Australia’s Turnbull Tries a Dirty Deed, Meets The Atomic Sledgehammer of American President Trump…

Posted on February 2, 2017 by

Too funny.  Australia Herald Andrew Bolt outlinesthe leaker” of the phone call between Australian Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull and U.S. President Trump came from down under – Turnbull leaked it.  Malcolm Turnbull tried to play a game of dirty politics with terrible results.

turnbull-1trump-phone-5-close-up

Australia has their own version of the “Calais jungle” filled with economic migrants unwanted by the majority of the Australian people.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull won’t accept any asylum seekers, migrants or refugees who arrive by boat.  Instead, [Australia] intercepts such vessels and sends them to remote Manus Island, in Papua New Guinea – link

Prime-Minister Turnbull is stuck betwix a big rock and a political hard place.  He can’t accept the economic migrants, and he’s too weak to repatriate them, so he thought he could turn to a fellow traveler in a lame-duck President Obama to bail him out.

On November 13th, 2016 Turnbull announced he entered an agreement with exiting Obama to take 1,250 of the pesky migrants despite the U.S. election a week earlier delivering an election victory by a U.S. presidential candidate who would be antithetical to such an agreement.

When questioned about the prudence of such a decision Malcolm Turnbull stated: “We deal with one administration at the time. There is only one president of the United States at a time.”

Dirty deed Mr. Turnbull.  Bad, bad mojo.

That sets the backdrop for the now public phone call and President Trump’s admonishment therein…  Having just had the atomic sledgehammer of Trump rightly delivered upon his grand scheme, Turnbull nervously turned his political objectives toward the media.  Prime Minister Turnbull figuring he would be able to back-up his position by leaking the tone of the conversation to the media and subsequently undermine President Trump.

However, what Turnbull didn’t anticipate is a new type of U.S. President willing to call out the scheming of the traditional political class regardless of their location:

trump-tweet-australia

Oh snap, an American president actually looking out for the best interests of America?  Rut roo, this is a new and unexpected dynamic.  President Trump doesn’t fear transparency, he welcomes it.

Now Turnbull has put himself, and more consequentially the relationship between the leadership in Australia and the United States, into a position of adversity.

Prime Minister Turnbull, too weak to effectively repatriate the migrants on his own, has allowed his own weakness to embarrassingly damage a relationship with a key ally.

[…]  Turnbull has a very nervous wait now to see if his boat people “solution” will survive. He’s also learned a very hard lesson: don’t try messing with Trump.  (link)

trump-president-bannertrump-inaug-11

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Election 2016, Illegal Aliens, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

174 Responses to Australia’s Turnbull Tries a Dirty Deed, Meets The Atomic Sledgehammer of American President Trump…

  1. HBD says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Turnbull now has to deal with adults.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. CheeseHead says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Don’t worry everything is fine now. It was reported on the news that John McLame called the Australian PM to apologize “on behalf of the United States” for the rude treatment by our President. Sorry McLame, your representation authority ends at the state borders of Arizona, and since I don’t live there you cannot apologize for me or my President. What an arrogant, senile, jerk. I hope President Trump grinds him to a pulp over this.

    Liked by 29 people

    Reply
  3. lastinillinois says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    AC/DC baby!

    “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  4. Patriot 1 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Trump is becoming one “bad ass”. I love it!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. whuptdue says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Regardless, Trump has many cards up his sleeves to play . . .he does not need to bring these migrants to the continental US no matter what agreement the prior occupant-of-the-oval-office put in play.

    Reuters: Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones: White House

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. A.D. Everard says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    I TOLD YOU I DIDN’T LIKE TURNBULL! Sorry for shouting. Any straightening out that President Trump can deliver (upside the head for preference) to Turncoat Turnbull would be most appreciated by not just this Aussie but many others as well. Ta. 🙂

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  7. Gil says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Wow. As far as I saw today, absolutely no mention of this. Even fox calling it a Trump blunder. McCain acting as secretary of state and president himself. What a pos turnbull is. I imagine that many aussies applaud this discovery. In as much as we arent all liberal, neither are they.
    Extreme vetting? How about repatriate most of these people first? The shallow nature of the media has really been exposed, hasnt it?

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. webgirlpdx says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Outfreakin’standing!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Put this on prez thread…belongs here

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. tommylotto says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Mark Levin was just trashing Trump on this. I don’t know why I was listening to him. Bigly mistake.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • petszmom says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      good question…why WOULD YOU listen to an ANTI trumper?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • flova says:
        February 2, 2017 at 7:47 pm

        I want to say something about Mark Levin. He is usually on when I get off work and usually within 20 seconds I turn him off.

        But what I have concluded about him is that he thinks we can defend our Constitution in the age of Marxism in the U.S. by simply reminding us we have a Constitution. He does not get that the Constitution is kickass and calls for kickass defense every so often. This is one of those times. He doesn’t like the rough John Wayne fighter we chose to save this country from the Left. He has an image of what a presidential constitutionalist looks like and he can’t let go. And he doesn’t like Trump supporters one bit.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • dekare says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      I never liked Levin. Even before he showed his true colors with Trump, I could never stand his attacks on liberals with incessant yelling over them and hanging up on them. Hey, I despise liberals, but let them talk. They speak gold when you want a good laugh. Levin just acted smarmy all the time. He let the title of “The Great One” go to his head.

      Both he and Beck are off my radar completely.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Kingfish says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:53 pm

      Levin is still butt hurt because Trump beat Cruz.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. jsbachlover says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Love this, but it needs to get out to counter the MSM negative narrative about Trump and Turnbull.

    Unfortunately, Andrew Bolt’s Herald Sun column requires a paid subscription to that paper in order to read it. You can read the opening six paragraphs or so at American Thinker (in the midst of Thomas Lifson’s very good opinion piece about it: http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/02/prominent_aussie_journalist_calls_out_pm_turnbull_for_thinking_he_could_outsmart_donald_trump.html

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. All American Snowflake says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    If America is forced to live up to this dirty deal between Obama and Turnbull, I hope he [Trump] puts the unwanted by Australia illegal immigrants on an island in the Alaskan Aleutian Chain with no chance to leave the island, which will likely be much better than the island Australia kept them on.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Good find, Sundance……And so Mr. Turnbull shall feel the wrath of a 3 AM tweet box….. I hope John McCLame does as well…… Shut up you old fart…..You do not represent me. I live nowhere near your district.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. emet says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The US has 11 uninhabited territories in the Pacific and Caribean. Let Australia choose the migrants’ new home from among them. But since Australia will have to supply them with food, medical, etc , better they pick the closest one. Art of the deal

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  15. quintrillion says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    I’m counting on President Trump to say NO deal to un-vetted people that have refused to go anywhere but Australia. It’s Australia’s problem and the USA has enough problems including $20 trillion debt so, we can’t afford any more stress on our system until the ones we have assimilate and are productive contributors to society by having jobs..no welfare for non citizens.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  16. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    My dad (frequently messing up his metaphors) has been known to say ” he was caught between a hard rock!”

    On a more serious note, I hope President Trump tells the Australian PM to take off his skirt, put his real man pants on and repatriate those boat people like he should have done in the first place!

    Enough with wuss politicians!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. tempo150101 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    How many Mexicans and South Americans have they accepted from us?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. CofB says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Being in Australia, I totally support President Trump’s attitude to PM Turnbull. Your post refers to claims by Andrew Bolt that Turnbull leaked the conversation. I am unable to read the linked articles as they are behind a Murdoch pay-wall, but I wonder how Bolt would know, for certain, that Turnbull was the source of the leak. I realise that knowing the source has little to do with the subject matter, but it does have vast implications for both sides of the Pacific.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  19. Janeka says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    What a rude awakening for him.. I love winning

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. beaujest says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    McCain to Manus Island !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. freepetta says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    DJT said he would take them only after extreme vetting which could be a long long time. Obie sure has a lot of nerve, it can take years to undo the horrendous things that imbecile has done to us.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. georgiafl says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    H8 Obama more every day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Bil says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    This Pandora box “deal” makes me sick. I hope President Trump tella them to shove it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. james23 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I am furious about this betrayal by the Aussie Snake.
    He, and they, can drop dead.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. mazziflol says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    From same article… If I read correctly… US is still taking the boatload.

    ASSURANCES ON RESETTLEMENT DEAL
    Mr Turnbull told reporters in Canberra on Wednesday President Trump had given an assurance that the deal would go ahead in their phone conversation on Sunday.

    “The Trump administration has committed to progress with the arrangements to honour the deal, if you like, that was entered into with the Obama administration,” Mr Turnbull said.

    “That was the assurance the president gave me when we spoke on the weekend.”

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Wednesday the deal to resettle refugees held on Nauru and Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island would be honoured but the individuals would be subject to “extreme vetting”.

    Like

    Reply
  26. MaFreeman says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Our dear President Trump recently said one thing he heard a good bit while campaigning was folks saying they were praying for him.

    If you’d like to contact President Trump to let him know we’re still praying for him:
    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page

    Like

    Reply
  27. Pam says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. quintrillion says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    So far it seems the leaker of the Trunbull call was Turnbull. The leaker of the Nieto call was a Mexican jurno? Both stories were embellished against President Trump by the leakers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. BobW462 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Barry probably planned and directed the “refugees” invasion path through Australia. He couldn’t squeeze enough invaders through the front door. So, he needed a weak backdoor, and knew exactly where it was.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. petszmom says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    i could not link to the herald sun bolt article, it is a paid subscription.

    Like

    Reply
  32. yakmaster2 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    So, AP’s source “a high ranking senior official in the adminiatration” is the Australian administration. Tricky tricky. Wapo, CNN, and Fox are too lazy to dig for the source of agit-prop, so we should swallow what they regurgitate. Nasty nasty.
    I saw a report on Varney and Co. that these marooned “refugees” are illegals and some with criminal records. WHO ARE WE TRADING FOR THESE PEOPLE? Christian refugees?
    Obama is truly a serpent. He and John I-Should-Be-President McLame should slither back to their nests, but no such luck!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. majorstar says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/317536-mccain-calls-australian-ambassador-to-express-support-after-trump-incident

    “I called Australia’s Ambassador to the United States this morning to express my unwavering support for the U.S.-Australia alliance,” McCain, who’s frequently criticized Trump, said in a statement.

    McCain added that he asked Joe Hockey, the Australian ambassador to the U.S., to “convey to the people of Australia” that Americans value their alliance, “honor the sacrifice of the Australians who have served and are serving by our side, and remain committed to the safer, freer, and better world that Australia does far more than its fair share to protect and promote.”

    Can someone tell me how in the hell McCain is able to conduct foreign policy of the United States as if he’s in charge? This is beyond his power as a legislator. What can be done to harm this man? He really needs to be “cut down” — not “to size”, just cut down. We tried to primary him this past election and failed miserably. There’s got to be some dirt he could be humiliated with that Trumps FBI assets could dig up. This slug and his gay lover Linda need to be brought down hard. “Who will rid [us] of this meddlesome priest?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. not2worryluv says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    I have yet to hear a peep about Part 2 of the deal that at least the Aussie were talking about in mid November. What we heard was that Obama has warehoused in Costa Rica 1250 “refugees” from Central America that Turnbull agreed to take off Obama and Kerry’s hands. The Aussies were outraged about the “deal” and during our stay it never became clear where these illegals would wind up- on the Australian Mainland or on Refugee Island.

    President Trump is right – we are dealing some really bad hombres and they are at the top of the political food chain.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Wendy says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Costa Rica has Christian refugees? How come? I thought it was relatively stable and Catholic majority? Something is fishy here… Both Turnbull and Obama are traitors

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  35. SpanglishKC says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    I love it when these fools are quick to blame Trump first! Their desparation and anticipation for him to screw up is palpable. Can you imagine having to live your life that way…ugh.

    These fake tear clowns have not learned the Boss is always two steps ahead of them. This is going to be a long 8 years for these miserable losers while the rest of America gets to work to rebuild this country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Ron Hyatt says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Australia has PLENTY of NOWHERE, much like the lands the terrorists are used to.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Angus says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    How can the Ozzies stand such a wanker?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Bonitabaycane says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Any nation that gives us their garbage is not our friend. Tell Australia to dispose of their own trash.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. georgiafl says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    PLEASE Twitter folks – ROAST John McCain for his shameful undermining of President Trump.

    He needs to be put in his place.

    Like

    Reply
    • quintrillion says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:58 pm

      Tweet Trump that the American people say NO! Enough!
      No more we’re full and in debt already.

      Like

      Reply
      • singingsoul says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm

        President Trump pledged to represent America and its people first. How is it representing us first when he takes these refugees of questionable character of Australian hands.
        Some of them are child rapist what I read and the children did not go back to the Island after hospital stay. These are sub humans and I do not say it likely. I have no problem with decent family people regardless of race or religion. Obama I cannot describe who he is.

        Like

        Reply
  40. Concerned says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    This afternoon on FBN Neil Cavuto had some dumb broad from CATO on his show and she said Trump picks fights with foreign leaders. I was so ticked by that claim, which Cavuto didn’t challenge, I changed the channel and I’ll probably never go back. I wonder if the dumb broad knows the full story. If I can figure out who she is I’ll post her name here and hopefully someone with a twitter account can send her the link to Sundance’s article.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. quintrillion says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Some one please e-mail this whole thread to President Trump. He said we are now in charge and it seems we all vote NO to this rotten no good deal.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Michelle says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Turnbull is apparently too weak to handle the situation on his own and had to go to crying to Mommy Media.

    Like

    Reply
  43. CheeseHead says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    First, Obama clearly did this on purpose just to screw the Trump administration. The reason President Trump was so direct (some say mean) on the phone call with the PM is he feels the U.S. was taken advantage of by an “ally”. As we know Trump values loyalty a lot and the Australia PM was clearly trying to screw the U.S. with this deal, not very nice for an “ally”. Why must the U.S. always bend over and take in the ass from our “allies” but we can never return the favor? The McLame comes along pretending he is the President and makes the situation worse.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Trump's Aussie Mates says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Perhaps we should just tell them to “swim that way”.

    Like

    Reply
  45. NHVoter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Why are Senators McCain and Reed calling Turnbull and telling him that they support the refugee deal? Why is that allowed? Why does the US have to take Australia’s rejected refugees?

    This makes my blood boil.

    Like

    Reply
  46. rumpole2 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Australia has been struggling with this problem for YEARS. Waves of “asylum seekers” (illegal Immigrants) have descended on Australia for decades, and Aust was compelled to accept them once they arrived (or were rescued at sea). Aust people DO NOT WANT THEM. The “cunning plan” was to put them in camps outside Aust territory. PNG was stuck with them, even it they were accepted. The camps in PNG were subject to riots, disease, and legal actions in Aust Courts.
    The “other cunning plan” was to find another mug Country to take them since PNG couldn’t cope, and the Australian people would still no accept them any more.

    Along came Obama

    As Trump says… you can not really blame other nations leaders for “trying it on”… the blame is with Obama accepting a deal that benefited Australia at the expense of USA.

    Like

    Reply
  47. NHVoter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s