Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -vs- Jonathan Snarl

President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, sat down for an in-studio interview with Jonathan Snarl on ABC’s “This Week.”

Snarl was particularly offended by President Trump talking to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Reince Priebus pointed out that the Philippines has a critical role in the SE Asian issues surrounding North Korea.

Unfortunately, Priebus did not point out that Duterte is not only president of the Philippines but also current President of the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) alliance.

Jonathan Snarl is one of a key group of eight reporters in DC media who use the exact same strategy of narrative building: Media reports on media reports, of media reports, and the concentric circles of irrelevance expand into the infinite horizon of nothingness…

