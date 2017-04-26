President Trump Signs Executive Order Directing Interior Dept. to Review of 20 Years of Federal Land Grabs…

Earlier today President Trump signed an executive order directing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to consult with local governments and tribes in order to review national monuments created by the Antiquities Act since January 1, 1996 – that are greater than 100,000 acres in footprint – and report back to the President on suggested legislative or executive action, if applicable, within 120 days.
The Antiquities Act of 1906 authorizes the president to declare federal lands of historic or scientific value to be national monuments by designating the “smallest area compatible with proper care and management of the objects to be protected.”
Since the 1900s, when the Act was first used, the average size of national monuments exploded from an average of 422 acres per monument. Now it’s not uncommon for a monument to be more than a million acres.
The designations of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in 1996 and the Bears Ears National Monument in 2016 are considered the book-ends of modern Antiquities Act overreach. Each monument is more than 1.3 million acres.
[TRANSCRIPT] 11:34 A.M. EDT
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Mike. He’s been a great Vice President, a great help. And everybody loves Mike Pence. I just want to thank you for your service. Been incredible. (Applause.)
It’s a real pleasure to be at the Department of Interior, where you help preserve the splendor and the beauty of America’s natural resources. And I can tell you the group that’s in here right now, they really do the job. Right, Lisa? They’re doing a good job. We’re going to take care of Alaska, too. Don’t worry about it. (Laughter.) And they protect the ability of the people to access and utilize the land which truly belongs to them and belongs to all of us.
Secretary Ryan Zinke is doing an incredible job — and he never overlooks the details. He’s a detail person. Soon after he was confirmed, we had a snowstorm, big one, and he was out there on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial shoveling the snow all by himself. And he’s a strong guy. He did a good job. (Laughter.) He did a very, very good job. But we’re proud of him.
In the first 100 days, we have taken historic action to eliminate wasteful regulations. They’re being eliminated like nobody has ever seen before. There has never been anything like it. Sometimes I look at some of the things I’m signing I say maybe people won’t like it, but I’m doing the right thing. And no regular politician is going do it. (Laughter.) I don’t know if you folks would do — I will tell you literally some politicians have said, you’re doing the right thing. I don’t know if I would have had the courage to do some of these things. But we’re doing them because it’s the right thing to do. And it’s for the good of the nation.
We’re returning power back to the people. We’ve eliminated job-destroying regulations on farmers, ranchers, and coal miners, on autoworkers, and so many other American workers and businesses.
Today, I am signing a new executive order to end another egregious abuse of federal power, and to give that power back to the states and to the people, where it belongs.
The previous administration used a 100-year-old law known as the Antiquities Act to unilaterally put millions of acres of land and water under strict federal control — have you heard about that? — eliminating the ability of the people who actually live in those states to decide how best to use that land.
Today, we are putting the states back in charge. It’s a big thing.
I am pleased to be joined by so many members of Congress and governors who have been waiting for this moment, including Governor Herbert of Utah. Thank you, thank you, Governor. Governor LePage of Maine, who, by the way, has lost a lot of weight. (Laughter.) I knew him when he was heavy, and now I know him when he’s thin, and I like him both ways, okay? (Laughter.) Done a great job. Governor Calvo of Guam. Thank you. Governor Torres from the Northern Mariana Islands. Thank you, thank you, Governor.
I also want to recognize Senator Orrin Hatch, who — believe me, he’s tough. He would call me and call me and say, you got to do this. Is that right, Orrin?
SENATOR HATCH: That’s right.
THE PRESIDENT: You didn’t stop. He doesn’t give up. And he’s shocked that I’m doing it, but I’m doing it because it’s the right thing to do. But I really have to point you out, you didn’t stop.
And, Mike, the same thing. So many people feel — Mike Lee — so many people feel so strongly about this, and so I appreciate your support and your prodding, and your never-ending prodding, I should say, because we’re now getting something done that many people thought would never ever get done, and I’m very proud to be doing it in honor of you guys, okay? Thank you. (Applause.)
Altogether, the previous administration bypassed the states to place over 265 million acres — that’s a lot of land, million acres. Think of it — 265 million acres of land and water under federal control through the abuse of the monuments designation. That’s larger than the entire state of Texas.
In December of last year alone, the federal government asserted this power over 1.35 million acres of land in Utah, known as Bears Ears — I’ve heard a lot about Bears Ears, and I hear it’s beautiful — over the profound objections of the citizens of Utah. The Antiquities Act does not give the federal government unlimited power to lock up millions of acres of land and water, and it’s time we ended this abusive practice.
I’ve spoken with many state and local leaders — a number of them here today — who care very much about preserving our land, and who are gravely concerned about this massive federal land grab. And it’s gotten worse and worse and worse, and now we’re going to free it up, which is what should have happened in the first place. This should never have happened.
That’s why today I am signing this order and directing Secretary Zinke to end these abuses and return control to the people — the people of Utah, the people of all of the states, the people of the United States.
Every day, we are going to continue pushing ahead with our reform agenda to put the American people back in charge of their government and their lives.
And again, I want to congratulate the Secretary. I want to congratulate Orrin and Mike and all of the people that worked so hard on bringing it to this point. And tremendously positive things are going to happen on that incredible land, the likes of which there is nothing more beautiful anywhere in the world. But now tremendously positive things will happen.
So I want to thank you. I want to thank everybody for being here. God bless you all and God bless America. Thank you. Thank you very much. So I’ll sign.
(The executive order is signed.) (Applause.)
Q Are you surprised about this 9th Circuit ruling?
THE PRESIDENT: I’m never surprised by the 9th Circuit. (Laughter.) As I said, we’ll see them in the Supreme Court. (Laughter and applause.)
- The Executive Order directs the Department of the Interior to review monuments designated using the Antiquities Act as of January 1, 1996, that are in excess of 100,000 acres, or monuments that were expanded without adequate public outreach and coordination with relevant stakeholders.
- This Executive Order restores trust between local communities and Washington and roots out abuses of power by previous administrations.
- This Executive Order puts America and the Department of the Interior back on track to manage our federal lands in accordance to traditional “multiple-use” philosophy by directing the Secretary of the Department of the Interior to make recommendations to the President on whether a monument should be rescinded, resized in order to better manage our federal lands.
- This Executive Order gives rural communities across America a voice and restores land use planning by directing the Secretary of the Interior to consult and coordinate with the Governors of States affected by monument designations or other relevant officials of affected State, Tribal, and local governments.
Secretary Ryan Zinke Press Release HERE
Precious Ragnar-and great name!
Hopefully Fluffy Dog is invited as well
Ragnar was the name of my maternal grand father. 🙂
This could be huge to the Native Americans.
The Antiquities Act was made famous in an episode of the West Wing. I swear these liberals want to govern like they are on a TV series.
The only experience liberals have is vicarious – learned from television.
. . . . .OR, Tv scripts are written based on what the dems believe and how they govern.
BF and mom both love the LEFT Wing-I have better things to do like watching paint dry.
However, a few months ago we saw Rob Lowe at our gun range. He was with a group of normal-looking people and seemed cool.
Sorry to say it, but the new KFC commercials really aren’t very good, to put it politely.
Video of him with the two young girls during the democratic convention was all anyone needed to know about him.
That was also 29 yrs ago when he was in his 20’s. Sometimes people grow up.
Unfortunately, I believe that most Americans think that TV series accurately reflect reality.
You are so right wizzum. That is why the entertainment medium is so dangerous. Too many people cannot differentiate fact from fiction.
Some exceptions: Shooter (2007). Great how-to.
Clinton making a federal land grab of the clean coal to help the big donor Riady business should be the first to go !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bingo!
Yes this!. I do hope the review goes back at least to the Grand Staircase Escalante designation – one of the worlds largest clean burning coal deposits whose direct competitor was Indonesian coal.
Maybe that’s how his wife got the idea they could make deals with Russia on US uranium deposits, they’d compromised U.S. mining companies in the past.
Every day is like Christmas with this president. MAGA!!!
This is an exciting and momentous Executive Order. It is another nail in the coffin of a bloated, centralized, power hungry D.C. government. Thank you, Mr. President. I am so grateful to have you at the helm of our ship of state. Another step in the removal of a leg from the D.C. octopus.
Well, it is a start.
I don’t believe the Federal government should own any land.
If President Trump truly wants to “give the power back to the people” he should allow the States to own and control the land within their boundaries.
The “natural beauty ” of our Country will be preserved for all the citizens and the States will be in charge.
Putting control of the land closer to the people.
I completely agree. There is no Constitutional basis for the Federal Government to own any land whatsoever other than Federal Courts and U.S. Government operations in D.C.
This is precisely why there should always be “sunsets” on any laws forcing them to periodically be re-visited. When President Teddy Roosevelt first started protecting monuments, out West in particular, it was understandable because States really did not have the resources to protect and maintain them.
Over 100 years later, our States along with use fees for the parks are perfectly capable of managing these protected lands.
Dismantling the Bureau of Land Management ought to be next on the list and a thorough review of the contracts which the government has with local farmers and ranchers.
The families & acquaintances of Lavoy Finicum, Cliven Bundy, Joe Robertson & the Hammonds (likely) nod in approval.
I want to see Trump take an axe and a hammer to every agency of government which was weaponized against the people of this country during the Clinton/Obama years, starting with the firing of the IRS commissioner and putting Lois Lerner in jail. I would also like to see those who came out with guns blazing at the Bundy ranch brought to justice also.
Question the reasoning behind why they were given and track down the agencies ammo reserves they received under obama. Wonder if those supplies were intended to eventually end up in the hands of the lefty protestors who are gearing up for in numbers to use against President Trump and conservatives ?
I sure wish the Pres Trump would look into the conviction of Mr Hammond and pardon him and his son. Think it would go a long way towards showing good faith concerning land use and mismanagement by BLM of our nations land resources, and flick the 9th circuit court in the nose.
I patiently await the report from Secretary Zinke – he will enumerate and calculate the overreach – and everyone will know what the previous administrations have done – under the guise of the Antiquities Act – they have misappropriated land that belonged to the states and the people – how many ranches in the northwest went under and closed because of this egregious greed – how many cattle and horse ranches were unlawfully appropriated for whatever stupid reason – this was a ‘land grab’ – pure and simple – and I am thankful President Trump is willing to put an end to it!
Amen duchess
HOLY SMOKES. At this rate in 4 years President Trump is going to make Andrew Jackson look like a big government guy.
From a native Utahn – this is YUGE news here that is being heavily covered in a state that was somewhat unfriendly/borderline hostile to candidate Trump. People are very, very excited about this executive order here and I am certain that others in states like NV, OR and WA are paying attention as well.
Let freedom ring!
By the way – to get rid of the Antiquities act quickly, simply designate the homes and property of all 435 members of Congress as national monuments.
And immediately order the removal of all fences.
Ryan will go bug-eyed again.
When does some Earth First loon, try to get this EO overturned? That seems to be the path the ‘Resistance’ is taking.
Though, me, I’m pleased.
Aren’t Earth First loons rapidly becoming an endangered species? Hope so.
…and what exactly would prevent this administration from selling off or leasing parts of these lands and using the proceeds to pay down the debt?
Or build some necessary infrastructures?
Like a wall?
Actually if it is given back to the states what will keep states from selling it?
Nothing really KBM, but then that would be up the the citizens of each individual State.
Some might choose to sell and some not.
Why should some one in Maine tell Oregon what to do with their land and vice versa.
The people of Colorado do not tell the people of Florida what to do with their beaches.
I believe the residents of each State should have more of a say over how their land is used .
If a State does a dodgy deal, the Feds can investigate… If the Feds do a dodgy deal, like some of the ones Reid was involved with, iirc…who investigates the Feds? To me, in many areas, Fed Gov should function as a means to keep the States honest.
Classic! Takes the time to acknowledge those who help make our country better by imploring limited executive federal action and maximum local and state participation.
I can provide the report right here with key findings:
1. The amount of Federal lands managed under the Department of Interior far exceed the ability of the agency to properly manage.
2. Rules have been crafted and implemented to deny access to public lands for the express purpose of reducing the burden derived from Finding #1.
3. The best land managers have historically been the Forest Service agency with local field offices given significant oversight for their region. Recent changes implemented during the Obama years has undermined this department.
Recommendations:
1. A reduction of 25% in federal land holdings will immediately unleash $50 billion in economic value, reduce DOI operating expenses by 30%, and return local control to the areas impacted.
2. Release of federal lands should follow this path: Transfer management to the state > if declined > transfer management to the county > if denied > transfer management to the city/ municipality > if denied > Sealed bid auction of the lands.
2a. For seal bid auction of lands preference will be created to emphasize the long term public accessibility to lands with bidding bonuses for non invasive users.
3. DOI will eliminate the BLM consolidating their responsibilities with the Forest Service.
4. DOI recommends a 40% reduction in administrative staff within the the National Park Service transferring 50% of those jobs to Park Rangers and visitor services.
5. DOI recommends that all development on retained federal lands focus on enjoyment of the lands rather than large capital expense “visitors centers” and “office complexes”.
I disagree very much with your key finding number three.
The Forest Service is hugely mismanaged in every way possible.
Our forests here in Colorado have been almost destroyed by the Bark Beetle.
Something which was easily preventable but ignored by the Forest Service.
Smokey Bear is a swear word here in Colorado.
Ditto here in Oregon. They weren’t always like this but when they started the campaign to study every thing and quit managing was the beginning of the end of good stewardship.
They have become full of environmentalists and “ologists.
I worked for the Forest Circus when Reagan was President building access roads for timber sales and we were running four crews. Two years after he was out of office with Bush I was the only crew left and was surveying recreation sites. Bush and the swine following him completely shut the forest down.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We use to own a ranch up in the San Juan mountains that was totally surrounded by the Forest Service.
We ran our cows on the property in the summer months.
The Forest “Circus” was a real nightmare to deal with, just one thing after another.
I won’t go into detail but we finally sold out and quit the cow business because they were such stinkers.
The people that own it now are suffering terribly because of the Bark Beetle damage.
Honestly, the Forest Service has caused millions and millions of damage and loss to the citizens of Colorado.
I love the new name Forest Circus, haven’t heard that one before.
As I said in my post, Smokey Bear is a swear word around here.
When Secretary Watt under President Reagan decided to sell off Federal lands that were not contiguous and less than a certain acreage the left went berserk. They screamed we were selling off the Public Trust to make the rich richer. You know the rhetoric.
In actuality, we surveyed and offered the land first to the adjoiners and the parcels were basically slivers caused by poor surveying practices which created pie shaped parcels only good for spaghetti farms.
It was a logical and reasonable way to remove from the public domain land that was basically unmanageable.
The left will start ranting in 3 2 1….!
Orygun, I understand your point, but now is not the time to sell off ANY public property. We have allowed the fed to counterfeit a trillion dollars a year for a decade. That 8 or ten trillion counterfeit dollars are the competition for your or my earned dollars at any auction. Goldman and such would end up with everything.
I’m so proud of the President!
Doing what’s right for the people.
Not beholding to the donor class makes all this possible.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Most people in the cities do not know, but this was huge. and will get next to no press, unless the communist socialist, sue in court
Wonderful introduction from the Vice President.
A loyal servant to the President and the agenda.
‘I believe in servant leadership and the servant always asks, ‘Where am I needed most?’. Mike Pence
Read this story, or other media covering this event. An anti-fossil fuel activist took advantage of our nation’s land leasing process and grabbed a ten-year lease of 1,750 acres [!! seventeen hundred, fifty acres !!! Give me land, lots of land, lots of land..Don’t fence me in!] for I think $1.50/acre/year, equals $1.50 x 1,750 x 10 = $26,250.00.
Wow! –Why do I post this? –This is YET ANOTHER LOUSY DEAL on the part of the U.S. Regardless of whether this helps out the oil industry cronies or the communists, we Americans are getting a lousy deal on this oil-drilling-rights land lease. If it were turned over to the private sector, its maximum value, for drilling oil or for sight-seeing or developing a suburb complete with Big Box stores, would be determined by the market, and the businesses would create jobs and wealth, and the customers would be happy.
As it is, we Americans have to pay higher taxes because the value in that land is not being reaped. We might as well be paid to not grow crops on arable crop land – oh, wait – we are doing that, too.
A point: on the left, where they hate capitalism, they can end up pointing out these problems where conservatives, libertarians, democrats, and communists would all dislike government policy. Well, so who likes it? Big Business likes corporate welfare. Then, Big Business votes for incumbents who establish and sustain these corporate-welfare bulkheads, and so then the incumbents have a huge war chest to stave off challengers, but if and only if they serve the corporate interests while blowing smoke up the skirt of the voters that they are “tough on crime,” “pro-life,” “strong on border control,” “determined to kill Obamacare,” and the other fake red meat at which conservative voters bite.
https://www.democracynow.org/2016/2/18/keep_it_in_the_ground_author
I love the way President Trump is slowly erasing Obama’s “legacy.”
