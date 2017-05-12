Attorney General Sessions Outlines Federal Charging and Sentencing Guidelines…

Earlier today Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined a new DOJ reference policy [full pdf included below] regarding federal charging and sentencing for Federal Prosecutors. Here’s the full press conference. Remarks begin at 05:00 (prompted)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions today issued the attached memorandum establishing charging and sentencing policies for the Department of Justice. This policy was formulated after extensive consultation with Assistant U.S. Attorneys at both the trial and appellate level, as well as U.S. Attorneys and Main Justice Attorneys. It ensures that the Department enforces the law fairly and consistently, advances public safety and promotes respect for our legal system. (link)

The outlining memo is below:

 

  1. dobbsfan says:
    May 12, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    AG Jeff Sessions = The Fist of God!

  2. joanfoster says:
    May 12, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Hope this now means that voter intimidation at certain precincts in Philadelphia will be dealt with swiftly and without regard to race, creed or color. Can I get an “amen”?

  3. HBD says:
    May 12, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    This is not the obama administration, thankfully.

  5. vanroth50 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Off topic but I just read that Clapper is walking back his statements that there was no collusion between Trump’s campaign and the Russia by stating that he would not have known.

    This in spite of the fact that there are multiple videos of him on different ocassions saying there was “no evidence of collusion”, the latest just from last week. Lol, this guy is an even dumber liar than we thought.

  6. Beryl Bomb says:
    May 12, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    I am deep down hoping that the long term effects of this is, indeed, Justice For All. I would love few things more than for Jeff Sessions to be the man who levels the playing field such that no one can make a case for disproportionate punishments.

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if Black Lives Matter had instead called themselves “…Justice For All” they would have at least everyone in my little circle on their side. No intelligent, compassionate person I know can abide by punishments which appear unequal or unfair. But when your platform is violence rather than equality, you lose me.

    • Weeper says:
      May 12, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Well said Beryl Bomb!! It IS called the “Pledge of Allegiance” after all. 😉

    • Sayit2016 says:
      May 12, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      Beryl– “No intelligent, compassionate person I know can abide by punishments which appear unequal or unfair. But when your platform is violence rather than equality, you lose me”…. you have articulated this sentiment beautifully…..well done.

      • vikingmom says:
        May 12, 2017 at 5:24 pm

        “But when your platform is violence rather than equality, you lose me” Absolutely correct – especially when the violence for which you are advocating is directed at people who had NOTHING to do with the initial incident that you are protesting! When a national movement starts advocating for the destruction of any group of people, simply based on their association, however tenuous, with someone who has POSSIBLY behaved badly, we have crossed the line from a nation of logic, justice, and fairness into a realm of anarchy and anger that will destroy us ALL very quickly!

    • Joe Blow says:
      May 12, 2017 at 5:20 pm

      That’s because BLM has nothing to do with justice of any kind. They did not mistakenly neglect this; they were designed to be this way.

  7. jnearen says:
    May 12, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    Having been the subject of a Federal prosecution and subjected to the rigidity of the sentencing guidelines (some 20-years ago), I welcome any flexibility granted to the prosecutors. However, I do not believe that the flexibility should actually be in the hands of the prosecutor as they are heavily invested in (both emotionally and, more importantly, financially) the outcome. By financially, I mean that the prosecutors get annual bonuses not (generally) based on the size or weight of cases brought, but on the number of cases brought. It’s true in civil prosecutions also. It is the Federal judges who should be given greater sentencing flexibility and the right to review their decisions a year or two in where justified. So, on the whole I think that for the most part this is a “nothing burger.”

    • fleporeblog says:
      May 12, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      A “nothing burger” when the following language is included in the memorandum:

      There will be circumstances in which good judgment would lead a prosecutor to conclude that a strict application of the above charging policy is not warranted.
      In that case prosecutors should carefully consider whether an exception may be justified. Consistent with longstanding Department of Justice policy any decision to
      vary from the policy must be approved by a United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General or a supervisor designated by the United States Attorney or Assistant Attorney General and the reasons must be documented in the file.

      Second prosecutors must disclose to the sentencing court all facts that impact the sentencing guidelines or mandatory minimum sentences and should in all cases seek a reasonable sentence under the factors in 18 U.S.C § 3553. In most cases recommending a sentence within the advisory guideline range will be
      appropriate. Recommendations for sentencing departures or variances require supervisory approval and the reasoning must be documented in
      the file.

      Seems like they better follow the rule of law and if they don’t, you have some incredible checks and balances when doing so. In my book, that is called some serious teeth behind the memorandum.

  8. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    eric holder’s nose flared over this announcement.
    Funny how holder’s ‘fixes’ to the criminal justice system fail to include discouraging people from breaking the law.

  9. fleporeblog says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Folks I hope you can appreciate the first speaker from NYC! Yes the city I live in is a cesspool of snowflakes. Our mayor is the biggest POS in the world. But just as our Lion, the police brass don’t care about DeBlasio or an repercussions for speaking out today in favor of our President and AG. They are cut from the same cloth as our Lion!

    • mimbler says:
      May 12, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Would never have guessed you are from NYC. You must be one tough cookie to hold your views there!
      Mike

    • ecmarsh says:
      May 12, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      My wife and I have the fondest memories. Long, long time ago, we lived (about 5 years) in Chatham New York. I worked in Hudson. The pretties place I have ever been and the finest people I ever met. Standard transportation was a 4 wheel drive pickup with a gun rack filled with shotguns and rifles (loaded) hanging over the back window. Snow plow in the yard, chainsaw axes wedges and malls in the garage. This was for making extra money. Super Mario was governor and everyone was taxed to death. Cash was king because it was all under the table.
      I can not say enough good about the native New Yorkers.

  10. MaineCoon says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN ☑️

  11. KBR says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    End heroin trade: burn and salt heroin poppy fields.

  12. Tonawanda says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Opposing the drug war as fought is one thing, but the law must be followed and bless Sessions for restoring law and respect for the law as written.

    If and when the law is re-written, it will be when society has come to that conclusion.

  13. duchess01 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    So refreshing having an Attorney General who is honorable and qualified – no more crooks in the DOJ – I say – Attorney General Sessions is going to make a difference – as much as the man in the White House – as Americans – we can be proud of the Trump Administration leadership!

  14. Lucille says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    A.G. Jeff Sessions Acted Ethically in Joining in the Recommendation to Fire Comey
    Freedom Watch

  15. Rip Tide says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    This new memorandum, with instructions, is undoubtedly laying the bedrock for the cases that are to come. As we all want swift justice, the AG and his team are carefully moving about their business it seems, so they leave absolutely no “loopholes” for the criminals to escape! They are methodically going after “bad actors”, which I soon hope includes some of the congress critters, Clinton and clan, and Ozero and all associates.
    Thank God for President Trump, and the very capable, professional cabinet and staff that he has around him. Butter the popcorn! This is gonna get better everyday.

  16. Bob Thoms says:
    May 12, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Fantastic to AG Sessions taking charge; I trust this man 1000%.

  17. saywhat64 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Good to see that the rule of Law as it is written will now be followed. That being said, the war on Drugs and the subsequent Policing for Profit through Civil Forfeiture is an abject failure and needs to be revisited by the Legislators. One thing that does concern me about Sessions is his connection with the Police and the Prison industry lobbyist and their vested interest in maintaining unconstitutional practices of Policing for Profit and continuing the failed War on Drugs policies. As in Healthcare reform, no real change will be possible without kneecapping the influence of the big money lobbyist.

  18. trialbytruth says:
    May 12, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Rush today was opining on trumps advisors being inept in. Of e,planning to POTUS how long the Russian thing would go on. I had to laugh.Noone is buying this cod piece while the media and dems wail and tend this happens. How many things have gone on under the radar of the reliable leftist supporters the SJWs and the ECO loons. While the accusers prisyadka round the stage

