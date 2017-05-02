Budget Communications: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Takes Point…

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney did an excellent job today pushing back against the UniParty and their slobbering media water-carriers today.

Mulvaney was unexpected by the White House Press Corps who were apoplectic at the conclusion of the briefing:

The media response was priceless:

Reporters break out in a chorus of "Sean! Seaaaan!" as Spicer leaves the briefing without answering questions. pic.twitter.com/KNj64LWHPO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 2, 2017

The reality that sooner or later the Trump administration is going to have to confront the UniParty, and that confrontation is going to mean more briefing events like this, brings up a point that leads to a predictable path.

President Trump is going to have to refine the communications strategy in the next couple of weeks and/or months.

The 2016 election was ‘Trump-against-all-odds’ and against all adversaries. If President Trump is going to deliver on his policy objectives, and structurally bring the swamp-draining reform that is necessary, he is going to have to change tactics on communications to be more deliberate with very specific and assertive messaging.

Sean Spicer is fairly good, the cabinet has some exceptionally well-skilled leaders in communications within their organizations like: Secretary Rex Tillerson, Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Secretary Wilbur Ross and OMB Director Mick Mulvaney.

However, against the backdrop of confronting republicans in congress the White House policy team is going to have to put forth a more deliberate and smartly confrontational group who are better skilled as Trump policy explainers amid confrontation from inside the ranks of the party.

The current communications team is structurally centered around a precept that collaboration and cohesion is inherent within the republicans in congress. Unfortunately, while the goal is noble, this is also a false basis; therefore the aligned communications team is entering a phase where they will become even more ineffective because their emphasis will be on the wrong syllable.

Insomuch as it was effective during the campaign to let Trump be Trump, there comes a point where a subset of communications underneath the principle need to reconcile the deliberate intensity of the messenger, now President, with the policy message.

It would not be surprising, and I’d say it is actually necessary, to see the White House begin interviewing people trying to find the right balance of intelligence (think Stephen Miller) with the ability to target a specific audience with a specific message, and explain the position of policy during confrontation.

The changing communication need is simply natural response to the evolution of the confrontational landscape.

