French Election – Results and Discussion Thread – 2:00pm ET Exit Polls…

All eyes are on the French Presidential Election (Round #1) being held today. There are multiple candidates but only the top two go to round #2. Most predictions have Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron as the top two candidates.

(L-R) Francois Fillon, Benoît Hamon, Marine Le Pen, Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Economically all of the French candidates are various degrees socialism. Fillon is a typical Sarkozy type, Hamon is the French Bernie Sanders, Melenchon is a full communist; the distinctions between them -on an economic scale- are simply lighter or darker shades of socialism. It is on the social scale of nationalism or globalism the divergences are found.

Very interesting election currently taking place in France. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Marine Le Pen represents nationalistic socialism and carries a platform to close the borders, halt the refugee influx and she supports exiting the EU. Emmanuel Macron represents the option for globalist socialism: open borders, more refugees, and more EU influence.

French Polls close at 8:00pm (local), 2:00pm ET. First exit polling will be announced shortly after 2:00pm U.S. Eastern Time.

AP French Live Link – BBC News Updates – Breitbart Live Blog – France 24 News

