Jeff Sessions and John Kelly Visit Southern Border – Mulvaney Says Border Wall Funding a Priority…

Posted on April 20, 2017 by

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DHS Secretary John Kelly visited the Southern border today and paused for an interview with Martha MacCallum:

.

Almost simultaneously, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney gave an interview to the Associated Press where he outlines the White House priorities for the upcoming ‘bridge budget’ bill. The short-term budget (May through Sept 30th) is needed because congress never passed a budget from 2008 through 2017, and a continuing resolution spending bill expires on April 30th.

(Via AP) […]  Mulvaney told The Associated Press in an interview that “elections have consequences” and that “we want wall funding” as part of the catchall spending bill, which lawmakers hope to unveil next week.

“We want wall funding. We want (immigration) agents. Those are our priorities,” Mulvaney said. “We know there are a lot of people on the Hill, especially in the Democratic Party, who don’t like the wall, but they lost the election. And the president should, I think, at least have the opportunity to fund one of his highest priorities in the first funding bill under his administration.”

He said the wall is “something that’s a tremendous priority for us and that clearly was a seminal issue in the 2016 presidential race.”

[…] Mulvaney said the White House isn’t enthusiastic about Democratic demands on the Obamacare payments but is open to them as part of a broader agreement.

“The president has been quoted several times and said he’s inclined not to make them and I can’t tell you that I’m interested in dissuading him from that position,” Mulvaney said. “That being said, if it’s important enough to the Democrats, we’d be happy to talk to them about including that in sort of some type of compromise.”

Added Mulvaney: “If Democrats are interested and serious about compromise and negotiation, the ball is in their court.” (read more)

It is more than a little ironic that most of the opposition to President Trump on budgets is coming from UniParty Republicans in congress.  The same UniParty who couldn’t bother to pass a budget since Sept. 2007.

…. Almost a decade.

A decade without a budget, and yet congress has the audacity to quibble over President Trump’s spending requests.  Think about it.

President Trump has already proposed a budget outline for fiscal year 2018 that includes over a trillion dollar reduction in actual spending.  Not a reduction in the growth of spending, but an actual reduction in year-over-year spending.  A concept so foreign to congress that most UniParty Republicans have already announced their opposition toward such an effort and stated they will demand President Trump spend more money.

….now, congress doesn’t want to fund a border wall.

….oh, and congress can’t repeal or replace ObamaCare.

….oh, and President Trump still doesn’t have his cabinet confirmed.

….. and congress is on vacation.

….. and, well, while on vacation, Representative Jodi Ernest is worried about President Trump going to Mar-a-lago too much.  Did I mention she said that while on vacation?

….and then, well, congress won’t accept the letter of intent to open NAFTA for trade renegotiation.

….. and oh yeah, congress is on vacation.

So there’s that.

59 Responses to Jeff Sessions and John Kelly Visit Southern Border – Mulvaney Says Border Wall Funding a Priority…

  1. tonyE says:
    April 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Trump should veto any continuing spending resolutions and play hard to get a real budget.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Fe says:
    April 20, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Congress makes me sick

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. SoCal Patriot says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    I agree 100%…stick it right back in their face and force them to override a veto.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:14 pm

      Cool! Veto a continuing resolution. I’ll bet Congress would work so hard and move so quickly to override that the voters would swear Congress was taken over by pod people.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. beaujest says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Send Paul Ryan to Paris ,have him bring flowers to the victims,when this stooge returns he will fund the wall !

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. LKA in LA says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    It did not take long for Jodi to become a snake. Who knew? Remember her sweet smile and no nonsense style that got her elected? These self righteous members make me sick and then some. They better get behind American citizens or go home.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      She’s a pig. Iowa deserves better.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:28 pm

      I mentioned this and her reason for doing so in a previous thread.

      I knew a thread like this was coming! I sit here so frustrated that these morons have total control of the outcome to healthcare, funding and decisions to cut gov’t waste. Our President has and continues to do everything humanly possible to help our country. He is being totally honest that he needs healthcare taken care of because of the cost benefit associated with it (close to $900 billion dollars). Without that piece, the overall tax cuts will be a fraction of what he would hope to get done for us.

      The GOPe played their hand recently with the 6th congressional district in Georgia. They were hoping and praying that the democrat would crack the 50% marker needed to win and not have a runoff. Notice how Senator Jodi Ernnst decided the morning of the election to state that she wished our President would spend less time at Mar-a-Lago. She was praying for the democrat to win because she would have been seen as a hero and a possible presidential candidate in 2020.

      http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/18/politics/joni-ernst-trump-mar-a-lago/

      Tuesday night scared the crap out of all of them. Cracking 50% would have been their leverage to say that Americans are sending a message that they are tired of the clown show and want change as quickly as possible. Our Lion in a handful of tweets and robocalls neutralized 8.3 million dollars and the Uniparty dreams. Reality hit them square in the face. Our President is not being blamed for the healthcare fiasco. #Buildthewall is trending on twitter.

      At this point their dream scenario has come and gone! We will win all remaining congressional races prior to 2018. Lou Dobbs shared the other night that 8 Democrat Senators up for reelection in 2018 have approval ratings less than 50%. Paul Ryan’s approval rating was 29%. Lower that Bohner (36%) and Pelosi (35%) at the same time when they were the Speaker of the House under a new administration. Our President is only getting stronger and what he is about to accomplish in NK, Syria and Israeli/Palestinian relations and peace will blow the country away. He will be a hero to the world and many more Americans.

      Katrina Person and her pack are running $3 million dollars worth of ads supporting 12 republican congress members that have shown they have our President’s back. I can go on and on but my blood pressure is resigning because I don’t see how we can overcome these POSs!

      http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/04/pro-trump-group-launches-ads-to-bolster-trumpcare-supporters.html

      http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5402641247001/?#sp=show-clips

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. wheatietoo says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    It is difficult for me to say anything about Congress without using a lot of expletives.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. lumoc1 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Maybe President Trump will consider sending a series of tweets with the points raised by Sundance under a title of something like “Keeping Promises”. That would have quite an impact I think 😉

    Like

    Reply
  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    I hope that Trump calls the Turtle and Ryan into his office as soon as they get back and tells them that they are NOT taking a month off in August. I hope he tells them that they will have to make plans to stay in session and to get some work done for the American people. As of now, besides time off in May, they get another week off in the beginning of July and the whole month of August off. This nonsense has to stop, pronto.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:11 pm

      Ha ha DC is gross in August. And cut off their AC!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:36 pm

      I’m not sure that the President has the power to order Congress to stay in session.

      But he can certainly ‘call on them to’.
      Something like:

      “I call on Congress to stay here and do the People’s Business. We have serious problems which need to be resolved not and not later.”
      “Our people are suffering, and we have been sent here to stop their suffering.”

      Something like this would shame them into staying and doing their jobs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. SteveC says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Where is Sessions’ DOJ?
    There’s still no one there but him.
    It’s almost like the GOP congress is afraid of being prosecuted for something

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. Sentient says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    If Ryan demands a lack of Wall funding and Trump demands Wall funding, I guess we’ll see who has bigger balls.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. snaggletooths says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Trump administration letting the voter’s know who to watch & hold accountable .>congress. Congress a group of obstructionists on BOTH sides.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Disgusted says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Kelly just sounded weak and wishy washy. He didn’t get Trump’s memo, obviously. Even with Sessions standing right there to support him, he just wasn’t good enough to represent Trump and all of us out here waiting! The woman asking him the questions was given every reason to be as smug as she was. She wanted him to fail, and thought he did. Where is the STRENGTH???Just saying “LESS of them are trying” was jerky! SO? That wall means everything to this whole damn country, so make it happen!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • NYGuy54 says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:29 pm

      On the other hand, this Mulvaney guy seems to be carrying the torch pretty well. He is one of the better advocates in the entire administration. Who knew?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • cdock1029 says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      Ann Coulter has commented on what a two-faced guy Kelly is. You can tell by now his heart is not in decreasing immigration in so far as Trump, Sessions, and Trump voters are concerned.

      I wish Kobach had his job. Some of these generals honestly are as bureaucratic, statist, and globalist as any establishment politician. Sure they love “war”, but on all other issues they don’t seem to “fight” for the interest of the American voter.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. FLEEVY says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Pickles Mulvaney might be our guy after all…let’s see how this plays out.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:26 pm

      We can pay for the wall cut payment for Congress gym,
      cut travel money,
      put them under Obama care,
      give them 14 day vacation ,
      pension at 67 and no double dipping.
      I think that should do it😤

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  14. Publius2016 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    The timing of everything was worked out far in advance. The CR, the recess, resist, etc…RINOs, Nevertrumpers, the Dems, FOX…But the Trump Train rolls on!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. fleporeblog says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    SD I appreciate being hit in the face every day with this reality but our LION has them all by the balls on this one! He is not obligated one bit to make that multi billion dollar payment for Obozocare. He has the court on his side and can say that he is going to adhere to the court’s decision. I could care less if they shut the government down for days, weeks and months if necessary. The Uniparty is completely screwed on this one. He has the Democrats and Republicans by the balls. I love Mick and the use of the words that elections have consequences.

    Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.

    That money will be there for the wall and Mick and our President have the ultimate Trump card with the Obozo payment. The Uniparty knows that as soon as the first shovel goes into the ground, their dreams of an open border down south is gone. That wall once built will never come down. It will be OUR Great Wall (like China’s Great Wall). I absolutely love it and I love that our Republican bastards are dead on this and I love that Chuck the Duck is calling them out. The Uniparty is starting to eat their own. I Love It and I will never get tired of winning!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. The Devilbat says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    If I were the president I would get the goods on every RINO as well as every democrat. I would then bring them to the oval office one at a time and show them what I was going to make public about their nasty little pasts and all the bribes and deals they have made. Sure its blackmail but its no worse than what the swamp creatures have been doing for so many years. I would tell them straight, “Fall in line and do your jobs or I will hang out your dirty washing for America to see.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:30 pm

      I have no doubt that President Trump knows more about his enemies than they could ever imagine and he will land the punch at a time of his choosing.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:32 pm

      It’s about MAGA! Tyranny is fleeting. We must defend the rule of law and our US Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • singingsoul says:
      April 20, 2017 at 9:34 pm

      Congress needs to know they are not working against PTrump they are working against us the voter.
      PTrump is our representative and speaks for us. Congress is betraying us P Trump is not betraying us.
      Somehow that needs to be made clear to them same to the media.
      The people all believe they only are fighting PTrump they are fighting all of us!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Brant says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I think Trump knows congress is slow poking everything. He is also greatly enjoying the international activities and getting things done. I think he is going to do about a ten years worth of diplomacy in a few months and then with the political capital, go to Capitol Hill and tell them, “I said now!”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Sentient says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Campaign ad 2020: camera shot from helicopter as it flies low for miles over the newly completed wall. Eventually it zooms in on PDJT standing at the bottom of the wall, arms folded, hard hat in place. No voiceover, no words at all.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Pam says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    I thought the funding was only through the 28th. The way I remember it, that was the date that was set in order for the senate to get through the confirmations for the cabinet (of course not all of them are confirmed yet). Don’t get me started on Joni Ernst. Seeing her hypocritical comments the other day made my blood boil.

    As far as funding goes, the wall is a must. There are if, ands, or buts about it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. FofBW says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    IMO, President Trump is giving Congress all the rope they need to hang themselves. The Uniparty will be revealed and it won’t be pretty. In the end, President Trump will MAGA!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Weeper says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Our democracy is filled with hypocrisy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. bayrat65 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    This is why the 2018 and 2020 elections are so important. Have to start getting rid of all the swamp critters!!!! They are just stalling and delaying. Hiding like all critters do in swamp!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. duchess01 says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    LAZY BUMS! No more vacations until they put in the work to deserve them – for every day you delay a cabinet member vote, a budget vote, a border wall vote, healthcare revisions, and/or any other pertinent legislation beneficial to the American people, you will be docked a day’s pay – for every unnecessary trip to a foreign country, you will be docked two days pay for every day you do not show up for work – no vacations and certainly, no vacation pay until the agenda is completed by the end of the 2017 fiscal year – IOW – obstruction will cost you – so get to work – we are tired of waiting for you to do the job for which you were elected – oh, yes – all lobbyist pay will be confiscated so don’t even think about it – if any American did not show up for work or did not do the work he/she was assigned – they would soon find themselves unemployed – so should you!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Stockburn says:
    April 20, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Swamp scum. Every last one of them.

    Godspeed PDJT

    Like

    Reply

