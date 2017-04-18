Sheeple Positioning – Australia’s PM Turnbull Proposes “Australia First” VISA Reform…

You might have noticed amid all of the Asian Pacific negotiations taking place, one country is transparently absent from the policy expressions of President Trump, Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull displayed his self-serving Robert-The-Bruce sensibilities and simultaneously burned any diplomatic bridge he might have carried toward the Trump administration when he tried to force President Trump, via a lame-duck sneaky deal with President Obama, to accept illegal immigrants.

The concept of integrity is so far way from Malcolm Turnbull that the light from where integrity emanates could not reach him in one term of a Trump administration.

The conniving indecency of Turnbull was the worst form of political relationship building a fool could ever construct. A particularly stupid approach when you consider the target of Turnbulls’ day one posturing was the personification of a non-politician, Donald Trump.

Suffice to say the credibility and trustworthiness of current Australian leadership was immediately recognized as non existent.

It is against this backdrop of self-serving, conniving, scheming manipulation the latest Australian political strategy is evidenced:

(Via Reuters) Australia will abolish a temporary work visa popular with foreigners and replace it with a new programme requiring better English-language and job skills, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Tuesday. Turnbull, struggling with poor voter approval ratings, rejected suggestions the visa policy change was in response to far-right wing political parties, such as One Nation, demanding more nationalistic policies. But in a Facebook announcement Turnbull said: “Our reforms will have a simple focus: Australian jobs and Australian values.” In a similar vein, U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday directing changes to a temporary visa programme used to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill highly skilled jobs. The order is an attempt by Trump to carry out his “America First” election campaign pledges. Turnbull said the visa change would attract better skilled workers and see Australians employed over cheap foreign workers brought in under the old 457 visa programme. “We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains- Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs,” he said. “We’ll no longer allow 457 visas to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians.” (read more)

Suspicious Cat shall remain suspicious…

