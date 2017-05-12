Attorney General Sessions Outlines Federal Charging and Sentencing Guidelines…

Earlier today Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined a new DOJ reference policy [full pdf included below] regarding federal charging and sentencing for Federal Prosecutors. Here’s the full press conference. Remarks begin at 05:00 (prompted)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions today issued the attached memorandum establishing charging and sentencing policies for the Department of Justice. This policy was formulated after extensive consultation with Assistant U.S. Attorneys at both the trial and appellate level, as well as U.S. Attorneys and Main Justice Attorneys. It ensures that the Department enforces the law fairly and consistently, advances public safety and promotes respect for our legal system. (link)

The outlining memo is below:

