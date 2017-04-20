Jeff Sessions and John Kelly Visit Southern Border – Mulvaney Says Border Wall Funding a Priority…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and DHS Secretary John Kelly visited the Southern border today and paused for an interview with Martha MacCallum:
.
Almost simultaneously, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney gave an interview to the Associated Press where he outlines the White House priorities for the upcoming ‘bridge budget’ bill. The short-term budget (May through Sept 30th) is needed because congress never passed a budget from 2008 through 2017, and a continuing resolution spending bill expires on April 30th.
(Via AP) […] Mulvaney told The Associated Press in an interview that “elections have consequences” and that “we want wall funding” as part of the catchall spending bill, which lawmakers hope to unveil next week.
“We want wall funding. We want (immigration) agents. Those are our priorities,” Mulvaney said. “We know there are a lot of people on the Hill, especially in the Democratic Party, who don’t like the wall, but they lost the election. And the president should, I think, at least have the opportunity to fund one of his highest priorities in the first funding bill under his administration.”
He said the wall is “something that’s a tremendous priority for us and that clearly was a seminal issue in the 2016 presidential race.”
[…] Mulvaney said the White House isn’t enthusiastic about Democratic demands on the Obamacare payments but is open to them as part of a broader agreement.
“The president has been quoted several times and said he’s inclined not to make them and I can’t tell you that I’m interested in dissuading him from that position,” Mulvaney said. “That being said, if it’s important enough to the Democrats, we’d be happy to talk to them about including that in sort of some type of compromise.”
Added Mulvaney: “If Democrats are interested and serious about compromise and negotiation, the ball is in their court.” (read more)
It is more than a little ironic that most of the opposition to President Trump on budgets is coming from UniParty Republicans in congress. The same UniParty who couldn’t bother to pass a budget since Sept. 2007.
…. Almost a decade.
A decade without a budget, and yet congress has the audacity to quibble over President Trump’s spending requests. Think about it.
President Trump has already proposed a budget outline for fiscal year 2018 that includes over a trillion dollar reduction in actual spending. Not a reduction in the growth of spending, but an actual reduction in year-over-year spending. A concept so foreign to congress that most UniParty Republicans have already announced their opposition toward such an effort and stated they will demand President Trump spend more money.
….now, congress doesn’t want to fund a border wall.
….oh, and congress can’t repeal or replace ObamaCare.
….oh, and President Trump still doesn’t have his cabinet confirmed.
….. and congress is on vacation.
….. and, well, while on vacation, Representative Jodi Ernest is worried about President Trump going to Mar-a-lago too much. Did I mention she said that while on vacation?
….and then, well, congress won’t accept the letter of intent to open NAFTA for trade renegotiation.
….. and oh yeah, congress is on vacation.
So there’s that.
Trump should veto any continuing spending resolutions and play hard to get a real budget.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Agree and he should veto any spending bill w/o the wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
^this X 1,000,000
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Uniparty would override that veto in minutes. That is the sad truth. It may require citizens with pitch forks behind every CONgressman to effect change. Hey, I say keep all options on the table.
LikeLike
Congress makes me sick
LikeLiked by 12 people
Ditto
LikeLiked by 4 people
1000X DITTO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read my comments below Fe. We have them by the balls on this one and it is totally amazing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
ouch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree 100%…stick it right back in their face and force them to override a veto.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Cool! Veto a continuing resolution. I’ll bet Congress would work so hard and move so quickly to override that the voters would swear Congress was taken over by pod people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Send Paul Ryan to Paris ,have him bring flowers to the victims,when this stooge returns he will fund the wall !
LikeLiked by 3 people
It did not take long for Jodi to become a snake. Who knew? Remember her sweet smile and no nonsense style that got her elected? These self righteous members make me sick and then some. They better get behind American citizens or go home.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She’s a pig. Iowa deserves better.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am from Iowa and we got shafted with Jodi E. To bad we can’t recall her. She is typical politician …. smile at you while stabbing you in the back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I mentioned this and her reason for doing so in a previous thread.
I knew a thread like this was coming! I sit here so frustrated that these morons have total control of the outcome to healthcare, funding and decisions to cut gov’t waste. Our President has and continues to do everything humanly possible to help our country. He is being totally honest that he needs healthcare taken care of because of the cost benefit associated with it (close to $900 billion dollars). Without that piece, the overall tax cuts will be a fraction of what he would hope to get done for us.
The GOPe played their hand recently with the 6th congressional district in Georgia. They were hoping and praying that the democrat would crack the 50% marker needed to win and not have a runoff. Notice how Senator Jodi Ernnst decided the morning of the election to state that she wished our President would spend less time at Mar-a-Lago. She was praying for the democrat to win because she would have been seen as a hero and a possible presidential candidate in 2020.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/18/politics/joni-ernst-trump-mar-a-lago/
Tuesday night scared the crap out of all of them. Cracking 50% would have been their leverage to say that Americans are sending a message that they are tired of the clown show and want change as quickly as possible. Our Lion in a handful of tweets and robocalls neutralized 8.3 million dollars and the Uniparty dreams. Reality hit them square in the face. Our President is not being blamed for the healthcare fiasco. #Buildthewall is trending on twitter.
At this point their dream scenario has come and gone! We will win all remaining congressional races prior to 2018. Lou Dobbs shared the other night that 8 Democrat Senators up for reelection in 2018 have approval ratings less than 50%. Paul Ryan’s approval rating was 29%. Lower that Bohner (36%) and Pelosi (35%) at the same time when they were the Speaker of the House under a new administration. Our President is only getting stronger and what he is about to accomplish in NK, Syria and Israeli/Palestinian relations and peace will blow the country away. He will be a hero to the world and many more Americans.
Katrina Person and her pack are running $3 million dollars worth of ads supporting 12 republican congress members that have shown they have our President’s back. I can go on and on but my blood pressure is resigning because I don’t see how we can overcome these POSs!
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/04/pro-trump-group-launches-ads-to-bolster-trumpcare-supporters.html
http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5402641247001/?#sp=show-clips
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fleploreblog, you’re a genius. Thank you for all that you do!
LikeLike
It is difficult for me to say anything about Congress without using a lot of expletives.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I feel so very sorry for Congress because they sold their soul for silver.
They lost love of country and for its people all for power and money.
LikeLike
Hey singingsoul; ditch the sympathy, please. These people are self-serving crooks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s worse than that.
They have betrayed us.
It doesn’t matter ‘why’ or what benefit they received for it…they betrayed us.
I cannot muster any sympathy for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe President Trump will consider sending a series of tweets with the points raised by Sundance under a title of something like “Keeping Promises”. That would have quite an impact I think 😉
LikeLike
I hope that Trump calls the Turtle and Ryan into his office as soon as they get back and tells them that they are NOT taking a month off in August. I hope he tells them that they will have to make plans to stay in session and to get some work done for the American people. As of now, besides time off in May, they get another week off in the beginning of July and the whole month of August off. This nonsense has to stop, pronto.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha ha DC is gross in August. And cut off their AC!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not sure that the President has the power to order Congress to stay in session.
But he can certainly ‘call on them to’.
Something like:
“I call on Congress to stay here and do the People’s Business. We have serious problems which need to be resolved not and not later.”
“Our people are suffering, and we have been sent here to stop their suffering.”
Something like this would shame them into staying and doing their jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ack….”be resolved now and not later.”
LikeLike
Where is Sessions’ DOJ?
There’s still no one there but him.
It’s almost like the GOP congress is afraid of being prosecuted for something
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nail. Head. Hammer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I sense something big is coming. First Chaffetz won’t run in 2018, now he may leave as early as Friday?
LikeLiked by 4 people
If Ryan demands a lack of Wall funding and Trump demands Wall funding, I guess we’ll see who has bigger balls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump administration letting the voter’s know who to watch & hold accountable .>congress. Congress a group of obstructionists on BOTH sides.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kelly just sounded weak and wishy washy. He didn’t get Trump’s memo, obviously. Even with Sessions standing right there to support him, he just wasn’t good enough to represent Trump and all of us out here waiting! The woman asking him the questions was given every reason to be as smug as she was. She wanted him to fail, and thought he did. Where is the STRENGTH???Just saying “LESS of them are trying” was jerky! SO? That wall means everything to this whole damn country, so make it happen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the other hand, this Mulvaney guy seems to be carrying the torch pretty well. He is one of the better advocates in the entire administration. Who knew?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ann Coulter has commented on what a two-faced guy Kelly is. You can tell by now his heart is not in decreasing immigration in so far as Trump, Sessions, and Trump voters are concerned.
I wish Kobach had his job. Some of these generals honestly are as bureaucratic, statist, and globalist as any establishment politician. Sure they love “war”, but on all other issues they don’t seem to “fight” for the interest of the American voter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure Kobach would have been confirmed by the worthless Senate, sadly.
LikeLike
Pickles Mulvaney might be our guy after all…let’s see how this plays out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can pay for the wall cut payment for Congress gym,
cut travel money,
put them under Obama care,
give them 14 day vacation ,
pension at 67 and no double dipping.
I think that should do it😤
LikeLiked by 4 people
The timing of everything was worked out far in advance. The CR, the recess, resist, etc…RINOs, Nevertrumpers, the Dems, FOX…But the Trump Train rolls on!
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD I appreciate being hit in the face every day with this reality but our LION has them all by the balls on this one! He is not obligated one bit to make that multi billion dollar payment for Obozocare. He has the court on his side and can say that he is going to adhere to the court’s decision. I could care less if they shut the government down for days, weeks and months if necessary. The Uniparty is completely screwed on this one. He has the Democrats and Republicans by the balls. I love Mick and the use of the words that elections have consequences.
Democrats have 23 Senator seats up for reelection in 2018. 8 of the Democrats that are running in states our President won have approval ratings below 50%. States like Missouri (+18.7), Indiana (+19.3), Ohio (+8.1), South Dakota (+29.8), West Virginia (+42.1), Montana (+20.6), Michigan (+0.2), Florida (+1.2), Pennsylvania (+0.7) and Wisconsin (+0.8) all went for our President (margin of victory). This is war and I am so damn happy our Lion is leading the charge.
That money will be there for the wall and Mick and our President have the ultimate Trump card with the Obozo payment. The Uniparty knows that as soon as the first shovel goes into the ground, their dreams of an open border down south is gone. That wall once built will never come down. It will be OUR Great Wall (like China’s Great Wall). I absolutely love it and I love that our Republican bastards are dead on this and I love that Chuck the Duck is calling them out. The Uniparty is starting to eat their own. I Love It and I will never get tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great comment!! Shut ‘er down as long as it takes !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. Give them a solid month on shutdown.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here i am…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks fleporeblog. Good analysis!
LikeLike
Indeed. They are truly hanging themselves. They must think we are stupid but we aren’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were the president I would get the goods on every RINO as well as every democrat. I would then bring them to the oval office one at a time and show them what I was going to make public about their nasty little pasts and all the bribes and deals they have made. Sure its blackmail but its no worse than what the swamp creatures have been doing for so many years. I would tell them straight, “Fall in line and do your jobs or I will hang out your dirty washing for America to see.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no doubt that President Trump knows more about his enemies than they could ever imagine and he will land the punch at a time of his choosing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s about MAGA! Tyranny is fleeting. We must defend the rule of law and our US Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congress needs to know they are not working against PTrump they are working against us the voter.
PTrump is our representative and speaks for us. Congress is betraying us P Trump is not betraying us.
Somehow that needs to be made clear to them same to the media.
The people all believe they only are fighting PTrump they are fighting all of us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Trump knows congress is slow poking everything. He is also greatly enjoying the international activities and getting things done. I think he is going to do about a ten years worth of diplomacy in a few months and then with the political capital, go to Capitol Hill and tell them, “I said now!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Campaign ad 2020: camera shot from helicopter as it flies low for miles over the newly completed wall. Eventually it zooms in on PDJT standing at the bottom of the wall, arms folded, hard hat in place. No voiceover, no words at all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
None needed … a picture can be worth a thousand words as they say. 🙂 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
I think that this is exactly what the swamp creatures are afraid of.
That’s why they are trying to keep this from happening.
LikeLike
I thought the funding was only through the 28th. The way I remember it, that was the date that was set in order for the senate to get through the confirmations for the cabinet (of course not all of them are confirmed yet). Don’t get me started on Joni Ernst. Seeing her hypocritical comments the other day made my blood boil.
As far as funding goes, the wall is a must. There are if, ands, or buts about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are no it’s, ands, or buts about it.
LikeLike
IMO, President Trump is giving Congress all the rope they need to hang themselves. The Uniparty will be revealed and it won’t be pretty. In the end, President Trump will MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our democracy is filled with hypocrisy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why the 2018 and 2020 elections are so important. Have to start getting rid of all the swamp critters!!!! They are just stalling and delaying. Hiding like all critters do in swamp!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LAZY BUMS! No more vacations until they put in the work to deserve them – for every day you delay a cabinet member vote, a budget vote, a border wall vote, healthcare revisions, and/or any other pertinent legislation beneficial to the American people, you will be docked a day’s pay – for every unnecessary trip to a foreign country, you will be docked two days pay for every day you do not show up for work – no vacations and certainly, no vacation pay until the agenda is completed by the end of the 2017 fiscal year – IOW – obstruction will cost you – so get to work – we are tired of waiting for you to do the job for which you were elected – oh, yes – all lobbyist pay will be confiscated so don’t even think about it – if any American did not show up for work or did not do the work he/she was assigned – they would soon find themselves unemployed – so should you!
LikeLike
Swamp scum. Every last one of them.
Godspeed PDJT
LikeLike