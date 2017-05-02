Budget Communications: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Takes Point…

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney did an excellent job today pushing back against the UniParty and their slobbering media water-carriers today.
Mulvaney was unexpected by the White House Press Corps who were apoplectic at the conclusion of the briefing:
The media response was priceless:
Reporters break out in a chorus of "Sean! Seaaaan!" as Spicer leaves the briefing without answering questions. pic.twitter.com/KNj64LWHPO
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 2, 2017
The reality that sooner or later the Trump administration is going to have to confront the UniParty, and that confrontation is going to mean more briefing events like this, brings up a point that leads to a predictable path.
President Trump is going to have to refine the communications strategy in the next couple of weeks and/or months.
The 2016 election was ‘Trump-against-all-odds’ and against all adversaries. If President Trump is going to deliver on his policy objectives, and structurally bring the swamp-draining reform that is necessary, he is going to have to change tactics on communications to be more deliberate with very specific and assertive messaging.
Sean Spicer is fairly good, the cabinet has some exceptionally well-skilled leaders in communications within their organizations like: Secretary Rex Tillerson, Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary Wilbur Ross and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney.
However, against the backdrop of confronting republicans in congress the White House policy team is going to have to put forth a more deliberate and smartly confrontational group who are better skilled as Trump policy explainers amid confrontation from inside the ranks of the party.
The current communications team is structurally centered around a precept that collaboration and cohesion is inherent within the republicans in congress. Unfortunately, while the goal is noble, this is also a false basis; therefore the aligned communications team is entering a phase where they will become even more ineffective because their emphasis will be on the wrong syllable.
Insomuch as it was effective during the campaign to let Trump be Trump, there comes a point where a subset of communications underneath the principle need to reconcile the deliberate intensity of the messenger, now President, with the policy message.
It would not be surprising, and I’d say it is actually necessary, to see the White House begin interviewing people trying to find the right balance of intelligence (think Stephen Miller) with the ability to target a specific audience with a specific message, and explain the position of policy during confrontation.
The changing communication need is simply natural response to the evolution of the confrontational landscape.
Hire Sundance and Fleploreblog!
We should just copy and paste this for every response to ‘concern’
Basically, Trump is fighting a four front war, D and R’s, Courts and Media
Thing with Trump from a political pov, he was a singular candidate who was not the head of broad movement that swept “his” people into office as well. To whit, and the R’s problem is, same ol GOP, taxcuts, more wars.
Consider this irony, Ryan took it as a victory military spending is no longer tied to domestic spending, meaning there will be all kinds of funds to drop bombs and build wells..in Iraq. American people no longer are meant to receive the same largesse..that we are paying.
It’s more than four fronts…that is just domestically.
Pres Trump is also fighting multiple fronts globally.
Lyin’ Ryan is a part of the treasonous swamp and should NEVER, EVER be trusted to do what’s right for America.
NEVER!
That pic would be appropriate today too, replace Voters with Mulvaney and GOP with Press.
The second video is a stitch! You simply cannot make this stuff up!
SSSSSSEEEEEAAAAAANNNNN!!!!!!!
The dems absolutelymwanted a shutdown.
They and their media sycophants were banking on it.
Trump rained on their parade by taking the high road and passing a bipartisan bill (that is only good for five months).
I remember an old pastor once said to his congregation about listening to radio sermons, “Eat the hay, pick out the sticks.” So that’s what our President did. The whole idea of a shut down is to give Demos ammo for 2018. They can’t afford President Trump putting in any more great Supreme Court justices. The biggest red flag was Lindsay Graham’s remarks. He wants a shut down so that the Demos can pick up some seats in Senate. Remember he hates President Trump and our movement.
Jackaxx Jeff Mason who believes that the press should not be biased, yeah right, is the head of the White House Correspondents Assn. Gave that lyin’; speech the ohet night and was on Tucker last night.
LOOK at his Twitter page. His main profile pic is of BHO. Nah, no bias there. Worshiping at the feet of the failed former occupier of the WH.
https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/with_replies
Are Egg McMuffin aka Evan McMullen and Jeff Mason separate and distinct swamp creatures?
FUGLY Twins.
They both started losing their hair at age 12…which warped their minds and turned them into lying crap weasels.
Oh Wheatie, I was already giggling and then I got to your post. Now add some very inelegant snorts and gurgles. Oh dear, that did feel good! What is WRONG with me? I think maybe I am not a very nice person. I want to be more like Fe.
For every lie they spoke they lost s hair!
Do you really think he needs new people for a new message? His team is pretty solid just have them deal differently.
After listening to Mulvaney, I doubt that arguing for the same communications strategy would get much support.
This mulvaney guy is pretty good.
Andrew Breitbart would be laughing his head off at this presser.
I. LOVE. MULVANEY. (yes I am screaming out to the world, and rightly so today!-LOL)
Love the Stephen Miller idea 👍
‘The current communications team is structurally centered around a precept that collaboration and cohesion is inherent within the republicans in congress. Unfortunately, while the goal is noble, this is also a false basis; therefore the aligned communications team is entering a phase where they will become even more ineffective because their emphasis will be on the wrong syllable.’
Yes! Been saying this for months but Sundance is of course more eloquent. The Director of White House Communications is an extremely important position.
SD you may be absolutely right! At this point we have tried everything to work with the Republican base of the Uniparty. I love Sean Spicer and am torn at the fact he may not be the right person for these press conferences. If this is the direction we need to move to, Stephen Miller would absolutely be the best person for the job. That one Sunday when he made the rounds on the shows, he absolutely killed them.
He would destroy the press every single day!
He would but Stephen Miller is policy advisor to the President. Very important job
Check out the guy’s face on the left. Toooooo funny!
Yeah that’s the guy from “deface the nation” that did the interview with President Trump. Bahahahah.
And Stephen Miller is from California.
From the ‘land of the fruit and nuts’, come the best, hardened, and loyal patriots.
Communicate? How about having Planned Parenthood disclose the race of the babies killed by them. Then communicate those stats to Black Lives Matter. Then you will see whether black lives matter to them.
Spoiler alert: they don’t.
Black Lives Matter is a Soros group and its existence is only to cause chaos. They aren’t there to improve the black community’s lives.
I don’t think they even realize they are blacks. They are too busy being angry over everything unfair.
Thank you Sundance for suggesting the Sean Spicer be replaced. Something I suggested over a month ago and caught h-ll from the Treepers out there for saying that he is an ineffective spokeman for this administration. Yes get Stephan Miller or someone who isnt on defense on every question. Just my observation.
Sundance…here’s a thought.
“Pres Trump hires James Wood as his White House Communications Liaison.”
That should’ve been James Woods…with an “s”.
I would have changed the first response to “Three Killed” from “Oh, no” to “Oh, goodie…” They salivate opportunistically at mass murder.
In case that didn’t show what he was replying to:
James Woods is always right on the mark, isn’t he?
LikeLiked by 3 people
His unofficial title would be “Press Tormentor”…that is, if Potus decided to hire him.
James Woods would scare the pooey out of the media and the congress weasels.
Ha! He could scare them, too!
Yes, Sylvia, James Woods nails it every time.
I seconded that–I’m a fan of him. He is perfectly patriot-ly snarky.
More Mulvaney, please. Never seen him have a bad outing.
Steve Miller completely triggers these idiots.
IIRC, Miss Mika had one of her biggest meltdowns on a Monday am after Mr. Miller had hit the Sunday circuit.
Those outlined above are more than capable of handling a briefing when the message needs to be conveyed. POTUS also gave a dozen interviews over the past few days soooooo STFU!
Spicer walking out is akin to POTUS pointing toward Acosta and saying “don’t be rude, you are fake news.”
As I type this FBN the banner states:
CNN refuses to air Trump ad.
Grrrr. I’m ranting sorry.
Right now I think spicer is doing fairly well. I like when they have Secretaries come out and put forth POTUSs agenda.
If they put Miller at the podium, FSK will never recover.
This is their reply! Crooked fake CNN !
Luv Mulvaney articulate, smart, direct and extremely knowledgeable. .. let it Rip Mick
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ripper Mick!
Steve miller is like a chainsaw with a hemi!
Full disclosure: I did like his music….
lol, me too, “the joker ”
I really love your peaches, wanna shake your tree….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! I’ve been saying this since he took office. Current communication team is closer to Bush style WH. Media is kicking the sh*te out of us day after day. People can argue that media has no credibility and people are smarter, but that’s not good enough. And if they have no credibility why do we still agree to play by their rules on their programs and subject ourselves to illegitimate interrogations?
The last problem I thought Trump would have would be a passive, conventional and slow-moving communications team. But that’s what he’s got.
I wouldn’t call them “slow-moving” or “passive’…but yeah, conventional.
And far too polite.
Need a killer.
Someone who will engage and harass the enemy.
Someone who is good at comebacks, like Pres Trump.
I use terms passive and slow-moving in the sense that Trump’s WH continues to operate on old and dying paradigm of “you ask, we’ll answer,” i.e. unconsciously yielding moral ground to media to form legitimate questions as good-faith, truth-seeking agents of public interest. This is no longer morally or politically tenable, and the only fitting and self-respecting position to take with the media is offensive and militant — to make THEM answer for themselves. So perhaps defensive would have better choice of words. One is ALWAYS slow-moving if one is responding (defensive) to the media rather than attacking.
Spicer was good, but too nice to the press. The contrast between Spicer and Mulvaney shown today is very obvious.
We are now into the big game of media attack dogs. The media made that choice. So be it.
We need the alpha dog to put the vicious media back in place.
Agree 1000%, SD.
One of the problems with communication is language – whether it is the left, the right, and/or the middle – they don’t speak the same language – the same word takes on different meanings –
For example – take the word BUDGET – most Americans know how to ‘budget’ their money but for some reason, Congress does not – most Americans know how to create a BUDGET, but Congress does not feel the need to do so – and most Americans know they cannot spend what they do not have – but, Congress consistently spends what it does not have – and leaves us to pick up the tab.
Another word that causes a disconnect is the word APPROPRIATIONS – most Americans do not know what an Appropriations Bill is – and for some reason, neither does Congress – Congress seems to think Appropriations is an open checkbook – because they do not work with a Budget, Congress stuffs the Appropriation Bills with every little unrelated pork project – and magically, the money appears out of thin air to cover all of these ‘special interest’ projects –
A third word that causes problems is AGENDA – most Americans know about the Trump Agenda – what it entails – and what they want accomplished – however, Congress has their own AGENDA – we voted these people into office to represent our values – not theirs – and not their Agenda –
These are simple examples, but you get the idea – Congress could care less what the American people want – because they have their own Agenda based upon Appropriations Bills laden with pork projects and would not know how to Budget our money if their lives depended upon it – because they have functioned without a Budget for so long – they are like kids with an unlimited allowance.
The Budget Communications Press Conference with Director Mulvaney was a case in point – to the braindead press corp, Director Mulvaney was speaking a ‘foreign’ language – how is it we understood perfectly well what he was saying, and the press corp did not – one of the best decisions the Trump Team made was to move Planned Parenthood to the Healthcare Bill – another great decision was to eliminate Obamacare from the Appropriations Bill altogether – a third great decision was to determine what were the most important line items in need of funding – for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2017 – what part of this action was presented in a ‘foreign’ language?
I like that–Congress are like spoil kids with an unlimited allowance for doing no work.
Unfortunately, yes, Love – and now – thanks to Sundance – we know why!
Amen! Each new day bring new revelations of truth that either amazes us or shocks us.
And Sundance is able to explain the whys to reset our thinking powers.
They wanted some of “Sean’s Salve” for that butt whippin’ they received from Mr. Mulvaney! That was some pathetic whining!
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, the photos of wall were helpful as a backdrop. They should continue that form of education everyday that they have a briefing or rally. Hopefully Sean computed how Director Mulvaney shut whiners down and kept a fast pace of information flowing.
Ha this is CNNs sttement re: POTUS ad
SMH
How can a graphic be “false”?
A graphic just “is”
It is the content that can be judged.
CNN sucks even in poor attempts to use language!
CNN is trying to shut down free speech.
Nice try, CNN, CNN Sucks.
I guess I’m not in the same place as most of you. I kind of thought the team was doing a pretty good job re communications. I like Spicer and granted, he has had some rocky moments, but over all I think he does a good job. Mulvaney was terrific today and spot on with his answers. Maybe there is room for improvement and of course the very best of the best need to be getting the message out because the fight is fierce and the Pres. needs the top people on the front lines.
One question though. In this explanation about the wall being built right now–the 20 ft. steel, see through one shown in the pictures–is that the permanent official Trump Wall? I got confused by what was being said about this by Mulvaney. If this is the permanent one, why are they bringing contractors in with wall design proposals and will supposedly be picking one?? Anyone here who can explain it to me?
cjzak, I have heard previously the plan for the wall overall includes different types of barriers depending on the need based on geography and the like. It went by quickly so I am not entirely sure what exactly I heard Mulvaney say, but I think he referred to the barrier shown in that photo as a levee wall. I have previously heard somewhere a time or two that the type of barrier they were looking at for along the Rio Grande was a levee wall that would offer a barrier but also afford some sort of flood control/prevention. I did not get the impression that what he showed is what will be all along the border. I am NOT an expert, but that is how I understood it. Maybe someone else out there has something better to offer???
The truth is the terrain is different all along the border. So, they need different walls/fences in different places. I think Trump actually envisioned a solid wall, but the border guards want to be able to see through the structure for safety reasons.
I thought he said this one is 24 feet. And this is just one part of the wall. It will vary from location to location depending on needs of the area.
I was watching the video, don’t want to refresh and lose my spot, so if anyone else answered I apologize.
This is permanent for select spots. There are lots of different types of geography and land rights and etc, so there will be different types of wall for different areas. This is permanent for this chosen spot. Some solutions will be technological in nature, I imagine, and some will be physical and not look like this. There will be no “standard type of wall” across the entire border.
I think Spiceris doing a great job. “Speak softly and carry a big stick” is a smart tactic. Spicer is the genial, but direct, soft speaker. When necessary the Administration brings in the big sticks. I think that is a genius combination.
You don’t have to fire every shot from a cannon. That might be emotionally satisfying on one level but it isn’t smart.That’s also why Pres. Trump can say he would be “honored” to speak to Kin from North Korea while sending our armed forces to confront him.
Mulvaney is a master at communication when it comes to monetary spending at all different levels. He’s not scared of the press and frankly I don’t think he cares what they think about him. As far as Spicer goes, I do agree with Sundance that there needs to be some improvement. He’s tough with the press but some of the communication skills are lacking and when you bring someone like Mulvaney to explain the budgeting process for example, it kind of clears up some of the confusion on the matter. I wouldn’t say that I’m all for a new press secretary but we do need a better communications team overall.
My own impression is that Spicer needs to quit trying to make the press understand. They aren’t asking so they can understand, they are asking to point out something is wrong with what Trump is doing. He needs to quickly answer and move on, no matter how they yell at him. And, if the next one asks the same question, he just says “answered” and moves on.
Exactly!
YES!!!
I appreciate how he makes attempt after attempt to explain and get these vultures to understand. Even IF they do get it- and I am sure many of them do- they would keep spewing the same crap.
Spicer needs more “Yes… Next. No….Next. Asked and answered…. Next-“
Agree.
Help me out here Treepers. We all Know that the continuing resolution that congress just passed authorizes funds for all sorts of ridiculous spending inititiatives that run counter to President Trump’s agenda. Well what happens if Trump and his executive branch just don’t spend it? Congress can claim that it has done it’s “job” to provide the legal basis necessary for the government to spend 1.1 Trillion dollars for the rest of this fiscal year. Well what happens if Trump and his team decide they only want to spend $900 million? Or $800 million?? What if they just never quiet get around to doing all of the spending that congress authorized? Is their a constitutional remedy for a President that decides to come in UNDER budget?
Sorry. $900 BILLION or $800 BILLION.
Isn’t that what Obozo did for 8 years?
God, at the end, they sounded like a classroom full of elementary school kids!
Bleh!!
I am so embarrassed by my generation sometimes…
Well, often actually.
More like smart azz high schoolers.
ROMPER-ROOM when Sean left! 😄 😄 😄
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
LOL-perfect description!!
Surely this inquisitive, cantankerous WH Press Corpse is not the same as when they were under the spell of Obama. No more stupid questions about being a tree or something, or accepting one more redline as a big ho hum, we are safe with our Dear Leader, no worries.
Mulvaney did a really good job.
I agree with Sundance. Spicer is a good message carrier for an audience like us. That’s why we like him. He’s likable and he could turn a crowd of strangers into friends in 5 minutes flat. If I met him, my first thought would be, “what a nice guy.” However, he is not as well-equipped to deal with an adversarial crowd, and we are not the audience.
What is required now is someone who’s a bit more pointy elbowed. Someone not as nice. Someone who lets the slings and arrows roll off their back. Spicer takes it personally. I think dealing with this crowd is painful to him.
If you can imagine a Stephen Miller with the subtlety that comes with some age (like Wilburine). Or someone like Manafort (damn shame that he’s damaged). I can’t think of a candidate on the team right now, but there’s got to be someone like this!!!!
Can we hire Nigel Farage? He fits the bill on all points.
While watching Director Mulvaney handle the press, I had the strongest urge to leap out of my recliner and jump up and down shouting “USA! USA!” I have said it before and I will say it again: I am absolutely gobsmacked by the stellar team President Trump put together for his cabinet. You know how the press droned on lovingly about the Team of Rivals….well, they can have their stupid Team of Rivals. We have a team of superstars. I can scarcely recall or name any of Obama’s Cabinet they were so mediocre, but I do remember watching part of the confirmation for Sec of Defense Chuck Hagel and thinking “what a doofus!” And of course, there is the whole Hillary and her plastic button, Kerry & James Taylor, and the rest of the shoddy, dismal bunch. Mulvaney is just awesome!
Wow !
A President that wants to have a balanced budget…what’s wrong with that?
Government shut down!!! Fire the useless employees that are living off the tax payer…
\
Starting at the top…Audit Pelosi, Ryan and Shummer…first and foremost and then broadcast it to one and all…
Ever go to government entity on your time?
Do Government employees treat you as if they realize that you are not getting paid to deal with someone who is???
I bet Goldman Sachs is a common thread!!! Let’s start a discussion and open thread on that institution.
President Trump is not taking a salary!!! Why should they (congress) they don’t perform. Don’t pay them. It is the duty of Congress to present a budget .
If it is not balanced then fire (those who elected them!)! all of us who have elected) them…By exposing exactly who we have elected and the lies they feed us!
Their raises in salary should be the first cut!!!
Make all members of congress be accountable to the people who pay them; If they are unwilling to have a full accounting of their expenditures, their voter record, their contributors what, and why they voted on each and every issue, why their were absent in chamber when crucial local votes concerning local issues were needed…Who needs them???
Talk to your neighbors. Spread the word
MAGA
I’m in favor of eliminating the filibuster altogether on the grounds that it would save 15% on every piece of legislation. Only 51 senators would need to be paid off instead of 60. It’s simple math.
This is the first press conference I have watched in its entirety, primarily because I am afraid I would lose my monitor if I listened to these asinine, inane, trolling, supercilious dweebs everyday. But that’s just me.
Anywho, the thing that struck me the most was how sour faced and disrespectful they all were. Just look at their faces. That is one unhappy bunch of people.
And, btw, whatever happened to succinct, well structured, pointed questions? They drone on and on and on and on and on and on and……before ever getting to any sorta kinda point to their question. I simply cannot tolerate just this aspect of it let alone the open hostility and hatred exhibited by the vast majority of them. They just sit there ready to pounce with a gotcha.
If I owned a news organization today, every single one of these people would be fired. Every one of them. They are incompetent, ideologically rigid, biased and lack integrity, skill or even basic communication abilities.
Gah, what a worthless lot.
Ok, back to my regular programming of just reading comments. This’ll do me for the next 8 years. 😉
Oh, and btw, my favorite Mulvaney shot:
Obstreperous reporter trying to pass off a “fake fact”: But, but, but what about the 400,000 (sorry, can’t remember exact numbers he quoted) government employees who will be without a job if the government shuts down?
Mulvaney of the eagle eyed gimlet stare: As you know, every single one of them get paid regardless of a shutdown.
Score!
That was incredible! I loved it. Sometimes I feel really giddy about our Cabinet, like a 12 year old girl with a crush on a boy band trying to figure out who is my favorite? Whose poster will I hang over my bed? One day it is Wilburine, another T-Rex, today it is Mulvaney! Smack down!
One of the newsclowns asked “wouldn’t most Americans agree that a government shutdown is a bad thing?”
This America would not agree. Bring on a government shutdown and let it last as long as possible. Most of the government could be shut down permanently and no one would miss it. God send that we have a government shutdown in preparation for the 2018-2019 budget negotiation.
Further, there should be NO back wages paid. Government employees (including Congressmen) can use vacation or go without pay.
Mulvaney killed it. My only complaint was his pandering to April Ryan and allowing her to blather on even though he stopped others from doing so.
She has them afraid of being called racist. Hint: you’ll be called racist anyway. Carry on.
IMH what I heard was “we are building the wall today”. I saw a picture of what it will look like. I heard the dimensions of the wall (20 ft. steel) for miles and hundreds of millions available to be spent right now to continue this project.
For me, that was target messaging. Blue collar approach to information works just fine.
George Will and Krauthammer need the pomp and circumstance. I don’t need them or the convoluted messaging their ilk require for “communication”.
Say it straight and leave. Nuanced? Nah.
