They are rabid animals.
For Mika to accuse Kellyanne of “porn” is so hypocritical, it boggles the mind. LOL!
THIS Mika.
Looks as if Mika wanted to entice Joe who was married at the time just as she was.
They both cannot talk about decency. They need to do some self examination both are fraughts.
Kelly Ann is ok and Mika seems insecure that she pounces on a successful woman with a happy marriage.
She called KAC interviews “politics porn”. It’s the casual vulgarity that’s always so startling with these people. The way they throw terms around that were/should be unthinkable – on network television, and just assume it’s OK with the viewing audience.
Also, not to monopolize this thread, but I think it really is very difficult to be a press secretary for President Trump. Spicer shows an amazing command of facts and figures and time lines, but it has to be exhausting. And there is no doubt he probably makes mistakes. After all, look at how many of us it takes here to keep up with everything going on!
I think submitting written questions (to avoid duplicates) is a good idea. Also, no TV coverage unless there is something the President wants covered that way.
Lots of good ideas here. Hope this gets read by the White House!
MSM are using the president to fill their 24 hour news and make the running. If he stops the daily briefings they would have to find something else to fill their time or report the things he is actually doing for the Amercan people.
Thank you Sundance for ANOTHER fabulous post about a subject very near and dear to my heart.
Now then:
Placating a “rabid” Press is no longer an option. The entire process is like having a room full of dirty laundry. Wash, rinse, repeat….day after day after day. The WH is in charge of the SPIN CYCLE. If it isn’t working properly the laundry will never get clean.
The process is necessary and important, but not as it is currently.
Time to fix it or nix it!!!
Carry On!
MAGA!!!🦁🚂📢🌳
I think Spicer has been doing a good job of late, and I thought Sanders was quite good.
If you’re going to have daily televised briefings, the key is to be in full command without seeming defensive in any way. Spicer used to fall into this trap multiple times per day (“no no no…”), but he has improved substantially.
It’s a shame we can’t clone T-Rex and make him the Press Secretary and spokesperson of every department. His demeanor is perfect. Extremely even-tempered, never rattled. And, he has incredible command of facts and is never taken off-guard by a question.
The daily WHPB is a constant trap being set by the devious reporters who make up the WH press corps. It’s a disservice to the American people. That said, the way you win over an audience and neuter your foes is to be calm and essentially above the fray. Rattle them rather than let them rattle you. That’s the path to success in any debate or engagement.
Spicer is learning. He’s come a long way since the beginning. To be fair to him, the Obama Muh Russia Trap put the entire administration in a clearly defensive posture and that bunker mentality is only now really beginning to clear (Comey being fired should be the beginning of the end of the Russia nonsense).
Know the facts cold, refuse to indulge foolish questions and keep a calm and authoritative demeanor. That’s how you win these staged ambushes that are the WHPB. Additionally, if Spicer is removed, then Trump may want to choose a more sympathetic figure (female possibly) as the Press Sec so that the Press Sec can look like a victim facing a belligerent media. Simple things like that.
On a different note, it’s amazing how young both Trump (70) and Pirro (65) look in the interview. If I or my spouse looks that good at that age, I’ll be feeling quite pleased with myself/ourselves. Good living pays off.
I agree. Spicer could easily defuse many of the questions by changing his initial response to (1) laughter, (2) rejection (of premise, question, whatever), (3) criticism of the question, (4) silence and a look (5) ignore and move on. It is straightforward to immediately reflect the nasty questions on the questioner, with extreme denigration, and the press secretary should do it more often.
BORDERLINE MEDIA. Love that term, because it fits. Don’t let the crazy people run the show with their crazy hoax conspiracy theories.
These people are not his friends. They are enemy combatants!
I watch the daily press conference for information. What I get is watching the press act like there are no brains in the room, but a lot of vultures looking for opportunities to eat the presenters alive..
I really would like to be able to watch the presenters with no press in the room. Their useless questions are not necessary to my search for knowledge. I plan to call the White House comment line and ask them to do away with the press and just give the viewers a chance to hear what is happening, who is doing what, what is upcoming…with a few presentations from the President and other members of the administration every so often.
White House press briefings s/b geared toward informing the public, not letting attendees shape their own narrative. Give presentations, bullet points, explanations. STOP ANSWERING ATTENDEES’ INSIPID QUESTIONS!!!
Stop the incessant shouting out questions. Use briefing time to BRIEF not answer q’s! Limit number of questions per briefing to 5 in the room & a few from Skype. Use a lottery system ahead of time to draw & announce 5 names. Those 5, and no one else, ask one question in the order of name drawn.
Right now they are too busy raising hands & squealing like pigs at a trough. Time to take the ‘scrum’ out of briefings.
Noticed the one check mark for not attending correspondence dinner. That’s a start.
And Tillerson did travel once without dragging the whiny brats along.
The questions should be limited to the items of Sean’s briefing only. They must stay on topic and stand when asking questions regarding the briefing first giving name and affiliation.
Any off-topic questions can be submitted by e-mail & answered via e-mail. Put them in a box and lock it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My wish is that the location of these silly sessions are moved off WH grounds. The people do not deserve to be in the WH. Starve their egos by moving them to another location.
What happened to Skype?
Why do they get 2 questions? Good grief I hope Sean will stop allowing them to run the show. He is the one at rhe podium and can shut out the noise.
Hopefully this happens!
All goes to purpose… what is the purpose? With President Trump’s direct line he does not need the media. Stop the insanity! Sundance is right on.
Good list of suggestions, Sundance.
I am a BIG FAN of early Briefings…. 7:30 AM is good.
The only additional change that springs to mind is….
Random Drug and alcohol testing of Media Hacks wishing to attend.
Additionally..
Media hacks in attendance need to… Sit up straight, with arms folded, and face the front!!
Raise their hands calmly if they wish to ask ONE brief, polite question. Wait until called on before speaking at all.
DO NOT preface question with a political speech or statement of “facts” (usually imagined/fake)
Minor infractions of rules: NAUGHTY “Journalists” will be sent to the back of the room and supplied with their DUNCE CAP for the remainder of they day
Repeat infractions….. BANNING from future briefings.
Thanks Sundance. I agree 100%.
Stop pampering the prima donnas. Get rid of amenities like this! The White House isn’t a spa. The media is there to work.
Posobiec is a true gift in the press corps. He’s like a cross between Jesse Watters and a WWII war correspondent. Just love the guy!
Agree 100%.
I vote for eliminating the daily press briefings. They can go to whitehouse.gov to get any daily talking points for their pathetic media outlets. Replace them with a 30 minute weekly (evening) report/briefing given by President Trump and one or 2 others. Have the corresponding cabinet head/secretary who oversees the newsworthy area be on with Pres. Trump. They can read from scripts and then dialogue. No one knows better than Trump how to pull off successful TV! Get Mark Burnett’s input. Just take the Real News directly to the people. Broadcast it and we will watch. Ratings (and knowledge) will be YUGE!!
