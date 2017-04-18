Defense Secretary Mattis Discusses Mid-East, Russia and North Korea…

During a flight to Saudi Arabia Defense Secretary James Mattis answered some current events questions about strategic policy objectives:
So far every word out of this administration sounds like what truthful adults would say.
Interestingly, Mattis wants UN to work on a peace negotiation in Yemen. Good. Let’s stay out of that mess.
U.N. is just the standard giving it “every last chance” before we get to the business of the big iran smackdown. Can’t wait.
Sharon, I think Mattis gave a ‘broad’ statement of an ‘option’ – the UN is not what it was designed to be or do – bringing warring parties to the table is a first step in brokering a peace agreement – I don’t think this is our fight – however, we are allies of some of the key players – it is in our best interest to encourage a cease fire and peace accord – it is a war that could spill over into other countries – I believe – not to mention the humanitarian crisis there – I agree – we should stay out – here is a summary of what is happening there –
Yemen crisis: Who is fighting whom?
28 March 2017http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-29319423
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-29319423
We park our fleet in Yemen
Next Tomahawks for terrorists Sinai caves? Mattis will decide
http://debka.com/article/26014/US-Tomahawk-cruise-missiles-for-ISIS-Sinai-HQ
Blackhawk helicopter crashed with 12 on board
https://southfront.org/saudi-black-hawk-helicopter-downed-in-yemen-at-least-12-saudi-trools-killed/
Sad! I hope Jesus reached them before they died. Pray for good people lost in the pisslamic cult to come to Christ!
This is an interesting development:
Well…well…well, Sandra – very interesting!
Hasn’t that been the Sunni policy forever?
Yes, but I it may be a significant change that they’re pursuing it through diplomatic communications with Russia, instead of by surreptitiously arming terrorists and pushing them into Syria and Iraq. Open channels between SA, RUS, and USA may allow “The Negotiator” to get something resolved about the competing pipeline issues that are below the surface of so much that is dysfunctional in GME in a way that is at least fair if not favorable to USA interests for LNG marketing. That would be my hope, anyway.
