Democrat Congressional Leadership Now Demand Trump Administration “Punish” China…

It was only a few months ago when congressional democrat leadership were clutching their pearls because President-elect Trump held a phone call with the political leadership of Taiwan. House and Senate Democrats rose to defend the honor of China around the precept of the Obama administrations’ acquiescence to the “one china” policy, and Trump’s audacity to call it into question.
Then something weird happened.
President Trump took office January 20th, and after many diplomatic contacts within the administration and their Chinese counterparts, President Trump and President Xi Jinping began to formulate a friendship.
April 5th/6th President Trump and President Xi Jinping met in Mar-a-lago for two days and the outcome has been historic and stunning cooperation between the U.S. and China. China began pressuring North Korea to stop the military drum-beating.
President Trump obviously held a long strategy and outlook toward China and how the geo-political landscape could be remolded to benefit the U.S. if a new era of mutually beneficial action could begin [SEE HERE].
Quick, new talking points are needed.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer along with lesser house and senate leadership underlings tell their political operatives the new Democrat narrative demands that China must be attacked – because Trump. Even if it means war, or something.
In a hilariously transparent 180° change in direction, the full Trump Derangement Syndrome took over immediately amid the Democrats. China went from being a country worthy of the U.S. and Obama’s respect, to a country that is now the arch enemy and personification of all things anti-American. This actually happened in the span of about two weeks.
Today the severity of the TDS was full frontal as Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen demanded the Trump administration begin “punishing” China, and called for “strong economic sanctions” against China to “force North Korea” to heel.
Following the briefing by Rex Tillerson (State), James Mattis (Defense) and Dan Coats (ODNI) of the full senate, many politically obedient democrats were quick to the microphones to demand more aggression by the White House toward China, because Trump.
These Democrat knuckleheads, who previously hailed China as a wonderful strategic ally, would have us go to war with China simply because President Trump is being much more successful diplomatically than the previous Obama administration.
Thankfully the Trump administration is not driven by such insane political ideology:
STATE DEPT – Past efforts have failed to halt North Korea’s unlawful weapons programs and nuclear and ballistic missile tests. With each provocation, North Korea jeopardizes stability in Northeast Asia and poses a growing threat to our Allies and the U.S. homeland.
North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is an urgent national security threat and top foreign policy priority. Upon assuming office, President Trump ordered a thorough review of U.S. policy pertaining to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (D.P.R.K.).
Today, along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford, we briefed Members of Congress on the review. The President’s approach aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile, and proliferation programs by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our Allies and regional partners.
We are engaging responsible members of the international community to increase pressure on the D.P.R.K. in order to convince the regime to de-escalate and return to the path of dialogue.
We will maintain our close coordination and cooperation with our Allies, especially the Republic of Korea and Japan, as we work together to preserve stability and prosperity in the region.
The United States seeks stability and the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. We remain open to negotiations towards that goal. However, we remain prepared to defend ourselves and our Allies. (link)
Basically, Dem policy is opposite whatever President Trump does/says despite evolving situations and common sense
That says it all in nutshell perfectly.
Therefore, the Democrats are a threat to our National Security!
Other news: water is wet.
Therefore, the Democrats are a threat to our National Security!
Therefore, the Democrats are a threat to our National Security!
Therefore, the Democrats are a threat to our National Security!
^^nudge^^ I think your needle is stuck….
LOL, sorry, technical difficulties.
LOL, sorry, technical difficulties.
I’m glad you got the reference! That could have been very bad 😉
I’m sure if Trump came all out for TPP, Dems would find a sudden, fierce opposition to any multilateral trade deal
Hell, if Trump said the sun rose in the east they would get a liberal judge to refute him, just on Dem principle. Full Throttle Trump Derangement Syndrome.
I’m sorry…I started giggling when I read the headline and can’t stop. Those people are such fools!
I noticed that as a kid with Reagan; they’re nothing if not consistent.
These a-holes aren’t interested in governing. They’re only interested in opposing Trump and anything he does. I bet if Trump campaigns to put Obama on Mt Rushmore, these idiots will immediately start hosting their former messy-ah. We’ll see in 2018 if voters will keep tolerating this nonsense. I get the feeling voters will make Democrats an endangered species on Capitol Hill.
Meant to say “hating” not “hosting”, lol.
I thought you meant “hosing” – like our Canadian friends say.
In fact, I kinda like it better.
YMMV
just read your post. yeah, hosing is good.
I read it as “hosing” and LOL, I think you’re right rsanchez.
I think it’s a great idea, actually.
Trump could show how graceful, classy, and magnanimous he can be to the jumped up, jug-eared, Hawaiian-Indonesian who insulted him, lied about him, ridiculed him, and then spied on him. It’d be a brilliant maneuver on Trump’s part.
Of course President Trump should deman that California, Illinois, New York, Iran, and Mexico and George Soros pay for it. We can’t be spending money on frivolity when we’ve got to pay back the nine trillion dollars in debt that Obama and his fellow swamp Creatures racked up in eight years.
In fact, Obama’s part of Mt, Rushmore should just be an American Express card with Barry Sotero as the cardholder.
I’m game.
New Slogan:
Democrat Party. Proudly making it up as we go since Woodrow Wilson.
ugh. You’re right. They’ve been about destroying this country for a long time now.
President Trump is wiping the floor with these Globalist rags….
There hasn’t been a decent Democrat since Grover Cleavland.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuckie the Creepy Crying Clown haz very sad.
Pelosi the Dementia Patient isn’t too happy either. (PS. I love this photo so much.)
However much she’s spending on Botox, it isn’t enough.
There are too many senile people in the Senate.
No offense to senile people. Have known a few fun ones in my life.
But I think all of them would have agreed that they do not belong anywhere near a position of power, let alone the US Senate.
Her eyes have sunk so far back in her head Botox and surgery can’t help…
Beat me to it, lol. Left eye needs more! Wouldn’t she look great in a white tieback kinda thing, sleeves long enough to tie in back.
Looks like Obama on the stretcher!
And Michelle on top 😉
So the Dems answer to a Trump Administration is war with any Country that he builds good relations with? What the hell kinda idiocy is this? If the Dems don’t lose more seats in ’18, I’ll be very disappointed in my fellow “Americans”.
Me too Prog. We have to oust these dangerous freaks for once and for all.
The saving grace here is that they are such insane basket cases that more and more people will wake up.
I KNEW the Dems were gonna pull this sh*t about China. Now that Russia’s off the table, they have to find another boogey man. Enter China.
Gawd, these people are dangerous. They will do *whatever* they can to make Trump look bad/re-establish Globalism -firmly- including attempting to ruin relations with foreign countries. Start a World War if that will suit their purposes.
And the MSM will back ’em up in whatever BS the Dems want to sell.
Maxine is not giving up the Russian drum beat.
Maxine Waters Speculates That Chaffetz May Have Kremlin Connections
“I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: ‘O Lord make my enemies ridiculous.’ And God granted it.” – Voltaire
Yes!
Once again, good work God! He’s doin’ it with the Dems on a nearly hourly basis now!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m going to expand on that and say Uniparty
Brilliant!
Good…….Grief! These Commie scum spend every second of every day scheming as to what they can do to President Trump and the country……creating drama, manufacturing lies, engineering deception, organizing anarchy. They are truly literally demented and mentally deranged to live their lives constantly manufacturing so much BS. They have a serial stalker / serial killer mentality. If they were not so dangerous their antics and total BS would be laughable.
The Dhimmies are just Progressing from delusional to bad acid tripping and their young paid stooges from Occupy to BLM to Antifa are flashbacks of their glory daze of imagined resist me much. Bad actors history repeating and they never listen or learn. No wisdom; only darkness and decadence.
Frankly, I want to see many of these democrats in jail. These protestations go wayyy beyond the pale of ideological opposition and are wasting our tax dollars. The court system is out of control at every level with even our chief justice making public comment on policies outside their purview and is seriously politicized. But Pres Trump is working like no other I have ever witnessed. It is incredible. If ever there was an example of Gods will in action, this is surely it. God be praised!
Is it me or does Trumps posture in the bottom photo remind anyone of Vince McMahon. Billionaire, Millionaire Strut
Uh huh…
Soooo, is it switching to China, China, China instead of Russia, Russia, Russia?
These people must never hold majority or the executive office again, that is certain. They are a freak show. I have one Republican and one Democratic senator. I don’t even bother contacting the Dem senator on my views. I am hoping to twist the GOPe’s arm, but he is Kasich’s boy. The Democrat is up for reelection this year.
Must get on with Voter Reform!
I think the entire Democratic Party should be listed as a terrorist group
or throw them all into an asylum for crazy people. They are a Danger to society home and abroad.
Candidate Trump accused China of purposely weakening its currency. I didn’t care about that claim, but the evidence for it is flimsy at best. A good case can be made that if they let their currency float freely, its value would fall. So it bothers me not at all if President Trump lays aside the “currency manipulator” charge. It was campaign rhetoric and unimportant compared to larger issues like North Korea.
I believe it was campaign rhetoric AND Trump’s stick to make China receptive to his carrot later.
Dems want to punish China
They haven’t recovered from the G-20 summit tarmac incident – no welcome for O, forced to exit Air Force One using back stairs, and Susan Rice yelling at the official.
At least it saved us the embarrassment of watching O bow down to another foreign potentate.
And don’t forget China abstaining on the UN vote to condemn Syria.
When our President lands for the first time later this year in China, that is when the Democrats and everyone else around the world will see with their own eyes the difference between what the Chinese thought of President Obozo and our Lion. The red carpet will stretch from the door down the stairs to the vehicle our President will get into. They will have a comparison to Barry from Hawaii having to wait till they could find stairs for him to come out the backend of Air Force One. Those 2 pictures will say it all!
Do you recall where O traveled after China? I can’t recall the details but I remember it didn’t go well either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found it. He was supposed to travel from the G-20 to the Philippines but the President called O all sorts of things.
*pres. Duterte
Duterte called him a “son of a whore”.
While technically not true it’s still simply a matter of semantics with honest intentions.
Opposition for opposition’s sake provides unlimited opportunities for skilled journalists to lead loyal democrats on embarrassing tail-chasing exercises as they try to explain themselves whilst at the same time sticking to their leadership’s narrative. Now, all we need now is a skilled journalist…
It was either this or claim it was actually the Chinese and not the Russians who “hacked” the election.
>Today the severity of the TDS was full frontal as Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen demanded the Trump administration begin “punishing” China, and called for “strong economic sanctions” against China to “force North Korea” to heel.
When President Trump’s actions finally fix the NORK problem, Dems will now say “It didn’t have anything to do with Trump, it was because of our demand for tough sanctions!”
There is no way…no physical way those two “children” are biologically a product of the Obama’s. Nope! If they are then it gives the term ‘Heinz 57’ a run for it’s money. If not borrowed, they were adopted.
What a surprise (not)
Funny…that’s exactly the reaction I had to the photo. I have a son and daughter 25 and 23 and they look like brother and sister. With the Obamas there’s no family resemblance with either parent or child. Somebody must have got DNA on this “family”,
Lack of self awareness…….they just don’t believe that anyone has ever heard them or seen them. Children…selfish, loud, unpleasant children..
Could the perfect storm be closing in on the Clintons.
A year ago no white hats.
http://dailycaller.com/2016/04/17/exclusive-disgraced-clinton-donor-got-13m-in-state-dept-grants-under-hillary/
Today have white hats.
Today’s link
http://constitution.com/shock-report-hillary-clinton-aides-threatened-prime-ministers-son-irs-audit/
Pres. Trump went after NAFTA and the Tom Donahue US Chamber of Commerce today. Wonder how long the hand-outs/graft for Ryan and all his RINO pals is going to last…..
Can’t wait to see what Pres. Trump has in store for Soros and all his Progressive Liberal suck-ups on Capitol Hill. Can’t wait!!
Trump will always be more successful than Obama in all diplomatic endeavors for two reasons:
1. President Trump is far more skilled a strategist and negotiator than Obama could ever hope to be. His team is far superior to the motley crew of hacks sycophants and gimps Obama cobbled together.
2. President Trump loves America and wants to win. Obama hated America and was intent diminishing our country and inflicting harm and damage in every way possible.
Excellent update SD.
So much info today…..on to the next thread!
The Democrat-Republican Uniparty thrive on disorder and destruction. While they were in power America became hated worldwide due to their advancing world destabilization and criminal enterprise tactics. It now appears to them Sir Trump is unraveling years and years of their work in very short order – in a way they cannot control, delay or obfuscate. Furthermore, now their sweetheart China has a new boyfriend – and like a jilted lover they are green with jealousy.
Oh the irony! Sing it democrats.. sing it !!
I AM HAVING SO MUCH FUN TONIGHT!!!
Trump has completely and totally made fools of the Unitparty…
And on cue what do they do??? In fact the Uniparty made a video of their strategy
