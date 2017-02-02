Australia’s Turnbull Tries a Dirty Deed, Meets The Atomic Sledgehammer of American President Trump…

Too funny. Australia Herald Andrew Bolt outlines “the leaker” of the phone call between Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull and U.S. President Trump came from down under – Turnbull leaked it. Malcolm Turnbull tried to play a game of dirty politics with terrible results.
Australia has their own version of the “Calais jungle” filled with economic migrants unwanted by the majority of the Australian people.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull won’t accept any asylum seekers, migrants or refugees who arrive by boat. Instead, [Australia] intercepts such vessels and sends them to remote Manus Island, in Papua New Guinea – link –
Prime-Minister Turnbull is stuck betwix a big rock and a political hard place. He can’t accept the economic migrants, and he’s too weak to repatriate them, so he thought he could turn to a fellow traveler in a lame-duck President Obama to bail him out.
On November 13th, 2016 Turnbull announced he entered an agreement with exiting Obama to take 1,250 of the pesky migrants despite the U.S. election a week earlier delivering an election victory by a U.S. presidential candidate who would be antithetical to such an agreement.
When questioned about the prudence of such a decision Malcolm Turnbull stated: “We deal with one administration at the time. There is only one president of the United States at a time.”
Dirty deed Mr. Turnbull. Bad, bad mojo.
That sets the backdrop for the now public phone call and President Trump’s admonishment therein… Having just had the atomic sledgehammer of Trump rightly delivered upon his grand scheme, Turnbull nervously turned his political objectives toward the media. Prime Minister Turnbull figuring he would be able to back-up his position by leaking the tone of the conversation to the media and subsequently undermine President Trump.
However, what Turnbull didn’t anticipate is a new type of U.S. President willing to call out the scheming of the traditional political class regardless of their location:
Oh snap, an American president actually looking out for the best interests of America? Rut roo, this is a new and unexpected dynamic. President Trump doesn’t fear transparency, he welcomes it.
Now Turnbull has put himself, and more consequentially the relationship between the leadership in Australia and the United States, into a position of adversity.
Prime Minister Turnbull, too weak to effectively repatriate the migrants on his own, has allowed his own weakness to embarrassingly damage a relationship with a key ally.
[…] Turnbull has a very nervous wait now to see if his boat people “solution” will survive. He’s also learned a very hard lesson: don’t try messing with Trump. (link)
Turnbull now has to deal with adults.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ahh Has a. Serves him right. We should never have gotten near a dumping scheme like this. I hope Trump nixes it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think Obama was a very spiteful lame duck president putting traps for him that have consequences.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Traps for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was by intention. Obama wanted to leave a weakened United State in his wake.
Does anyone honestly think Obama’s allegiance is to America after what he did over the last 8 years?
Anyone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No.
Absolutely not.
LikeLike
I regret doing this. This is a sarcastic post on another website I like. In the comments are some really hard to look at photos of Muslim cruelty to women. I looked, I wish I hadn’t in a way. It saddens me, and the images trouble me greatly. But It gives me a clear picture of what we are importing into our country. We don’t need this. The left has lost it’s mind. Think before you click. This may not be for you. I HOPE YOU DIDN’T FORGET WORLD HIJAB DAY – The Burning Platform
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/02/02/i-hope-you-didnt-forget-world-hijab-day/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I couldn’t look because I cannot UNlook. I saw enough to convince in the documentary Honor Diaries to last a life time. Should be required viewing in American Universities
LikeLiked by 3 people
These people were migrants, (who paid people traffickers) duly warned years ago, not to try entering Australia illegally. Their “refugee” status was not conferred until some time after they were dumped on the islands. (Australia pays the islands to take them). POTUS SHOULD NOT accept them. Australian law bans them from ever entering the country. Turnbull can deal with his own crock… He is a weak ineffectual leader, a spineless snake. NOT OUR PROBLEM.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Turnbull breached the trust of privacy with the President of the United States.
No Trust, No Deals.
He destroyed any reason to trust his deal as anything but an Obama Pay-to-Play KICKBACK DEAL.
President Trump should drop the deal, just as any other reached but not consummated during the Obama Lame-Duck Scorched-Earth Presidency.
LikeLike
Turnbull dealing with a clearly discredited president on the specific issue got conned by grifter Obama with a fake check issued.
No deliverable good after Jan 20. Obama’s swarmy treason just bounced.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Andrew Bolt is top shelf. I trust him.
Surely the Aussies in the House will agree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Subscription needed to read linked article. Dang it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Token Aussie here. Absolutely agree!! Bolt was slow to take Trump seriously (he liked Cruz), but on the issues, Bolt is consistently wise and shrewd.
LikeLike
I support many things that Andrew Bolt says and the positions he takes. However, readers here must understand that Andrew Bolt seethes with hate for Malcolm Turnbull as it was Turnbull who replaced Tony Abbott as PM of Australia. Bolt would die in a ditch for Abbott and will go to his grave hating Turnbull.
Having said all that, it would not surprise me if someone in Turnbull’s office were the leaker. He used leaks to unseat Abbott.
LikeLike
HBD, if you allow me to make a correction: Mr. Turnbull cannot force President Trump to fulfill a promise made by a traitor.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now Turnbull has to deal with a President who doesn’t betray his own citizens.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As SD said, Turnbull is (rightly) getting crushed between a rock and the other place. Australian law prohibits the migrants (I will NOT call them refugees) from EVER entering Australia. A moral leader would repatriate these people. The “refugee swap” story is a farce.
LikeLike
Will be interesting to hear how the electorate of Australia handle the double dealing of the moral standards of their PM!
Maybe a Hillary relative?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And a non Muslim President.
LikeLike
Don’t worry everything is fine now. It was reported on the news that John McLame called the Australian PM to apologize “on behalf of the United States” for the rude treatment by our President. Sorry McLame, your representation authority ends at the state borders of Arizona, and since I don’t live there you cannot apologize for me or my President. What an arrogant, senile, jerk. I hope President Trump grinds him to a pulp over this.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Hang in there a few more days CheeseHead. I believe once Sessions and a couple more cabinet pieces are in place that McSplain has one big smackdown coming.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I’ve been praying for that since the “he’s not a hero” moment which, at the time, seemed off the wall. But now that we’ve had two years to watch the takedown, it seems like it must have had a veiled meaning.
LikeLike
I still believe that the Tulsi Gabbert trip to Syria is going to play a big role in his comeuppance. Just a hunch.
LikeLike
Didn’t McCain and Graham sashay over to Ukraine or somewhere this past week, playing at undermining the President and his policies?
There should be a law that Senators can’t do that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Australian President most likely asked McLame, “who are you again”?
LikeLiked by 5 people
the songbird who almost sank an aircraft carrier, prior to sinking several S&Ls…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, how beautiful it would be for Trump to tweet, “Notice to World, John McCain represents the State of Arizona to These United States of America. He is not a representative nor spokesperson for myself, our country, or any American citizen, “
LikeLiked by 18 people
YESSS!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Previously rejected by many of the Several states for prez….little MacLame clearly cannot speak for these disUnited States
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pleeeze yes – end our embarrassment!
LikeLike
It’s like McCain is pretending he is president. What a loser.
LikeLiked by 6 people
it’s all he can do…trump did what McCain will never do, and he hates it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
that is the epitome of DISLOYALTY to your boss.
in a business environment this would result in immediate firing.
why are these horrible traitors so hard to get rid of?
LikeLiked by 4 people
bec. his wife is rich enough to buy votes and his suits
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t you worry about McCain’s finances. He is very well compensated to run errands for the military industry. He’s never seen a war he didn’t like because he’s paid to do so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this was the assface that was the conservative representative for president? With assholes like him, romney, and jeb claiming to be the party of the GOP, well no wonder we conservatives got screwed all the time. Do us all a favor and just change your R’s to D’s and admit you are all liberals you twats. I hope Trump is the beginning of a long long line of REAL Conservative presidents. Presidents that do want America first and foremost. That want real values that represent us. The current batch of RINO’s sicken me more than the progressive liberals. At least the dems let you know what side they are on. These scum are TRAITORS, and should be treated as such.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Add senators Lisa Murkowski (AAK) and Susan Collins (ME) to the list of traitors.
LikeLike
I thought we were finally through with having a apologizer in chief! Now Mcshame has taken over that role!
LikeLike
Time someone dumped the dirt on McLame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to know what the rest of the U.S. did to Arizona that they would inflict him on us, once again!
LikeLike
AC/DC baby!
“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”
LikeLiked by 16 people
You always pick up on my subtlety 😉
LikeLiked by 7 people
Much, much appreciated what you do everyday, several times / day.
(Also appreciated when you ‘throw me a bone’….)
LikeLike
Thanks again. You guys are greatly appreciated.
LikeLike
Obama wanted and got a ‘green’ trade for mussies, nasty double win for him. CO2 BS, Obama stabs US and Turnbull screws Aussies. Fair trade for Uniparty Globals.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you MaryGrace
LikeLike
high voltage!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Gone Shootin'”
LikeLike
Trump is becoming one “bad ass”. I love it!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Since when is common sense speech being a “bad ass”? Call it what it is, an end to the PC culture that almost killed us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regardless, Trump has many cards up his sleeves to play . . .he does not need to bring these migrants to the continental US no matter what agreement the prior occupant-of-the-oval-office put in play.
Reuters: Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones: White House
LikeLiked by 7 people
Was it fake news where I read Trump said he would honor the agreement and accept them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch todays press conference. Spicer said they will be getting extreme vetting, which I think is code for no way they will ever arrive here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
they are mostly from Iraq and Iran…believe it or not. isn’t it cute they won’t let boat people in, meaning mostly Mideast muslims
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are not Europe, or Oz. We are armed, even more than our forebearers..
We voted “No” to the genocidal con through the whining Invasion.
LikeLike
Are we really going to ship them Christian Hispanic migrants? That part which I have heard (but haven’t seen any agreement in print) seemed strange. But if we say nah to Australia’s dreck and they take ours, that would send another message. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
No it became Fake News when you left out that they only get in if they make it through extreme vetting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he was very honorable in agreeing to honor an agreement made by our country. However, per the agreement, the US is not obligated to take any who cannot pass our extreme vetting. Translation: Australia better figure out how to send them back where they came from on their own.
LikeLike
Wouldn’t it be funny if he sent all of the back home? Repatrioted them to their own countries like Turnbull should have done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Easier and quicker for Australia to do it.
LikeLike
I TOLD YOU I DIDN’T LIKE TURNBULL! Sorry for shouting. Any straightening out that President Trump can deliver (upside the head for preference) to Turncoat Turnbull would be most appreciated by not just this Aussie but many others as well. Ta. 🙂
LikeLiked by 25 people
I just added Turnbull to my despise list, along with the Mexican Fox and Piniata.
So dang ready for every country in the world to STOP dumping on the USA. Yeah, I know it is our own dang fault, but friends do NOT use and abuse friends. Rant over for now.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agreed…and the only real friend we had, Bibi Netanyahu, was treated like garbage by the former muslim in chief.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So was the Dalai Lama. What did he ever do to anyone but try to be the essence of politeness?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. As far as I saw today, absolutely no mention of this. Even fox calling it a Trump blunder. McCain acting as secretary of state and president himself. What a pos turnbull is. I imagine that many aussies applaud this discovery. In as much as we arent all liberal, neither are they.
Extreme vetting? How about repatriate most of these people first? The shallow nature of the media has really been exposed, hasnt it?
LikeLiked by 11 people
Outfreakin’standing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Put this on prez thread…belongs here
LikeLiked by 8 people
Let the Costa Rican Christians come and Australia can keep the trash.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No, lets hold up on all.
LikeLike
I also had that on the other thread and was about to put it here too.. Thanks for sharing it!
Just wait until Americans get all the details of this deal… Obama legacy just went down under
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Levin was just trashing Trump on this. I don’t know why I was listening to him. Bigly mistake.
LikeLiked by 7 people
good question…why WOULD YOU listen to an ANTI trumper?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want to say something about Mark Levin. He is usually on when I get off work and usually within 20 seconds I turn him off.
But what I have concluded about him is that he thinks we can defend our Constitution in the age of Marxism in the U.S. by simply reminding us we have a Constitution. He does not get that the Constitution is kickass and calls for kickass defense every so often. This is one of those times. He doesn’t like the rough John Wayne fighter we chose to save this country from the Left. He has an image of what a presidential constitutionalist looks like and he can’t let go. And he doesn’t like Trump supporters one bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
he is a hypocrite. he banned me on facebook for questioning him, i never looked back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never liked Levin. Even before he showed his true colors with Trump, I could never stand his attacks on liberals with incessant yelling over them and hanging up on them. Hey, I despise liberals, but let them talk. They speak gold when you want a good laugh. Levin just acted smarmy all the time. He let the title of “The Great One” go to his head.
Both he and Beck are off my radar completely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
mr constitutionlist might want to try reading the constitution.
LikeLike
I have never listened to Levin but I read about him pushing an Article V COS. I was initially quite interested until I began doing my own research and discovered the truth of the matter. It is a very, very dangerous idea.
LikeLike
Levin is still butt hurt because Trump beat Cruz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this, but it needs to get out to counter the MSM negative narrative about Trump and Turnbull.
Unfortunately, Andrew Bolt’s Herald Sun column requires a paid subscription to that paper in order to read it. You can read the opening six paragraphs or so at American Thinker (in the midst of Thomas Lifson’s very good opinion piece about it: http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/02/prominent_aussie_journalist_calls_out_pm_turnbull_for_thinking_he_could_outsmart_donald_trump.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for that link. No way do I pay subscriptions for online mainstream media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If America is forced to live up to this dirty deal between Obama and Turnbull, I hope he [Trump] puts the unwanted by Australia illegal immigrants on an island in the Alaskan Aleutian Chain with no chance to leave the island, which will likely be much better than the island Australia kept them on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…Albeit somewhat colder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I vote for Kauai, Hawaii…the estate that Facebook built.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kauai doesn’t deserve this.. the schmuck built fb not kauai
we have a perfectly great spot at GITMO or they can choose to go back from whence they came.
LikeLike
Hey! I don’t need them here! Send them somewhere else!! We got enough issues here!
LikeLike
How about settling them in the heart of the Castro district San Francisco, CA. You know, where the best of California progressives live. So far, not a single muslim “refugee” has been placed in Nancy Piglosi’s district.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A little more info on the preferred destination for our ‘refugee” friends.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Castro_District,_San_Francisco
LikeLiked by 1 person
as many have said, the extreme vetting should expel them…new law trumps old traitorous American-hating administration’s deal.
thanks obama for caring about our well being…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need “One strike and you’re out…”
No original papers… bye
Behavior problems in detention… bye
ISIS symp…bye
No education and skills…. bye
LikeLike
Another possibility for San Francisco. Yes, it’s owned by the Federal Government.
http://www.presidio.gov/presidio-residences-leasing
LikeLike
I vote for the “immigrants” to be put in the Obama’s compound(s) and the Obamas be solely liable for them in every manner. The Obamas can house, feed, clothe, educate, medicate, etc. the “immigrants”. All of them. Every last one of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama’s place if he got that one in Qatar.
But not even Washington DC or Chicago. Not one more unwanted permanent tax liability with a violent genocidal streak…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US is not obligated to take them if they can’t pass our vetting process. “The deal with Australia does not commit the US to unconditionally accepting any number of refugees from Australia’s offshore detention island. The deal only commits the US to allowing refugees to “express an interest” in being resettled in America. Any, even all, refugees may be rejected during the “extreme vetting” process. ”
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2017/feb/01/white-house-australian-refugees-deal-resettle-extreme-vetting
LikeLike
Good find, Sundance……And so Mr. Turnbull shall feel the wrath of a 3 AM tweet box….. I hope John McCLame does as well…… Shut up you old fart…..You do not represent me. I live nowhere near your district.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He (McShame) is completely out of control-as someone pointed out above, he believes he is POTUS and SecState. He needs to be reined in STAT along with the Mejor of Berserkley.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Along with his talentless spawn, Meghan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The US has 11 uninhabited territories in the Pacific and Caribean. Let Australia choose the migrants’ new home from among them. But since Australia will have to supply them with food, medical, etc , better they pick the closest one. Art of the deal
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh, wow, emet! I vote for your solution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Johnson Island ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bikini Atoll? Yep, that’s the place.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Send them to Syria safe zones. The tent might not be AC’d though.
LikeLike
I’m counting on President Trump to say NO deal to un-vetted people that have refused to go anywhere but Australia. It’s Australia’s problem and the USA has enough problems including $20 trillion debt so, we can’t afford any more stress on our system until the ones we have assimilate and are productive contributors to society by having jobs..no welfare for non citizens.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I heard that the deal is going through…which means they are coming. Hope its not true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spicer said today they have to go through extreme vetting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which means they are coming. What’s so hard about just saying NO.
LikeLike
I think Obama should be made personally liable for them. All of them. He may decide he can’t quite afford to support all these people.
LikeLike
My dad (frequently messing up his metaphors) has been known to say ” he was caught between a hard rock!”
On a more serious note, I hope President Trump tells the Australian PM to take off his skirt, put his real man pants on and repatriate those boat people like he should have done in the first place!
Enough with wuss politicians!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
How many Mexicans and South Americans have they accepted from us?
LikeLiked by 7 people
^THIS!^
LikeLiked by 2 people
Apparently 2500 Costa Rican christians are part of the exchange, thanks Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Being in Australia, I totally support President Trump’s attitude to PM Turnbull. Your post refers to claims by Andrew Bolt that Turnbull leaked the conversation. I am unable to read the linked articles as they are behind a Murdoch pay-wall, but I wonder how Bolt would know, for certain, that Turnbull was the source of the leak. I realise that knowing the source has little to do with the subject matter, but it does have vast implications for both sides of the Pacific.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Currently Australian (Left leaning) talking heads are saying that the Trump administration is falling over itself to apologise.I don’t believe it. Our lazy ambassador, Hockey, is with Priebus as we speak. (according to Murdoch press). Hockey is so smart that he didn’t even have Donald Trump’s phone number so that Turnbull could congratulate Trump on his victory. Hockey had to call golfer, Greg Norman, to get Mr Trump’s phone number.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/trumps-reaction-predictable-from-day-turnbull-tried-to-trick-him/news-story/66c39ce798e01ce6e723dd71e346da9b
Link may give some background. I hope it works without pay-wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a rude awakening for him.. I love winning
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCain to Manus Island !
LikeLiked by 5 people
McCain is such an ass. I’d like to know why he, a Senator from one state, believes he has the authority to speak on behalf of citizens of the whole country. I can see I’m going to have to visit his Twitter and/or Facebook page to pointedly ask him why he thinks he’s entitle to speak on behalf of me and the rest of the Americans here and anybody who lives outside of Arizona.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We should send these refugees from Australia to Arizona to McCains house.
McCain is the one apologizing and the diplomats are having hissy fits I bed that Trump did not use diplomatic language.
LikeLike
We have an abundance of cholla and rattlesnakes..;)
LikeLike
Manus Island, New Guinea:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manus_Island
LikeLike
Purple lips, like Obama’s, are supposedly trait of people from Papua New Guinea . Just saying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJT said he would take them only after extreme vetting which could be a long long time. Obie sure has a lot of nerve, it can take years to undo the horrendous things that imbecile has done to us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hobama pillaged our treasury, gutted and effeminized our military, opened our borders to terrorists, stoked racial hatred, diminished national security, violated voter/election validity, created horrific war crimes…. truly H8 him more every day.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too Georgia
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too. I was going to type the exact same thing but, I’m sick of hating him so much I just..&^%%$#%^&(!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear you!
LikeLike
And that was on the first day! He had 8 YEARS to do enormous damage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His brainwashed/braindead supporters love that he ended his term trying to bring down America. They hate it, and us, with a passion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am wondering if Trump was set up by the military and Obama so Trump sent the seal team into Yemen. Would not surprise me at all. Obama is a two faced worm.
LikeLike
Yes and at the end Barry didn’t even bother to try to cover it up. All his pals like CAIR and BLM should be classified as terrorists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget to give the democrat party the credit it deserves. They supported him 100%.
LikeLike
Extreme vetting means a very few can be allow to come here as long as the vetting process isn’t compromised by Obama loyalists. They are boat people who don’t even have a paperwork. They are not much different from the migrants in EU. Obama must have put some iron clad clause Trump can’t back out otherwise he would have said just no.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DJT did say no, but then RINO McCain called Turnbull to apologize. The Donald needs to get a hold of McCain and his girlfriend Lindsey Graham and tell them to STFU and don’t ever supersede him.
LikeLike
H8 Obama more every day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Pandora box “deal” makes me sick. I hope President Trump tella them to shove it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am furious about this betrayal by the Aussie Snake.
He, and they, can drop dead.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From same article… If I read correctly… US is still taking the boatload.
ASSURANCES ON RESETTLEMENT DEAL
Mr Turnbull told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday President Trump had given an assurance that the deal would go ahead in their phone conversation on Sunday.
“The Trump administration has committed to progress with the arrangements to honour the deal, if you like, that was entered into with the Obama administration,” Mr Turnbull said.
“That was the assurance the president gave me when we spoke on the weekend.”
White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Wednesday the deal to resettle refugees held on Nauru and Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island would be honoured but the individuals would be subject to “extreme vetting”.
LikeLike
“Extreme Vetting” aka “fuck off it will never happen you aussie cuck”
LikeLike
Our dear President Trump recently said one thing he heard a good bit while campaigning was folks saying they were praying for him.
If you’d like to contact President Trump to let him know we’re still praying for him:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page
LikeLike
i am going to buy him a card and mail it to him at the white house. a thank you note doesn’t even begin to cover it but i am making the effort nevertheless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far it seems the leaker of the Trunbull call was Turnbull. The leaker of the Nieto call was a Mexican jurno? Both stories were embellished against President Trump by the leakers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good cop, bad cop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why does the tweeter assume that the purpose was “mending fences” as opposed to “‘splainin how it’s gonna be”? I wouldn’t think that Bannon would be used for (or even good at) mending fences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Barry probably planned and directed the “refugees” invasion path through Australia. He couldn’t squeeze enough invaders through the front door. So, he needed a weak backdoor, and knew exactly where it was.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Court ruled detention of asylum seekers on Manus Island was illegal.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-04-26/png-court-rules-asylum-seeker-detention-manus-island-illegal/7360078
LikeLike
All just part of the plan, John. You know, must make it look believable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i could not link to the herald sun bolt article, it is a paid subscription.
LikeLike
So, AP’s source “a high ranking senior official in the adminiatration” is the Australian administration. Tricky tricky. Wapo, CNN, and Fox are too lazy to dig for the source of agit-prop, so we should swallow what they regurgitate. Nasty nasty.
I saw a report on Varney and Co. that these marooned “refugees” are illegals and some with criminal records. WHO ARE WE TRADING FOR THESE PEOPLE? Christian refugees?
Obama is truly a serpent. He and John I-Should-Be-President McLame should slither back to their nests, but no such luck!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/317536-mccain-calls-australian-ambassador-to-express-support-after-trump-incident
“I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance,” McCain, who’s frequently criticized Trump, said in a statement.
McCain added that he asked Joe Hockey, the Australian ambassador to the U.S., to “convey to the people of Australia” that Americans value their alliance, “honor the sacrifice of the Australians who have served and are serving by our side, and remain committed to the safer, freer, and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote.”
Can someone tell me how in the hell McCain is able to conduct foreign policy of the United States as if he’s in charge? This is beyond his power as a legislator. What can be done to harm this man? He really needs to be “cut down” — not “to size”, just cut down. We tried to primary him this past election and failed miserably. There’s got to be some dirt he could be humiliated with that Trumps FBI assets could dig up. This slug and his gay lover Linda need to be brought down hard. “Who will rid [us] of this meddlesome priest?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, … you know…. He is a “war hero” , and was almost the President once. Just ask him, he’ll tell you. (/s).
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Logan_Act
Lots of saber rattling, but no prosecutions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have yet to hear a peep about Part 2 of the deal that at least the Aussie were talking about in mid November. What we heard was that Obama has warehoused in Costa Rica 1250 “refugees” from Central America that Turnbull agreed to take off Obama and Kerry’s hands. The Aussies were outraged about the “deal” and during our stay it never became clear where these illegals would wind up- on the Australian Mainland or on Refugee Island.
President Trump is right – we are dealing some really bad hombres and they are at the top of the political food chain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Costa Rica has Christian refugees? How come? I thought it was relatively stable and Catholic majority? Something is fishy here… Both Turnbull and Obama are traitors
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love it when these fools are quick to blame Trump first! Their desparation and anticipation for him to screw up is palpable. Can you imagine having to live your life that way…ugh.
These fake tear clowns have not learned the Boss is always two steps ahead of them. This is going to be a long 8 years for these miserable losers while the rest of America gets to work to rebuild this country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Australia has PLENTY of NOWHERE, much like the lands the terrorists are used to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can the Ozzies stand such a wanker?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any nation that gives us their garbage is not our friend. Tell Australia to dispose of their own trash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PLEASE Twitter folks – ROAST John McCain for his shameful undermining of President Trump.
He needs to be put in his place.
LikeLike
Tweet Trump that the American people say NO! Enough!
No more we’re full and in debt already.
LikeLike
President Trump pledged to represent America and its people first. How is it representing us first when he takes these refugees of questionable character of Australian hands.
Some of them are child rapist what I read and the children did not go back to the Island after hospital stay. These are sub humans and I do not say it likely. I have no problem with decent family people regardless of race or religion. Obama I cannot describe who he is.
LikeLike
This afternoon on FBN Neil Cavuto had some dumb broad from CATO on his show and she said Trump picks fights with foreign leaders. I was so ticked by that claim, which Cavuto didn’t challenge, I changed the channel and I’ll probably never go back. I wonder if the dumb broad knows the full story. If I can figure out who she is I’ll post her name here and hopefully someone with a twitter account can send her the link to Sundance’s article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her name is Emma Ashford. https://twitter.com/EmmaMAshford?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor Apparently she’s pissing off other FBN viewers regarding her comments on Trump’s warning to Iran.
LikeLike
We voted for him to fight for us here or abroad whomever taking advantage of americans. Don’t they realize that is what we love about him?
LikeLike
Some one please e-mail this whole thread to President Trump. He said we are now in charge and it seems we all vote NO to this rotten no good deal.
LikeLike
Turnbull is apparently too weak to handle the situation on his own and had to go to crying to Mommy Media.
LikeLike
First, Obama clearly did this on purpose just to screw the Trump administration. The reason President Trump was so direct (some say mean) on the phone call with the PM is he feels the U.S. was taken advantage of by an “ally”. As we know Trump values loyalty a lot and the Australia PM was clearly trying to screw the U.S. with this deal, not very nice for an “ally”. Why must the U.S. always bend over and take in the ass from our “allies” but we can never return the favor? The McLame comes along pretending he is the President and makes the situation worse.
LikeLike
I think you’ll find Australia rarely screws USA and is always available to assist when asked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps we should just tell them to “swim that way”.
LikeLike
Why are Senators McCain and Reed calling Turnbull and telling him that they support the refugee deal? Why is that allowed? Why does the US have to take Australia’s rejected refugees?
This makes my blood boil.
LikeLike
Australia has been struggling with this problem for YEARS. Waves of “asylum seekers” (illegal Immigrants) have descended on Australia for decades, and Aust was compelled to accept them once they arrived (or were rescued at sea). Aust people DO NOT WANT THEM. The “cunning plan” was to put them in camps outside Aust territory. PNG was stuck with them, even it they were accepted. The camps in PNG were subject to riots, disease, and legal actions in Aust Courts.
The “other cunning plan” was to find another mug Country to take them since PNG couldn’t cope, and the Australian people would still no accept them any more.
Along came Obama
As Trump says… you can not really blame other nations leaders for “trying it on”… the blame is with Obama accepting a deal that benefited Australia at the expense of USA.
LikeLike
LikeLike