Vice-President Mike Pence in Seoul South Korea…

Representing U.S. Asian interests overall, and specifically the White House expressions of stability toward a region during a time of tenuous action by North Korea, Vice-President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea during Easter Sunday.
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence placed a wreath at the National Cemetery in South Korea’s capital, shortly after arriving at the start of a 10-day trip to Asia.
Following the wreath ceremony and accompanying S-Korean services Mr. and Mrs. Pence deliver remarks to thank US troops at a fellowship meal to celebrate Easter Sunday. Stay with it, the last half of this speech is personal, moving and effective. Believe me.
Well played!
Very nice. Deep appreciations to Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence for reaffirming the connection between Americans at home and Americans abroad so well. Many thanks to SD as always to give us a chance to share in this event so far from our shores, and to be encouraged in seeing again the warm graciousness and heart that Americans were once known for is still with us.
Chock back the tears. Is it just me, or are we in love with our new leadership?
Having served in Korea in 1970 at the base of Pork Chop Hill, I broke out in tears listening to our VPOTUS give one of the most honoring speeches as to why we serve overseas. God Bless our loyal troops especially the ones overseas separated from their loved ones on this Holly of Holly days Easter Sunday. May God guide us, our President, and all mankind to find a way to seek peace throughout so our precious soldiers may some day come home to America. Amen.
President Trump has chosen a Vice-President who can represent our country anywhere in the world with grace and dignity – his calm demeanor and Christian faith are a testament to his service to God and Country – I know some of us had our doubts politically when he was chosen – however, he handles himself well and rarely misses an opportunity to give credit to our men/women in the Armed Forces – both active and inactive – he also spoke warmly of his father who served in the Army –
Vice-President Pence and 2nd Lady Karen Pence honor America wherever they go – Thank God!
I am at a point where I no longer have a doubt about our VP. This man believes in our President and knows that he takes his role as Commander and Chief above all other duties as President. Mike Pence is a good man and a religious man. There is no question that it is real and not an act. If anything, his faith may regrettably stop him from being our 46th President. He will not put it aside to advance his career. There are not many people that would put God above their personal advancement in this day and age. Please consider the last five minutes of this video when you question our VP.
Oh, my – YES! Agree wholeheartedly, flep! A well-phrased and articulated post dedicated to Vice- President Pence and his family!
Thanks for sharing Sundance. That was powerful and timely on Easter Sunday. I feel in good hands with Trump and Pence at the helm.
Vice President Pence gave a very moving and personal talk and testimony for the troops. Every family member having military personnel in service are grateful for a man who is also a service family member: it is an understanding not easily come by for those who have not experienced it.
Happy Easter to all Treepers and all Troops.
It’s scary to think how close Seoul is to North Korea. It’s only 30 miles to the border.
In hindsight it is apparent ( to me at least.) that the MSM and talking heads totally missed the selection of VP Pence as they were pushing for their own pick. As always PDJT is ahead of pack of hyenas.
The pick of VP Pence may have been PDJTs finest pre election decisions.
Thank you all, and happy Easter.
Wow. That was moving. I immediately sent that to my 87-year-old Korean War Veteran father-in-law. (Army Intelligence.) I know he will deeply appreciate it. Bravo, Mike Pence!
In the last half of VP Pence’s speech, the general looked like he was choking back tears — he looked very moved by Pence’s words.
