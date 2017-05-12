Attorney General Sessions Outlines Federal Charging and Sentencing Guidelines…

Earlier today Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined a new DOJ reference policy [full pdf included below] regarding federal charging and sentencing for Federal Prosecutors. Here’s the full press conference. Remarks begin at 05:00 (prompted)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions today issued the attached memorandum establishing charging and sentencing policies for the Department of Justice. This policy was formulated after extensive consultation with Assistant U.S. Attorneys at both the trial and appellate level, as well as U.S. Attorneys and Main Justice Attorneys. It ensures that the Department enforces the law fairly and consistently, advances public safety and promotes respect for our legal system. (link)
The outlining memo is below:
AG Jeff Sessions = The Fist of God!
Hope this now means that voter intimidation at certain precincts in Philadelphia will be dealt with swiftly and without regard to race, creed or color. Can I get an “amen”?
Amen x10000000000
Amen! Amen! Thought I’d just give two for the price of one. 🙂
Amen and amen
Not to mention the new commission to look at election fraud and associated. Another fun day for Trump’s deplorables.
Someone with actual integrity and trustworthiness will be looking at election fraud? Really??? Ooh, Ooh, I’m wearing my happy colors today!
This is not the obama administration, thankfully.
Obama had an administration? All this time I’d thought it was a cult.
Truth if I ever heard it.
#LOCKHERUP
Off topic but I just read that Clapper is walking back his statements that there was no collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russia by stating that he would not have known.
This in spite of the fact that there are multiple videos of him on different ocassions saying there was “no evidence of collusion”, the latest just from last week. Lol, this guy is an even dumber liar than we thought.
We had video on him lying to congress on data collection. Not only wasn’t he charged, they invited him back. Perhaps this is a good place to start enforcing our laws.
Whaaat? You mean we cannot just make up laws as we go along?
For the record, is Clapper perjuring himself then or now?
He made the latest comments in an interview with Clinton hack Andrea Mitchell on NBC news. Figures. Good point about the perjury. Hope someone picks up on it but knowing how weak and impotent the republicans are, they will just let it slide,
With Comey gone all bets are off– THIS is what they are afraid of….
PS….with no “safe spaces” what’s a felon to doooooooooooo??
I thought they only became felons after being caught, sentenced, and doing time.
that goes without saying….
Silly me.
Rule of Law /Law And Order Buzzy ; )
Oh, yes, sorry. I forgot about that law and order thing. They kind of go together don’t they? 😉
i mean things being in order when there is respect for the rule of law. As opposed to chaos….. which one is likely to find in a swamp.
Caught – check
Sentenced – “Keep his coat.” (short and to the point – check)
Doing time – Is that the same as do-doing on his mission and our constitution? (check)
Yup.
Still a Felon.
So you think you can commit a felony, and you are only a felon if you get caught.
LOL, you might want to re think that.
Got to check my dictionary and drink more coffee. Back later.
It seems that Pelosi has categorically stated that President Trump is NOT under investigation for anything.
It would be a gross dereliction of duty for a Congressional Intelligence Gang of Eight member to allow a known FBI investigation of a presidential candidate – or the president – to go ahead without the Gang of 8 being briefed on the matter. I’m sure she’d prefer to leave wafting through the air the inference of there being an investigation or PDJT, but when her own dereliction would be apparent, better to tell the truth and salvage what’s left of her reputation.
Pelosi knows what truth is?
Of course she doesn’t know because she is a democrat, they make up their own truths and change it when it is convenient.
How would SHE know?
Let’s face it, the bastards are going to be ‘investigating’ DJT the entire time he’s in office.
Clapper has a credibility problem–no one believes anything he says. He’s a proven liar.
I am deep down hoping that the long term effects of this is, indeed, Justice For All. I would love few things more than for Jeff Sessions to be the man who levels the playing field such that no one can make a case for disproportionate punishments.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if Black Lives Matter had instead called themselves “…Justice For All” they would have at least everyone in my little circle on their side. No intelligent, compassionate person I know can abide by punishments which appear unequal or unfair. But when your platform is violence rather than equality, you lose me.
Well said Beryl Bomb!! It IS called the “Pledge of Allegiance” after all. 😉
Beryl– “No intelligent, compassionate person I know can abide by punishments which appear unequal or unfair. But when your platform is violence rather than equality, you lose me”…. you have articulated this sentiment beautifully…..well done.
“But when your platform is violence rather than equality, you lose me” Absolutely correct – especially when the violence for which you are advocating is directed at people who had NOTHING to do with the initial incident that you are protesting! When a national movement starts advocating for the destruction of any group of people, simply based on their association, however tenuous, with someone who has POSSIBLY behaved badly, we have crossed the line from a nation of logic, justice, and fairness into a realm of anarchy and anger that will destroy us ALL very quickly!
That’s because BLM has nothing to do with justice of any kind. They did not mistakenly neglect this; they were designed to be this way.
Having been the subject of a Federal prosecution and subjected to the rigidity of the sentencing guidelines (some 20-years ago), I welcome any flexibility granted to the prosecutors. However, I do not believe that the flexibility should actually be in the hands of the prosecutor as they are heavily invested in (both emotionally and, more importantly, financially) the outcome. By financially, I mean that the prosecutors get annual bonuses not (generally) based on the size or weight of cases brought, but on the number of cases brought. It’s true in civil prosecutions also. It is the Federal judges who should be given greater sentencing flexibility and the right to review their decisions a year or two in where justified. So, on the whole I think that for the most part this is a “nothing burger.”
A “nothing burger” when the following language is included in the memorandum:
There will be circumstances in which good judgment would lead a prosecutor to conclude that a strict application of the above charging policy is not warranted.
In that case prosecutors should carefully consider whether an exception may be justified. Consistent with longstanding Department of Justice policy any decision to
vary from the policy must be approved by a United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General or a supervisor designated by the United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General and the reasons must be documented in the file.
Second prosecutors must disclose to the sentencing court all facts that impact the sentencing guidelines or mandatory minimum sentences and should in all cases seek a reasonable sentence under the factors in 18 U.S.C § 3553. In most cases recommending a sentence within the advisory guideline range will be
appropriate. Recommendations for sentencing departures or variances require supervisory approval and the reasoning must be documented in
the file.
Seems like they better follow the rule of law and if they don’t, you have some incredible checks and balances when doing so. In my book, that is called some serious teeth behind the memorandum.
Me likey too.
jnearen, The most irritating part of this whole thing for me is that government employees should not be receiving bonuses to begin with. Eliminating that, in all areas, would stop wasting taxpayer monies, and lessen the temptation to engage in corrupt activities.
eric holder’s nose flared over this announcement.
Funny how holder’s ‘fixes’ to the criminal justice system fail to include discouraging people from breaking the law.
Or actually prosecuting those who break the law. Oh yeah, he did get Dinesh after the notorious D’Souza crime spree.
Just an observation:
When you arrange their initials, with last name first….Eric Holder’s and Loretta Lynch’s….spell He!!
Glad to be done with that!!! 😉
Likely because Holder doesn’t believe in law based on morality or the constitution. To understand about morality, Holder would need an elementary grade school level dictionary.
holder was the guard dog for the big dogs from way back.
There are likely at least two classified presidential pardons in his ‘jacket.’
Wouldn’t surprise me in the least. I have to wonder if most American sheeple know just how traitorous and corrupt Obama is.
Nope, they don’t. Most American sheeple are still enamored of the “first black president” and how well he can read from a teleprompter.
http://i1.cpcache.com/product/13554273/bang_head_here_mousepad.jpg?height=460&width=460&qv=90
Well, phooey. That didn’t work out well.
https://www.bing.com/images/search?view=detailV2&ccid=hbiCimVp&id=7682C790844516B3431FE16F8EFC7177A3172727&thid=OIP.hbiCimVp3mIGRI4csmgpbwEsEs&q=bang+head+here&simid=608020078966410899&selectedIndex=10&ajaxhist=0
Sorry folks. I quit.
Folks I hope you can appreciate the first speaker from NYC! Yes the city I live in is a cesspool of snowflakes. Our mayor is the biggest POS in the world. But just as our Lion, the police brass don’t care about DeBlasio or an repercussions for speaking out today in favor of our President and AG. They are cut from the same cloth as our Lion!
Would never have guessed you are from NYC. You must be one tough cookie to hold your views there!
Mike
My wife and I have the fondest memories. Long, long time ago, we lived (about 5 years) in Chatham New York. I worked in Hudson. The pretties place I have ever been and the finest people I ever met. Standard transportation was a 4 wheel drive pickup with a gun rack filled with shotguns and rifles (loaded) hanging over the back window. Snow plow in the yard, chainsaw axes wedges and malls in the garage. This was for making extra money. Super Mario was governor and everyone was taxed to death. Cash was king because it was all under the table.
I can not say enough good about the native New Yorkers.
MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN ☑️
End heroin trade: burn and salt heroin poppy fields.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is time for international poppy-proliferation treaties.
If and when the law is re-written, it will be when society has come to that conclusion.
So refreshing having an Attorney General who is honorable and qualified – no more crooks in the DOJ – I say – Attorney General Sessions is going to make a difference – as much as the man in the White House – as Americans – we can be proud of the Trump Administration leadership!
Let us HOPE SO, because the FBI falls under them. 🙂
Then, it is time to clean house – yes, Two?
Have to add my yes vote to housecleaning. Starting with the swamp in the basement.
Well, buzzy – they have to drain the swamp to see what (who) is in it – yes?
It’s OK by me. I’m still waiting to see how many are up to date on their Ethics Training as directed by Judge Hanen in 2016. They’ve had a heck of a lot more time than you or I would have been given. IF they haven’t completed it yet… BYE! BYE!
Each department was told to do an assessment – that probably includes personnel left over from the last administration, too – what training they have is of no use to AG Sessions – he needs people he can trust – just saying…
A.G. Jeff Sessions Acted Ethically in Joining in the Recommendation to Fire Comey
Freedom Watch
This new memorandum, with instructions, is undoubtedly laying the bedrock for the cases that are to come. As we all want swift justice, the AG and his team are carefully moving about their business it seems, so they leave absolutely no “loopholes” for the criminals to escape! They are methodically going after “bad actors”, which I soon hope includes some of the congress critters, Clinton and clan, and Ozero and all associates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to see that the rule of Law as it is written will now be followed. That being said, the war on Drugs and the subsequent Policing for Profit through Civil Forfeiture is an abject failure and needs to be revisited by the Legislators. One thing that does concern me about Sessions is his connection with the Police and the Prison industry lobbyist and their vested interest in maintaining unconstitutional practices of Policing for Profit and continuing the failed War on Drugs policies. As in Healthcare reform, no real change will be possible without kneecapping the influence of the big money lobbyist.
Rush today was opining on trumps advisors being inept in. Of e,planning to POTUS how long the Russian thing would go on. I had to laugh.Noone is buying this cod piece while the media and dems wail and tend this happens. How many things have gone on under the radar of the reliable leftist supporters the SJWs and the ECO loons. While the accusers prisyadka round the stage
