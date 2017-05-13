Former U.S. President Obama Preaches Inherent Value of Communism to Italian Audience…

This is more than a little bit disconcerting. This past week former President Barack Obama was in Milan Italy; paid to deliver remarks to an international summit on food innovation called “Seeds and Chips”.

During the Q&A segment of Mr. Obama’s performance he was discussing challenges to the global community and governmental policy amid the larger food production discussion. Part of the discussion involved the issue of technological innovation displacing the need for human labor within farming and the agricultural industry.

While directing the discussion of workforce displacement, Mr. Obama took the opportunity to expand the conversation into more general terms. What Obama said about labor distribution amid new and emerging economies is stunning. Perhaps even more stunning is the reaction from the European audience. (video prompted 44:36)

(44:36 of video) […] This is a much bigger concern in the economy as a whole. And my guess is that ultimately what is going to happen is that everybody is going to have to work less and we’re going to have to spread work more. But that is going to require a reorganization of the social compact. That requires we change our mindset about the link between work, income and value of people in the teaching profession, or in healthcare, or in certain things that cannot be done by AI or a robot.

[…] How do we prepare for that? And how do we start creating, or at least having a conversation within our society about making sure that work and opportunities are spread; and that everybody has the chance to live a good and fulfilling life? Rather than having a few people who are working 80 to 90 hours a week and making enormous incomes; and then a large portion of redundant workers that increasingly have difficult time supporting families. That’s not a sustainable mechanism for democracy and a healthy society. (end 46:40 of video) ~Barack Obama, Milan Italy ’17

Four months ago the man speaking those words, directly from the ideological outlook of the communist manifesto, was President of the United States.

I do not anticipate too many people watching that entire Obama video, but I did. It is alarming to identify exactly what systems and methods the global overlords are anticipating having to construct. All in preparation for ruling people.

Because we are so far down the path, at this specific moment in history it is possible to see the horizon ahead (where we are going), and also see the horizon behind (where we came from), and understand exactly where we’re standing.

Understanding their long term agenda also helps to understand why there is so much opposition to President Donald Trump.

There are trillions of dollars at stake.

