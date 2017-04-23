French Election – Results and Discussion Thread – 2:00pm ET Exit Polls…

All eyes are on the French Presidential Election (Round #1) being held today.  There are multiple candidates but only the top two go to round #2.  Most predictions have Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron as the top two candidates.

(L-R) Francois Fillon, Benoît Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Economically all of the French candidates are various degrees socialism.  Fillon is a typical Sarkozy type, Hamon is the French Bernie Sanders, Melenchon is a full communist; the distinctions between them -on an economic scale- are simply lighter or darker shades of socialism.  It is on the social scale of nationalism or globalism the divergences are found.

Marine Le Pen represents nationalistic socialism and carries a platform to close the borders, halt the refugee influx and she supports exiting the EU.  Emmanuel Macron represents the option for globalist socialism: open borders, more refugees, and more EU influence.

French Polls close at 8:00pm (local), 2:00pm ET.  First exit polling will be announced shortly after 2:00pm U.S. Eastern Time.

AP French Live LinkBBC News UpdatesBreitbart Live Blog –  France 24 News

  1. cycle1 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:19 pm

  2. growltiggerknits says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Estimations du premier tour

    Ces résultats sont des estimations Kantar Sofres-onepoint, et ne sont pas définitifs.
    23,00%
    Photo de Marine LE PEN
    Marine LE PEN
    Front National
    23,00%
    Photo de Emmanuel MACRON
    Emmanuel MACRON
    En Marche
    https://www.lefigaro.fr/elections/resultats/

  3. crossthread42 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Le Pen %23.00
    Marcon 23.00%

    • TheTorch says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      Yes this is a good point, look at what has happened the French Socialists… They could end up lower than 10%, that is beyond horrific for them… could bode well for the future, but the problem is Macron is a socialist really, he is just pretending to be a centrist!

  5. John22 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    The papers there are already spinning Le Pen has no chance in the 2 way election. They are doing the mess that was done here against Trump except France is pretty left wing now.

  6. Sandra-VA says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    I KNEW IT!!!!!!! Macron has Lex Paulson as a campaign organizer… and guess where he came from? OFA! He is part of that group that has infiltrated politics in many countries. This is why Obama called Macron. Macron is Obama’s candidate!!!!

    This is outrageous.

    • Howie says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      The democrats influencing the election!

    • KittyKat says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:27 pm

      It is globalism.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      Here is his profile from TedTalks 2015:

      ” Lex Paulson
      Democracy 2.1
      Lex Paulson : political strategist and international counselor to the Democracy 2.1 project. Lex Paulson is a lecturer in rhetoric and political theory, and serves as international counselor to the Democracy 2.1 project. Born in Washington DC, he has worked as an attorney, professor, writer, and political strategist, including projects for UNICEF, the U.S. State Department, and the National Democratic Institute. Trained in political philosophy, he served as legislative counsel in the 111th U.S. Congress, organized on four U.S. presidential campaigns, and has worked on democracy projects in countries such as India, Tunisia, Egypt, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, and Qatar. “

    • Michelle says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:28 pm

      Both puppets owned by the same puppeteer.

    • The Ghost formerly known as Prince says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Given their extremely poor track record I’m all for Obama and OFA “helping” globalist candidates all over the world lose.

  7. cycle1 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:24 pm

  8. Howie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Macron is an Obammunist. LePen a Nationalist. France still has a chance to save themselves.

  9. Howie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Frexit!!!

  10. lionelverney1 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Macron looks like a smug poster boy for “cheese eating surrender monkey” !!!

  11. Howie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Conservatives in France backing the communist. Surprize!

  13. Weeper says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Pepe Le Pew is French. France has a Pepe, too!!! 😉

  14. Sedanka says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Let’s be honest, it’s not going to be Le Pen vs. Macron, it’s going to be Le Pen vs. voting fraud.

    • Orygun says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      As it is with Socialists everywhere. The end always justifies the means. That one statement is more true today than ever. No atrocity is off the table.

    • LoveofUSA says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      Exactly-Just like what happened with Donald J.Trump, better known as President Trump of the United States of America.

  15. fedback says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Socialist party knew they couldn’t win so they ran with Macron as an ‘independent’
    Scam

  16. cycle1 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    • Howie says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      Has the MSM jumped the shark again?

      • cycle1 says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

        MSM motto: Anything to Deceive

      • TheTorch says:
        April 23, 2017 at 2:42 pm

        There is a lot of conflicting information out there, differing exit polls along with what has been posted above from interior.

        It may be that Le Pen could end up ahead of Macron.

        To be honest, in the first round she really needs to win it outright, otherwise she will get creamed in the final round. But if she was to end up say 4%+ in the first round, then Macron has a much tougher fight on his hands in the final round.

        But if the official exit ends up correct – with a Macron lead then this is already over… unless a miracle occurs…

    • Lack is not all says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      Is this really true? Wow. The press all over the globe already went with Macron 23, Le Pen, 21 , conclusions, predictions, etc. .Interesting. .

  17. Howie says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Will France move the capitol to Vichy?

  18. Sentient says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Le Pen should have gotten the vote of every non-Muslim. It looks like tough sledding for her on May 7. If they elect Macron, they deserve whatever they get.

  20. cycle1 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:43 pm

  23. fedback says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Fillon has just trashed Le Pen and asked his voters to vote Macron

  24. TheTorch says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Yes and as expected entire establishment and losing candidates coalescing around Macron… utterly predictable.

    Pray the official exit is wrong and Le Pen is ahead. Otherwise Yuge mistake by French.

    • Joe Blow says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      I pray that this evil globalist scum might be vanquished. They are truly born of Satan.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      April 23, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      There will be intense efforts to get Macron into power. He is the “chosen one” – Soros, Rockefellers and OFA. Lex Paulson is working his campaign… and researching him shows he was on Obama’s campaign in 2008.

      This is a worldwide project to get the gloablist desired candidates into office. They are literally taking over the world.

      There is big money in the tank for Macron.

  25. Dora says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Oh please!

  27. fedback says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Le Pen vs the world.
    We have seen that before

  28. cycle1 says:
    April 23, 2017 at 2:54 pm

