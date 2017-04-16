Vice-President Mike Pence in Seoul South Korea…

Representing U.S. Asian interests overall, and specifically the White House expressions of stability toward a region during a time of tenuous action by North Korea, Vice-President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea during Easter Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence placed a wreath at the National Cemetery in South Korea’s capital, shortly after arriving at the start of a 10-day trip to Asia.

.

Following the wreath ceremony and accompanying S-Korean services Mr. and Mrs. Pence deliver remarks to thank US troops at a fellowship meal to celebrate Easter Sunday. Stay with it, the last half of this speech is personal, moving and effective. Believe me.

Advertisements