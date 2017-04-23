ABC/WaPo Media Repeating Same Polling Narrative as During 2016..

In advance of a generically created media 100 day way-point to judge the presidency, ABC/Washington Post deliver a poll today (full pdf below) to begin framing the week long narrative.

The direction taken by political narratives is mostly due to a loose coalition of like-minded ideologues within politics and media. People who run in the same circles, attend the same cocktail parties and gather at the same conventions and group meetings. The current ‘anti-Trump administration’ approach is no different from prior 2016 election assemblies.

Tomorrow in Chicago, former President Obama is anticipated to rally the ideological resistance to current President Trump. Enhancing the weekly set-up is a poll from ABC and the Washington Post constructed to cast a negative light upon Trump. It’s the same formula used in the 2016 election assemblies.

It becomes exhausting, and really quite futile, to dig through the poll construct. Yes, the pollsters over sample anti-Trump groups, and yes they under sample those methodological groups who would be more favorable in their opinion of Trump’s efforts. The transparency of the intention is evident within the data they assemble, and even more so within the way ABC/WaPo specifically highlights the data and focuses the attention of the consuming reader or reviewer.

TV pundits then pick up the narrative cues from the polled assembly, and additional print media browse through and highlight the questions and answers that can provide their best use for marginalization of their opponent, Donald Trump.

Wash – Rinse – Repeat.

Here is the full poll pdf:

Rather than focus on how the media polling skew content for ideological distribution, I would strongly suggest -if you want to see the entire narrative- you stay elevated and watch the bigger oppositional picture.

There is a much more important battle in Washington DC over federal spending priorities, budgets and tax proposals (including the ObamaCare tax). Within this battle, the Trump administration has no allies other than the American voter.

The DC swamp (writ large) is a singular organism with multiple visible components that seem disconnected – they are not. Under the visible surface the UniParty roots are all intertwined and connected around principles of self-sustaining interest.

President Trump’s fiscal and economic policies are adverse to those UniParty interests. Therefore the combined weight of all visible components will align toward his diminishment. Remove Trump and the UniParty removes the threat. Remove the reach of Trump and the UniParty removes the severity of the greatest part of the threat.

Money fuels the swamp; remove it, and remove its corruptible influence, and the swamp is less than. More money equals a healthier swamp – Less money and the swamp is harmed. This reality is a basic truism not argued by the intellectually honest.

To the extent the media, a former president, K-Street, Wall Street, multinational banks and corporations along with the current paid sellers of swamp legislation (politicians), can block President Trump from removing the fuel (money) they will work in concert toward that end.

Media polls, corporate ideological media punditry, astroturf rallies, paid protests and massive disinformation efforts are all part of the theater needed to construct and maintain a narrative. The goal of that narrative is to keep President Trump’s platform of radical change from effecting the lives of those who benefit from all the activity within the swamp.

Attack narratives ebb and flow with urgency depending on the severity of defensive need. The more consequential the issue, the more severe the attack narrative becomes.

There are trillions of dollars at stake.

