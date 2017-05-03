Democrat Senator Whitehouse Provides Cover For Susan Rice to Refuse Senate Testimony…

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice has reversed her position and is now refusing to testify to a Senate Judiciary Sub-Committee investigating Russia’s interference with the 2016 election. The key risk to Susan Rice is public discussion and discovery of her requests to unmask names within NSA intelligence and surveillance reports on political opponents.

Against revelations that pointed to Susan Rice as the epicenter of the political surveillance programs, her testimony was a risk to herself, the Obama administration and the entire democrat apparatus. Her appearance at a Senate Committee where questions would sure to be raised was a significant risk.

The cover for Rice’s retreat from sunlight is brutally obvious. Kathryn Ruemmler, Rice’s attorney delivers a letter to CNN so the media outlet can push a narrative that Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse -ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee- has told Rice her attendance would not be needed.

“Senator Whitehouse has informed us by letter that he did not agree to Chairman Graham’s invitation to Ambassador Rice, a significant departure from the bipartisan invitations extended to other witnesses,” Ruemmler wrote. “Under these circumstances, Ambassador Rice respectfully declines Senator Graham’s invitation to testify.”

CNN is the preferred outlet for Obama defense narratives stemming from the Obama White House and State Department. The Washington Post is the preferred media outlet for Obama defense from the White House and intelligence community. The transparent motive of Rice’s attorney sending a letter to CNN is obvious.

The political games continue, and, as usual, the republican wing of the UniParty will now play-out their pearl clutching controlled opposition role.

