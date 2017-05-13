Former U.S. President Obama Preaches Inherent Value of Communism to Italian Audience…

This is more than a little bit disconcerting. This past week former President Barack Obama was in Milan Italy; paid to deliver remarks to an international summit on food innovation called “Seeds and Chips”.
During the Q&A segment of Mr. Obama’s performance he was discussing challenges to the global community and governmental policy amid the larger food production discussion. Part of the discussion involved the issue of technological innovation displacing the need for human labor within farming and the agricultural industry.
While directing the discussion of workforce displacement, Mr. Obama took the opportunity to expand the conversation into more general terms. What Obama said about labor distribution amid new and emerging economies is stunning. Perhaps even more stunning is the reaction from the European audience. (video prompted 44:36)
(44:36 of video) […] This is a much bigger concern in the economy as a whole. And my guess is that ultimately what is going to happen is that everybody is going to have to work less and we’re going to have to spread work more.
But that is going to require a reorganization of the social compact. That requires we change our mindset about the link between work, income and value of people in the teaching profession, or in healthcare, or in certain things that cannot be done by AI or a robot.
[…] How do we prepare for that? And how do we start creating, or at least having a conversation within our society about making sure that work and opportunities are spread; and that everybody has the chance to live a good and fulfilling life?
Rather than having a few people who are working 80 to 90 hours a week and making enormous incomes; and then a large portion of redundant workers that increasingly have difficult time supporting families. That’s not a sustainable mechanism for democracy and a healthy society. (end 46:40 of video)
~Barack Obama, Milan Italy ’17
Four months ago the man speaking those words, directly from the ideological outlook of the communist manifesto, was President of the United States.
I do not anticipate too many people watching that entire Obama video, but I did. It is alarming to identify exactly what systems and methods the global overlords are anticipating having to construct. All in preparation for ruling people.
Because we are so far down the path, at this specific moment in history it is possible to see the horizon ahead (where we are going), and also see the horizon behind (where we came from), and understand exactly where we’re standing.
Understanding their long term agenda also helps to understand why there is so much opposition to President Donald Trump.
There are trillions of dollars at stake.
At lease he is consistent. Every single time I think I cannot despise him more, he proves me wrong.
You and me both.
🙂 Agree
I’m not quite sure how this reconciles with “my muslim faith” (his famous words), but I guess for a man with no soul, the differences between his communism and islam don’t matter much.
Like this clown ever worked a 80-90 work week….LOL
80-90 minutes maybe.
Commie through and through.
When one is raised that way, it can be very hard to break that thinking.
Socialism, communism, and democracy — nothing the founding fathers would have approved of.
“A republic, if you can keep it.”
–Benjamin Franklin.
Frank Marshall Davis was his mentor…. and “closet” Communist USA member.
A quote: “Are you with me in my determination to wipe out white supremacy?”
If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..If..
Notice the Democratic never says our Republic, They always call our country our “Democracy”.
Thanks for the Churchill quote at the end, SD. I can’t take BO anymore, and I sincerely thank our Good Lord that BO is no longer in power.
He is a true imbecile savant.
Or is he?….
Not as President. He’s a head-case ideologue that must be mitigated as much as possible.
He still has power in his words. He still has influence. He still has the masses fawning over him. I think he is to be very dangerous still. That is power.
You are correct. Here is hoping that he gets his, and he just might.
Yes, BHO consistently reveals just how utterly ignorant he is about how reality functions and why and how human beings strive for dignity and liberty.
There is the shallow counterfeit consistency of someone who banters pretentious slogans rooted in ideological constructions that are fictions of the mind, and there is the true living consistency and coherence of persons who know the dynamics and complexities of reality and the profound depths and aspirations of human persons confronting them, not only for this life, but also for a destiny that endures beyond it.
BHO’s arrogant pretensions reveal no true consistency. He is a reed constantly bending before the forces of tyranny.
I am sickened by the fact that this creep, this dangerous person, lived in the White House with his faux family and did his best to run this country into the ground. It is a miracle from God that he didn’t succeed and that God heard our cries and gave us PDJT. I don’t know how else to explain it other than a miracle.
No doubt. God heard our prayers and delivered us. We must continually pray for further success. The spiritual part of this battle is still very much going on….
What a surprize. Obama is and has always been a communist. We survived a communist president. Whew! Now to get rid of all his communist embeds.
Off a commie for your mommy. Happy Mother’s Day!
I think my dad was right. Barack Obama is the Anti-Christ.
…or certainly at least part of the Anti-Christ system, Sylvia. Your dad may be right about BHO specifically – I can’t recall anyone else in my entire life experience for whom I’ve had such a visceral revulsion.
I thought once BO left office, “whew, we were spared. Must not have been the Anti-Christ afterall.” Then I read something like this and the hairs on the back of my neck stand straight up.
I’ve loved God since I was 5-years-old; I’ve heard an abundance of ended-times and Revelations teaching and preaching. It’s profoundly clear to me that the more I know, the more I know that I don’t know. As Indiana08 posts below, “only the Lord knows.” I do trust my inner compass, though, and it whirls like a spinning top with anything BHO.
I despise seeing and hearing him in any way, shape or form at this point in time. Evil and narcissism never truly disappear; our prayerful fight and vigilance continues.
He is one of many. Nostradamus predicted at least three. Hitler, Napoleon and what many believe to be someone of middle east ties (Saddam, Osama or Obama). However, I’m of the opinion that the devil will send several anti-Christ hoping one sticks but only the Lord knows when the end comes, not the devil.
You have a very wise father.
He was. I lost him in 2010, but he taught me so much. One thing he taught me was to read/watch the news but that it was important to do so with a very critical eye and analyze it carefully. Like so much I didn’t really value it or take it terribly seriously as a child, but when I got older I found the lessons had taken root. I was very, very blessed.
Along the same lines my dad used the term “diabolical” to describe BO. When dad was being nicer he’s referred to BO as a “glib idiot”.
Both are very apt descriptions.
Obama is a hypocrite!
BARACK Obama will reportedly pocket a staggering £2.5million (€3million) today for delivering a speech to a sold-out audience in Milan as part of his lucrative post-presidential speaking tour.
The former President, who has already earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for private speeches since leaving the White House, will make his highest-paying appearance yet at the Global Food Innovation Summit today.
President Obama flew into Italy’s business capital yesterday, and according to local media headed straight for the extravagant Park Hyatt hotel, which can cost up to £7,100 (€8,400) a night.
After bringing the city to a standstill with a convoy of 14 cars, a helicopter and a 300-strong police escort, President Obama’s entourage reportedly took over two floors of the hotel.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/802063/Barack-Obama-speech-Global-Food-Innovation-Summit-Milan-private-speech-Wall-Street
Don’t worry. He plans on spreading that enormous income around. Just like he always has. Wait…… I sit corrected. All he did was suck off taxpayers, donors, Hollywood types, the Nobel Peace Prize committee, sycophants and miscreants.
That’s $3,270,000. It would take a career lifetime (44 years) at 75,000/year to earn that amount. It’s just a big globalist kickback.
“Rather than having a few people who are working 80 to 90 hours a week and making enormous incomes…” Seriously, a$$hole???
Communists like money…for themselves.
Communist leaders always live like kings, while preaching about the ‘evils of wealth’.
Like father, like son.
Sad to think that taxpayer dollars are still going into his bank account.. Commie
Sad? I am sickened.
I suspect this is just the beginning of his “coming out” process. More to follow.
When will people understand this bastard is a communist? Will THIS even do it?
So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause.
The only thing I want to hear pass his lips is his absolute final gurgle of death.
As we say in the black community: He looks ate up y’all!
I guess he did not realize that as he banged on about “”jobs that could be done by a robot”… it occurred to me to wonder if Obama is a Robot?
Pay toilet
Apologies in advance- but he reminds me of something- if you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshit. He is an IGNORANT FOOL. He knows nothing. Not a damn thing.
Thank the Lord that commie is no longer president! We are so lucky to have Pres. Trump.
Chilling.
Beware of the whole Democratic party.
And the Republican part is silent.
President Trump says it’s us against the world.
That was disturbing. On so many levels.
And there will be nary a peep about a former American president extolling the virtues of communism, from the swamp dwelling msm.
