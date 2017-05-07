Sunday Talks: HHS Secretary Tom Price -vs- Very Fake News Jake Tapper…

Health and Human Service Secretary Tom Price appears on very fake news CNN with Jake Tapper to discuss ongoing ObamaCare legislative reform and replacement efforts.
Why do people from the administration subject themselves to being on these moonbat programs. These people will never accept logic or any other explanation given.. they just want to ” gotcha, gotcha”.
The President’s message needs wide dissemination.
Given that the media is dominated by liberals, they will always be attacking; rather than reporting.
The ‘gotcha’ strategy’s fatal flaw is that when it fails; the audience that needs accurate information the most; is watching.
There has to be a reason, but I haven’t figured it out yet. The only thing I can think, it continues to confirm for all to see the moonbattery of the Libtard media types.
Way to much BS by politicians. Each has their own opinion on the issue …the govt. needs to get completely out of the insurance biz. None of these politicians have mentioned one word of the “Control” portion of Obamacare being ripped out of theses proposals, so we have to assume it’s still in there. It’s all political spin….they make it confusing so that we give up on the issue. We have to take whatever crap they hand us…then put some stupid phrase into it like the “Doughnut Hole” are we all morons and don’t see what they are doing here?
Tom Price did well explaining to the ever clueless hack Trapper that medicaid will be run better in the long run when states are running it.
I was thinking just last night about how I happily haven’t seen Fake Yapper’s ugly face for a while. I thought too soon.
I guess lying Jake Tapper does not want to mention that the Federal Govt had been running programs that actually waste 10’s of Billions a year due to fraud and incompetence. Ben Carson figure that out soon as he was confirmed as head of HUD. He found over 500 BILLION in fraud and waste so you can bet that Medicaid has massive fraud and waste/administrating incompetence too. to the tune of 10’s of BILLIONS and year. I suggest that 880 BILLION is not a cut in reality but cost savings on cleaning up the fraud and waste due to administrating incompetence at the Federal level. Anybody with a brain and a will to research the Federal govt knows it wastes 100’s of BILLIONS of tax money a year. That BS goes all the way back to the 1980’s when Reagan was hammering the Federal Agencies on that massive amounts of wasteful spending such as 3,500 dollar toilet seats and 5,000 dollar wrenches………..ect.
