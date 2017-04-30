Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -vs- Jonathan Snarl

President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, sat down for an in-studio interview with Jonathan Snarl on ABC’s “This Week.”

Snarl was particularly offended by President Trump talking to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Reince Priebus pointed out that the Philippines has a critical role in the SE Asian issues surrounding North Korea.

Unfortunately, Priebus did not point out that Duterte is not only president of the Philippines but also current President of the ASEAN (Association of South East Asian Nations) alliance.

.

Jonathan Snarl is one of a key group of eight reporters in DC media who use the exact same strategy of narrative building: Media reports on media reports, of media reports, and the concentric circles of irrelevance expand into the infinite horizon of nothingness…

39 Responses to Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -vs- Jonathan Snarl

  1. Fe says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Ah Preibus, you dumb dumb, why didn’t you point out the fact that Duterte is the President of the Philippines to ole Snarly face?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. wyntre says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Is Acosta ne of the eight?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. ALEX says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Yes…It’s so easy to see…Last night the emails went around inside their circles and the democrat mouthpieces like The Hill and all the rest are chiming in with Duterte is the devil and the one story I saw even said the President didn’t even consult the State Department….

    It’s pathetic and all they have…We are seeing the exact same thing with right wing fakebase and the Gorka story to rehash the Bannon vs Kushner fake drama…It’s as if they think we’re stupid….Nope.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. Ono says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Snarl (grrr) from ABC (A Bag of Crap)…

    For real???

    Sensationalistic propaganda 101…being offered free to all snowflakes each and every Sunday

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. M33 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Speaking of concentric circles…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. wheatietoo says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    The Dems also like to read those “media reports of media reports” on the floor of the House…and point to them as ‘Fact’…in order to ‘demand’ action on one of their manufactured narratives.

    Like when they declared that we had a “Healthcare Crisis”, for example.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. FLEEVY says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Snarlin’ Jon. Nasty guy, sad

    Like

    Reply
  8. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    sheesh.. I would be incarcerated in restraints if I ever had to face one of these smarmy, mamby pamby wusses… Taxes? Talk about myopic sphincter focused sled dogs (media). Such interest in Mr. Trump’s taxes, and no interest in the uranium deal, Podesta’s deals, the Clinton Globull Initiative, Pay to play, DNC emails, etc… Mr. President, please, please, please, keep knocking the truth out out the media every time you spar with them and instruct your spokespeople to be unapologetic scrappers…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. rashamon says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    Advice from Kurt Vonnegut on shaping stories:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. abigailstraight says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Wellllllllllll, looks to me like Spicey, during the WH press briefing, will have to deal with this interview snag,(under the direction of Pres. Trump).
    I betcha he will explain, over and over and over and over and over again that Pres. Duterte of the Philippines is also the President of the Southeast Asian Nations alliance and get this tiny confusion of an international matter straightened out just fine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Howie says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Snarly is a leathr bar star.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Howie says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    We just need a new Frank Sinatra.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Howie says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    For some reason…The Kasts…And I like em. Just fer fun.

    Like

    Reply
  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I think that Priebus is not as quick on his feet in interviews as some of the others such as Pence, Gorka, McMaster, and KellyAnne Conway. Sometimes, I get the impression that he is bothered by doing the interview. Granted, I can understand that it is annoying to be disrespected with ridiculous questions. However, he needs to take a page from the others, especially Trump, in owning the interview and pushing back against the narrative the left-wing media is trying to establish.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Mz Molly Anna says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Philippine President Duterte was also snuggling up to Russia when BHO disses him (darnit I can’t remember what it was about, but I remember it was a big loss for BHO about the same time China dissed BHO and made him exit Air Force One from the back with no red carpet).

    The popular the Philippines is close to 100 million. That’s a big country and a huge trading (oil) partner. I’d say Vladimir Putin must be getting a little upset with how brilliant our new President Trump is.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Howie says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Sunday Night!!1

    Like

    Reply
  18. fangdog says:
    April 30, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    The present media circles like a huge whirlpool in the middle of a lake. As the giant whirlpool in the lake circles smaller and smaller each day, so does the media become smaller and smaller along with its relevance but a ripple of consequence.

    Like

    Reply

