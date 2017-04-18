Defense Secretary Mattis Discusses Mid-East, Russia and North Korea…

Posted on April 18, 2017 by

During a flight to Saudi Arabia Defense Secretary James Mattis answered some current events questions about strategic policy objectives:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, ISIS, Islam, media bias, Military, Pakistan, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Syria, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Defense Secretary Mattis Discusses Mid-East, Russia and North Korea…

  1. Tonawanda says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    So far every word out of this administration sounds like what truthful adults would say.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. SharonKinDC says:
    April 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Interestingly, Mattis wants UN to work on a peace negotiation in Yemen. Good. Let’s stay out of that mess.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • El Torito says:
      April 18, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      U.N. is just the standard giving it “every last chance” before we get to the business of the big iran smackdown. Can’t wait.

      Like

      Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:32 pm

      Sharon, I think Mattis gave a ‘broad’ statement of an ‘option’ – the UN is not what it was designed to be or do – bringing warring parties to the table is a first step in brokering a peace agreement – I don’t think this is our fight – however, we are allies of some of the key players – it is in our best interest to encourage a cease fire and peace accord – it is a war that could spill over into other countries – I believe – not to mention the humanitarian crisis there – I agree – we should stay out – here is a summary of what is happening there –

      Yemen crisis: Who is fighting whom?

      28 March 2017http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-29319423

      Like

      Reply
    • ginaswo says:
      April 18, 2017 at 8:05 pm

      We park our fleet in Yemen

      Like

      Reply
  5. Sandra-VA says:
    April 18, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    This is an interesting development:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      Well…well…well, Sandra – very interesting!

      Like

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      April 18, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Hasn’t that been the Sunni policy forever?

      Like

      Reply
      • dayallaxeded says:
        April 18, 2017 at 8:11 pm

        Yes, but I it may be a significant change that they’re pursuing it through diplomatic communications with Russia, instead of by surreptitiously arming terrorists and pushing them into Syria and Iraq. Open channels between SA, RUS, and USA may allow “The Negotiator” to get something resolved about the competing pipeline issues that are below the surface of so much that is dysfunctional in GME in a way that is at least fair if not favorable to USA interests for LNG marketing. That would be my hope, anyway.

        Like

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s