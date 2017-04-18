Sheeple Positioning – Australia’s PM Turnbull Proposes “Australia First” VISA Reform…

You might have noticed amid all of the Asian Pacific negotiations taking place, one country is transparently absent from the policy expressions of President Trump, Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull displayed his self-serving Robert-The-Bruce sensibilities and simultaneously burned any diplomatic bridge he might have carried toward the Trump administration when he tried to force President Trump, via a lame-duck sneaky deal with President Obama, to accept illegal immigrants.
The concept of integrity is so far way from Malcolm Turnbull that the light from where integrity emanates could not reach him in one term of a Trump administration.
The conniving indecency of Turnbull was the worst form of political relationship building a fool could ever construct. A particularly stupid approach when you consider the target of Turnbulls’ day one posturing was the personification of a non-politician, Donald Trump.
Suffice to say the credibility and trustworthiness of current Australian leadership was immediately recognized as non existent.
It is against this backdrop of self-serving, conniving, scheming manipulation the latest Australian political strategy is evidenced:
(Via Reuters) Australia will abolish a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replace it with a new programme requiring better English-language and job skills, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday.
Turnbull, struggling with poor voter approval ratings, rejected suggestions the visa policy change was in response to far-right wing political parties, such as One Nation, demanding more nationalistic policies.
But in a Facebook announcement Turnbull said: “Our reforms will have a simple focus: Australian jobs and Australian values.”
In a similar vein, U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday directing changes to a temporary visa programme used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill highly skilled jobs. The order is an attempt by Trump to carry out his “America First” election campaign pledges.
Turnbull said the visa change would attract better skilled workers and see Australians employed over cheap foreign workers brought in under the old 457 visa programme.
“We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains- Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs,” he said. “We’ll no longer allow 457 visas to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians.” (read more)
Suspicious Cat shall remain suspicious…
Australia has seen the Trump Light.
Let’s play follow the leader.
Or… is it more like “pretend to follow the leader” for now and then reverse position in the dark of night at some point?
It’s hard to lead while standing on your head.
Thank God we have a leader.
..the smarter leader.
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump.
Is this going to be the new trend for 2017?
I dunno. Do we actually know just where those refugees are? Streaming across the southern Canadian border?
Did Turnbull also say he would have done the same as President Trump in Syria with the bombing of the airfield?
The cat…….😻
Doubting TomCat.
And may I add, that I came back AFTER my Turkey with dinner (rolls eyes) for a second look, cuz it made me smile. Thank you.
the cat is saying, ” Yeah, right…whateva’….”
Or when you’re a world leader and you suddenly realize the guy you mocked just made you a minor pawn on the world chess board. Quick do something for the people who elected you. Novel approach.
Malcolm Morebull.
When nationalism principles become necessary to maintain political power, globalism has failed. #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 26 people
Great observation!
Thanks! 🙂
very true… regardless of his reasons i like the outcome…
Malcolm Turdball.
How about returning guns to people?
I can not believe that in island nation like Australia with so few people and so many dangerous killing species the Assies took the guns away.
If I lived anywhere more than 15 miles from any Oz city center I’d want a couple of shotguns, a couple of 45 hand guns and an AR15 with a 50 round clip. Just in case some vermin decided to either (or) eat me or send me to the afterlife.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ve spent a lot of time in Australia.
I’m still amazed about the “took the guns away” misconceptions in the US.
Essentially (and missing some details because of space here) In 1996 semi autos and pumps were banned. Yeah, silly reaction. Bolts, levers, OUs were not.
The owners of buy back semi autos put that money to buying the legal B, L, OUs.
There are many more firearms in many more private hands in Australia than pre 1996.
I owned 7 when a resident there
Pump rifles are still OK too. handgun laws never changed.
Nearly correct.
Handgun calibres .40 and above also banned.
Hmmm BG2 I thought ALL firearms were banned ?
Not true?
Indeed Billy, not true.
I spend half my life telling Americans that.
There are hundred of thousands more firearms in private hands in Australia in 2017 than in 1996.
All single shot? No, you can own a pump rifle (had a great one once). Any caliber restrictions on rifles? The laws seem nonsensical… But I can’t pretend to understand them.
LikeLike
Think .5 Barrett is illegal but anything from .22 rimfire to .460 Weatherby Mag ( shows my age) is otherwise ok.
Nonsensical is apt.
Could you please explain Ou’s.Also did you have to have a permit for the guns and be open to inspection that the guns were locked up and ammo stored separately.Than when you go to shoot them,what gun club did you belong too.Please try and not make it like it is no big deal down under.I have a friend in Victoria ,knowing for about 40 years and talk a couple times a week,Cheers
LikeLike
Over and Under shotguns.
You are correct, the firearm licencing system is not what the US is used to. Gun safes and maybe 3 yearly inspections of storage is a standard requirement. As the local coppers (Australian for police) who did my inspections said “we aren’t after you good guys”.
You didn’t have to belong to a gun club, I did not, had access to private land to hunt. There are vast areas of state forest open to hunting if you get the correct lic permit.
You are correct in that self defence is not a valid reason to own a firearm in Australia.
Self defence is perfectly legal with a firearm you own however, in fact the self defence “castle” laws in NSW is much better than in many US states.
Not compatible with American thinking.
Dennis, true there are hoops to go through but firearms were never seen as self defense weapons in Aus, more like a farming tool.
When I grew up most houses out of the city had a 22 or 410 with rat shot loaded at the back door for snakes and no-one would ever think of using it against a person.
When I moved to the US i transferred all my rifles and shotguns to my friends who will transfer them back if I ever go home again.
No biggie
Trump sets the agena and tone. Either jump on the “civilized world movement train” or be run over by it! The leader of the pack.
Maybe he is embarrassed by the muslim protestors that took over major shopping venues last week… or the terrorists that seem to have made Australia their new home!
He is a DISGRACE! Total globalist hack.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LOL!!! Tooooooo funny
This is perfect!
Love it!!! 😻
LOL, must be the other cat’s cousin.
This decision just handed down from the Aussie Kangaroo court: Turnbull’s head looks like a Bloomin’ Onion from Outback Steakhouse.
Turnbull is a “duplicitous spineless hack” a “wuss” who will not last – so say some kin down-under. Scheming over illegals with the previous U.S. administration, i.e. the mutual CYA maneuver, left the dirt smeared all over his face.
I am Australian. You are 100% correct. We tried to get rid of him at the last election but he held on by the thinnest of margins. The alternative Bill Shorten is WORSE. We are desperately trying to get Tony Abbott back. He was lampooned by the Australian media (fake news) and Turnbull who is their luvvie.
The unspoken question is why McCain felt the need to intervene after the initial contact with President Trump? Was he part of this “deal” and afraid it would come out? There is more than we see.
We are witnessing today is the start of something great and I am so happy!!
Better late than never. Let’s welcome the PM to the Trump train.
Sure, Malcolm Turnbull is a soft left pretend conservative in the Canadian genre we are familiar with but this is a gross overreaction by SD.
Perhaps SD is a bit jealous. NO-ONE who is not a bona fide refugee arrives in Australia illegally and is not deported. No-one at all arrives illegally by boat any more, they are sent to offshore detention centres or put in navy lifeboats and pointed back at Indonesia. Turnbull has even been dragged kicking and screaming to cease the large legal Australian immigration intake, especially of those who hate western culture. Yes, Obama was played to take some of the illegals in the offshore detention centres because he wanted to be played, taking 3rd world illegals was part of Obama’s attack upon America.
Don’t blame Turnbull (who will be thrown out next election for something worse) that Obama was a sucker….the US plays such games with other countries all the time.
If you think for a minute that we are taking those 1,500 refugees, I have a bridge in Brooklyn I can sell you. This POS taught he was dealing with a pussy cat. He Now realizes that the pussy cat he had in the Oval Office is a Lion that eats his prey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wouldn’t take them either.
But Obama wanted to, that is the point I’m making.
No need to get overexcited about it….but the news is that Donald is taking some of them after “severe” vetting which will mean what, A third?
or None when they don’t pass extreme vetting, which they won’t which is why they were turned away by austrailia and in a off shore detention center in the first place.
Your right! Anything he could do at the end of his administration was done to damage our President and our country. I hope we never get a single one of them. The longer it takes, the better off we are that the numbers will be drastically diminished.
Sure you do not want to move back to Aussie,sense he is doing such a great job and leave SD out of your tirade.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grow up.
Wow, for the last few months a lot of these posts are ridiculous personal attacks. Not why I joined CTH. If you new please read the comment guidelines. We want TRUTH here not sycophants or self-ingratiating lemmings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is a DISGRACE! Total globalist hack.
Correct Sandra.
You only need to see his fan boy selfie with Obama to understand where Turnbull’s loyalty lies. This policy announcement comes hot on the heels of some wonderful discussions former PM Tony Abbott is having on talkback radio. Turnbull is trying to position himself as a Trump – lite figure to save his job.
The poor sod thinks he only needs to wear his new mask for 4 years…
Another Jack that went all in for Hillary.
Malcolm Turnbull is a conniving backstabber. He is despised in our country by the majority of his own Party. If Trump and/or his Administration places any credibility in or on Turnbull then they will be found not to be as intelligent and pragmatic as we believe they are.
LikeLiked by 4 people
a word to the wise is sufficient…
Please give Suspicious Cat a treat for me.
There is exactly one thing about Australian politics that I absolutely love.
You see, Aussies really love their game shows.
In Australia, game show winnings are not taxable.
You keep it all.
Minor thing, I know, but holy crap, we need that HERE.
The other backdrop is a leadership rival who is growing in popularity. Tony Abbott, a sincere and politically fumbling conservative, was usurped by Turnbull 2 years ago, after a malicious campaign of whiteanting. Trump’s triumphs have reenergised Abbott’s efforts, and his reputation among voters.
Tony Abbott is the only reason Australia is not crippled by pernicious “carbon taxes.” He once called climate change “crap.”
Tony Abbott is the only reason Australia has secure borders. For years, his was the sole voice against open borders.
And yet Tony Abbott was a hopeless leader. He tried too hard to be liked by the left, which hates him. But Trump has shown him you don’t face to court the left to get things done. Let’s hope he can get his job back. Turnbull is a disaster!!
If Turnbull really believes in this “Australia First” policy…then why did he wait until now to say it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
he was having a hard time remembering the English term for the numeral one….and he is not used to any form of winning in the top three anyhow, so first, second, and third are not in his vocabulary normally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh.
I suppose I should check out Australia while it’s still Australia in the next year or so. Sort of like I did in 2000 when I visited London for the first and last time.
Turnbull is backpedaling, trying to be relevant. Too late.
Turnbull is a “whateva” guy.
Seriously– I actually laughed reading SD article-too funny-another fake Leader.
And those cats photos here? Purrfect. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Hipocrasy an impeachable offense in politics?
I believe the term “infinite regression” applies here.
Favorite line: The concept of integrity is so far way from Malcolm Turnbull that the light from where integrity emanates could not reach him in one term of an Trump administration.
Australia has the same problems as the US and other Western countries. Universities left, state school teacher unions, bloated bureaucracies, climate change activists heading major institutions such as CSIRO (the top science organisation, federally funded) etc. including media lefties. Australia which is sitting on a mountain of coal and gas, has had severe blackouts due to the same ruinous policies on green renewables.
Rupert Murdoch controls most news sources, and lefties control the ABC and other news channels. There has been non stop bashing of Donald Trump since he first nominated to run. Your Associated Press (AP) sends only negative stories. Also the Liberal/National ruling party is infiltrated by leftists.
As a result, new political parties have sprung up, most notably a breakaway group led by ex Liberal Senator Cory Bernadi, plus One Nation, led by a woman, Pauline Hanson, which has won Senate seats and now is a minor power. So seen in that context, it is the same reaction as Brexit. There is political upheaval on the Right with conservatives abandoning them, thus PM Turnbull finally waking up but it may be too late.
Many Aussies have supported Donald Trump, writing opinion blogs, making comments on leftist sites, combating fake news on fbook and so on, as they know how much the policies in the US affect the policies in Australia. I feel that ordinary Americans don’t really understand this.
Australia, like everywhere else in the west, has had multiculturalism forced on them, and high immigration and refugee intakes. Daily Australians get lectured from State ABC and SBS about how they are racist, and should embrace multiculturalism. A very hot topic in Australia is Halal certification, whereby muslims go to companies and ask them to pay a levy (which is passed on to the consumer) to get certification so that muslims can buy their products. Nestles chocolates has suffered from boycotts. The money from the halal scam goes back to Islamists!!!
Australian soldiers have fought and died in the Boer war, both world wars, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and ME, Afghanistan and that Australia has kept up its part in the ANZUS treaty with US and hosts the largest US spying facility at Pine Gap (which makes Australia a big target in any conflict).
Oh Yah! I’ve seen that suspicious, all-knowing cat look before! I sure have!
Turdballs is a snake. The change however it may seem on the outside is purely cosmetic. Expect it to be enforced with a feathers touch and slyly reintroduced over time. He has bankers form. 457 needs to go completely. Period.
