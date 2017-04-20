Jeff Sessions and John Kelly Visit Southern Border – Mulvaney Says Border Wall Funding a Priority…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DHS Secretary John Kelly visited the Southern border today and paused for an interview with Martha MacCallum:

Almost simultaneously, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney gave an interview to the Associated Press where he outlines the White House priorities for the upcoming ‘bridge budget’ bill. The short-term budget (May through Sept 30th) is needed because congress never passed a budget from 2008 through 2017, and a continuing resolution spending bill expires on April 30th.

(Via AP) […] Mulvaney told The Associated Press in an interview that “elections have consequences” and that “we want wall funding” as part of the catchall spending bill, which lawmakers hope to unveil next week. “We want wall funding. We want (immigration) agents. Those are our priorities,” Mulvaney said. “We know there are a lot of people on the Hill, especially in the Democratic Party, who don’t like the wall, but they lost the election. And the president should, I think, at least have the opportunity to fund one of his highest priorities in the first funding bill under his administration.” He said the wall is “something that’s a tremendous priority for us and that clearly was a seminal issue in the 2016 presidential race.” […] Mulvaney said the White House isn’t enthusiastic about Democratic demands on the Obamacare payments but is open to them as part of a broader agreement. “The president has been quoted several times and said he’s inclined not to make them and I can’t tell you that I’m interested in dissuading him from that position,” Mulvaney said. “That being said, if it’s important enough to the Democrats, we’d be happy to talk to them about including that in sort of some type of compromise.” Added Mulvaney: “If Democrats are interested and serious about compromise and negotiation, the ball is in their court.” (read more)

It is more than a little ironic that most of the opposition to President Trump on budgets is coming from UniParty Republicans in congress. The same UniParty who couldn’t bother to pass a budget since Sept. 2007.

…. Almost a decade.

A decade without a budget, and yet congress has the audacity to quibble over President Trump’s spending requests. Think about it.

President Trump has already proposed a budget outline for fiscal year 2018 that includes over a trillion dollar reduction in actual spending. Not a reduction in the growth of spending, but an actual reduction in year-over-year spending. A concept so foreign to congress that most UniParty Republicans have already announced their opposition toward such an effort and stated they will demand President Trump spend more money.

….now, congress doesn’t want to fund a border wall.

….oh, and congress can’t repeal or replace ObamaCare.

….oh, and President Trump still doesn’t have his cabinet confirmed.

….. and congress is on vacation.

….. and, well, while on vacation, Representative Jodi Ernest is worried about President Trump going to Mar-a-lago too much. Did I mention she said that while on vacation?

….and then, well, congress won’t accept the letter of intent to open NAFTA for trade renegotiation.

….. and oh yeah, congress is on vacation.

So there’s that.

