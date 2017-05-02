President Trump Speaks To Russian President Vladimir Putin…

A readout from the White House following a phone call today between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
[White House] President Donald J. Trump of the United States and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation spoke today regarding Syria. President Trump and President Putin agreed that the suffering in Syria has gone on for far too long and that all parties must do all they can to end the violence.
The conversation was a very good one, and included the discussion of safe, or de-escalation, zones to achieve lasting peace for humanitarian and many other reasons. The United States will be sending a representative to the cease-fire talks in Astana, Kazakhstan on May 3-4. They also discussed at length working together to eradicate terrorism throughout the Middle East. Finally, they spoke about how best to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea. (link)
Would a loved to have heard the actual phone conversation as President Trump is starting to set his foundation with Putin.
LikeLiked by 12 people
If I were Trump, I’d invite Putin to golf, fish and relax at the Winter White House in Florida. Make the left and McCain crazy mad.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Oh, yes, please, please! Putin and Trump at Mar-a-Lago? Would be the absolute best. Colbert might actually be carted off to a psych ward.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Maybe Putin could wrestle an alligator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…YES HEADS OF WARMONGERS & NEOCONS WOULD EXPLODE…
LikeLiked by 7 people
I would love to see that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fake news cannot handle the truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Putin would be more comfortable at a lodge on Mt. McKinley, so would I.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so tired of the constant Putin-bashing from the Left and Right. Putin is a Christian and pro-Western civilisation nationalist.He is pro-Russia and works to promote, defend and advance Russia. For this he is pilloried. The reason the Left hates Putin is because he is all these things – and they hate anyone who is not a Lefty Progressive Regressive. Putin is also keeping the LGBT fascists at bay, which is also against the Left’s Progressive Regressive bible. Putin recognised the danger of allowing “NGO’s” into Russia – he has seen them used as wolf in sheep’s clothing to bring down governments (think Ukraine). So he kicked them out of Russia. Putin and Russia are just about the last defence for our Western culture. So it’s about time we support Putin and stop falling for the constant propaganda against him. He has my respect.
LikeLiked by 32 people
We would have a lot to gain with a strong relationship with Russia.
Hillary would’ve imposed a no-fly zone over Syria, leading to WW3 and the annihilation of most life on earth.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hillary and co were itching to start WW3 with Russia. They’d built up the case via Obama and the nuts in the EU. Putin did not shoot down that plane – it was the Ukraine government; yet all the stooges piled on, never letting a crisis go to waste. People need to get smarter about what rubbish they’re fed via the media. The media are NOT our friends – they are our enemies, who use their platform to brainwash people. The Iraqi war was a prime example.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The neo-cons and warmongers are still itching for a war. More than a few sit on or direct the NSC. I would love to see them fight for something other than more money or control. They’re all gutless cowards.
LikeLike
Plus he had the wisdom to issue an international arrest warrant against Soros.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Putin does not allow free speech or peaceful demonstration. He is not a nice guy but we should dialogue with him even though he is a dictator.
We communicate with other dictators is the past and present. Russia chose its leader and we chose ours but we should foster peace where we can find it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree singing. It is ultimately in our best interest to have a relationship with Putin, but let’s not kid outselves as to just who he is. As Reagan said “trust but verify” Trump’s got this.
LikeLike
The Russian Federation does better than Berkeley when it comes to free speech and peaceful demonstrations. Nevertheless you are trying to impose your values on a foreign country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hence why the left had to undermine the relationship. It’s a fools game, the Dems , led by Clinton, know how to cheat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RINOs and Left
LikeLike
The reason the left so vehemently hate Russia and Putin is the same as why they hate Trump and America. Both Trump and Putin are nationalists and both are from countries where the majority of people are nationalistic. Nationalism is the inverse of globalism.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I love the Devilbat and I dig Putin-he’s sly.
LikeLike
“The reason the Left hates Putin is because he is all these things” I don’t think so. I think he just happens to be the one the Left has chosen to be “the bad guy” that they can beat Pres. Trump over the head constantly with.
LikeLike
Limelite001 – I agree that Putin is very mis-represented by the MSM in the west.
The same is true of Syria, a country fighting near a dozen jihadi groups armed and financed by various foreign countries, including the US and the UK, e.g. the “White Helmets.” President Trump could start by defunding these “White Helmets” of the $100 million they currently deploy terrorizing Idlib province in central-Syria.
I also think that President Trump — with his solid economic foundation learned at the Wharton School — could help Putin free the Russian economy of the socialist shackles imposed by Harvard economists back in the 1990’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe even Americans born here get tired 60 yrs + of haterness toward Russia-it is about the time two predominantly Christians nations get together and create lasting peace -idea Mr.Reagan & Gorbachev..which Bush Sr.Clinton,Bush Jr.& bho turned to NWO nightmare….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not to mention that Russia was among our closest allies in two World Wars and actually provided some aid to us during the American Revolution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too bad the commies had to move in and screw that country up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would disagree pretty strongly with a characterization that ends with “he has my respect”.
Putin is a thug who promotes oligarchy as a political institution and has killed his political opposition. A freedom fighter he is not.
Putin is to Russia as Quaddaffi was to Libya. While foreign intervention is/was not warranted in either case, I cannot join in any romanticism of Vladimir Putin…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you Sundance. I was about to start a flame war on this thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump now has Putin watching American Oil & Gas & Coal production create “Energy Independence”, with YUGE effects:
The oil we will no longer import has to find other markets at lower prices.
This will driving down the oil-export prices of Mideast countries to starve their ability to fund both Terrorism and Military Aggression.
This will also reduce Russia’s Energy-Export income and could erode their monopolistic pricing and supply to Europe if America develops the capacity to export Liquified Natural Gas.
Putin will want to ingratiate himself with President Trump by helping tamp down the Iranian and North Korean programs for missile development and nuclear weapons, not to mention facilitating safe zones in Syria and potentially North Africa to enable the return of millions of refugees.
LikeLike
Ah well, you’re right, Sundance…Putin is a thug.
But there are some really bad neighborhoods out there, where it would be helpful to have a thug like him on our side.
LikeLike
Putin does not have YOUR best interests in mind. Don’t fool yourself into thinking that Vladimir Putin is some kind of hero villain. He has, through his enforcers, shot people for publicly disagreeing with him; and he has injected radioactive pellets into the food and bodies of his political opposition torturing them to death.
Countless hundreds have gone missing.
He would skin your children to advance his politics; and if it gave him pleasure he would do so while forcing you to watch. Later he would enjoy hearing stories of you telling others.
This is not a decent or caring person.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Double thank you!
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance, I’m glad you made your position clear. Putin likes to show himself doing everything with his shirt off, for cheese sake. I mean, come on Mr. Putin and adulators, what are we – 12 years old? Get a grip.
LikeLike
Impossible Things?? You bet ur sweet patoot it is ALL possible!💖💕💖
Impossible Things https://g.co/kgs/mgYhk3
LikeLiked by 7 people
AMENhttps://youtu.be/XbttcKEZI4c
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Lord have Mercy 3rd times a charm or im out!😉😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
A+ for not quitting, lol.
LikeLiked by 6 people
💖💕💖💕 😂🤣😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t we overcome the British with bayonets not too long ago? The impossible just takes a little bit longer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Heck to the yeah!!!!! It will be done!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heck to the yeah!!! LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
💖💕😘
LikeLike
OK…the French helped.
LikeLike
only after they saw we were winning battles. they did not enter into a hopeless situation or go on a fool’s errand. When we had victories and showed staying power, they joined in. And there help was absolutely decisive, important and appreciated.
It would have taken us much to win without them.
LikeLike
Wish your comment didn’t remind me of Kissinger’s quote on overturning the U.S. Constitution.
LikeLike
President Trump is able to work with anyone, I have no doubt that his phone call went well. Bringing the world together one country at a time🇺🇸👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wonder how long it will take for the insurgents in the US Intel agencies to leak the transcript of their conversation…
LikeLiked by 9 people
…and it shows up in the NYT and WaPo with criticisms galore.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think the Fake Russia hearings start up again with public testimony, so look for more garbage and out and out lies…
Interesting article here on how Comey seems to think the discredited Dossier has some merit or something…Senator Grassely is all over Comey on this and he might have perjured himself…
http://www.aim.org/special-report/the-final-truth-about-the-trump-dossier/?utm_source=AIM+-+Daily+Email&utm_campaign=Daily%20Email%20May-02-2017&utm_medium=email
LikeLiked by 8 people
This should drive all the Bots in to a total frenzy! Love it. Cruz Bots, Snarly Bots, Rush Bots, RINO Bots, Schnitt Bots. All the butthurt Bots.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I’m having a blast with the bots…You ask them why they bother posting when so many sites have long standing open arms for them…Truly bizarre people with way to much time and negativity on their hands…They are pathetic …
It’s like…”I’m trashing everything Trump does for a good reason and I’m going to keep it up because you haven’t seen the light”
LikeLiked by 12 people
I don’t know… After that “deface the nation” interview, I haven’t noticed much on the “muh Russia” narrative… I haven’t been looking either. President Trump made clear and obvious points. Michael Flynn was given his clearance under Obama. He was a poisoned player who they outed like a booby trap. But beyond that, he pointed out more “Russia” connections to the Democrats than to his people or his campaign and also pointed out that the FBI never examined any evidence and so had nothing upon which to base ANY claims.
That narrative … does it continue?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hearings start up again with public testimony of all the players shortly, so they will keep it alive…
LikeLike
Will that be about the Russia investigation or the “wiretap” investigation? I can’t imagine what else they could talk about. I’d love for that wonderful lady who trapped Comey before to ask how the FBI could know what it claims to know if they never examined the DNC server.
LikeLike
I suspect it will spin its way up again when fired Asst US District Attorney Sally Yates testifies before congress in a few days. Entirely predictable.
LikeLike
BAM!!! BAM!!!! BAM!!!! Brother !!! You got it!!!!💖💕😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is very funny!!! Love it! Thank you Howie
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh thank heaven…..my posts are no longer going to automatic moderation!!! AdRem, looks like you no longer need to babysit my posts 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
😁🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reports of the call via Xinhua (China) in Moscow. Note the emphasis on the NK issue that spins it slightly to the China/ Russia ‘double suspension’ strategy, whereas the US statement does not mention what was discussed.
MOSCOW, May 2 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Tuesday to work jointly to seek diplomatic solutions to the Korean Peninsula tensions and consolidate truce in Syria during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said.
“Putin called for restraint and a reduction in the level of tensions (in the Korean Peninsula). The presidents agreed to work jointly to settle the problem in a diplomatic way,” said a Kremlin statement.
Sec Tillerson and FM Lavrov meeting:
MOSCOW, May 1 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plan to meet in the United States next week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Lavrov and Tillerson discussed over phone the schedule of upcoming talks on the sidelines of an Arctic Council ministerial meeting in Alaska on May 10 and 11, the statement read.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Sec. Tillerson said we had reached a low point after the brilliant Syria power play and that military powers shouldn’t and can’t continue like this, it was a great starting point…
We have nowhere to go but up..The fact Putin was meeting with Merkel today and they discussed Ukraine etc , then it appears things are moving somewhat…
Of course the true foreign policy experts and the Never Trump Trump Supporter bots will set us straight shortly…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Putin and Trump cooperating – that’s what will end the globalists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you look at W and Obama I really think Putin and Trump might at least respect each other…President Trump doesn’t play politics and both W and Obama were political puppets…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “stART of a DEAL?” 🦁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros isn’t in this mix…or any of the other globalist from the USA. It makes a big difference?
LikeLiked by 1 person
At tomorrow’s press briefing will April Ryan ask if Putin called Trump collect?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wish Sean Spicer would ask her if she’s heard from Corrine Brown lately.
LikeLike
The fake Russian narrative has prevented Trump and Putin from meeting.
Hopefully they can meet in the not too distant future
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do not conflate the Russia ‘interfered with the election’ meme with the right time to start the dialogue with Russia. You are promoting a new meme, the kind favoured by the Donks, that is that the President had to ‘avoid’ or even worse hide from Russia because it might give credence to alleged Russia ‘ties’. Geo-politics and the strategic interests of the US do not revolve on such puerile notions.
LikeLike
Here is a brand new idea for trolls. See how fast hits the airwaves.
Trump called Putin to help Le Pen to win the French Presidential Election.
LikeLiked by 9 people
😁😜😁
LikeLike
Yes! Because Le Pen is nothing but another Russian agent…. You have a hit with that one, I’ll watch how fast it spreads on Breitbart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the area where our President truly shines. There is nothing that the Uniparty can do to interfere. He doesn’t need congress to give him permission to talk with foreign leaders. There is a very good chance that he will be seen as the best foreign policy president ever to hold the seat of presidency.
Peace for the first time between Israel and Palestinian’s, Syria’s conflict resolved, NK completely denuclearized, and Iran on the cusp of implosion. These are all real possibilities.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank God the founders wrote the Constitution the way they did so that the executive has this wide latitude in foreign affairs!
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW, fleporeblog, what does your handle mean?
LikeLike
My first initial and my last name. Not that creative.
LikeLike
*They also discussed at length working together to eradicate terrorism throughout the Middle East.*
I have hoped and prayed for this moment since we learned Russia originally warned us about the Boston bombers Tsarnaev brothers.
If the USA and Russia ever really worked together to defeat extremism, we could make significant gains.
That Putin and Trump spoke “at length” about peace in ME, can only be a good sign.
Trump is planting seeds and we should enjoy an incredible harvest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Russians have worked diplomatically and politically in Syria with the opposition, some rebel groups that did not join al Nusra or ISIS and who have stopped fighting. They have 1475 agreements with cities, towns, tribal areas, villages. It has not been all war since they got there in Sept. 2015. They work on humanitarian, mine-clearing, education, medical as well as putting MPs into dangerous quarters to provide a police presence so ceasefires hold.
Today a Lt. Colonel was killed by a terrorist sniper. The Russians are paying with blood to help stop the Syrian catastrophe.
The Astana talks are important ongoing confidence boosters that should lead to a new Constitution that recognizes non-Arab groups. It changes the name of the country from Syrian Arab Republic.
Syrian Republic will have many zones of more-or-less autonomy for Kurds, Yazidis, Armenians, etc.
Already, the Russians have moved into Afrin with MPs and some others to keep the Turks out and to work with the Kurds there.
Here’s some info on that move by RF.Mostly, photographic where you can see the RF flag flying with the Kurdish flag and in some places with the SAR flag. Symbolism for Erdogan to accept.
http://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/3393374.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can hear the internet and twitter trolls now…
LOL
President Trump is just phenomenal!
LikeLike
OMG Trump-Russia collusion CONFIRMED!!! ~Liberals everywhere
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly!!
LOL
LikeLike
How many “ears” were listening to that conversation on the US side?
100 over/under?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad but probably true. Some conspiracy theories are actually onto to something. There really are people scheming!
LikeLike
Putin will help the USA destroy ISIS and there isn’t a damn thing the Libs can do to stop it. It’s about time we had a strong ally over there who is willing to help. Bring it on, we’re waiting.
LikeLike
This is the main reason (I believe) America and Russia should be two great nations working together!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great quote!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Putin meeting will include riding lions and bears
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, fedback, there will be! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good report of a very good phone call….
Trump and Putin had a ‘Very Good’ Phone Call
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good relationship with Russia is to our advantage. Putin will be a valuable partner if Europe spirals out of control
LikeLike
Collusion confirmed!!!!!
/s
He’s leading the way with all of these other leaders.
Is it customary to release these call sheets? Or is it the first time the media has been hyped to cover them?
LikeLike
So the talks in Astana should be beginning already, or very soon. Prayers going up for the success of these negotiations
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, that just proves the Russians stole the election for Trump. This was a thank you call.
/sarc
LikeLike