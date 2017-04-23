French Election – Results and Discussion Thread – 2:00pm ET Exit Polls…

All eyes are on the French Presidential Election (Round #1) being held today. There are multiple candidates but only the top two go to round #2. Most predictions have Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron as the top two candidates.
(L-R) Francois Fillon, Benoît Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Economically all of the French candidates are various degrees socialism. Fillon is a typical Sarkozy type, Hamon is the French Bernie Sanders, Melenchon is a full communist; the distinctions between them -on an economic scale- are simply lighter or darker shades of socialism. It is on the social scale of nationalism or globalism the divergences are found.
Marine Le Pen represents nationalistic socialism and carries a platform to close the borders, halt the refugee influx and she supports exiting the EU. Emmanuel Macron represents the option for globalist socialism: open borders, more refugees, and more EU influence.
French Polls close at 8:00pm (local), 2:00pm ET. First exit polling will be announced shortly after 2:00pm U.S. Eastern Time.
AP French Live Link – BBC News Updates – Breitbart Live Blog – France 24 News
Estimations du premier tour
Ces résultats sont des estimations Kantar Sofres-onepoint, et ne sont pas définitifs.
https://www.lefigaro.fr/elections/resultats/
Le Pen %23.00
Marcon 23.00%
https://twitter.com/afneil/status/856210316232970240
Yes this is a good point, look at what has happened the French Socialists… They could end up lower than 10%, that is beyond horrific for them… could bode well for the future, but the problem is Macron is a socialist really, he is just pretending to be a centrist!
They call him Emmanuel Hollande or Francois Macron
The papers there are already spinning Le Pen has no chance in the 2 way election. They are doing the mess that was done here against Trump except France is pretty left wing now.
Soon 19 men will come out of nowhere claiming she fondled or raped them against their will….
I KNEW IT!!!!!!! Macron has Lex Paulson as a campaign organizer… and guess where he came from? OFA! He is part of that group that has infiltrated politics in many countries. This is why Obama called Macron. Macron is Obama’s candidate!!!!
This is outrageous.
The democrats influencing the election!
Well, for sure, you can’t blame the Russians now.
It is globalism.
Here is his profile from TedTalks 2015:
” Lex Paulson
Democracy 2.1
Lex Paulson : political strategist and international counselor to the Democracy 2.1 project. Lex Paulson is a lecturer in rhetoric and political theory, and serves as international counselor to the Democracy 2.1 project. Born in Washington DC, he has worked as an attorney, professor, writer, and political strategist, including projects for UNICEF, the U.S. State Department, and the National Democratic Institute. Trained in political philosophy, he served as legislative counsel in the 111th U.S. Congress, organized on four U.S. presidential campaigns, and has worked on democracy projects in countries such as India, Tunisia, Egypt, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and Qatar. “
Researching this guy leads down a long rabbit hole! Very connected. This is a worldwide movement and they are interfering EVERYWHERE.
The Democracy 2.1 project is funded by The Rockefellers and….wait for it….
SOROS!
http://www.democracy21.org/our-mission/ Look at bottom of that page “Our Funders”
The above link is their US page. But they are set up all over the world.
Both puppets owned by the same puppeteer.
Yes, Soros.
Given their extremely poor track record I’m all for Obama and OFA “helping” globalist candidates all over the world lose.
Macron is an Obammunist. LePen a Nationalist. France still has a chance to save themselves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I pray that the French will succeed where the Dutch did not.
I bet Soros influenced the Dutch election too.
Frexit!!!
Macron looks like a smug poster boy for “cheese eating surrender monkey” !!!
Conservatives in France backing the communist. Surprize!
Howie, I think French ‘conservatives’ are left of Jeb Bush and about as useful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/856212500274176000
Pepe Le Pew is French. France has a Pepe, too!!! 😉
Let’s be honest, it’s not going to be Le Pen vs. Macron, it’s going to be Le Pen vs. voting fraud.
As it is with Socialists everywhere. The end always justifies the means. That one statement is more true today than ever. No atrocity is off the table.
Exactly-Just like what happened with Donald J.Trump, better known as President Trump of the United States of America.
Socialist party knew they couldn’t win so they ran with Macron as an ‘independent’
Scam
Has the MSM jumped the shark again?
MSM motto: Anything to Deceive
There is a lot of conflicting information out there, differing exit polls along with what has been posted above from interior.
It may be that Le Pen could end up ahead of Macron.
To be honest, in the first round she really needs to win it outright, otherwise she will get creamed in the final round. But if she was to end up say 4%+ in the first round, then Macron has a much tougher fight on his hands in the final round.
But if the official exit ends up correct – with a Macron lead then this is already over… unless a miracle occurs…
Is this really true? Wow. The press all over the globe already went with Macron 23, Le Pen, 21 , conclusions, predictions, etc. .Interesting. .
Will France move the capitol to Vichy?
Le Pen should have gotten the vote of every non-Muslim. It looks like tough sledding for her on May 7. If they elect Macron, they deserve whatever they get.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ComfortablySmug/status/856211725384863752
The leftists are warming up for tonights riots.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/04/23/french-election-live-results-exit-polls/
https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/856213576062730240
Deja vu
Fillon has just trashed Le Pen and asked his voters to vote Macron
Ha-that must mean Le Pen is leading. Fillon is panicking-LOL
Yes and as expected entire establishment and losing candidates coalescing around Macron… utterly predictable.
Pray the official exit is wrong and Le Pen is ahead. Otherwise Yuge mistake by French.
I pray that this evil globalist scum might be vanquished. They are truly born of Satan.
There will be intense efforts to get Macron into power. He is the “chosen one” – Soros, Rockefellers and OFA. Lex Paulson is working his campaign… and researching him shows he was on Obama’s campaign in 2008.
This is a worldwide project to get the gloablist desired candidates into office. They are literally taking over the world.
There is big money in the tank for Macron.
Oh please!
Blame Russia
Deja vu – part deux
https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/856183119526981633
Le Pen vs the world.
We have seen that before
