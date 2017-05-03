Democrat Senator Whitehouse Provides Cover For Susan Rice to Refuse Senate Testimony…

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has reversed her position and is now refusing to testify to a Senate Judiciary Sub-Committee investigating Russia’s interference with the 2016 election. The key risk to Susan Rice is public discussion and discovery of her requests to unmask names within NSA intelligence and surveillance reports on political opponents.
Against revelations that pointed to Susan Rice as the epicenter of the political surveillance programs, her testimony was a risk to herself, the Obama administration and the entire democrat apparatus. Her appearance at a Senate Committee where questions would sure to be raised was a significant risk.
The cover for Rice’s retreat from sunlight is brutally obvious. Kathryn Ruemmler, Rice’s attorney delivers a letter to CNN so the media outlet can push a narrative that Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse -ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee- has told Rice her attendance would not be needed.
“Senator Whitehouse has informed us by letter that he did not agree to Chairman Graham’s invitation to Ambassador Rice, a significant departure from the bipartisan invitations extended to other witnesses,” Ruemmler wrote. “Under these circumstances, Ambassador Rice respectfully declines Senator Graham’s invitation to testify.”
CNN is the preferred outlet for Obama defense narratives stemming from the Obama White House and State Department. The Washington Post is the preferred media outlet for Obama defense from the White House and intelligence community. The transparent motive of Rice’s attorney sending a letter to CNN is obvious.
The political games continue, and, as usual, the republican wing of the UniParty will now play-out their pearl clutching controlled opposition role.
Send the bitch a subpoena.
Well. if CNN agrees that the crook doesn’t need to testify, then that settles it.
She can just ignore Congress. /sarc.
Exactly, force this liar to take the 5th. Sadly, none of the Republicans want her testify, so nothing will come of this dog and pony show.
It is all one huge interconnected tangled web of traitors supporting and covering for each other.
The uniparty is rotten from the top to the bottom.
And exactly where does Trump’s DoJ stand in all of this? Surely there is enough evidence to level charges in this (and other) matters.
“There, but by the Grace of God, goes I.” must be a pretty popular tattoo in the Swamp. Or, is it Allah?
😡
The smugness of Susan Rice….in 2012, liberal media outlets were in a panic that Obama would tap Rice to replace Hillary as Secy of State. Their concern was over Rice’s significant wealth as a result of investments in TransCanada, owner of the Keystone Pipeline up there, as well as financial arrangements with other assorted energy companies, some with very bad records on the environmental protection scorecard..
When Rice assumed the job of Obama’s NSA in 2013, she reported a worth of abt $20 million. Her starting salary with the govt was around $170k, but did see pay raises up to $172k and $176k during her 4 years. Yet, her worth reportedly doubled to nearly $50 million during her service to our country during those 4 years. .
http://www.clashdaily.com/2017/04/nothing-to-see-demanding-donald-trumsps-lets-look-susan-rices-tax-returns/
There should be no cover for her or any of the players in this entire Clinton/Obama Admin/hacking/unmasking issue. Including no cover for Comey. Sessions is recused, so send in the pinch hitter.
“Send the bitch a subpoena.”
Boom. Thread winner right out of the gate.
two words: grand jury.
Unless Trump names and shames then releases the hounds – not the politician fake artists, the real hounds, Rice the sketch queen will get away with everything.
Te Roman Empire was a force for 1500 years and collapsed rather quickly, these dicks cant even make a hundred.
Love your comment!
So much evil in the government. It’s sad.
It’s worse than ‘sad’…it’s criminal…and it is infuriating.
Sundance, your use of graphics to make points, mock and otherwise inform us is unparalleled………….
For the love of all that’s good and holy, please put a drape on Pelosi’s boobies!! Nightmares!😂🐸😂
Actually Ms. Pelosi loves to accentuate her mammary glands with every outfit she wares …..she is quite proud of them obviously…….
Somewhere in a Federal District court, a Grand Jury will have to take on the Clinton lawlessness, since Congress doesn’t seemed to have the intestinal fortitude to do their jobs.
So Senator Graham, one of the many Liberals with a “R” after his name, told Rice she need not attend. How sweet of him to help her escape from being questioned. I was not at all surprised!
I didn’t read that…I might be wrong though…
I meant to add, Rice could have been required to attend but did not because she was just invited by Graham, not required to attend.
I only read that Whitehouse did not agree with Graham’s invitation.
Hold it. I thought the Democrats were intent on getting to the bottom of the ‘Russian Hacking’ story. I thought Rice was intent on unmasking because she was concerned about the ‘Russian connection’ with the Trump Campaign. Maybe Tapper can ask her to clarify.
I’m so confused!
“I’m so confused”, aren’t we all?
That’s their plan, try and confuse us to the point where we just don’t care anymore?
Uh-uh, not under Mr. Trump’s watch!
We will remain patient 👍
“Who’s on first?” I might ask…..
So Chairman Graham invites her to testify and because the ranking minority doesn’t want her to testify, then it’s OK not to clear the air and tell us what good deeds Sweet Susan the defender of all good was performing as she played FBI agent in the Obama White House…
Kinda like when the DNC cried about being hacked by Russians but wouldn’t turn their servers over for investigation. Buncha crap!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
distraction from the latest impeach trump narrative.
All of these congressional hearings are nothing but show. Nothing ever comes out of them. How can we expect it to, when every member who is asking questions has a time limit? They are more than useless, we need real DOJ investigations and prosecution.
Sessions should invite Susan to testify.
Those RINOs in the committee better stand up for something. It’s like the Dems are running this show. I know, I know.
I might be wrong,but the ball is in the republicans court…I don’t think there is a rule the minority has to agree…Let’s see if they have the guts to force her I guess…
the can’t help themselves! They are addicted to ‘porn’
LOL! Instead of Comey being an Agent 007 he’s Agent 33,000!
They are all dirty. There is only a handful on Capital Hill that truly cares about the country and its citizens. I am so sick of their BS and love of the almighty dollar.
We’ve gotta set the right tone here (LOL) so we need some spy music:
👍 now I’ve got an ear worm
😁😁
LOL 😂
Nah no where near the right mood
Nice touch!
Here’s the full letter:
Yeah right…I won’t testify in public, but I might in a classified setting where everything is hush hush…I don’t think so….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate to be Captain Obvious here but since when does Susan Rice make the rules?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Re Graham’s purposeful wording, Rice was was “invited”, not ordered, to appear. She has declined the invitation. Graham gave her the out he knew she would take. The Republicans as well as the Democrats are covering for Rice. Clearly many in Congress live in fear of a cornered rat squealing.
So what’s this about “separation of powers?” BS
Is this really a shock? It is going to take a grand jury and some work from the Justice Department to get these snakes.
There is nothing in the Constitution more powerful than a Grand Jury, and a Foreman who knows that he/she, not a Federal Prosecutor runs it.
Then whats the point of any of this?
She can refuse. They can subpeona her and she can still refure or take the 5th.
All of these investigations, committees and panels are all the same or end up with the same result.
Taxpayer dollars spent so a bunch of idiots can continue to make asses out of the people stupid enough to watch and hope things will get done.
She is buying time and hoping for another idea to get off the hook.
Senator Outhouse, what a poor excuse for an American you are,they must have you on film and now you are cornered like a rat !
The Intelligence community has been used to find anything with which to blackmail people since the Clintons loitered in the White House. You can’t maintain status quo with different administrations unless you have everyone on a short leash. It literally is the Deep State and the Congress and Supreme Court have been part of the scheme.
This certainly explains the rather odd way Justice Roberts voted on a black and white issue over the Unaffordable Care Act. The Mafia at least had some ethics but the scum calling themselves journalists and politicians seem to have none.
Can they get any more treacherous? What has happened to the Tea Party? We must march with pitchforks!
Just when you think you have seen and heard it all – the wimps in Congress pull another ‘pink hat protest’ and ‘poop on your parade’ – cut the nonsense – and lock her up!
Your move, Senator. That’s what subpoenas are for.
So the dog and pony show continues. No one is held accountable. The swamp is deep.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Time for a thorough saturation with Lysol!
And don’t forget to add Comey’s jibber-jabber: that even those it was classified, it wasn’t really scary classified because you know how the government over classifies stuff, and most people already knew it anyway, or might have known it, or at least the NYT knew it so it wasn’t really classified even though it’s CLASSIFIED material it doesn’t really matter because….rinse and repeat.
That’s basically what Comey said today about Abedin. Jibber-jabber.
Yeah, try that excuse in your job over even a mild sensitive information breach. What an utter load.
Rice is going to understand Arkancide up close and personal.
Is it possible thar AG Sessions and PDJT are just laying in wait? They have so much going on at the moment, and with so much hostility towards their agenda.
Once past this health care fiasco, and the C.R. Maybe PDJT will take this on through his AG.
It appears too that AG Sessions is doing an excellent job on cleaning up much of O’s mess. MS 13 etc.
The news out of PDJTs office has been uplifting. The rest of your Republican folks, yikes they are truly a sad bunch. Hopeless, truly hopeless.
God bless PDJT.
If we enforced the existing laws in this country, the MS-13 problem would go away. The biggest problem is the people at the top who are obscuring and twisting the law for their own advantage. We need to get rid of the gangs, but our priority right now should be getting rid of the people who are enabling them in the first place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What sessions is doing now is child’s play to what he should be doing…..I am like Ann Coulter….we hired a ruthless business man……..I am ready to see someone..anyone pay the price for the corruption ..it will not stop until then.
What we need are federal indictments… not Congressional dog and pony shows…
OMG!!! Why did I decide to read this while eating? Just choked on pizza when I saw those two in the pink hats. PRICELESS!!!
Hillary didn’t intend to break any laws just because she ignored them.
Huma gets a pass because sending your perv husband classified documents is ok if you’re stupid.
Talking about Lynch’s criminality is classified because,……well, just because.
Comey is an Intelligence Porn Star.
And now, Susan Rice,…….’Isn’t in the mood.’
Is this where we cue up the “sexy” music? 😉
House PSCI closed hearing tomorrow 1 pm. Are Comey and Rogers both testifying?
Anyone going to even try to get answers on FISA warrants and unmasking? Anyone want to try and uncover how and by whom the President elect was illegally spied upon by the government of the United States? And did our closest ally cooperate?
Is there a single Patriot on this committee?
I was told not to worry when Nunces stepped down.
I think some FISA warrants need to be issued for Obola and all of his crew. Crooked and her crew, too.
I’m thinking in these “closed sessions” they all kick their shoes off, light cigars, pat each other on the backs and laugh hysterically how stupid the American people really are. Bunch of useless bottom feeders. Unfortunately, we are paying their salaries.
Maybe he was the patriot?
DOJ, special prosecutor, grand jury.
Anything less is simply not acceptable.
The Trump admin needs to make it happen – and soon.
Anyone have any info about appointing the 93 replacement US attorneys? Sessions fired the holdover 46 almost two months ago. I don’t believe there have been any Senate nominations? Have there been any interim appointments?
This is one I really don’t get. Those assistant DAs must be working long hours cleaning the swamp.
Supposedly a big announcement this week about judicial nominees, maybe US attorneys follows that.
By my unofficial count there must be already at least 8 federal grand juries empaneled and secretly hearing evidence by this point. If that is so, all this Congressional hearing nonsense is simply ballet for the masses.
Exactly, follow the protocol of having congress do their dog and pony show and the “nothing to see here, move along” findings. Then throw down all the documentation Trump is sitting on. I still think alot of Governors will be filling in congressional replacements.
We have to assume (and pray) that there are grand juries empaneled and working. If not, we’re screwed. If there are, then they deserve our sympathy because they must feel like they are untangling snakes in a pit.
Well, OK, then, I guess if Susan Rice says she doesn’t want to talk then we’ll put this matter to bed.
I’m beginning to think the only time anyone pays for anything in Wasahington is if they get on the wrong side of the Clintons.
No one pays for anything except the lobbyists.
https://represent.us/action/5-facts-lobbyists/
But everyone gets paid. Except for T45 and Ivanka. Who are criticized for that.
And everyone gets great health care.
I’m tired now. I deserve a recess.
I posted this on the Daily TRUMP page, but it’s even more appropriate here. Swamp talk ahead.
Report Shows Extent of Obama Administration’s Surveillance, Unmaskings
by Larry Klayman
3 May 2017
http://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/obama-administration-unmasking-susan-rice/2017/05/03/id/787887/
We need a grand jury and indictment by the Justice Department for all of these Obama crooks.
There Democrats so they think they are above the law ! The news media won’t talk about rice ! They will cover for her!
The pics of those two pussys in the pink hats cracks me up. Uniparty swamp dwellers all.
They talk tough, especially when it comes to sending our children to war or criticizing President Trump, but never hold themselves accountable. Law and order, they say. Bullshift!
Senator Whitehouse, you’re a coward and a phony! Dive deep back into the swamp! You smell of lawlessness and deceit.
And the fake Trump supporters on Infowars, BB news, Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter, and Savage will all say…SEE THIS IS TRUMP’s fault because we made a deal with the “neocons”….
Frank Costello, mafia boss, giving testimony during the Kefauver Hearings. He is asked, “You must have in your mind some things you’ve done that you can speak of to your credit as an American citizen, if so what are they?” Frank Costello responds, “Paid My Tax.”
He was a piker compared to the Clinton-Obama gang.
You know when you get right down to it, we really aren’t that far removed from the indifference between the people in power and the people then say places like Iran and Venezula.
Oh yea, our standard of living for the most part is better, for now.
But the rule of law and accountability to the people of those in government is just about the same.
Agreed. Taxpaying voters = -inconvenient, irritating peasants.
“The foot bone’s connected to the ankle bone, the ankle bone’s connected to the leg bone, the leg bone’s connected to the knee bone, the knee bone’s connected to the thigh bone, the thigh bone’s connected to the hip bone, the hip bones connected to the……..
Notice it is alwys CNN as the culprit to provide cover. They aren’t the news. They are the machine that is hell bent on taking this country down.
No worries. I’m sure that she will be held responsible and punished accordingly just like Lois Lerner, John Koskinen, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Lisa Jackson, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama were…
At some point in time, POTUS is going to have to step forward and say enough is enough and start holding these people accountable. If he does not, it will come back and bite him (and by extension, ALL law abiding Americans) in the arse! It’s like habitually late employees. The group behavior(s) sink to the lowest level tolerated. And we are REAL low right now in this country!!!
My thoughts are depicted very well by a political cartoon.
The only way that I know of that I can share it, is to direct everyone to the artist’s website.
Here it is:
Link:
http://grrrgraphics.com/store/p188/DeepStateSwampPrint
I guess we’ll never get it
These people are our absolute rulers, our superiors, our nobility. They, this tiny group of politicians, government employees & judicial tyrants, quite frankly own us
We’re their serfs, their servants, their slaves
We give them cushy jobs, work our fingers to the bone so we can pay their salaries, & then reward them with gold star retirements
But they don’t answer to us. They don’t play by the rules that govern all of us. The owners of a business expect the employees they pay to answer to them, to be accountable to them
But not these employees. The folks who pay them don’t ever enter into it. In fact, they look down their noses at us
Isolated in Washington, living in the lap of luxury, they simply don’t have time for us, nor do they care about our “petty” issues of fair play, accountability, the law, honor, integrity & honesty
No, those are things the little people who pay all the bills are concerned with. No need to concern themselves with such petty nuances, they’re the special people after all
No, they’ll just continue being above the law, playing by their own rule book & protecting themselves from all the unpleasant rules we all have to live with
But why not? It’s not like the rest of the 350 million of us will do anything about it. Oh no, we’ll just talk about our anger & then we’ll go back to watching TV. Hey, Dancing with the Stars is on!
Altruism? Masochism? Apathy?
I’m not sure, but I do know we’re allowing ourselves to be ruled by our employees
We allow tyrants in black robes to keep our borders wide open, allow terrorists to pour in & shut down anything else they damn please, no matter what we feel about it
We allow the criminals in our employ to get away with their criminality, no matter how bad it hurts us & our system
We allow our employees to steal our wealth, our jobs & our way of life
So admit it. The American people have allowed themselves to become passive serfs, subservient to their master employee class
It would sure be nice if one day we’d wake the f*** up
Susan Rice is a considered a civilian now, correct? I didn’t think a civilian could just refuse to testify. Of course, if she did testify, she would probably just please the fifth to everything, but Jeff Sessions can now step in, can’t he?
