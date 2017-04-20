Obama Tries to Influence French Elections, The Exact Accusation Hurled By Democrats Against Putin…

The example today of President Obama stepping in to influence the French election stands as a direct highlight upon the hypocrisy of left-wing progressives (Marxists).

Against a predictable strategy, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is promoting a phone call today from former President Obama (Audio Embed Below).

Under Obama’s leadership the U.S. State Department has a long history of working to influence elections in France.  Additionally, as we shared from research into the Ambassador Rivkin Project the left-wing U.S. globalists have considered France to be the fulcrum for their global intentions toward the larger EU.

Team Obama including Team Clinton have worked earnestly to carry leverage and influence over France and elected French politicians.  The travelers within Obama’s closest circles have always considered France ideologically aligned to their limo-liberal sensibilities.

Nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen represents an existential threat to decades of globalist influence peddling and the collective investments by various leftist embeds within the State Department.

As he did with the Brexit referendum, President Obama is attempting to shore-up liberalism in the European continent.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Brexit, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Election 2017, European Union, France, Islam, media bias, Notorious Liars, Obama Research/Discovery, propaganda, Refugees, Russia, Secretary of State, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup, Wikileaks. Bookmark the permalink.

46 Responses to Obama Tries to Influence French Elections, The Exact Accusation Hurled By Democrats Against Putin…

  1. Gil says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    That’s pretty disgusting. The timing couldnt be worse. With the terror attack in the background, Obama meddling just highlights his failures in terrorism, his interference wirh brexit, and his inability to see that he isnt president anymore.

    • mikeyboo says:
      April 20, 2017 at 5:42 pm

      It also highlights his loyalty to the Islamic invasion of Europe.

      • singingsoul says:
        April 20, 2017 at 6:16 pm

        We know that the left always projects what they are doing on their opponent. Obama and his ilk have for two years projected their behavior on Putin and on Trump.
        As we know the left and Obama are above the low.

    • asawasa says:
      April 20, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      seriously though, this is just more ammo that could be used by Le Pen and others to win people over to their/our side. if i was on Obama’s team i would make it clear his best course of action for “muh legacy” is to just stop doing anything and let someone else handle it. guess Obama never figured out he is just a poster child and not wanted for much else.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      April 20, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      They will hear the people sing.

      Those globalist thugs gotta stick together.

  2. sundance says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:41 pm

  3. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    So I’ll say it….

    Obama PR is a good thing. This may help push Le Pen over the top.

    We’ll see….

    Praying regardless.

  4. Weeper says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Birds of a feather…..

  5. Peter says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    I like this – it will backfire as has every obama everything…

  6. wheatietoo says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    “Progressive Values”…? What are those?

    There is nothing of real ‘value’ in Progressivism.

  7. Mark Thimesch says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I feel that our former community organizer needs to be brought up on charges and prosecuted and convicted. The piece of filth needs to have all benefits pulled and assets frozen. And our tax dollars need to stop supporting his treason.

  8. Just Curious says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Why doesn’t this Devil go down to Georgia to help his Demonrat Congressional Candidate instead of influencing liberal France election? Then again, the answer is so obvious: 1) Do whatever his Master George Soros order him to do and 2) Hussein probably heard of Charlie Daniels Band and the fiddle story and he would not dare step foot in Georgia so he would be humiliated by a Southerner. If my wish would come true, this devil would go away and never bother me for the rest of my life. Our good peoples are trying to fix the damages that he has inflicted on our country in the past eight years and we have no patience for his return to obstruct our rebuilding efforts. Move to France and become one of their liberal stooges for all I care…

  9. NJF says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    What a lying hypocrit.

    But we knew that already.

  10. BG2 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    I wonder, has Wikileaks ever made stuff up or have all it’s releases of information been accurate ?
    If Wikileaks is accurate what can be the problem? The confected outrage of the elites screaming “security breach” doesn’t impress me. The sky has not fallen in…. except for some of the screamers.

  11. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Obama is a kiss of death. Macron should’ve asked David Cameron how Obama worked out.

  12. Red says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I was soooo hoping Otrauma would jusst fade away in the south Pacific. I knew it was to good to be true and I still believe he has a 666 somewhere on his scrawny body.

  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I can’t bring myself to listen to Obama. I just can’t do it.

  14. Esperanza says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    One of my students has a lessee who works for Fillon s campaign. Apparently he went to a Macron meeting and it was empty. If you look at the fake stream media he’s a Rockstar. There might be some surprises on Sunday.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      April 20, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      Remember all the FakeNews hype about Hillary’s vaunted “ground game”? Turns out her well-funded offices all across the nation were like empty… except for a couple of people sitting at rented desks waiting for the phones to ring.

  15. txjohn says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Forget it Jake…it’s Obama.
    Besides he might just do for French globalists as much good as he has done for the Ds back home.

  16. FLEEVY says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Who is this “Obama” you speak of?

  17. SPMI says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Every progressive movement in the history of mankind has always wound up in ashes.
    “you know even the last day there are votes to be fabricated”oops I mean gotten”. Horse sh*t, cow sh*t,bull sh*t aw f*ck it. Bass ackwards as usual.
    Arrogant, deceptive with no redeeming qualities, Barack Obama was never our president and he will go down in the infamy columns of history.

  18. indiana08 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Every time Obama campaigns for someone that person (or position) loses.

  19. Sandra-VA says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Chicken Macron now wants to postpone the election on Sunday! If Obama is endorsing this guy, then France better wake up and NOT vote for him.

  20. Atomic Betty says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Everything about Obama and Macron is fake. That picture he tweeted just oozes fakeness. A bunch of hypocritical phonies thinking they know better than average people who have to live in the middle of the crap storms they create. They disgust me.

  21. quintrillion says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    President Trump can’t even say one word of endorsement for Le Pen or the whole globalist/fascist/EU would never stop smearing him. Has PDJT said anything about the French election?

  22. tax2much says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Progressive is just a smokescreen name for a communist to hide behind.

  23. wheatietoo says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Wait…where is Obama.

    This didn’t mention ‘where he is calling from’, did it?

  24. Bouchart says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    I hope he campaigns for Macron the same way he campaigned for Hillary and campaigned against Brexit.

  25. sundance says:
    April 20, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    • Gil says:
      April 20, 2017 at 6:27 pm

      So a recent poll said half the police plan to vote for lepen BEFORE this attack. How about an exponential increase(best includes spouses and families in the yeas)!!!

