Media Recommendations To Sean Spicer and Trump Communication Team…

After 18 months of getting the presidential election completely wrong, not a single mainstream media outlet has looked honestly in the mirror, admitted their inherent flaws and committed to any change in approach, management or journalistic personnel. Exactly the opposite, they’ve quadrupled down on the same old – same old.
Consider a media request for access as you would any employment application:
♦ Drug test anyone who requests credentials for the White House press. Conduct background checks, criminal checks and credit checks via a third party security vendor. Dismiss any applicant who does not pass a strict background check.
♦ Keep using twitter and facebook daily, or as determined to send direct messaging to a news-consuming public. Keep using social media, and/or any alternate communications platforms to communicate with the American People.
♦ Establish a strict dress code for credentialed media. No casual days, ever. 100% business professional, 100% of the time. No business casual, ever.
♦ Discontinue the live-feed broadcast of the Daily White House briefing. Stop allowing a press briefing to be the daily news lede ‘in-and-unto-itself’. Only conduct the WH press briefing when POTUS is actually in the White House. Set an earlier time for the press briefing – ex. 7:30am daily, for a set amount of time, ex. 1hr. Deliver the day’s bullet-pointed news as it pertains to the White House and current events, answer questions and be done.
♦ Draw a distinction between “interviews” and “press conferences”. Pressers should be short question and answer sessions; eliminate long-winded background set-ups for questions in press conferences. Background expository prior to a question is an interview technique during an interview, not a press conference.
♦ Eliminate “exclusive interviews”, which are notorious for editing and disinformation. When granting interviews bring in two media entities to conduct an interview; one each from either side of the political continuum, and they can interview together – taking turns on the questions.
♦ Ten hour work days. 7am to 5pm. Use TWO Continuous, Alternating, Press Secretaries, not just one. Focused intensity and urgency.
♦ Have a quarterly lottery for press briefing media attendees who pass the background check and application process. Equal opportunity participation. Seating = first come first seated, general seating, every day. Doors close promptly 6:55am, late = shut out.
♦ Drop the traveling Presidential press pool completely. Give the press a daily schedule, and then make media use their own resources to cover the events therein as they deem needed including air travel. Equal access without preferential treatment. This also includes foreign travel. The “credentialed press pool” only applies to White House pressers.
♦ When POTUS, V-POTUS, or cabinet officials travel, give first preference to local media, not national. Allow local reporters to ask questions pertaining to their community perspective on the event or engagement.
♦ Drop the insufferable White House Correspondent’s dinner fiasco. It’s a ridiculous and vulgar display; a bubble event, with no inherent value for the country. It is also a grotesque exhibition of disconnected indulgence. There’s too much work to be done, just go about doing it.
♦ Engage the legacy media as a communications unit. Deliver the Trump message as a communications unit. Have a self-broadcasted roundtable meeting of communications officials with a rotating group of media invited to attend. Maybe every other Sunday etc.
♦ Have POTUS give monthly EVENING press conferences; with part of the presser containing an ongoing and established outline to share progress on agenda. Perhaps half for ongoing efforts, half for current events.
♦ Re-establish a media work ethic by setting high standards, high expectations and a zero tolerance for laziness. Make the media rise to the level of professionalism required by never letting circumstances dictate your standards.
♦ Set an example with the recent display of CNN’s Jim Acosta. He can either write a public apology outlining his rude recent behavior, or he can lose his White House credentials. Make shame a great motivator again.
I like all of Sundance’s suggestions for the WH presspool. I also agree with other commenters that a lot of these rules need to be applied to all federal, state, and local government workers. Especially Congress…
Going further, would it be possible to designate the US Press as a critical US industry? Not in a way that it is government owned/controlled, but mandatory US citizen/corporation controlled. Any news publication (TV, newspaper, magazine, etc) that uses a US city name or claims to be a US news source must be majority owned by a US citizen or corporation, otherwise they must clearly state that they are a foreign owned/influenced news source and cannot us a US based name (the New York Times would have to be the Mexico City Times, or Mouthpiece of Carlos Slim, or Mexican Influence R Us, etc). Being foreign owned would not necessarily be a bad thing in any way, just clearly stating the potential foreign bias in the news stories presented. A corporate owner would also need to prove that they are majority US citizen owned, otherwise the same rules apply. A US based corporation that is majority owned by a Saudi and owns a newspaper would not be considered a US corporation due to the corporation actually being essentially owned by a foreign entity. Basically an effort to prevent foreign influence (Slim, Soros, Saudi Arabia, etc) on our already super biased news.
There should also be rules on the number of outlets that any one entity can own in any news format, say one TV station/channel, one newspaper, one magazine, and one website. A person/corporation can not own any interest in multiple channels, multiple newspapers, multiple magazines, multiple websites, etc. That way you (hopefully) cannot have the situation we are in now where the majority of news organizations are owned by 6 corporations. You get one window into each window and that is it.
This would help limit and/or identify foreign conflicts of interest in “US” news based on who ownership is and push for the US press to be majority owned by US citizens, who will (hopefully) push for their owned news outlets to work in the interest of US citizens, not foreign interests. It is unlikely that a foreign owner will hold their news organization to keeping US citizens interests first; they will try to influence the public for their gain. It also limits news monopolies by limiting ownership, so that all of our disparate news sources aren’t coming from, ultimately, one source.
I know this introduces regulations, but for the Press that is supposed to act as another people’s check on the government and speak truth to power, there needs to be safely US news organizations that will be more likely to actually do that job compared to a foreign owned “American” news source. And there need to be lots of US news organizations, all competing for our eyeballs and ears and doing their best to bring the best news and stories and best journalism to the US public.
The lame stream media, and liberals are really scared.
We must remember, don’t be scared.
Sundance, I would like to add to your excellent list of suggestions what I believe to be another key change that the White House and (broader speaking) the executive branch should consider doing to ensure some semblance of integrity within NOT ONLY the WH Press Corps but U.S. media writ large.
Namely, what I propose is the following:
(1) The White House should consider means by which to take the SPJ Code of Ethics for Professional Journalists…
https://www.spj.org/ethicscode.asp
(2) …in conjunction with the spirit of how Ethics Compliance Programs are required under United States Sentencing Guidelines for publicly traded corporations…
http://www.acc.com/legalresources/quickcounsel/eaecp.cfm
(3) …to form a requirement for ANY and ALL media organizations that wish to cover the White House and all other Executive Branch departments and events.
Thus, while the WH cannot dictate to Congress what THEY allow, etc., in addition to your points, the president and his Press Secretary, etc., by executive order and internal policy, could make it an ABSOLUTE REQUIREMENT that ANY AND ALL media organizations must establish:
A – A structured ethics training program, through which ALL prospective correspondents must undergo INITIAL and RECURRENT training in ethical best-practices for journalism, but ALSO in which ALL editors/managers of media organizations must undergo too, so that they can effectively manage their organizations ethically
B – An ethics department within their organization to monitor ALL of their journalistic endeavors and reporting in an ongoing basis, to ensure compliance with the spirit and guidelines of the SPJ Code of Ethics AND to investigate allegations of ethical violations by correspondents, pundits, etc., with respect to how they conduct their professional activities
C – A means by which the White House and Executive Branch departments can file and lodge explicitly detailed complaints if they feel a given reporter or organization has violated their own professional SPJ Code of Ethics
*** These must be established within the media organization to control ALL of their journalistic activities — not just WH or EB coverage/reporting — before ANYONE from their organization would be considered for WH and EB credentialing. ***
Thus, the White House could use a carrot and stick tactic to achieve a larger strategic purpose: A reformation within the journalism industry that firmly entrenches an ethical culture. OVER TIME, the establishment of an ethical culture within specific organizations and the industry as a whole, becomes a very powerful peer-pressure control mechanism wherein ethical lapses are policed by OTHERS within their field, thereby eliminating the need for any (Constitutionally questionable) legislation intended to improve ethical standards.
ANY and ALL journalists who violate the SPJ Code of Ethics during their subsequent White House tenure would be referred to their own organization’s ethics board/panel for review and corrective action. If the organization doesn’t take the matter seriously and proscribe corrective action and/or bring punitive measures against the reporter in question (as may be appropriate for a given situation), then the White House & EB departments could reserve the right to cancel the credentials of the ENTIRE organization until such time as they feel the organization has made corrective changes to their ethics program. The WH could also simply refuse to credential SPECIFIC journalists that they feel are not ethical, although I would suggest that they would do well to justify such individual bans very publicly to mitigate accusations of violating Freedom of the Press rights simply because they don’t like how they are being covered, etc.
In summary: I’m suggesting a program that follows just the SPIRIT of the Chapter 8 United States Sentencing Commission’s guidelines for enforcing ethical behavior in publicly traded companies, by requiring journalist organizations and professionals to adhere to their OWN industry Code of Ethics AND to require initial and recurring training in ethics for ALL of their media personnel (including editors and management, of course).
Totally agree! As I be mentioned previously, the SPJ code of ethics is the way to hold the media accountable as “professionals”, along with disclosing all their conflicts of interest.
I urge all Treepers to email the Trump Transition team to insist that they hold the media accountable to their own stated code of ethics. We insist on ethics in government, we should insist on ethics in journalism. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
This is Excellent! The media needs standards, disciplines and oversight.
Need to send to https://www.greatagain.gov/ and https://twitter.com/transition2017
But first change the word ‘proscribe’ (meaning prohibit) to ‘prescribe’… which I believe you meant or may have typed and WordPress auto-spell changed.
Trump Administration –
Talk Radio Hosts And Bloggers May Be Included In White House Press Briefings/ WOW/
Oliver Laughland
Sunday 15 January 2017 15.18 EST Last modified on Sunday 15 January 2017 16.25 EST
“Talk radio hosts and bloggers could be invited to official White House press briefings once the Trump Administration takes office, under a highly irregular proposal being floated that may also remove briefings from the West Wing.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/15/white-house-press-briefings-talk-radio-bloggers-trump
Wonder if Sundance/or CTH reps will attend/ EXCITING/
By extension maybe Sd would tap Bull – Bluto – Keln – cetera/ _____
fill in the blank/ as surrogates to the press briefings/ in order to remain
anonymous/ NEVER KNOW/
They are anonymous?
Kate Dalley is excellent. Very smart. Very well read, and very patriotic.
These are excellent recommendation and would completely change the public’s perception of the press. and change the relationship of the press with the President. What’s been happening over the last 8 year has been an incestuous circus. The Fat Lady hooking up with the Thin Man.
Time to force the to act like professionals, or not. WIN-WIN or No deal.
Drug test all Congressmen invited to WH meetings. Don’t hqve to make results public, but do make public those who decline.
Every intelligence committee member and their staff should be subject to random drug & alcohol testing. Can’t pass? Lose your clearance. We don’t need keepers of the nations secrets babbling while under the influence.
To be honest, every elected official should be random drug tested. Gov’t employees too. 3 strikes and you’re fired. Immediate firing for faking tests (ie having someone else take your drug test)
Faking a drug test, for anyone with security clearance, should be a felony.
